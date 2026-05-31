Crystal Quantum Pro

5

CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO

Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5

Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast.

Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE, a clear STOP and TARGET, and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package.

Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision system: smart-filtered Buy/Sell signals, AI-graded signal strength, automatic TP1/TP2/TP3 and Stop Loss levels, a live win-rate engine, a 9-timeframe trend panel, and a multi-symbol scanner for up to 10 pairs, all from a single chart.

Free Version:- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160786
Why Traders Choose Crystal Quantum Pro

  • No Repaint, No Redraw, No Lag. Signals are confirmed on the closed bar and never move again. What you see in history is exactly what you would have traded.
  • Confluence, not guesswork. Every signal passes a multi-layer trend-strength and market-regime filter before it appears on your chart.
  • Built-in proof. A live performance panel tracks win rate, TP hits and streaks across the last 1000 bars, so you can verify the system yourself.
  • Complete trade plan on every signal. Entry, Stop Loss, and three Take Profit targets are drawn automatically with a suggested lot size for your chosen risk.
  • Works on everything. Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), indices, metals and crypto, on all timeframes.

Core Features

Feature What It Does For You
Smart-Filtered Signals Clean Buy/Sell arrows confirmed on the closed bar. A trend-strength filter and a smart market-regime filter remove choppy, low-quality entries.
AI-Graded Signal Strength Each signal is graded STRONG, MEDIUM or WEAK from multi-factor confluence. Trade only the grade you trust.
Auto TP1 / TP2 / TP3 + SL Entry, Stop Loss and three Take Profit targets are calculated and drawn automatically, with color-coded zones and a suggested lot size for your risk percentage.
Live Win-Rate Engine A professional dashboard shows win rate, total signals, TP1/TP2/TP3 hit counts, SL hits and the current win/loss streak, recalculated over the last 1000 bars.
Break-Even Protection Once price moves in your favor, the visual stop shifts to break-even and the trade is flagged RISK-FREE on the chart and dashboard.
9-Timeframe Trend Panel An at-a-glance MTF panel from M1 to MN1 with an overall market BIAS readout, so you always trade with the higher-timeframe direction.
Multi-Symbol Scanner Scan up to 10 instruments from one chart. See direction, signal quality and freshness per symbol, with one-click chart switching. Turns on only when you want it.
Super Candles Mode Optional smoothed trend candles with a clean cloud and EMA ribbon for instant visual context. Switch back to standard candles any time, signals stay the same.
Signal Buffer for EA / iCustom A dedicated non-repaint signal buffer lets your own Expert Advisor read Buy/Sell signals for automation. Signal events are also printed to the Experts log.
Complete Alerts Pop-up, push notification to mobile, email and sound alerts, so you never miss a setup.

How It Works

  1. Detect. The core engine maps the underlying trend using a volatility-adaptive flow model.
  2. Filter. Each potential signal is checked against trend-strength and market-regime conditions to discard low-probability, ranging-market noise.
  3. Grade. Surviving signals are scored by confluence and labeled STRONG, MEDIUM or WEAK.
  4. Plan. Entry, Stop Loss and TP1/TP2/TP3 are drawn instantly with a suggested lot size.
  5. Manage. Break-even protection and live floating result are tracked in real time until the trade resolves.
  6. Prove. The result is recorded into the live win-rate statistics for full transparency.

Recommended Settings

Market Suggested Timeframes Notes
XAUUSD (Gold) M15, H1 Use STRONG quality and STRICT trend filter for the cleanest setups.
BTCUSD (Bitcoin) M30, H1, H4 Higher timeframes reduce noise on fast crypto moves.
Major Forex Pairs M15, H1, H4 Combine with the MTF panel BIAS for trend-aligned entries.
Indices H1, H4 Session-aligned trading recommended.

Who Is It For

  • Manual traders who want a clean, rule-based system with a full trade plan on every signal.
  • Beginners who need clear Entry, SL and TP levels without complex analysis.
  • Algo traders who want to read the non-repaint signal buffer from their own Expert Advisor.
  • Multi-pair traders who want to monitor 10 instruments from a single chart.

