Neuron Copier and Trade Manager

NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks

Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC, instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL, no socket, no WebRequest, no external service.

Set MASTER on the source terminal and SLAVE on each target, give them the same channel name, and trades mirror in real time. Utility — it copies and manages real trades.

At a glance

Price-verified symbol matching — maps GOLD to XAUUSD, NAS100 to NASDAQ/USTEC, US30 to DOW, by live price , not just by name.

— maps GOLD to XAUUSD, NAS100 to NASDAQ/USTEC, US30 to DOW, by , not just by name. Four sizing modes — Equal-risk %, Balance-ratio, Multiplier, Fixed.

— Equal-risk %, Balance-ratio, Multiplier, Fixed. Prop-Safe copy — caps and auto-flattens every copy to your prop firm's daily / max-DD limits.

— caps and auto-flattens every copy to your prop firm's daily / max-DD limits. Master Score (0–100) — scales copy size to the master's live equity-curve health.

— scales copy size to the master's live equity-curve health. Portfolio risk budget — caps total open copied risk to a % of equity.

— caps total open copied risk to a % of equity. Exit overlay — your own break-even, R-trailing and partial take-profit on copied trades.

— your own break-even, R-trailing and partial take-profit on copied trades. Built-in Trade Manager — BUY/SELL, close grid, reverse, close %, ATR & R:R helpers.

— BUY/SELL, close grid, reverse, close %, ATR & R:R helpers. Master-off safety — when the master shuts down the slave holds your trades and stops re-opening.

— when the master shuts down the slave holds your trades and stops re-opening. 100% local & native: no DLL, no socket, no WebRequest.

The copy engine

One master, many slaves — one source terminal broadcasts; any number of slave terminals on the same PC receive. A slave can also merge several masters (multi-master).

— one source terminal broadcasts; any number of slave terminals on the same PC receive. A slave can also merge several masters (multi-master). Price-verified symbol mapping — different brokers name the same market differently. NeuronCopier builds candidates from the name, a built-in alias table (metals, indices, oil, crypto) and your Market Watch, then picks the one whose live price matches the master's — so a master "GOLD" at 4170 maps to the slave's XAUUSD at 4170, never the unrelated "GOLD" CFD at 42. Broker suffixes (.r, .pro, m) are handled automatically.

— different brokers name the same market differently. NeuronCopier builds candidates from the name, a built-in alias table (metals, indices, oil, crypto) and your Market Watch, then picks the one whose — so a master "GOLD" at 4170 maps to the slave's XAUUSD at 4170, never the unrelated "GOLD" CFD at 42. Broker suffixes (.r, .pro, m) are handled automatically. Full mirroring — opens, closes, partial closes and SL/TP changes are all copied. Optional reverse (buy↔sell) and copy-only-new modes.

— opens, closes, partial closes and SL/TP changes are all copied. Optional reverse (buy↔sell) and copy-only-new modes. Master-off detection — the master writes a heartbeat; if it shuts down, the slave shows "MASTER OFF", holds your positions and stops re-opening anything you close .

— the master writes a heartbeat; if it shuts down, the slave shows "MASTER OFF", . Journaling — every copy is logged to NeuronCopier_journal.csv.

Smart position sizing

Equal-risk % — sizes every account to the same % risk off the stop-loss, so a $1k and a $100k account each risk the same percentage (the master must attach an SL).

— sizes every account to the same % risk off the stop-loss, so a $1k and a $100k account each risk the same percentage (the master must attach an SL). Balance-ratio — scales proportionally to account size (a 10× bigger account trades a 10× bigger lot).

— scales proportionally to account size (a 10× bigger account trades a 10× bigger lot). Multiplier — a fixed multiple of the master lot.

— a fixed multiple of the master lot. Fixed — a constant lot. All modes are clamped by min / max lot.

Protection engines (toggle & tune live in the panel)

Prop-Safe copy — enter your prop firm's daily-loss and max-drawdown limits. NeuronCopier caps every copied trade so a single position can't breach the rules, and auto-flattens all copies before a breach. Copy any master without blowing your challenge.

— enter your prop firm's daily-loss and max-drawdown limits. NeuronCopier caps every copied trade so a single position can't breach the rules, and auto-flattens all copies before a breach. Copy any master without blowing your challenge. Master Score (0–100) — grades each master's live equity curve (trend + drawdown) and continuously scales copy size to its health — bigger when hot, smaller when cold.

— grades each master's live equity curve (trend + drawdown) and continuously scales copy size to its health — bigger when hot, smaller when cold. Portfolio risk budget — caps the total open copied risk to a set % of your equity (book-level, not just per-trade).

— caps the total open copied risk to a set % of your equity (book-level, not just per-trade). Exit overlay — run your own break-even, R-trailing and partial take-profit on copied trades, independently of the master.

— run your own break-even, R-trailing and partial take-profit on copied trades, independently of the master. Master-health filter — pause copying a master while it is in drawdown.

— pause copying a master while it is in drawdown. Slave risk guard — stop new copies on max positions, max drawdown % or daily-loss % of the receiving account.

Built-in Trade Manager

Sizing — lot stepper, or risk-% sizing off the stop distance.

— lot stepper, or risk-% sizing off the stop distance. Exits — SL & TP in pips, with an ATR button (fill SL from live volatility) and an R:R control (set TP from the SL).

