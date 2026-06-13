Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst

NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal.

It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and it does not place trades. It uses no DLLs and no network access.

At a glance

Feature Purpose
Performance dashboard and Neuron Score See your results in five key metrics and one 0-100 score.
Profit/Loss calendar heat-map Review your daily, weekly and monthly results at a glance.
Per-trade and per-day breakdown windows Open any trade or day for a full analysis, with a notes journal.
Reports by symbol, side, weekday, session, streaks Identify where your results come from.
Movable windows and 14 languages Arrange the panels and use the interface in your language.

Dashboard

The main screen is built around five metrics: Net Profit/Loss with the percent return, the number of trades split into wins and losses, profit factor, win rate shown as a ring, and maximum drawdown from the equity peak. A side panel lists your broker costs (total commission, total swap and total lots), the average trade duration, and your starting and current balance.

Neuron Score

The Neuron Score is a single 0-100 value plotted on a six-point radar: win rate, profit factor, win-to-loss ratio, risk (drawdown), recovery and consistency. Instead of reading many separate numbers, you see one combined score and a clear view of which dimension is the weakest and needs attention first.

Calendar

Each trading day is coloured green or red by its net result, with the day's trade count shown on the cell, laid out month by month. A side column totals each week into its own result and active-day count, and the month total is shown on top. This makes recurring patterns easy to see, such as a particular weekday where results are consistently weaker.

Trade breakdown window

Click a trade to open a movable analysis window. At the top is a Trade Score gauge and a letter grade from A to F, supported by a Score Breakdown that splits the trade into Outcome, risk-to-reward setup, Risk plan, Hold time and Cost management, each with its own bar. Below are the key figures (entry, exit, lots, duration, price move, position size), a Risk Plan panel (stop, target, planned and realised risk-to-reward), a Costs panel (commission, swap, fees, net after fees), a Timing panel (entered, exited, weekday, session), and a per-lot Performance Scale that places the trade on a loss-to-profit gradient.

The window also contains a Journal section with automatic tags (long or short, win or loss, session, grade) and a notes feed with timestamps. You type a note, press Enter, and it is added as a dated card under the trade. Notes are saved per trade in the terminal files folder, so each review builds on the previous one.

Day window

Click a day in the calendar to open a window with that day's win rate, profit factor, best and worst trade, volume, average win and loss, and win/loss count, followed by the full scrollable list of trades taken that day. Click any of them to open its trade breakdown window.

Reports

NeuronJournal also breaks your record down by symbol, by long versus short, and by weekday and trading session, so you can see where your results are stronger or weaker. It tracks winning and losing streaks (longest and current), expectancy per trade and recovery factor, and provides a sortable, filterable Trade View of every position by date, symbol and result.

Interface and windows

The dashboard and the trade and day windows are independent panels. You can drag them, minimise them, close them, place them side by side, and click any overlapping window to bring it to the front. The interface is available in 14 languages (English, Arabic, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Persian, Portuguese, Italian, Vietnamese), with a choice of 10 fonts, a light or dark theme, and filters by date range (today through the year, or the last 7, 30 or 90 days), by symbol and by result.

Settings

Input Default Function
Only this chart's symbol Off Analyse the current symbol only, or the whole account.
Only this magic number -1 (all) Limit the report to one strategy by its magic number.
Max trades to read 5000 Upper limit on how much history is loaded.
Preview with sample data On Demo data to explore the interface. Turn this off to load your real account.
Language and font English, Segoe UI 14 languages and 10 fonts.
Corner and X/Y margin Top-left, 14 px Where the panel is placed on the chart.

Compatibility

Platform MetaTrader 5. Any symbol (forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks), demo or live, hedging or netting.
Data source Your own MetaTrader 5 closed-deal history. Attach it to one chart and it reads the whole account.
Trading None. Analytics only, with no orders and no signals.
Security No DLLs, no WebRequest, no network. Notes are saved in the terminal files folder.
Note This is a utility Expert Advisor. Keep Algo Trading enabled so it runs; it contains no trading code. If it shows demo numbers, turn off the sample-data preview.

NeuronJournal is part of the Neuron suite by 4xNeuron.

For questions or feature requests, please leave a comment on the product page or send a private message.

NeuronJournal analyses your own account history only. It is a journaling and analytics utility. It does not predict markets, give trading signals, or place trades. All figures are calculated from your own past trades and are not a forecast of future results.

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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Inakis Srl
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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5 (2)
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5 (7)
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Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Cloud moving average
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5,
Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or a
Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
Neuron PropFirm Gaurd
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5 Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee co
Neuron triple Divergence
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5 A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-ba
Neuron Copier and Trade Manager
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC , instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL
Neuron Trade Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart , exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically. At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scor
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rudy10
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rudy10 2026.07.27 20:36 
 

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Muhammad Hassaan
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Ответ разработчика Muhammad Hassaan 2026.07.28 00:49
Thanks for review, we are trying to make it more better
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