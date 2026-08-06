RBM Volume Ultimate

RBM Volume Ultimate

RBM Volume Ultimate is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines buyer and seller financial volume, cumulative delta, daily VWAP and automatic detection of absorption and exhaustion in a single panel.

The purpose of the indicator is to give traders a clearer view of buying and selling flow in real time. The histogram separates financial volume between buyers and sellers on a bar by bar basis, making it easier to identify moments when pressure shifts from one side of the market to the other.

When the indicator detects a point of absorption, exhaustion or a combined pattern of both, it triggers an alert through MetaTrader, with the option of sound, pop up and push notification to a mobile device. This allows the trader to stay informed about relevant market activity even when not watching the chart directly.

The panel displays statistics for the current bar, including buy volume, sell volume, delta, traded financial value and VWAP, keeping this information available in one place on the chart.

The indicator is compatible with MetaTrader 5 and can be used on any instrument that provides real volume data, including stocks, futures and other contracts available through the user's broker.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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