Neuron Copier and Trade Manager

NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks

Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC, instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL, no socket, no WebRequest, no external service.

Set MASTER on the source terminal and SLAVE on each target, give them the same channel name, and trades mirror in real time. Utility — it copies and manages real trades.

At a glance

  • Price-verified symbol matching — maps GOLD to XAUUSD, NAS100 to NASDAQ/USTEC, US30 to DOW, by live price, not just by name.
  • Four sizing modes — Equal-risk %, Balance-ratio, Multiplier, Fixed.
  • Prop-Safe copy — caps and auto-flattens every copy to your prop firm's daily / max-DD limits.
  • Master Score (0–100) — scales copy size to the master's live equity-curve health.
  • Portfolio risk budget — caps total open copied risk to a % of equity.
  • Exit overlay — your own break-even, R-trailing and partial take-profit on copied trades.
  • Built-in Trade Manager — BUY/SELL, close grid, reverse, close %, ATR & R:R helpers.
  • Master-off safety — when the master shuts down the slave holds your trades and stops re-opening.
  • 100% local & native: no DLL, no socket, no WebRequest.

The copy engine

  • One master, many slaves — one source terminal broadcasts; any number of slave terminals on the same PC receive. A slave can also merge several masters (multi-master).
  • Price-verified symbol mapping — different brokers name the same market differently. NeuronCopier builds candidates from the name, a built-in alias table (metals, indices, oil, crypto) and your Market Watch, then picks the one whose live price matches the master's — so a master "GOLD" at 4170 maps to the slave's XAUUSD at 4170, never the unrelated "GOLD" CFD at 42. Broker suffixes (.r, .pro, m) are handled automatically.
  • Full mirroring — opens, closes, partial closes and SL/TP changes are all copied. Optional reverse (buy↔sell) and copy-only-new modes.
  • Master-off detection — the master writes a heartbeat; if it shuts down, the slave shows "MASTER OFF", holds your positions and stops re-opening anything you close.
  • Journaling — every copy is logged to NeuronCopier_journal.csv.

Smart position sizing

  • Equal-risk % — sizes every account to the same % risk off the stop-loss, so a $1k and a $100k account each risk the same percentage (the master must attach an SL).
  • Balance-ratio — scales proportionally to account size (a 10× bigger account trades a 10× bigger lot).
  • Multiplier — a fixed multiple of the master lot.
  • Fixed — a constant lot. All modes are clamped by min / max lot.

Protection engines (toggle & tune live in the panel)

  • Prop-Safe copy — enter your prop firm's daily-loss and max-drawdown limits. NeuronCopier caps every copied trade so a single position can't breach the rules, and auto-flattens all copies before a breach. Copy any master without blowing your challenge.
  • Master Score (0–100) — grades each master's live equity curve (trend + drawdown) and continuously scales copy size to its health — bigger when hot, smaller when cold.
  • Portfolio risk budget — caps the total open copied risk to a set % of your equity (book-level, not just per-trade).
  • Exit overlay — run your own break-even, R-trailing and partial take-profit on copied trades, independently of the master.
  • Master-health filter — pause copying a master while it is in drawdown.
  • Slave risk guard — stop new copies on max positions, max drawdown % or daily-loss % of the receiving account.

Built-in Trade Manager

  • Sizing — lot stepper, or risk-% sizing off the stop distance.
  • Exits — SL & TP in pips, with an ATR button (fill SL from live volatility) and an R:R control (set TP from the SL).
  • Execution — one-click BUY / SELL, CLOSE BUY / CLOSE ALL / CLOSE SELL, DELETE PENDING, REVERSE, CLOSE %.
  • Copier control — a FLATTEN-ALL-COPIES panic button.

Live dashboard

  • Slave — sync status, copied count and P&L, the live Master Score, and your configured Prop-Safe / Risk-budget limits.
  • Master — broadcasting status plus every connected slave with its account, sizing and P&L.
  • In-panel control — a Settings page lets you toggle every engine on/off and tune its values with +/- steppers, live, without re-opening the inputs.

How it works

Everything runs locally between MetaTrader 5 terminals on the same PC, through the shared Common\Files folder. The master writes its open positions; the slaves read and reconcile them, tagging each copy so closes and partials stay in sync. There is no internet connection, no DLL, no socket and no third-party service — which also makes it MQL5-Market compliant.

