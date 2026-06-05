Neuron PropFirm Gaurd

NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5

Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee compliance; it is a tool to help you watch and respect your own rules.

At a glance

  • Live HUD of every prop rule: daily-loss buffer, max-drawdown buffer, profit target, trading days, consistency / Payout Headroom, overall status.
  • Per-firm presets with broker auto-detect, plus a fully Custom mode — every number editable.
  • A trade manager: risk-based auto-lot, BUY/SELL with SL/TP, partial close, reverse, break-even, trailing, apply-SL/TP, protect-all.
  • A payout-protection guard layer: pre-trade buffer veto, portfolio heat, circuit breaker, discipline throttle, daily-target lock.
  • Interactive equity-curve window, multiple themes, draggable / closable / focusable panels.
  • 100% local & native: no DLL, no socket, no WebRequest. Runs in the Strategy Tester.

1. Live rule-compliance HUD

The main dashboard reads your account's own closed-deal history and open positions and renders a real-time prop-rule cockpit:

  • Firm & model — auto-detects the prop firm from the broker server name (or pick a firm / Custom), shows the model/stage, and flags whether it is auto-detected or needs confirming.
  • Status banner — one clear read-out: ON TRACK / FUNDED / CAUTION / AT RISK / RULE BREACH, computed from your own account.
  • Daily-loss buffer — a danger meter that fills and reddens as the buffer is consumed. The daily room is capped by the max-drawdown room, so the number you see is the limit that actually binds you, not a theoretical daily figure the drawdown rule would override.
  • Max-drawdown buffer — same danger meter, with the firm's drawdown type (static, end-of-day trailing, intraday trailing, or trail-then-lock) applied.
  • Profit target — progress bar toward the phase target.
  • Trading days — counted from your own history vs the minimum required.
  • Consistency / Payout Headroom — for firms with a best-day rule, tracks your best day against total profit.
  • Risk & Plan cockpit — live open risk (with a NO-SL alarm), a Safe Lot for the chart symbol sized off the remaining room, and a countdown to the daily reset.
  • Critical alert — optional terminal alert when any buffer drops below your threshold.

2. Manager trade panel

A separate, draggable window (needs AutoTrading) that turns the same rule math into safe execution:

  • Account strip — live equity, balance and free margin; live spread for the symbol.
  • Live compliance bars — daily-left and max-DD-left repeated inside the panel so you never trade blind.
  • Order ticket — set RISK %, SL and TP with steppers; the lot is auto-computed from your risk and stop (broker stop-level safe, with an exotic-symbol pip guard and OrderCalcProfit costing). Live R:R and the order's real money risk (currency + %) are shown before you commit.
  • BUY / SELL — market orders with the computed lot and SL/TP.
  • ManageCLOSE ALL / CLOSE BUY / CLOSE SELL, partial CLOSE % (25/50/75/100), REVERSE the net position, BREAK EVEN, TRAILING stop toggle, APPLY SL/TP to every position, and PROTECT ALL to put a stop on any naked position. All management is scoped to the chart symbol.
  • GUARD read-out — live portfolio heat as a % of your remaining buffer (turns red near the limit), plus a NAKED-position flag and the current lock state.
  • Trade feedback — every action reports its result (filled, closed, blocked, retcode) instead of failing silently.

3. Payout-protection guard layer

Guard What it does Default
Pre-trade buffer veto Before BUY/SELL, sums the order's worst-case loss + your open risk (priced with OrderCalcProfit) and blocks the order if it would push you past a configurable share of your daily or max-DD buffer. Fails closed — it blocks when the buffer is exhausted. ON
Portfolio heat Live total worst-case risk across all open positions, as a % of the binding buffer.
Circuit breaker Auto-flattens (account-wide) and locks every order button behind a LOCKED banner when a buffer reaches your danger %. The lock survives reload/timeframe change and clears at the firm's daily reset. OFF
Discipline throttle Optional max trades per day, forced cooldown after a losing trade, and a consecutive-loss lockout — greys out new entries with a countdown. OFF
Daily-target bank & lock Flags a "consider banking" suggestion at your daily profit target, and can optionally auto-flatten + lock to protect a green day. OFF

While locked, new-exposure buttons are blocked but CLOSE / BREAK-EVEN / PROTECT stay available so you can always de-risk.

