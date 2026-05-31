Neuron Scanner

NeuronScanner - Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5

NeuronScanner is an on-chart scanner and dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows a colour-coded grid of confluence scores across many symbols and timeframes on one panel, so you can review a whole watchlist at once. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, gold, indices and crypto.

HOW IT WORKS
For every symbol and timeframe in the grid, NeuronScanner reads eight indicators and turns each into a simple vote - bullish, bearish or neutral:
- EMA trend (fast vs slow plus where price sits): up to +/-2
- RSI: +/-1
- MACD: +/-1
- Stochastic: +/-1
- Ichimoku (price vs the cloud plus Tenkan/Kijun): up to +/-2
- Bollinger Bands (%B / price vs the middle band): +/-1
- Parabolic SAR: +/-1
- ADX does not vote a direction. When a strong trend is present it amplifies the net result by one extra step.
The cell number is the sum of these votes. Positive means net bullish, negative means net bearish, and a larger number means stronger agreement among the indicators. Only the indicators you enable are counted, so the scale adapts to your setup.

WHAT THE NUMBERS AND COLOURS MEAN
- Cell score: a signed value such as +5 or -8. The cell is shaded blue when positive (bullish) and red when negative (bearish), and the shade deepens as the score approaches the maximum possible for your enabled indicators. Neutral cells stay grey.
- BIAS row: the bottom row blends every timeframe into one reading per symbol, shown as a percentage from about -100% (fully bearish) to +100% (fully bullish). Higher timeframes carry more weight. The label - Strong Long, Long, Neutral, Short or Strong Short - is taken from that percentage.

USING IT
- Click a cell to switch the chart to that symbol and timeframe and open a detail panel with the full timeframe-by-indicator breakdown for that symbol.
- Hover to highlight a cell. Toggle dark or light theme. The panel is draggable and collapsible.

INPUTS
- Symbols: a comma-separated list (for example EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD), or leave it empty to use your Market Watch. Max symbols caps the number of columns (up to 14).
- Timeframes: an on/off toggle for each of the 21 MT5 timeframes (M1 to MN1). The ones you tick become the rows; default is M15, H1, H4 and D1.
- Indicators: every indicator has its own Enable toggle and standard settings - EMA fast/slow periods, RSI period and the bullish/bearish levels, MACD fast/slow/signal, ADX period and the strong-trend level that triggers amplification, Stochastic K/D/slowing, Ichimoku Tenkan/Kijun/Senkou, Bollinger period and deviation, Parabolic SAR step and maximum.
- Opened chart: an optional template applied to the chart when you click a cell.

NOTES
- Native MQL5. No DLLs. Self-contained.
- The free version runs in the Strategy Tester (Visual mode); buy or rent to use it on live and demo charts.
- Customisation (indicator mix, scoring, symbols, layout) is available on request through the Comments.

NeuronScanner is an analytical panel only. It does not place trades and does not send buy or sell signals. The scores and labels describe indicator context, not trade recommendations.

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Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5 A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-ba
Neuron Copier and Trade Manager
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC , instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL
Neuron Trade Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart , exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically. At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scor
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Adz trading
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Adz trading 2026.07.04 19:21 
 

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