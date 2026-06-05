Neuron triple Divergence

NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5

A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-bar: a signal is confirmed on the bar close and never moves. Indicator only — it analyses and draws; it does not place trades.

At a glance

  • Regular (reversal) and hidden (continuation) divergence on RSI + MACD + Stochastic.
  • Confluence filter — a signal prints only when your chosen number of oscillators agree.
  • 0–100 confidence score for every signal, with a minimum-confidence gate.
  • Higher-timeframe trend filter so you only take divergences aligned with the bigger trend.
  • ATR-based entry / stop / target levels and a clean command dashboard.
  • Non-repainting, closed-bar. Alerts via pop-up, push and email.
  • 100% local & native: no DLL, no socket, no WebRequest. Indicator — it does not trade.

The confluence engine

  • Three oscillators, one verdict — RSI, MACD and Stochastic are each checked for divergence against price swings; a signal is only confirmed when at least your chosen number of them agree (1–3).
  • Regular and hidden — regular divergence flags potential reversals; hidden divergence flags trend-continuation. Enable either or both.
  • Confidence score (0–100) — every confirmed signal is scored by how strongly the oscillators agree; a minimum-confidence gate keeps weak signals off the chart.
  • Swing-pivot detection — divergence is measured between confirmed swing pivots, with a configurable pivot strength and a maximum gap between pivots.
  • Higher-timeframe trend filter — optionally keep only the signals that align with a higher-timeframe EMA trend, so you trade with the bigger picture.
  • Non-repainting — signals are evaluated on closed bars only and are locked once printed.

On the chart

  • Signal arrows — a bullish or bearish arrow on each confirmed divergence.
  • Divergence line — the line drawn between the two price pivots that produced the signal.
  • Show every oscillator — an optional mode that draws the individual RSI, MACD and Stochastic divergence lines so you can see exactly what agreed.
  • Trade levels — entry, stop and two ATR-based targets for the latest signal (reward unit = a configurable multiple of ATR).
  • Recent history — the last N signals stay on the chart for context.

Command dashboard

  • Current signal — direction, regular vs hidden, the confidence score, which of RSI / MACD / Stochastic agreed, and the entry / stop / target levels.
  • Live status — whether the latest signal is still open or has reached its first target, second target or stop, updated on each bar.
  • Multi-timeframe momentum — an RSI-momentum read across M15, H1, H4 and D1 so you can see if momentum lines up across timeframes.
  • Descriptive history — a plain breakdown of how the recent signals on this chart and timeframe resolved (first target, second target or stop). Descriptive context for the current chart — not a forecast or a performance claim.

Alerts

Optional alert on every new confirmed divergence signal, via terminal pop-up, push notification to your phone, and email — with de-duplication so you get one alert per signal.

How it works

Everything is computed locally on your chart from standard MetaTrader 5 oscillators (RSI, MACD, Stochastic), ATR and a higher-timeframe EMA. There is no external data feed, no web request and no third-party service. Signals are confirmed on the bar close and do not repaint.

Inputs

Input Default What it does
Divergence engine (non-repainting, closed bar)
InpPivotN 5 Swing pivot strength (bars required each side of a pivot).
InpMaxGap 60 Maximum bars allowed between the two pivots of a divergence.
InpRegular true Detect regular (reversal) divergence.
InpHidden false Detect hidden (continuation) divergence.
InpMinAgree 2 Minimum oscillators that must agree to confirm a signal (1–3).
InpMinConf 55 Minimum confidence (0–100) required to mark a signal.
InpTrendFilter true Only signals aligned with the higher-timeframe trend.
InpTrendTF H1 Higher timeframe used for the trend filter.
InpTrendMA 50 Trend EMA period on the higher timeframe.
Oscillators
InpRSI 14 RSI period.
InpMACDfast / InpMACDslow / InpMACDsig 12 / 26 / 9 MACD fast EMA, slow EMA and signal periods.
InpStoch 14 Stochastic %K period.
InpATRPeriod 14 ATR period (used for the reward unit and stats).
InpRiskATR 1.5 Reward unit = this multiple of ATR (sets the target distance).
Visuals
InpArrows true Draw an arrow on each confirmed divergence.
InpDivLines true Draw the divergence line on price.
InpShowAllDiv false Show every oscillator's divergence (RSI / MACD / Stochastic) on the chart.
InpShowLevels true Show entry / stop / target of the latest signal.
InpHistoryMax 30 Maximum number of recent signals drawn.
InpBull / InpBear green / red Bullish / bearish colors.
Dashboard
InpDashboard true Show the command panel.
InpMTF true Show the multi-timeframe momentum row.
Alerts
InpAlertSig true Alert on a new divergence signal.
InpAlertPopup true Terminal pop-up alert.
InpAlertPush false Push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app.
InpAlertEmail false Email alert.

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5, any broker, any symbol and any timeframe.
  • Uses standard built-in oscillators; no external indicators or data feeds required.
  • Closed-bar, non-repainting — signals are confirmed on the bar close.

What it is NOT

  • It is an indicator — it analyses and draws on your chart; it does not place, modify or close trades.
  • It is not a signal-selling service and makes no profit, win-rate or performance claim of any kind.
  • Divergence is an analysis technique, not a guarantee — always combine it with your own plan and risk management.

Neuron Systems — do premium trading like a quant.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Muhammad Hassaan
Эксперты
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
SMC Flow Cloud
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
SMF Cloud is a clean, lightweight chart indicator that visualizes directional market flow using an adaptive trend “cloud”, dynamic volatility bands, retest markers, and a TradingView-style strength gauge. It is designed for fast decision-making: identify trend shifts, measure trend strength, and spot pullback/retest opportunities at a glance. Key Features Smart Money Flow Trend Cloud Smooth trend baseline (EMA or ALMA) with optional additional smoothing. Clear bullish/bearish flow visualization
Volume Profile Pivot Anchored
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments , giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing. It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance. Key Features Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-
Neuron Scanner
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronScanner - Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5 NeuronScanner is an on-chart scanner and dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows a colour-coded grid of confluence scores across many symbols and timeframes on one panel, so you can review a whole watchlist at once. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, gold, indices and crypto. HOW IT WORKS For every symbol and timeframe in the grid, NeuronScanner reads eight indicators and turns each into a simple vote - bullish, be
Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity te
Neuron Sessions
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSessions maps the four trading sessions, Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, directly on your chart and keeps the read honest: a completed session is frozen and never redrawn, only the live one develops. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the sessions companion to NeuronLiquidity and NeuronStructure, and is built to sit alongside them: stru
Neuron Sniper ICT
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSniper is a complete ICT (Inner Circle Trader / smart-money) workspace and setup engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It maps the whole picture, market structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps and premium/discount, and then marks one strict, high-quality reversal setup with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or acc
Neuron Flow SMC
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Cloud moving average
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5,
Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or a
Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
Neuron PropFirm Gaurd
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5 Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee co
Neuron Copier and Trade Manager
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC , instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL
Neuron Trade Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart , exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically. At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scor
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