Free Version vs Pro Version

The free version lets you experience the core visuals. The Pro version unlocks the full decision and management system that makes the difference in real trading.

Feature FREE PRO
Super Candles, Cloud & EMA Ribbon visuals Yes Yes
Basic Buy / Sell signals Yes Yes
Single-symbol trend view Yes Yes
Trend-Strength & Smart Regime filters No Yes
AI-graded signal strength (Strong / Medium / Weak) No Yes
Auto TP1 / TP2 / TP3 + Stop Loss levels No Yes
Suggested lot size for your risk percentage No Yes
Break-even protection (Risk-Free flag) No Yes
Live win-rate statistics dashboard No Yes
9-timeframe MTF panel with BIAS readout No Yes
Multi-symbol scanner (up to 10 pairs) No Yes
Non-repaint signal buffer for EA / iCustom No Yes
Complete alerts (pop-up, push, email, sound) Limited Yes
Author support & set-file guidance No Yes

What You Get

  • Crystal Quantum Pro indicator for MetaTrader 5.
  • Full multi-timeframe panel and multi-symbol scanner.
  • Automatic TP/SL engine with break-even protection.
  • Live win-rate statistics dashboard.
  • Non-repaint signal buffer for EA integration.
  • Free updates and responsive author support.

Need help with Detailed User Guide ?

Send a private message after purchase and you will receive guidance to get the best configuration for your market.

Get It Before The Price Rises

This is a launch price. The cost increases by 10 USD after every 10 sales. Secure your copy now, leave an honest review, and help shape the next updates.

Crystal AI Systems builds professional trading tools with a focus on clean visuals, honest statistics and real trader value.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange, metals, cryptocurrencies and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance and any statistics shown by this indicator are based on historical data and do not guarantee future results. Signals, levels and statistics are analytical tools only and are not financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell. You are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and risk management. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Отзывы 2
Barricade84
50
Barricade84 2026.08.06 17:29 
 

Anyone looking for an EA to assist with trading, I cannot recommend anything else. This indicator is customizable in many ways, but even with factory settings, it is easy to use. And boy does it help trading. If you are new and had enough of copytrading scams, buy this and do what it indicates. A true masterpiece. The developer is very helpful and answers all questions. Awesome job!

Enver Kurt
265
Enver Kurt 2026.06.28 16:57 
 

Satıcı muazzam iş çıkarmış. Ücretsiz versiyonunu kullanmıştım ve çok memnun kaldığım için pro versiyonu satın aldım. Basit kullanımı var ve indikatör sinyallerine doğru yerlerde girerseniz %90 civarında başarı sağlarsınız. Teşekkürler Jawad, bu çalışma için seni tebrik ediyorum.

