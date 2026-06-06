Algoma Pro

🚀 ALGOMA EA – An Intelligent Professional Scalping EA, the Result of 5 Years of Real Market Experience. It is the outcome of 5 years of research, experience, and real trading optimization, designed for traders who need a reliable, adaptable, and truly intelligent scalper for intraday trading.



Signal 1 : Live Myfxbook Setfile : Default setting came with standard version

⚡️ Key Features of ALGOMA EA:

✅ Optimized Scalping Strategy



Specially designed for M1 and M5 scalping.

Can also be used on higher timeframes, provided that the appropriate setfile is applied (available upon request via DM).

Core logic combines 3 Bollinger Bands + RSI + Stoch, enhanced by an advanced volatility filter.

ALGOMA EA integrates an advanced multi-entry optimization system, dynamically adjusting orders based on market signals.



This logic, inspired by martingale but completely re-engineered, works as a smart companion strategy:

Always paired with a global trailing mechanism to lock in profits, Protected by a global Stop Loss to control drawdown and safeguard capital.

👉 Result: robust risk management, no blind exposure, and continuous protection of your balance.



✅ Smart & Secure Risk Management:

✅ Two Trading Scenarios

Single-signal mode : for more conservative trading, Multi-signal mode : captures multiple opportunities simultaneously.

Both scenarios are powered by a proprietary volatility indicator enhanced with AI and combined with real-time news filtering.



✅ Exclusive AI Plugin – Institutional Reading

ALGOMA EA features an innovative AI-driven module that analyzes potential institutional buying/selling flows from major banks and financial entities.

This advanced filter helps identify the dominant trend, avoid false signals, and refine order selection.

Dynamic spread control,

Trailing Stop and trailing pending orders,

Automatic pause during high-risk hours or news events,

Real-time information panel directly on the chart.

Traders looking for a stable, intelligent scalper on M1/M5,

Traders who want secured risk management even in multi-entry setups,

Users who value AI-powered filters aligned with institutional trends.

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Each market requires specific tuning. For optimized setfiles or personal assistance, please contact me directly via DM.

⚡ ALGOMA EA – The intelligent scalper that trades like a professional.



Telegram Channel : https://t.me/algomapro