Equity curve & interface

  • Interactive equity-curve window — date/time axis, profit shown in blue and drawdown in red, with a crosshair that reads the equity and date at any point.
  • Multiple windows — the panel, the equity curve and the manager are independent windows you can drag, close and click-to-front.
  • Themes & font — DashPro, Navy, Slate+Teal, Indigo+Violet, Carbon+Gold and Emerald themes; configurable UI font; choose the corner and margins.

How it works

Everything is computed locally from your own MetaTrader 5 account — closed-deal history, open positions, balance and equity. There is no external data feed, no web request and no third-party service. The per-firm presets fill in indicative rule numbers; every number is editable and carries a reminder to verify it against your firm.

Setup is one input

On most prop-firm broker servers, NeuronPropGuard detects your firm automatically and loads the matching rule preset — the panel shows the firm, model and an "auto-detected" tag. If your broker's server name is not recognised, the panel says "not detected — set firm", and you simply pick your firm and model in the InpFirm / InpModel inputs, or switch InpFirm to Custom and type your own rule numbers. Either way, every value stays editable. Can't find your firm, or unsure of a rule value? Message us on the product page (or via 4xneuron.com) and we'll add or confirm the preset.

Per-firm presets

One-click presets (all values editable; verify against your firm's current terms):

Built-in firm presets (all values editable; verify against your firm's terms)
FTMO FundedNext The5ers
FXIFY E8 Markets BrightFunded
Alpha Capital FundingPips Funded Trading Plus
Custom — set every rule yourself

Inputs

Input Default What it does
Account
InpFirm Auto Prop firm preset; Auto detects from the broker server (or pick a firm / Custom).
InpModel 2-Step Account model / stage — selects the preset rule numbers.
InpAccountSize 0 Account size in account currency; 0 = auto-detect from deposit history.
InpFundedStage false Mark as a funded/payout account to enable payout-stage rules.
Custom rules (firm = Custom, or to override a preset)
InpOverride false Override the chosen preset with the values below.
InpTargetPct 8.0 Profit target % for this phase.
InpDailyPct 5.0 Daily loss limit %.
InpDailyBasis Previous-day Daily-loss reference: previous-day close balance vs initial balance.
InpMaxPct 10.0 Max drawdown %.
InpMaxType Static Max-drawdown type: static / end-of-day trailing / intraday trailing / trail-then-lock.
InpMinDays 4 Minimum trading days required.
InpConsist false Account has a consistency / best-day rule.
InpConsistPct 40.0 Consistency threshold: best day must be <= this % of total profit.
Payout guard
InpPreTradeGuard true Block orders whose worst-case loss would breach your daily/maxDD buffer.
InpGuardSafety 85 Allow an order to use up to this % of the remaining buffer.
InpBreaker false Circuit breaker: auto-flatten + lock the session at danger.
InpDangerPct 10 Trip the breaker when remaining buffer falls to this %.
InpBreakerAllSym true Breaker flattens all symbols account-wide (vs chart symbol only).
Discipline
InpThrottle false Enable max-trades/day + cooldown + loss-streak limits.
InpMaxTradesDay 0 Max trades per day (0 = off).
InpCooldownMin 0 Cooldown minutes after a losing trade (0 = off).
InpMaxLossStreak 0 Lock after N consecutive losses (0 = off).
InpDailyTargetPct 0 Daily profit target as % of start balance (0 = off).
InpDailyTargetUSD 0 Daily profit target in account currency (0 = off).
InpAutoLockTarget false Auto-flatten + lock when the daily target is hit.
Trade panel
InpRiskPct 0.5 Default risk % per trade (drives the auto-lot).
InpSLpips 20 Default stop-loss in pips.
InpTPpips 40 Default take-profit in pips.
InpMagic 4242 Magic number for panel trades.
InpSlippage 20 Max price deviation in points.
Risk cockpit
InpSafeSLPips 20 Assumed stop in pips for the Safe Lot calc.
InpRiskFrac 80 Use this % of remaining room when sizing the safe lot.
InpResetHour 0 Daily reset hour (broker/server time).
InpResetMin 0 Daily reset minute.
InpCommPerLot 0 Commission per lot per side (account ccy), included in the risk math.
Display
InpTheme DashPro Color theme (DashPro / Navy / Slate+Teal / Indigo+Violet / Carbon+Gold / Emerald).
InpFont Consolas UI font (e.g. Consolas, Segoe UI, Tahoma).
InpShowRisk true Show the Risk & Plan cockpit (open risk / safe lot / reset).
InpShowGraph false Open the equity curve by default (toggle live with the EQUITY button).
InpCorner 2 (bottom-left) Dashboard corner: 0=top-left, 1=top-right, 2=bottom-left, 3=bottom-right.
InpX / InpY 16 / 16 Margin in pixels from the corner.
InpGood / InpWarn / InpBad green / amber / red Buffer meter colors for safe / caution / danger.
Alerts
InpAlert true Alert when a buffer becomes critical.
InpAlertPct 15.0 Alert when a buffer drops below this %.

