Neuron triple Divergence
- Индикаторы
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Muhammad HassaanI'm a quant-minded trader and developer. I build MetaTrader tools the way a quant builds models — deterministic, rules-based and non-repainting. No black boxes and no hype: every level and signal comes from defined price-structure logic you can see, tune and verify.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5
A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-bar: a signal is confirmed on the bar close and never moves. Indicator only — it analyses and draws; it does not place trades.
At a glance
- Regular (reversal) and hidden (continuation) divergence on RSI + MACD + Stochastic.
- Confluence filter — a signal prints only when your chosen number of oscillators agree.
- 0–100 confidence score for every signal, with a minimum-confidence gate.
- Higher-timeframe trend filter so you only take divergences aligned with the bigger trend.
- ATR-based entry / stop / target levels and a clean command dashboard.
- Non-repainting, closed-bar. Alerts via pop-up, push and email.
- 100% local & native: no DLL, no socket, no WebRequest. Indicator — it does not trade.
The confluence engine
- Three oscillators, one verdict — RSI, MACD and Stochastic are each checked for divergence against price swings; a signal is only confirmed when at least your chosen number of them agree (1–3).
- Regular and hidden — regular divergence flags potential reversals; hidden divergence flags trend-continuation. Enable either or both.
- Confidence score (0–100) — every confirmed signal is scored by how strongly the oscillators agree; a minimum-confidence gate keeps weak signals off the chart.
- Swing-pivot detection — divergence is measured between confirmed swing pivots, with a configurable pivot strength and a maximum gap between pivots.
- Higher-timeframe trend filter — optionally keep only the signals that align with a higher-timeframe EMA trend, so you trade with the bigger picture.
- Non-repainting — signals are evaluated on closed bars only and are locked once printed.
On the chart
- Signal arrows — a bullish or bearish arrow on each confirmed divergence.
- Divergence line — the line drawn between the two price pivots that produced the signal.
- Show every oscillator — an optional mode that draws the individual RSI, MACD and Stochastic divergence lines so you can see exactly what agreed.
- Trade levels — entry, stop and two ATR-based targets for the latest signal (reward unit = a configurable multiple of ATR).
- Recent history — the last N signals stay on the chart for context.
Command dashboard
- Current signal — direction, regular vs hidden, the confidence score, which of RSI / MACD / Stochastic agreed, and the entry / stop / target levels.
- Live status — whether the latest signal is still open or has reached its first target, second target or stop, updated on each bar.
- Multi-timeframe momentum — an RSI-momentum read across M15, H1, H4 and D1 so you can see if momentum lines up across timeframes.
- Descriptive history — a plain breakdown of how the recent signals on this chart and timeframe resolved (first target, second target or stop). Descriptive context for the current chart — not a forecast or a performance claim.
Alerts
Optional alert on every new confirmed divergence signal, via terminal pop-up, push notification to your phone, and email — with de-duplication so you get one alert per signal.
How it works
Everything is computed locally on your chart from standard MetaTrader 5 oscillators (RSI, MACD, Stochastic), ATR and a higher-timeframe EMA. There is no external data feed, no web request and no third-party service. Signals are confirmed on the bar close and do not repaint.
Inputs
|Input
|Default
|What it does
|Divergence engine (non-repainting, closed bar)
|InpPivotN
|5
|Swing pivot strength (bars required each side of a pivot).
|InpMaxGap
|60
|Maximum bars allowed between the two pivots of a divergence.
|InpRegular
|true
|Detect regular (reversal) divergence.
|InpHidden
|false
|Detect hidden (continuation) divergence.
|InpMinAgree
|2
|Minimum oscillators that must agree to confirm a signal (1–3).
|InpMinConf
|55
|Minimum confidence (0–100) required to mark a signal.
|InpTrendFilter
|true
|Only signals aligned with the higher-timeframe trend.
|InpTrendTF
|H1
|Higher timeframe used for the trend filter.
|InpTrendMA
|50
|Trend EMA period on the higher timeframe.
|Oscillators
|InpRSI
|14
|RSI period.
|InpMACDfast / InpMACDslow / InpMACDsig
|12 / 26 / 9
|MACD fast EMA, slow EMA and signal periods.
|InpStoch
|14
|Stochastic %K period.
|InpATRPeriod
|14
|ATR period (used for the reward unit and stats).
|InpRiskATR
|1.5
|Reward unit = this multiple of ATR (sets the target distance).
|Visuals
|InpArrows
|true
|Draw an arrow on each confirmed divergence.
|InpDivLines
|true
|Draw the divergence line on price.
|InpShowAllDiv
|false
|Show every oscillator's divergence (RSI / MACD / Stochastic) on the chart.
|InpShowLevels
|true
|Show entry / stop / target of the latest signal.
|InpHistoryMax
|30
|Maximum number of recent signals drawn.
|InpBull / InpBear
|green / red
|Bullish / bearish colors.
|Dashboard
|InpDashboard
|true
|Show the command panel.
|InpMTF
|true
|Show the multi-timeframe momentum row.
|Alerts
|InpAlertSig
|true
|Alert on a new divergence signal.
|InpAlertPopup
|true
|Terminal pop-up alert.
|InpAlertPush
|false
|Push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app.
|InpAlertEmail
|false
|Email alert.
Compatibility
- MetaTrader 5, any broker, any symbol and any timeframe.
- Uses standard built-in oscillators; no external indicators or data feeds required.
- Closed-bar, non-repainting — signals are confirmed on the bar close.
What it is NOT
- It is an indicator — it analyses and draws on your chart; it does not place, modify or close trades.
- It is not a signal-selling service and makes no profit, win-rate or performance claim of any kind.
- Divergence is an analysis technique, not a guarantee — always combine it with your own plan and risk management.
Neuron Systems — do premium trading like a quant.