Algoma Pro

🚀 ALGOMA EA – An Intelligent Professional Scalping EA, the Result of 5 Years of Real Market Experience.

It is the outcome of 5 years of research, experience, and real trading optimization, designed for traders who need a reliable, adaptable, and truly intelligent scalper for intraday trading.

Signal 1 : Live Myfxbook

Setfile : Default setting came with standard version 

   ⚡️ Key Features of ALGOMA EA: 

 ✅ Optimized Scalping Strategy

  • Specially designed for M1 and M5 scalping.
  • Can also be used on higher timeframes, provided that the appropriate setfile is applied (available upon request via DM).
  • Core logic combines 3 Bollinger Bands + RSI + Stoch, enhanced by an advanced volatility filter.
    ✅ Smart & Secure Risk Management:

    • ALGOMA EA integrates an advanced multi-entry optimization system, dynamically adjusting orders based on market signals.
    • This logic, inspired by martingale but completely re-engineered, works as a smart companion strategy:

      1. Always paired with a global trailing mechanism to lock in profits,

      2. Protected by a global Stop Loss to control drawdown and safeguard capital.
        👉 Result: robust risk management, no blind exposure, and continuous protection of your balance.

    ✅ Two Trading Scenarios

    1. Single-signal mode : for more conservative trading,

    2. Multi-signal mode : captures multiple opportunities simultaneously.

      Both scenarios are powered by a proprietary volatility indicator enhanced with AI and combined with real-time news filtering.

    Exclusive AI Plugin – Institutional Reading
    ALGOMA EA features an innovative AI-driven module that analyzes potential institutional buying/selling flows from major banks and financial entities.
    This advanced filter helps identify the dominant trend, avoid false signals, and refine order selection.

    🛠️ Additional Functionalities

    • Dynamic spread control,

    • Trailing Stop and trailing pending orders,

    • Automatic pause during high-risk hours or news events,

    • Real-time information panel directly on the chart.

    🎯 Who is ALGOMA EA for ?

    • Traders looking for a stable, intelligent scalper on M1/M5,

    • Traders who want secured risk management even in multi-entry setups,

    • Users who value AI-powered filters aligned with institutional trends.

    📩 Support & Customization

    Each market requires specific tuning. For optimized setfiles or personal assistance, please contact me directly via DM.

    ⚡ ALGOMA EA – The intelligent scalper that trades like a professional.

    Telegram Channel : https://t.me/algomapro

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