Рекомендуем также
Liquidity Heatmap Basic
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The    Liquidity Heatmap   is a sophisticated institutional trading tool designed to reveal where over-leveraged traders are trapped. By calculating estimated liquidation levels based on volume spikes and leverage, this indicator draws a dynamic "h
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Binary Rise Fall
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Fractals_Price indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies fractal patterns on price charts. Fractals are recurring patterns that signal potential trend reversals or continuation points. This indicator marks both upward and downward
Liquidity HeatMap Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis 2. Key Features Dynamic Filtering : The core feature. As soon as the current price crosses a historical liquidity level, that level disappears. This reduces chart clutter and prevents you from trading off "dead" support/resistance. Liquidity Heatma
ALIEN Dashboard
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
ALIEN DASHBOARD FULL EDITION – Professional ICT & Precision Trading Dashboard for MT5 ( HYBRID ENGINE ) Overview The   Alien Dashboard Full Edition   is a comprehensive, all‑in‑one technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that merges the most powerful concepts from Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology with advanced precision‑entry logic, multi‑timeframe analysis, and an intuitive on‑chart dashboard. Designed for serious traders who want to visualise institutional order flow, identify high‑probabili
NTL Japanese Candle Patterns
Northen Trading Labs
Индикаторы
Japanese Candle Patterns (JCP) User Guide Overview and Features Japanese candlestick patterns, a foundational element of technical analysis, provide traders with visual insights into market psychology. Each pattern represents the battle between bulls and bears, encapsulating critical information about market sentiment, potential reversals, and continuation signals. Developed centuries ago and later popularized by Steve Nison in Japanese Candlestick Charting Techniques , these patterns are now wi
Auto Visible Volume Profile
Abdul Hamas
Индикаторы
The PrimeX7Trader Auto-Visible Volume Profile is a next-generation, highly optimized market analysis tool designed specifically for serious traders who require extreme precision without terminal freezing. Unlike traditional volume profiles that clutter your chart with manual lines or slow down your platform by calculating thousands of unseen historical bars, this indicator dynamically reads only the visible viewport. It is engineered for fast, manual trade execution, making it the perfect compan
Harmonic Pattern Structure
Atila Ribeiro
Индикаторы
Harmonic Pattern Structure Harmonic Pattern Structure is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects classic harmonic patterns using strict Fibonacci ratio validation and XABCD price structure. Designed for traders who value precision, clean visuals, and structured analysis, the indicator highlights potential reversal zones based on price geometry, supporting consistent and objective decision-making. SUPPORTED HARMONIC PATTERNS Gartley (222) Butterfly Bat Crab Shark Cy
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Индикаторы
Техническое описание индикатора – Delta Profile для MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile – это индикатор, разработанный для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для детального анализа потока объёмов в пределах заданного диапазона свечей. Он структурирует и отображает информацию о дисбалансе положительных объёмов (связанных с движением вверх) и отрицательных объёмов (связанных с движением вниз) на различных ценовых уровнях. В результате пользователь получает чёткое представление о тех участках графика, где сосред
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит текущие котировки, которые можно сравнить с историческими и на этом основании сделать прогноз ценового движения. Индикатор имеет текстовое поле для быстрой навигации к нужной дате. Параметры : Symbol - выбор символа, который будет отображать индикатор; SymbolPeriod - выбор периода, с которого индикатор будет брать данные; IndicatorColor - цвет индикатора; Inverse - true переворачивает котировки, false - исходный вид; Далее идут настройки текстового поля, в которое можно ввес
Fisher SNIPER
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 — Precision Reversal & Momentum Sniper Catch market turning points with surgical accuracy. Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered to identify extreme reversal zones, momentum shifts, and sniper-grade entries using an advanced Fisher Transform engine combined with Smart Money Concepts and a powerful scoring system. Designed for traders who want clean, high-confidence signals , this indicator filters out noise and
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Индикаторы
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
Volume Profile Fibo Confluence
Yannick Dupont
Индикаторы
What if you could finally SEE where the market really wants to go? Most traders watch price. Pros watch VOLUME — where the money was actually traded. Volume Profile Fibo Confluence puts that reading right in front of you, in plain language, no jargon. WHAT YOU SEE ON YOUR CHART • The POC, the most-traded price: the market's natural magnet • The value area (VAH / VAL): the "house" where price spends its time • Automatic Fibonacci retracement + the golden pocket • Low-volume nodes
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
AutoTrend Pro
Aram Hussein Mohammed
