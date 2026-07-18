Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D

NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work

Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically.

At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scoring metrics · MetaTrader 5 · indicator only (it does not trade).

One indicator, four synchronised views

Every view is driven by the same engine, so they always agree.

3D surface — an isometric height-map of the score across all 100 settings. Peaks are strong settings, valleys are weak ones.

— an isometric height-map of the score across all 100 settings. Peaks are strong settings, valleys are weak ones. Heat-map matrix — the same 100 values as a 10×10 grid of exact numbers, coloured low to high, with the best / worst / most-stable cells marked.

— the same 100 values as a 10×10 grid of exact numbers, coloured low to high, with the best / worst / most-stable cells marked. Distribution histogram — how the scores are spread and where the average sits, so you can tell a broad edge from a lucky spike.

— how the scores are spread and where the average sits, so you can tell a broad edge from a lucky spike. Signal panel — the plotted Supertrend distilled to trend, strength and a ready trade: entry, stop and two targets.

The sensitivity engine

Two ranges define the grid. The Length axis takes 10 ATR periods; the Multiplier axis takes 10 multipliers — 100 Supertrends in total. Each one runs a full closed-bar back-test on your chart history, and the metric you pick becomes its score: the surface height and the matrix colour.

Axis Parameter Values Default Y (depth) ATR Length 10 steps from Length Start by Length Step 5 to 14 X (width) Multiplier 10 steps from Mult Start by Mult Step 1.0 to 1.9 Z / colour Metric score chosen statistic per combination Win Rate

Best vs. Stable — the important distinction

The single highest-scoring cell is often a fragile spike: nudge a parameter one step and it collapses. NeuronSurface also finds the stable region — the neighbourhood that scores well and holds up when the parameters move. That is the setting you can actually trust out-of-sample.

Marker Meaning How it is chosen Best (star) Highest metric value in the grid The single top-scoring cell of the 100 Worst (cross) Lowest metric value in the grid The single bottom-scoring cell Stable (diamond) Most robust region Centre of the 3×3 block with the best (average minus 1.5 × standard deviation)

Turn on Auto Apply Stable Parameters and the plotted Supertrend follows the stable cell automatically, bar by bar, instead of a fixed length/multiplier you set by hand.

Nine ways to score a setting

Pick the statistic that matches how you trade. It re-scores all 100 combinations and redraws every view instantly.

Metric Definition Reads high when Win Rate wins / trades × 100 most signals close in profit Net Profit gross profit − gross loss the setting is net positive overall Profit Factor gross profit / gross loss winners far outweigh losers Total Trades count of completed signals the setting is active / fast Average Trade net profit / trades each signal carries more edge Reward/Risk Ratio average win / average loss wins are bigger than losses Gross Profit sum of winning-trade returns raw upside is large Total Wins count of winning trades many signals land Win/Loss Ratio wins / losses winners outnumber losers

The signal panel

A compact panel mirrors whatever Supertrend is on the chart — your manual line, or the stable one when Auto Apply is on — and distils it into three reads. A sun/moon icon flips the whole tool between light and dark.

Section Shows Meaning Trend Bullish / Bearish + bars Direction of the plotted Supertrend and how long it has held Strength 0 to 100% How far price has travelled from the trend's start, measured in ATR Trade Entry / SL / TP1 / TP2 Market entry, the Supertrend stop, and two R-multiple targets

Inputs

Setting Default What it does Main Indicator Auto Apply Stable Parameters false Plot the most-stable combination's Supertrend instead of the manual line below. ATR Length 10 ATR period of the manually-plotted Supertrend. Multiplier 3.0 ATR multiplier of the manually-plotted Supertrend. Sensitivity Ranges Length Start 5 First ATR length on the depth axis. Length Step 1 Increment between the 10 lengths. Multiplier Start 1.0 First multiplier on the width axis. Multiplier Step 0.1 Increment between the 10 multipliers. Optimization Metric Win Rate The statistic that scores every combination (drives surface height and matrix colour). 3D Surface Style High Value Color green Colour for the highest scores (peaks). Low Value Color red Colour for the lowest scores (valleys). Wireframe Color grey Colour of the surface mesh lines. Stable Area Color blue Highlight colour for the stable region. X Spacing / Y Spacing % / Z Height % 2 / 2.0 / 20.0 Surface footprint width, depth and peak height. Dashboard Enable Dashboard true Show the histogram and 10×10 matrix panel. Position Top Right One of nine chart anchors. Size Small Auto, Nano, Micro, Tiny, Small, Normal, Large or Huge. Chart Theme (applied on attach) Recolor chart on attach true Apply the theme to the chart; your original colours are restored on removal. Background dark grey Chart background in dark mode. Bull candle dark blue Up-candle body and wick. Bear candle black Down-candle body and wick. Signal Panel Show suggested-entry panel true Show the trend / strength / trade panel. Panel position Bottom Left One of nine chart anchors. Start in dark mode true Initial theme; the sun/moon icon toggles it live. TP1 distance in R 1.0 First target, in multiples of the entry-to-stop risk. TP2 distance in R 2.0 Second target, in R. Rendering Supertrend history (bars) 500 How many recent bars the Supertrend line is drawn for. Intrabar redraw throttle (ms) 400 Minimum interval between live redraws (performance).

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