Inputs

Input Default What it does
General
Mode MASTER Role of this terminal — MASTER broadcasts trades, SLAVE receives them.
Channel NeuronCopier1 Shared name linking a master to its slaves. A slave may list several: A;B;C.
Slave — position sizing
Sizing method Risk % Multiplier / Fixed / Risk % (equal-risk) / Balance-ratio.
Multiplier 1.0 Lot multiplier (× master lots) for Multiplier mode.
Fixed lot 0.10 Constant lot for Fixed mode.
Risk % 1.0 Risk % of equity for equal-risk mode (requires a master stop-loss).
Max lot 50.0 Maximum lot cap.
Min lot 0.0 Minimum lot (0 = broker minimum).
Slave — copy options
Copy SL / TP true Mirror the master's stop-loss and take-profit.
Mirror partial closes true Reduce the slave proportionally when the master partially closes.
Reverse false Copy in the opposite direction (buy↔sell).
Ignore trades open at start true Only copy trades the master opens after the slave starts.
Slave — symbol mapping
Auto-detect by price true Find the correct slave symbol by matching the master's live price.
Price-match tolerance % 15.0 How far the prices may differ — rejects a wrong same-name symbol.
Slave prefix / suffix (empty) Manual prefix / suffix for the slave symbol (e.g. .r).
Strip master suffix (empty) Remove this suffix from the master symbol before mapping.
Custom map (empty) Explicit map, e.g. EURUSD=EURUSD.r;XAUUSD=GOLD.
Slave — Prop-Safe copy
Prop-Safe false Cap & flatten copies to prop-firm rules.
Daily-loss limit % 5.0 Prop daily-loss limit.
Max-drawdown limit % 10.0 Prop maximum-drawdown limit.
Per-trade room share 0.60 Max share of the remaining room any single copy may use.
Flatten-at fraction 0.85 Auto-close all copies once this fraction of the limit is used.
Slave — Master Score
Use Master Score true Scale copy size by the master's live equity-curve score.
Scoring window (min) 60 Window used to grade the master's equity curve.
Slave — portfolio risk budget
Use risk budget false Cap the total open copied risk.
Max aggregate risk % 5.0 Maximum combined open risk as a % of equity.
Slave — exit overlay
Exit overlay false Manage copied exits independently of the master.
Break-even at +R 1.0 Move SL to break-even at this R (0 = off).
Trail by R 0.0 Trail the SL by R once +2R is reached (0 = off).
Partial at +R 0.0 Close part of the position at this R (0 = off).
Partial % 50.0 Portion closed by the partial take-profit.
Slave — master-health filter
Pause master in drawdown true Stop copying a master while it is in drawdown.
Master DD % to pause 8.0 Master equity drawdown that triggers the pause.
Slave — risk guard
Protect account true Enable the receiving-account guard.
Max copied positions 20 Stop new copies above this many open positions.
Slave DD % stop 10.0 Stop new copies at this slave equity drawdown.
Slave daily-loss % stop 5.0 Stop new copies at this slave daily loss.
Slave — filters / execution
Only this master magic 0 Copy only trades with this magic (0 = all).
Slave magic 990101 Magic assigned to copied trades.
Max slippage (points) 20 Maximum allowed slippage on copy execution.
Master
Exclude copied-in trades true Do not re-broadcast trades that were themselves copied in.
Display
Log copied trades true Write each copy to NeuronCopier_journal.csv.
Show panel true Show the on-chart dashboard / manager.
Panel font Segoe UI Font used in the panel.
Panel corner / margins Bottom-left / 16 Panel position and X/Y margins from the chosen corner.

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5, any broker, any symbol — forex, metals, indices, oil, crypto.
  • Both terminals must run on the same Windows PC (this is a local copier).
  • Hedging or netting accounts; MT5 build 3200+.

Please note

  • Local copier only (same PC, MT5→MT5). It does not copy over the internet between different machines.
  • Some prop firms prohibit copy-trading across accounts — please follow your firm's rules; the tool is neutral.
  • For true equal-risk % sizing the master must attach stop-losses (that is how risk is measured). Without a master SL, sizing falls back to account-proportional (balance-ratio).
  • It manages real trades — test on demo first and use sensible risk settings.

4xNeuron — copy smart, trade together.

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Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
UT Bot Alerts is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights potential directional changes based on momentum conditions. The indicator marks signal points directly on the chart and can generate optional notifications for convenience. The signal generation logic can operate in two modes: Closed-bar mode: signals are confirmed only after the bar closes. Live-bar mode: signals are displayed during the formation of the current bar. Both modes are available depending on the user's preferr
HA Market Bias
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is trading view indicator converted in mql5* The HA Market Bias Indicator is a popular tool used in trading and technical analysis, designed to help traders identify market bias and potential trend reversals. It is commonly used in conjunction with candlestick charts and provides valuable insights into market sentiment. The indicator is based on the Heiken Ashi (HA) candlestick charting technique, which aims to filter out market noise and provide a smoother representation of price action.
Trendlines with breaks
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
The trendlines with breaks indicator return pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method. Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to backpainting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. The indicator includes integrated alerts for trendline breakouts. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users
AI Range Breaker
Muhammad Hassaan
Эксперты
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
SMC Flow Cloud
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
SMF Cloud is a clean, lightweight chart indicator that visualizes directional market flow using an adaptive trend “cloud”, dynamic volatility bands, retest markers, and a TradingView-style strength gauge. It is designed for fast decision-making: identify trend shifts, measure trend strength, and spot pullback/retest opportunities at a glance. Key Features Smart Money Flow Trend Cloud Smooth trend baseline (EMA or ALMA) with optional additional smoothing. Clear bullish/bearish flow visualization
Volume Profile Pivot Anchored
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments , giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing. It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance. Key Features Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-
Neuron Scanner
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronScanner - Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5 NeuronScanner is an on-chart scanner and dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows a colour-coded grid of confluence scores across many symbols and timeframes on one panel, so you can review a whole watchlist at once. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, gold, indices and crypto. HOW IT WORKS For every symbol and timeframe in the grid, NeuronScanner reads eight indicators and turns each into a simple vote - bullish, be
Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity te
Neuron Sessions
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSessions maps the four trading sessions, Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, directly on your chart and keeps the read honest: a completed session is frozen and never redrawn, only the live one develops. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the sessions companion to NeuronLiquidity and NeuronStructure, and is built to sit alongside them: stru
Neuron Sniper ICT
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSniper is a complete ICT (Inner Circle Trader / smart-money) workspace and setup engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It maps the whole picture, market structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps and premium/discount, and then marks one strict, high-quality reversal setup with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or acc
Neuron Flow SMC
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Cloud moving average
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5,
Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or a
Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
Neuron PropFirm Gaurd
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5 Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee co
Neuron triple Divergence
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5 A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-ba
Neuron Trade Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart , exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically. At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scor
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