Индикаторы
TL Method — Automatic Trendline Detection & Strength Indicator Tired of drawing trendlines manually? TL Method does it for you — automatically detecting, drawing, and scoring trendlines in real time. What it does: Scans up to 1000 bars to find valid support and resistance trendlines Scores each trendline by counting confirmed anchor touches Generates buy/sell signal arrows when price approaches strong trendlines Alerts you via popup, push notification, or sound — with smart cooldown to avoid spa
Boom Crash SMC
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Deriv boom and crash index spike killer system you can use it only on m5 timeframe  follow the structure and get signal with alert on phone open trade set sl tp and enjoy easy analysis and trading made simple 
Reversal Master for MT5
Alexey Minkov
Индикаторы
Reversal Master для MT5 Reversal Master для MT5 — это не перерисовывающийся (non-repaint) индикатор разворотов для MetaTrader 5. Он помогает находить потенциальные точки разворота рынка и показывает максимальное благоприятное движение цены после каждого исторического сигнала, чтобы лучше понимать, как цена вела себя в подобных ситуациях в прошлом. Версия для MT5 сохраняет привычную логику разворотных сигналов оригинального Reversal Master для MT4, но добавляет улучшенную визуализацию, историческ
Diamond Pattern MT5
Ugur Oezcan
Индикаторы
The diamond top and bottom are reversal patterns. It represents a rally to a new high with a drop to a support level followed by a rally to make a new high and a quick decline, breaking the support level to make a higher low. The bounce from the higher low is then followed by a rally, but making a lower high instead. Once this behavior is identified, prices then break the trend line connecting the first and second lows and start to decline further. You can find MT4 version hier Indicator shows
VibeFox Volume Profile
Andres Lume
Индикаторы
VibeFox Volume Profile — Volume Profile для MetaTrader 5 VibeFox Volume Profile — это полный набор инструментов Volume Profile для MetaTrader 5. Он строит горизонтальное распределение торгуемого объёма по цене, поэтому вы сразу видите, где рынок проявил наибольшую активность, где торговал слабо и какие ценовые уровни, вероятно, будут действовать как магниты или барьеры. Каждый профиль рисуется прямо на графике и управляется из современной панели с управлением мышью — никаких меню, в которых нужн
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Индикаторы
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
PinBar Pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "PINBAR Pattern" для MT5, без перерисовки и задержек. - Индикатор "PINBAR Pattern" — очень мощный индикатор для торговли по Price Action. - Индикатор распознаёт пин-бары на графике: - Бычий пин-бар — сигнал в виде синей стрелки на графике (см. изображения). - Медвежий пин-бар — сигнал в виде красной стрелки на графике (см. изображения). -   С оповещениями для ПК и мобильных устройств. - Индикатор "PINBAR Pattern" отлично сочетается с уровнями поддержки/сопротивления. На
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Cumulative Volume Delta MA-X MTF (с градиентным импульсом) Этот индикатор выполняет мультитаймфреймовый анализ кумулятивной дельты объема (CVD) для платформы MetaTrader 5. Он рассчитывает чистую разницу между давлением покупателей и продавцов, анализируя тиковые данные или реальный объем, что позволяет визуально оценить настроения потока ордеров. Логика и функции индикатора Индикатор использует математический подход к анализу объема: Источники данных: Поддержка как реального объема ( Real Volum
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for tra
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Supply Demand использует предыдущее ценовое действие для выявления потенциального дисбаланса между покупателями и продавцами. Ключевым является определение зон с лучшими возможностями, а не просто вероятностей. Индикатор Blahtech Supply Demand обеспечивает функционал, не доступный ни в одной платформе. Этот индикатор 4 в 1 не только выделяет зоны с более высокой вероятностью на основе механизма оценки силы по множественным критериям, но также комбинирует его с мульти-таймфреймовым анал
VolumeDeltaBars
Stanislav Korotky
Индикаторы
Индикатор позволяет анализировать изменения тиковых объемов в виде кумулятивных дельта-баров (свечей). Он вычисляет на каждом баре тиковые объемы для покупок и продаж (раздельно), а также их разницу. Кроме того, он может выводить объемы в разбивке по кластерам (ячейкам) цен внутри указанного бара (обычно это последний бар). Данный индикатор производит вычисления аналогично VolumeDeltaMT5 , но предоставляет иное отображение результатов. Имеется версия для МетаТрейдер 4 - CumulativeDeltaBars . Это
Velos trading indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
VELOS Trading Indicator Precision. Speed. Confidence. The VELOS Trading Indicator is a professional, non-repainting MT5 trading system developed by DC Trading to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities with confidence. Designed for both beginner and experienced traders, VELOS combines trend analysis, momentum confirmation, and volatility filtering into one intelligent indicator, delivering precise entry and exit signals while reducing false setups. Built for fast-moving m
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Индикаторы
A2SR для MT5 Индикатор: Автоматизированный фактический спрос и предложение (S/R). + Торговые инструменты. Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 Мощный, подлинный и экономящий время для более разумных торговых решений + Объекты, совместимые с EA. Основные преимущества Опережающие фактические ур