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5, any broker and any symbol.
  • The HUD computes and draws from the timer — it works in the Strategy Tester and on a brand-new evaluation account with no closed trades yet.
  • The manager trade panel and the guard's auto-actions need AutoTrading enabled; the interactive panels respond to mouse events in live and visual-tester use.
  • Default config is conservative: trade tools manual, the pre-trade guard ON, and circuit breaker / throttle / daily-target OFF until you enable them.

Honesty note

Prop-firm rules change and differ by account model and region. The presets are indicative starting points, not legal advice. Firm names shown in the tool are trademarks of their respective owners; NeuronPropGuard is an independent utility and is not affiliated with or endorsed by any prop firm. Always verify every rule and number against your firm's current terms before relying on it.

What it is NOT

  • It is not a signal service and not a strategy. It does not predict markets or tell you what to trade.
  • It makes no profit, win-rate or performance claim of any kind.
  • It cannot guarantee compliance — it is a tool to help you watch and respect your own rules.

Neuron Systems — do premium trading like a quant.

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Индикаторы
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Эксперты
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Neuron Liquidity Pools and Sweeps
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronLiquidity is a chart-overlay indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems that maps where liquidity rests and marks the exact bar where it is taken. It is an indicator only: it draws on your chart and raises alerts. It does not place trades, it does not send buy or sell orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, no external dependencies. Works on any symbol (forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto) and any timeframe. === HOW IT FINDS LIQUIDITY POOLS === A
Chandelier Exit Pro
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
Chandelier Exit PRO A precise and reliable trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 Chandelier Exit PRO is a professionally engineered implementation of the Chandelier Exit indicator, designed to closely match the original version in both logic and signal behavior. It provides clear trend direction, dynamic stop levels, and well-timed reversal signals, making it suitable for traders who require consistency and accuracy in their decision-making. Core Features Accurate Logic This indicator repli
FREE
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
FREE
Trend Magicc
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql5* The Trend Magic Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify the direction of a market trend and potential trend reversals. It is a versatile indicator that can be applied to various financial instruments and timeframes. The Trend Magic Indicator consists of a combination of moving averages and a volatility-based filter. It aims to smooth out price fluctuations and provide a clearer visualization of the underlying trend. Here
FREE
Dashpro Reborn
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Trade. Allows you to perform basic trading operations in one click directly from the chart. Trading operations: Open Buy and Sell market positions with one click. Specify lot size manually before opening a trade. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as price levels . Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically initialized at a fixed distance from the current market price (default: ±50 pips , symbol-aware). Fully supports Forex, Metals (XAUUSD), Indices, and other MT5 symbols with correct price formatti
FREE
CM SlingShot System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The CM Slingshot System Indicator is a trading tool that aims to identify potential trade setups based on market volatility and price action. It is designed to help traders spot entry and exit points in trending markets. The CM Slingshot System Indicator combines multiple indicators and techniques to generate trading signals. Here are the key features and components of the indicator: Bollinger Bands: The indicator incorporates Bollinger Bands, w
Chandelier Exits
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool developed by Chuck LeBeau. It is designed to help traders identify potential exit points for their trades based on market volatility and the concept of trailing stops. The Chandelier Exit Indicator consists of three main components: Average True Range (ATR): The indicator utilizes the Average True Range, which measures market volatility. The ATR calculates the average range betwe
UT bot alerts
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview bot converted to mql4* The UT Bot Alert Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance. This innovative indicator is based on the proven UT Bot system, which utilizes multiple indicators to deliver accurate signals that can help traders make better decisions. The UT Bot Alert Indicator provides a range of features that can help you stay on top of market trends and capitalize on opportunities. Here are some of its
