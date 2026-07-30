Cardwell Range

Cardwell Range Analyze reads trend from the range the RSI holds, not from a fixed overbought or oversold line. Andrew Cardwell's observation was that in a genuine uptrend the RSI oscillates inside a higher band and rarely breaks below it, while in a downtrend it works a lower band and rarely breaks above — so the band the RSI is respecting is itself the trend signal. This indicator turns that reading into a confirmed regime, colours the chart by it, and projects a full ATR trade the moment the regime flips. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

It pairs a trend filter with the RSI range so the two have to agree, adds a confirmation delay so a single bar cannot flip the state, and offers optional higher-timeframe and ADX filters for traders who want fewer, cleaner signals. Native MQL5, no DLLs, closed-bar signals, on forex, gold and metals, indices and crypto across any timeframe.

=== HOW IT WORKS ===

Two conditions define the regime, and both must hold. First the trend filter: price is compared to a moving average, giving an up or a down bias. Second the RSI range: the RSI must sit inside its bull band (40 to 80 by default) for a bull reading, or inside its bear band (20 to 60) for a bear reading. A bull regime needs an up bias and the RSI in the bull band; a bear regime needs a down bias and the RSI in the bear band. When the two disagree, the regime is neutral.

A raw reading is not enough. The regime must hold for a set number of closed bars — the confirmation delay — before it is accepted, which filters out the one-bar pokes that make range reading noisy. Only when the accepted regime changes does the indicator treat it as a signal.

On that flip it builds the trade from volatility, not from guesswork. The entry is taken at the breakout close, the stop is placed an ATR multiple away, and three targets are set at further ATR multiples, so every level scales with the instrument and every target is a clean multiple of the entry-to-stop risk. The risk and reward space is shaded so the geometry of the setup is readable at a glance, and dotted target lines with price tags trail to the right of the chart.

Two optional filters tighten the signal further. Higher-timeframe confirmation requires the same Cardwell regime to agree on a larger timeframe before a signal is allowed, read from closed higher-timeframe bars so it never repaints. The chop filter requires ADX to be above a floor, so signals only fire when the market is actually trending rather than grinding sideways.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does
Cardwell regime engine Trend bias from a moving average combined with the RSI's bull or bear range, confirmed over a set number of closed bars. The heart of the tool: it names the market bullish, bearish or neutral by the range the RSI is holding.
HTF confirmation Optional filter that requires the same regime to agree on a higher timeframe, evaluated from closed bars so the confirmation never repaints.
ADX chop filter Optional floor on trend strength; signals are suppressed while ADX is below the threshold, keeping the tool quiet in sideways markets.
Buy / Sell signals An arrow and label print on the closed bar where the confirmed regime flips — below the bar for a buy, above it for a sell.
ATR trade projection Entry at the flip close, an ATR-scaled stop, and TP1/TP2/TP3 at ATR multiples, drawn as dotted lines that extend to the right with a price tag on each level.
Risk & reward zones The space between entry and stop shaded as risk, entry to the final target shaded as reward, tuned to sit softly over a dark chart.
Heatmap candles Optional candle colouring by regime — bullish, bearish or neutral — for traders who want the whole chart to carry the read. Off by default, leaving your themed candles in place.
Status table A compact panel listing regime, RSI, both ranges, trend, ADX, the two filters, the confirmation progress, ATR, last price and the reward-to-risk ratio, each with its own strength bar.
Neuron signal panel The Neuron panel: regime with a bar count, RSI and ADX meters, and the live trade — entry, stop and three targets in price, pips and R. A sun/moon icon re-themes the panel and the chart together.
Chart theme An optional dark scheme applied on attach, with configurable background and candle colours. Your original chart colours are saved and restored when the indicator is removed.
Alerts Optional popup and push notification on each new buy or sell signal.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

Start with the regime. Bullish means price is above its trend filter and the RSI is working its higher band — the condition Cardwell associated with trends that continue. Bearish is the mirror. Neutral means the trend and the RSI range disagree, which is exactly when range reading is least reliable, so the tool stays out of the way.

Treat a flip as the event, not the RSI level. Because the regime has to clear the confirmation delay, a printed signal is a range that has already proven itself for several bars, not a single spike across a line. When it fires, the projection lays out the trade for you: the stop is where the idea is wrong, and the three targets are graded multiples of that risk, so you can size and scale without measuring.

Use the filters to match the market to your style. Turn on HTF confirmation when you only want to trade in the direction of the larger trend, and turn on the chop filter when you want to sit out quiet, directionless sessions. Both simply gate the signal; the regime read itself is always on the chart.