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Другие продукты этого автора
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Crystal Heikin Ashi
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.7 (33)
Индикаторы
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — советник MT5 Обзор CRYSTAL AI PRO — автоматическая система для XAUUSD (золото) и основных валютных пар. Управляет входами, SL/TP, трейлингом и контролем просадки по фиксированным правилам. Прибыль не гарантируется; см. предупреждение о рисках. Требования Платформа: MetaTrader 5 Тип счёта: ECN/RAW рекомендуется Подключение: 24/7 (желательно VPS) Таймфреймы: M1–H4 Начальная настройка Включите Algo Trading . Прикрепите советник к графику (один символ — один график). В Inputs
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Эксперты
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate - Professional Trading Automation System Revolutionary Dual-Mode Trading Strategy with Advanced Risk Management Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining the proven effectiveness of Heikin Ashi candle analysis with cutting-edge algorithmic trade management. This sophisticated Expert Advisor is designed for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and professional-grade automation in their trading
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.35 (17)
Индикаторы
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — Визуализация объема для точных торговых решений Обзор Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который отображает распределение объема и автоматически определяет Point of Control (POC). Он помогает трейдерам находить области наибольшей активности участников рынка и выявлять скрытые уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Основные возможности Динамический профиль объема (видимая часть графика или выбранный диапазон) Автоматическое определение
FREE
Crystal Quantum Flow
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.86 (7)
Индикаторы
Crystal Quantum Flow Продвинутый индикатор рыночной аналитики Crystal Quantum Flow — это профессиональный торговый индикатор нового поколения, разработанный для трейдеров, которые требуют ясности, точности и институционального уровня рыночного анализа. Этот индикатор создан как полноценная система поддержки принятия решений, объединяющая многомерный анализ рыночного потока, синхронизацию таймфреймов и продвинутую визуальную интерпретацию в единой рабочей среде. Внутренняя архитектура Crystal Q
FREE
Crystal Supply Demand Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) Не торгуйте каждую свечу – ждите институциональные зоны. Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) – профессиональный индикатор зон спроса и предложения для MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть чистые институциональные зоны на графике вместо устаревших и беспорядочных построений. С оптимизацией для старших таймфреймов, динамическими обновлениями и профессиональной визуализацией SD Pro показывает только те уровни, которые действительно имеют зна
FREE
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC (MT4) — Индикатор профиля объема с автоматическим POC Обзор Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — это легкий и оптимизированный индикатор для MetaTrader 4. Он отображает распределение объема по ценовым уровням и автоматически выделяет Point of Control (POC) — уровень с наибольшим объемом сделок. Индикатор помогает выявлять скрытые уровни поддержки/сопротивления, зоны накопления и распределения, а также институциональную активность. Доступна также версия для MetaTrad
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi – Продвинутая визуализация Heikin Ashi (MT4 версия) Обзор Crystal Heikin Ashi для MetaTrader 4 — это профессиональный индикатор Heikin Ashi, который улучшает визуализацию графика и обеспечивает ясность для трейдеров price action, скальперов и аналитиков. Эта версия MT4 сосредоточена на чистых свечах Heikin Ashi со стильной настройкой, при этом система остаётся лёгкой и оптимизированной для высокой скорости. Примечание: Раскраска по тренду и расширенное определение момента дос
FREE
Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Russian Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity — Индикатор ликвидности для MT5 Обзор Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который выявляет торговые возможности на основе моделей снятия ликвидности. Он анализирует внутридневную структуру рынка, определяет активности институциональных игроков и показывает сигналы при снятии розничной ликвидности и подтверждении разворота цены. Основные функции Автоматическое определение снятия ликвидности над максимумами и миниму
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.33 (3)
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager – Центр Управления Торговлей Обзор Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) — это универсальный инструмент управления рисками и исполнения сделок для MetaTrader 5. Он сочетает в себе защиту капитала, автоматизацию и удобные функции управления сделками, идеально подходя для трейдеров проп-фирм, скальперов и профессионалов. Основные функции Защита рисков : лимит дневной просадки (1–70%), авто-закрытие сделок, удаление ордеров, дневная блокировка торговли (подходит для FTMO). Цели по при
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Volume Indicator — Инструмент анализа объема для MT5 Обзор Crystal Volume Indicator — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, позволяющий анализировать скрытую силу рынка через динамику объема. Он выявляет ключевые события, такие как «Покупочный Климакс», «Продажный Климакс» и «Слабые свечи», что помогает определять возможные зоны разворота или продолжения тренда. Основные функции Поддержка Tick Volume и Real Volume (если брокер предоставляет данные) Цветовая гистограмма с кла