UT bot alert
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
UT Bot Alerts is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights potential directional changes based on momentum conditions. The indicator marks signal points directly on the chart and can generate optional notifications for convenience. The signal generation logic can operate in two modes: Closed-bar mode: signals are confirmed only after the bar closes. Live-bar mode: signals are displayed during the formation of the current bar. Both modes are available depending on the user's preferr
HA Market Bias
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is trading view indicator converted in mql5* The HA Market Bias Indicator is a popular tool used in trading and technical analysis, designed to help traders identify market bias and potential trend reversals. It is commonly used in conjunction with candlestick charts and provides valuable insights into market sentiment. The indicator is based on the Heiken Ashi (HA) candlestick charting technique, which aims to filter out market noise and provide a smoother representation of price action.
Trendlines with breaks
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
The trendlines with breaks indicator return pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method. Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to backpainting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. The indicator includes integrated alerts for trendline breakouts. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users
AI Range Breaker
Muhammad Hassaan
Эксперты
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
SMC Flow Cloud
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
SMF Cloud is a clean, lightweight chart indicator that visualizes directional market flow using an adaptive trend “cloud”, dynamic volatility bands, retest markers, and a TradingView-style strength gauge. It is designed for fast decision-making: identify trend shifts, measure trend strength, and spot pullback/retest opportunities at a glance. Key Features Smart Money Flow Trend Cloud Smooth trend baseline (EMA or ALMA) with optional additional smoothing. Clear bullish/bearish flow visualization
Volume Profile Pivot Anchored
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments , giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing. It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance. Key Features Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-
Neuron Scanner
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronScanner - Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5 NeuronScanner is an on-chart scanner and dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows a colour-coded grid of confluence scores across many symbols and timeframes on one panel, so you can review a whole watchlist at once. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, gold, indices and crypto. HOW IT WORKS For every symbol and timeframe in the grid, NeuronScanner reads eight indicators and turns each into a simple vote - bullish, be
Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity te
Neuron Sessions
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSessions maps the four trading sessions, Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, directly on your chart and keeps the read honest: a completed session is frozen and never redrawn, only the live one develops. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the sessions companion to NeuronLiquidity and NeuronStructure, and is built to sit alongside them: stru
Neuron Sniper ICT
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSniper is a complete ICT (Inner Circle Trader / smart-money) workspace and setup engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It maps the whole picture, market structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps and premium/discount, and then marks one strict, high-quality reversal setup with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or acc
Neuron Flow SMC
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Cloud moving average
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5,
Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or a
Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
Neuron triple Divergence
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5 A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-ba
Neuron Copier and Trade Manager
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC , instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL
Neuron Trade Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart , exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically. At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scor
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