— SL & TP in pips, with an button (fill SL from live volatility) and an control (set TP from the SL). Execution — one-click BUY / SELL, CLOSE BUY / CLOSE ALL / CLOSE SELL, DELETE PENDING, REVERSE, CLOSE %.

— one-click BUY / SELL, CLOSE BUY / CLOSE ALL / CLOSE SELL, DELETE PENDING, REVERSE, CLOSE %. Copier control — a FLATTEN-ALL-COPIES panic button.

Live dashboard

Slave — sync status, copied count and P&L, the live Master Score, and your configured Prop-Safe / Risk-budget limits.

— sync status, copied count and P&L, the live Master Score, and your configured Prop-Safe / Risk-budget limits. Master — broadcasting status plus every connected slave with its account, sizing and P&L.

— broadcasting status plus every connected slave with its account, sizing and P&L. In-panel control — a Settings page lets you toggle every engine on/off and tune its values with +/- steppers, live, without re-opening the inputs.

How it works

Everything runs locally between MetaTrader 5 terminals on the same PC, through the shared Common\Files folder. The master writes its open positions; the slaves read and reconcile them, tagging each copy so closes and partials stay in sync. There is no internet connection, no DLL, no socket and no third-party service — which also makes it MQL5-Market compliant.

Inputs

Input Default What it does General Mode MASTER Role of this terminal — MASTER broadcasts trades, SLAVE receives them. Channel NeuronCopier1 Shared name linking a master to its slaves. A slave may list several: A;B;C. Slave — position sizing Sizing method Risk % Multiplier / Fixed / Risk % (equal-risk) / Balance-ratio. Multiplier 1.0 Lot multiplier (× master lots) for Multiplier mode. Fixed lot 0.10 Constant lot for Fixed mode. Risk % 1.0 Risk % of equity for equal-risk mode (requires a master stop-loss). Max lot 50.0 Maximum lot cap. Min lot 0.0 Minimum lot (0 = broker minimum). Slave — copy options Copy SL / TP true Mirror the master's stop-loss and take-profit. Mirror partial closes true Reduce the slave proportionally when the master partially closes. Reverse false Copy in the opposite direction (buy↔sell). Ignore trades open at start true Only copy trades the master opens after the slave starts. Slave — symbol mapping Auto-detect by price true Find the correct slave symbol by matching the master's live price. Price-match tolerance % 15.0 How far the prices may differ — rejects a wrong same-name symbol. Slave prefix / suffix (empty) Manual prefix / suffix for the slave symbol (e.g. .r). Strip master suffix (empty) Remove this suffix from the master symbol before mapping. Custom map (empty) Explicit map, e.g. EURUSD=EURUSD.r;XAUUSD=GOLD. Slave — Prop-Safe copy Prop-Safe false Cap & flatten copies to prop-firm rules. Daily-loss limit % 5.0 Prop daily-loss limit. Max-drawdown limit % 10.0 Prop maximum-drawdown limit. Per-trade room share 0.60 Max share of the remaining room any single copy may use. Flatten-at fraction 0.85 Auto-close all copies once this fraction of the limit is used. Slave — Master Score Use Master Score true Scale copy size by the master's live equity-curve score. Scoring window (min) 60 Window used to grade the master's equity curve. Slave — portfolio risk budget Use risk budget false Cap the total open copied risk. Max aggregate risk % 5.0 Maximum combined open risk as a % of equity. Slave — exit overlay Exit overlay false Manage copied exits independently of the master. Break-even at +R 1.0 Move SL to break-even at this R (0 = off). Trail by R 0.0 Trail the SL by R once +2R is reached (0 = off). Partial at +R 0.0 Close part of the position at this R (0 = off). Partial % 50.0 Portion closed by the partial take-profit. Slave — master-health filter Pause master in drawdown true Stop copying a master while it is in drawdown. Master DD % to pause 8.0 Master equity drawdown that triggers the pause. Slave — risk guard Protect account true Enable the receiving-account guard. Max copied positions 20 Stop new copies above this many open positions. Slave DD % stop 10.0 Stop new copies at this slave equity drawdown. Slave daily-loss % stop 5.0 Stop new copies at this slave daily loss. Slave — filters / execution Only this master magic 0 Copy only trades with this magic (0 = all). Slave magic 990101 Magic assigned to copied trades. Max slippage (points) 20 Maximum allowed slippage on copy execution. Master Exclude copied-in trades true Do not re-broadcast trades that were themselves copied in. Display Log copied trades true Write each copy to NeuronCopier_journal.csv. Show panel true Show the on-chart dashboard / manager. Panel font Segoe UI Font used in the panel. Panel corner / margins Bottom-left / 16 Panel position and X/Y margins from the chosen corner.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5, any broker, any symbol — forex, metals, indices, oil, crypto.

Both terminals must run on the same Windows PC (this is a local copier).

(this is a local copier). Hedging or netting accounts; MT5 build 3200+.

Please note

Local copier only (same PC, MT5→MT5). It does not copy over the internet between different machines.

(same PC, MT5→MT5). It does not copy over the internet between different machines. Some prop firms prohibit copy-trading across accounts — please follow your firm's rules; the tool is neutral.

For true equal-risk % sizing the master must attach stop-losses (that is how risk is measured). Without a master SL, sizing falls back to account-proportional (balance-ratio).

It manages real trades — test on demo first and use sensible risk settings.

4xNeuron — copy smart, trade together.