FREE
Crystal FVG Detector Multitime Frames
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Crystal FVG Touch Detector – продвинутый индикатор концепции Smart Money Crystal FVG Touch Detector — это профессиональный индикатор, созданный для трейдеров, применяющих Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и методологию ICT. Он автоматически определяет Fair Value Gaps (FVG) на любом инструменте и таймфрейме, визуально отображая их цветными зонами и отмечая моменты касания. Благодаря нерисующему алгоритму и оптимизированной производительности, помогает выявлять институциональные дисбалансы в реальном вре
FREE
Crystal Smart Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
Эксперты
Crystal Smart Pro v2.30 — Адаптивная торговая система с двумя режимами Обзор Crystal Smart Pro — это интеллектуальный и самонастраивающийся Советник (Expert Advisor) , разработанный компанией Crystal AI Systems . Он сочетает точные входы в рынок с продвинутым управлением восстановлением позиций и предлагает два полностью независимых режима работы: Sharp Mode и Smart Mode . Система динамически адаптируется к волатильности рынка, капиталу счета и трендовым условиям, обеспечивая стабильную производ
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Индикаторы
CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS MT4 Professional Trend Detection Indicator with Smart Entry Signals See the Trend. Catch the Move. Trade with Confidence. The professional Heikin Ashi indicator built for traders who want clarity, precision, and EA-ready signal automation. WHAT IS CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS? Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both
Crystal Gold Scalper Neural Recovery System
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Эксперты
CRYSTAL GOLD SCALPER — MT5 Expert Advisor Обзор Crystal Gold Scalper — автоматическая система для XAUUSD (золото) с двумя режимами работы — Recovery Mode и Single Trade Mode — и живой панелью на графике для прозрачного контроля. Движок может использовать AI-прогнозирование (LSTM, механизм внимания, сентимент) с фильтром уверенности для выбора сделок и управления риском. Прибыль не гарантируется; см. предупреждение о рисках. Торговые режимы Recovery Mode (скальпирующий движок) — адаптивная мно
The Real RSI Divergence Hunter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Индикаторы
The Real RSI – Профессиональный Индикатор Дивергенций Обзор The Real RSI — это профессиональный индикатор для обнаружения дивергенций, созданный для трейдеров, стремящихся к институциональной точности при выявлении разворотных и продолжательных сигналов, основанных на RSI. Он автоматически определяет как обычные , так и скрытые дивергенции между ценой и RSI, подтверждая каждую структуру с помощью умной логики пивотов и проверки в реальном времени. Этот индикатор создан для точности, стабильности
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Crystal Smart Volume Обзор Crystal Smart Volume для MT4 — это продвинутый индикатор анализа объема и дельты, разработанный для выявления активности институциональных трейдеров, скрытой за обычными движениями цены. Он объединяет концепции Smart Money (SMC), Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) и дельта-логику для анализа как цены, так и поведения объема. Индикатор определяет события, такие как покупочный климакс (Buying Climax), продажный климакс (Selling Climax), слабые свечи (Weak Candles) и высокообъе
FREE
Crystal MTF Candle Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Crystal MTF Candle Pro – Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool Overview Crystal MTF Candle Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide direct visualization of higher timeframe candles on the current chart. The tool overlays selected higher timeframe candles with precise countdown timers, allowing traders to monitor live candle development without switching charts. This indicator is optimized for multi-timeframe (MTF) analysis, offering professional styling, custo
FREE
Auto Candle Sequence Counter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Auto Candle Sequence Counter – Индикатор для MT5 Обзор Auto Candle Sequence Counter — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически определяет и выделяет последовательности бычьих и медвежьих свечей. Вместо ручного подсчета, инструмент отображает сигналы в реальном времени, предоставляет статистику и уведомления, помогая трейдерам анализировать ценовое движение. Основные функции Определение последовательностей от 2 до 7 свечей (бычьих/медвежьих). Точная разметка без пр
FREE
Dynamic CCI
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Индикаторы
CCI with Dynamic OSB Zones The CCI indicator you have been using is broken. Not because of the formula — because of the fixed levels. Every market condition is different. A reading of +150 in a low-volatility pair is extreme. The same reading in a trending, high-volatility session is completely normal. Yet every standard CCI indicator treats both situations identically. Crystal AI Systems built this indicator to fix that problem permanently. Two Modes. One Indicator. Full Market Coverage. This i
FREE
Export History Data to CSV
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Crystal AI Data Extractor — Get Clean MT5 Data Into Excel or Python in One Click If you have ever tried to pull historical data out of MetaTrader 5 and ended up with a messy file where everything lands in one column — this tool is for you. Crystal AI Data Extractor does one job and does it properly: it takes your MT5 chart data and saves it as a clean, properly separated CSV file that opens correctly in Excel, Python, or any other tool you use. No more copying and pasting from the terminal. No m