=== INPUTS ===

Setting Default What it does
Core Settings
RSI Length 14 Period of the RSI whose range defines the regime.
RSI Source Close Applied price the RSI is built from.
Trend MA Length 50 Period of the moving average that sets the trend bias.
Trend Source Close Applied price compared to the trend MA.
Filters
Bull Range Low / High 40 / 80 The RSI band that, in an uptrend, marks a bull regime.
Bear Range Low / High 20 / 60 The RSI band that, in a downtrend, marks a bear regime.
Regime Confirm Bars 2 Closed bars the regime must hold before it is accepted. Higher is slower but cleaner.
Use HTF Confirmation false Require the same regime to agree on a higher timeframe.
HTF Timeframe H4 The higher timeframe used for confirmation.
Use Chop Filter false Require ADX above a floor before signals fire.
ADX Length 14 Period of the ADX used by the chop filter and dashboard.
ADX Min Strength 20 Minimum ADX for a signal when the chop filter is on.
Trade Tools
ATR Length 14 ATR period used to size the stop and targets.
SL ATR Mult 1.5 Stop distance from entry, in ATR. This distance is one R.
TP1 / TP2 / TP3 ATR Mult 1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0 Target distances from entry, in ATR. Each target's R is its multiple divided by the SL multiple.
Level Line Extend Bars 50 How far to the right the trade lines are drawn.
Visuals
Color Candles false Colour candles by regime (the heatmap). Off shows your themed candles.
Show Buy/Sell Signals true Print the arrow and label on the flip bar.
Show Trade Levels true Draw the entry, stop, targets, zones and tags.
Dashboard
Show Dashboard true Show the status table.
Dashboard Position Top Right One of four chart corners.
Signal Panel
Show Neuron signal panel true Show the regime / RSI / ADX / trade panel.
Panel position Bottom Left One of nine chart anchors.
Start in dark mode true Initial theme; the sun/moon icon toggles it live.
Chart Theme (applied on attach)
Recolor chart on attach true Apply the theme to the chart; your original colours are restored on removal.
Background dark grey dark grey Chart background in dark mode.
Bull candle dark blue Up-candle body and wick.
Bear candle black Down-candle body and wick.
Alerts
Popup alert on signal true Fire a terminal alert on each new signal.
Push notification on signal false Mirror the alert to the MetaTrader app on your phone.

The colours of every element — signals, lines, zones and candles — are exposed as inputs so the tool can be matched to any chart.

=== GOOD TO KNOW ===

  • Closed-bar signals — the regime is confirmed on closed bars and signals fire on the bar close, so a printed arrow does not move. The forming bar updates live, so the dashboard and panel read the current bar while the candle is still open.
  • Indicator, not an EA — Cardwell Range Analyze analyses and draws. It does not place, modify or close orders; the projection is guidance you act on yourself.
  • Platform — MetaTrader 5, any symbol and timeframe. Rendered through the built-in Canvas, with no DLLs. Everything overlays the price chart; no sub-window is used.
  • Light & dark — the sun/moon icon re-themes the panel and the chart together. Your original chart colours are saved on attach and restored when you remove the indicator.
  • Tune it to the market — widen the confirmation delay or add the HTF and ADX filters for fewer, stronger signals; narrow them for a faster, more active read.
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
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4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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5 (33)
Индикаторы
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Chandelier Exits
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool developed by Chuck LeBeau. It is designed to help traders identify potential exit points for their trades based on market volatility and the concept of trailing stops. The Chandelier Exit Indicator consists of three main components: Average True Range (ATR): The indicator utilizes the Average True Range, which measures market volatility. The ATR calculates the average range betwe
UT bot alerts
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview bot converted to mql4* The UT Bot Alert Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance. This innovative indicator is based on the proven UT Bot system, which utilizes multiple indicators to deliver accurate signals that can help traders make better decisions. The UT Bot Alert Indicator provides a range of features that can help you stay on top of market trends and capitalize on opportunities. Here are some of its
UT bot alert
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
UT Bot Alerts is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights potential directional changes based on momentum conditions. The indicator marks signal points directly on the chart and can generate optional notifications for convenience. The signal generation logic can operate in two modes: Closed-bar mode: signals are confirmed only after the bar closes. Live-bar mode: signals are displayed during the formation of the current bar. Both modes are available depending on the user's preferr
HA Market Bias
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is trading view indicator converted in mql5* The HA Market Bias Indicator is a popular tool used in trading and technical analysis, designed to help traders identify market bias and potential trend reversals. It is commonly used in conjunction with candlestick charts and provides valuable insights into market sentiment. The indicator is based on the Heiken Ashi (HA) candlestick charting technique, which aims to filter out market noise and provide a smoother representation of price action.
Trendlines with breaks
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
The trendlines with breaks indicator return pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method. Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to backpainting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. The indicator includes integrated alerts for trendline breakouts. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users
AI Range Breaker
Muhammad Hassaan
Эксперты
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
Volume Profile Pivot Anchored
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments , giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing. It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance. Key Features Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-
Neuron Scanner
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronScanner - Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5 NeuronScanner is an on-chart scanner and dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows a colour-coded grid of confluence scores across many symbols and timeframes on one panel, so you can review a whole watchlist at once. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, gold, indices and crypto. HOW IT WORKS For every symbol and timeframe in the grid, NeuronScanner reads eight indicators and turns each into a simple vote - bullish, be
Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity te
Neuron Sessions
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSessions maps the four trading sessions, Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, directly on your chart and keeps the read honest: a completed session is frozen and never redrawn, only the live one develops. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the sessions companion to NeuronLiquidity and NeuronStructure, and is built to sit alongside them: stru
Neuron Sniper ICT
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSniper is a complete ICT (Inner Circle Trader / smart-money) workspace and setup engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It maps the whole picture, market structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps and premium/discount, and then marks one strict, high-quality reversal setup with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or acc
Neuron Flow SMC
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Cloud moving average
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5,
Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or a
Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
Neuron PropFirm Gaurd
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5 Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee co
Neuron triple Divergence
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5 A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-ba
Neuron Copier and Trade Manager
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC , instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL
Neuron Trade Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart , exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically. At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scor
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