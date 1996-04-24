RSI Cortex Ai

RSI Cortex AI for MT5

RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach.

It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis.

What the indicator does

RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help traders assess directional bias, confidence, and market context in a more structured way.

  • Multi-factor momentum analysis
  • Live Rank score from 0 to 100
  • Live Confidence score from 0 to 100
  • Adaptive trend and filter framework
  • Premium on-chart dashboard
  • Matching oscillator panel
  • Three ready-to-use presets

How it works

Instead of using only a single RSI value and fixed 70/30 levels, the indicator evaluates several momentum-related inputs together. These include RSI value, slope, acceleration, distance from the midline, percentile behavior, volatility context, fast-versus-slow spread, and broader regime conditions.

The current market state is compared with previously observed historical behavior on the same symbol. Based on those similarities, the indicator produces a Rank score and a Confidence score to help the trader evaluate directional strength and historical agreement.

Signal framework

RSI Cortex AI includes an adaptive trend component and a filter stack intended to reduce low-quality readings. Trend alignment, volatility conditions, and chop filtering are used together so the indicator remains selective rather than overly reactive.

  • Directional ranking based on multiple momentum features
  • Confidence scoring based on historical similarity
  • Adaptive trend logic
  • Volatility-aware filtering
  • Chop filter to suppress weaker conditions

Interface

The indicator includes a premium on-chart dashboard for fast decision support. It displays live bias, Rank, Confidence, RSI state, trend direction, and analog count directly on the chart.

A matching oscillator subwindow is also included. It presents the momentum model in a separate panel for easier visual confirmation during live analysis.

Presets included

RSI Cortex AI includes three presets for different trading styles and chart speeds.

  • Scalper — designed for M5 to M15 intraday use
  • Balanced — the general-purpose default for most markets
  • Swing — a smoother and more selective setup for H1 to H4 analysis

Markets and timeframes

The indicator can be used on liquid Forex pairs, metals such as XAUUSD, indices, and major crypto CFDs. It is intended for use on timeframes from M5 to H4.

What is included

  • RSI Cortex AI indicator for MetaTrader 5
  • Matching RSI Cortex AI oscillator panel
  • Three presets: Scalper, Balanced, and Swing

Recommended use

RSI Cortex AI is intended as a decision-support and confirmation tool. It is best used alongside the trader’s own market structure analysis, support and resistance levels, and risk management plan.

For better historical comparison quality, it is recommended to allow the chart enough historical data before relying on the live readings.

Minimum requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 build 3500 or newer
  • Chart type: Standard candlesticks
  • Markets: Liquid symbols with clean candle data
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
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Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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Currency Strength Wizard   — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам
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GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
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RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
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Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
Представляем       RF Oracle FX   — это индикатор машинного обучения, который помогает вам более четко понимать рынок. Он построен на основе ансамбля случайных лесов, полностью написан с нуля на языке MQL5 и предоставляет прогнозные сигналы вероятности бычьего и медвежьего тренда с чистым, современным визуальным интерфейсом в вашем терминале MetaTrader 5. Это не очередной стрелочный индикатор с фиксированным правилом. Это самообучающийся механизм прогнозирования, который учится на основе последн
Meridian Order Flow Profiler
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
Meridian Order Flow Profiler — Структурная объемная аналитика для MetaTrader 5 Стартовая цена: $99.99 — цена повышается с каждой проданной копией. Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низкую цену, которая когда-либо будет доступна для этого индикатора. Большинство трейдеров смотрят на цену. Профессионалы читают где реально происходили сделки. Meridian Order Flow Profiler переносит настоящий институциональный анализ ордер-флоу в MetaTrader 5 — автоматически определяя объем, сформировавший каждое стр
Reversion Apex EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Reversion Apex EA Professional Mean-Reversion Trading for MetaTrader 5 Reversion Apex EA is a disciplined automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, built around Bollinger Band and RSI confluence with confirmed bar-close execution. It is designed for traders who want a structured mean-reversion approach with clear logic, controlled entries, and serious risk management. Strategy Overview The EA looks for price to become stretched beyond the Bollinger Bands and then waits for confirmation that mom
Delta Pulse Auto EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
DeltaPulse Auto for MT5 DeltaPulse Auto is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades structural divergence confirmed by the Quantum Delta Wave and manages exposure with built-in prop-firm risk controls. What this Expert Advisor does DeltaPulse Auto is the automated counterpart of the DeltaPulse Wave concept. It is designed for traders who want selective entries, hard-stop protection, and disciplined account management in one trading robot. Automated divergence-based entries Quantum Delta Wa
Lorentzian Classification EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Lorentzian Classification EA for MetaTrader 5 Lorentzian Classification EA is a machine-learning-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to classify market conditions and automate trade execution using a structured confirmation process. It combines Lorentzian Distance K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) classification with kernel regression trend confirmation, then applies multiple market filters and configurable trade management rules before opening a position. The system was built for traders who
Pyro Flux Liquidity Matrix EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 – Marketplace‑grade liquidity engine with full‑chart visuals and strict broker checks PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is a MetaTrader 5 trading robot from Expert Advisor HQ (EAHQ) that combines a live price–volume profile “matrix” with an embedded heatmap and HUD to help traders see and trade the real liquidity structure behind each move. It is designed for users who want a visually transparent, rule‑based Expert Advisor rather than a black‑box system, with all cr
Aurum Saucer
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Aurum Saucer Portfolio for XAUUSD H1 Aurum Saucer Portfolio is a high-capacity MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, built on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. This system represents a significant evolution beyond standard portfolio EAs, delivering over 280 strategies and approximately three times the trading opportunities of traditional portfolio configurations. It is designed for structured, high-frequency opportunity capture on gold, while maintaining
Multi Model Portfolio Engine EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Multi Model Portfolio Engine is a premium EURUSD H1 Expert Advisor designed around a diversified portfolio of models working together to identify and validate high-quality trade setups. Built for traders who want a more structured approach to automation, the engine combines multiple technical perspectives into one clean and efficient framework. Instead of relying on a single idea, it uses a multi-model logic structure to analyze market behavior and support more disciplined decision-making on the
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 | 265-Strategy AI-Powered Expert Advisor for EURUSD H1 Meet Our Advanced Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor Carefully Engineered for EURUSD Day Trading on the 1-Hour Timeframe. The Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining 265 proprietary trading strategies , an intelligent native AI agent , and a visually stunning interactive dashboard into one cohesive, high-performance trading ecosystem. Unlike conventional Ex
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