FREE
Crystal Cross Sync
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Cross Sync Advanced MT5 Chart Synchronization & Backtesting Engine Crystal Cross Sync is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 utility designed to transform the way traders analyze, replay, and synchronize market data. Built specifically for serious MT5 traders, this tool delivers ultra-fast chart synchronization, automatic time alignment, precision zoom control, and structured backtesting assistance — all in one optimized engine. This is not an indicator. This is a professional chart control
FREE
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
3 (1)
Утилиты
Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00 – Профессиональный копировщик сделок MT5 Обзор Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00 — это высокопроизводительный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5, обеспечивающий сверхбыстрое и надежное копирование между терминалами. Система работает локально через общую папку MT5, что делает её идеальной для VPS и многосчетных сред, где критичны скорость, стабильность и безопасность. Ключевые функции Два режима : MASTER: передача рыночных/отложенных ордеров, модификаций, закрытий. SL
FREE
Crystal Volatility Monitor Spike Detection
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Индикаторы
Russian – Полное описание Volatility Monitor – Индикатор Определения Волатильности в Реальном Времени Обзор Volatility Monitor – это лёгкий и профессиональный индикатор MT5, разработанный для отслеживания резких движений цены и оповещения трейдеров в реальном времени. Независимо от того, торгуете ли вы Forex, золотом, парами JPY или криптовалютами, инструмент даёт чёткие сигналы волатильности рынка, используя автоматический режим на основе ATR или ручные пороги в пунктах. Помечая свечи прям
FREE
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
ИНДИКАТОР ОТОБРАЖЕНИЯ ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЫ И ОБЩЕЙ ПРИБЫЛИ ИДЕАЛЬНО ДЛЯ ЖИВОЙ ТОРГОВЛИ И ДЕМОНСТРАЦИИ ЭКРАНА Разработан специально для дейтрейдеров, скальперов и прямых трансляций торговых сессий Этот профессиональный индикатор обеспечивает отображение цены в реальном времени и комплексное отслеживание прибыли непосредственно на вашем графике - необходим для высокочастотной торговли и прямых торговых трансляций. КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ ОСОБЕННОСТИ ОТОБРАЖЕНИЕ ЦЕНЫ В РЕАЛЬНОМ ВРЕМЕНИ Обновление текущей цены бид каждую
FREE
News With Sessions
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
News With Sessions Professional Session Tracker with Integrated Economic Calendar for MT5 News With Sessions is a professional trading intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines live market session tracking with the MT5 economic calendar on a single chart. It shows when institutional sessions are active and which news events are driving price , without external websites, manual time-zone work, or extra tools. Built for traders who rely on time, liquidity, and fundamentals , this indic
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Продвинутая система контроля рисков и управления сделками для MT4 Бесплатная версия: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Обзор Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) — это полнофункциональная утилита для MetaTrader 4, предназначенная для профессионального управления рисками, автоматизации сделок и обеспечения строгой торговой дисциплины. Система защищает капитал, контролирует дневную просадку, автоматически устанавливает SL/TP, обеспечивает быстрые команды управле
Crystal Dashboard
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Profit Dashboard – Real-Time MT5 Account Performance Utility Overview Crystal Profit Dashboard is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that provides real-time profit and loss monitoring directly on the chart. It offers a clean, modern dashboard interface that updates account performance without clutter, allowing traders to focus on execution while keeping essential metrics visible. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders, this tool provides accurate floating profit/los
FREE
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Copycat – MT5 Trade Copier Pro (Local + Online) OVERVIEW Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID  is a professional MT5 trade copier designed for prop accounts, money managers, and signal providers who need both ultra-fast local copying and flexible online distribution. It supports 2 engines in one EA: Local File Engine – copies trades between MT5 terminals on the same PC/VPS using the MT5 Common folder (no DLLs, no external web APIs). Online Telegram Engine – sends master trades to a Telegram b
Crystal Trade Manager Advanced MT4 Risk Control
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager – Расширенный MT4 инструмент для управления рисками и сделками Обзор Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) — это профессиональная утилита для MetaTrader 4 , созданная для управления рисками, автоматизации сделок и быстрого контроля исполнения. Она помогает трейдерам защищать капитал, контролировать дневную просадку, управлять размером лотов и автоматизировать ключевые функции управления сделками (Auto SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop). Инструмент идеально подходит для ручных трейдеро
FREE
Фильтр:
Barricade84
50
Barricade84 2026.08.06 17:29 
 

