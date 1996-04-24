RSI Cortex AI for MT5

RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach.

It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis.

What the indicator does

RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help traders assess directional bias, confidence, and market context in a more structured way.

Multi-factor momentum analysis

Live Rank score from 0 to 100

Live Confidence score from 0 to 100

Adaptive trend and filter framework

Premium on-chart dashboard

Matching oscillator panel

Three ready-to-use presets

How it works

Instead of using only a single RSI value and fixed 70/30 levels, the indicator evaluates several momentum-related inputs together. These include RSI value, slope, acceleration, distance from the midline, percentile behavior, volatility context, fast-versus-slow spread, and broader regime conditions.

The current market state is compared with previously observed historical behavior on the same symbol. Based on those similarities, the indicator produces a Rank score and a Confidence score to help the trader evaluate directional strength and historical agreement.

Signal framework

RSI Cortex AI includes an adaptive trend component and a filter stack intended to reduce low-quality readings. Trend alignment, volatility conditions, and chop filtering are used together so the indicator remains selective rather than overly reactive.

Directional ranking based on multiple momentum features

Confidence scoring based on historical similarity

Adaptive trend logic

Volatility-aware filtering

Chop filter to suppress weaker conditions

Interface

The indicator includes a premium on-chart dashboard for fast decision support. It displays live bias, Rank, Confidence, RSI state, trend direction, and analog count directly on the chart.

A matching oscillator subwindow is also included. It presents the momentum model in a separate panel for easier visual confirmation during live analysis.

Presets included

RSI Cortex AI includes three presets for different trading styles and chart speeds.

Scalper — designed for M5 to M15 intraday use

— designed for M5 to M15 intraday use Balanced — the general-purpose default for most markets

— the general-purpose default for most markets Swing — a smoother and more selective setup for H1 to H4 analysis

Markets and timeframes

The indicator can be used on liquid Forex pairs, metals such as XAUUSD, indices, and major crypto CFDs. It is intended for use on timeframes from M5 to H4.

What is included

RSI Cortex AI indicator for MetaTrader 5

Matching RSI Cortex AI oscillator panel

Three presets: Scalper, Balanced, and Swing

Recommended use

RSI Cortex AI is intended as a decision-support and confirmation tool. It is best used alongside the trader’s own market structure analysis, support and resistance levels, and risk management plan.

For better historical comparison quality, it is recommended to allow the chart enough historical data before relying on the live readings.

Minimum requirements