Anyone looking for an EA to assist with trading, I cannot recommend anything else. This indicator is customizable in many ways, but even with factory settings, it is easy to use. And boy does it help trading. If you are new and had enough of copytrading scams, buy this and do what it indicates. A true masterpiece. The developer is very helpful and answers all questions. Awesome job!

Muhammad Jawad Shabir
138351
Ответ разработчика Muhammad Jawad Shabir 2026.08.07 05:33
Thank you so much for your amazing review! I'm truly grateful for your kind words and support. It means a lot to me that you're enjoying Crystal Quantum Pro and finding it easy to use. I'll continue working hard to improve the indicator and provide the best possible support. Wishing you consistent profits and successful trading ahead! Thank you again for being part of the Crystal community! 😊🚀
Enver Kurt
265
Enver Kurt 2026.06.28 16:57 
 

Satıcı muazzam iş çıkarmış. Ücretsiz versiyonunu kullanmıştım ve çok memnun kaldığım için pro versiyonu satın aldım. Basit kullanımı var ve indikatör sinyallerine doğru yerlerde girerseniz %90 civarında başarı sağlarsınız. Teşekkürler Jawad, bu çalışma için seni tebrik ediyorum.

Muhammad Jawad Shabir
138351
Ответ разработчика Muhammad Jawad Shabir 2026.08.07 05:33
Thank you again for being part of the Crystal community! 😊🚀
Ответ на отзыв