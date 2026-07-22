Breakout Target

NeuronBreakout identifies volatility compression before the market expands. It waits for price to contract, anchors a breakout range to the most recent confirmed swing, tracks that range until price closes beyond it, then projects a complete trade with entry, ATR-based stop loss, and three R-multiple profit targets. Every completed breakout remains frozen on the chart, allowing you to review past setups exactly as they formed.

It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

It is the breakout companion to NeuronStructure and NeuronLiquidity, and is built to sit alongside them: structure identifies where the market is building, liquidity shows where resting orders remain, and NeuronBreakout highlights when compression resolves into expansion with fully projected trade levels. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic, on forex, gold and metals, indices and crypto across any timeframe.

=== HOW IT WORKS ===

NeuronBreakout waits for volatility to compress before searching for a breakout opportunity. Compression is detected by comparing weighted and exponential averages of candle body size. As candles become progressively smaller, the market is considered to be entering a consolidation phase.

Once compression is confirmed, the indicator locates the most recent confirmed swing pivot and anchors a breakout range to real market structure instead of using a simple lookback window. The opposite swing defines the other edge of the range, producing breakout zones based on price action rather than arbitrary periods.

The upper and lower edge bands are scaled using Average True Range, allowing the breakout trigger to adapt automatically to the volatility of each instrument. A breakout is confirmed only after a candle closes beyond the range, filtering out temporary spikes and intrabar false breaks.

When a breakout occurs, the range is frozen permanently and a complete trade projection is generated with entry, ATR-based stop loss, three profit targets measured in R multiples, and shaded risk and reward zones.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does Compression Detection Detects periods of contracting volatility using weighted and exponential candle body averages before building a breakout range. Structure-Based Range Anchors every breakout range to the most recent confirmed swing pivot instead of using a fixed lookback window. ATR Edge Bands Volatility-adjusted upper and lower trigger bands using Average True Range. Range Midline Displays the equilibrium level of the range while price remains inside consolidation. Breakout Arrows Marks every confirmed breakout directly on the chart after a closed-bar confirmation. Trade Projection Generates entry, ATR-based stop loss and three R-multiple take-profit targets immediately after breakout confirmation. Risk & Reward Zones Highlights the complete risk and reward geometry between the stop and final target. Price Labels Displays live price tags for Entry, Stop Loss and every Take Profit level. Signal Panel Shows IN RANGE, BULLISH or BEARISH status, breakout progress, trade levels and target completion. Chart Themes Includes integrated light and dark themes with automatic chart recolouring and live theme switching. Alerts Optional alerts for breakout confirmation and TP/SL completion, including push notifications.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

While the market remains inside a range, NeuronBreakout displays the compression zone together with its equilibrium line. The panel reads IN RANGE, allowing you to monitor how price is positioned between the upper and lower breakout bands.

When price closes beyond the range, the breakout is confirmed. The range is frozen permanently, a breakout arrow is printed, and the complete trade projection appears with entry, stop loss and three profit targets.

As price progresses through the trade, the panel switches to BULLISH or BEARISH and displays the current progress toward the final target.

Once TP3 is reached, the projection is locked permanently, preserving the complete setup for historical review. Previous breakout ranges remain visible, creating a complete visual history of market compression and expansion.

=== SUGGESTED SETTINGS (Starting Points) ===

If you want... Try Balanced breakout detection Use the default settings. Larger, higher-quality breakout ranges Increase the Range Detection Period. Earlier breakout opportunities Reduce the Range Detection Period. Wider stop losses Increase the ATR Stop Loss Multiplier. More conservative profit targets Reduce the TP multipliers. Cleaner charts Disable trade projections or historical ranges. Multiple simultaneous ranges Disable Prevent Overlap.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis only) Platform MetaTrader 5 Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto Timeframes Any timeframe Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs Range Engine Compression detection using weighted and exponential candle body averages Structure Swing-pivot anchored breakout ranges Volatility ATR-scaled breakout bands and stop loss Trade Projection Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2 and TP3 measured in R multiples Panel Signal status, breakout progress and trade summary Alerts Breakout confirmation and TP/SL notifications

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose Detection Range Detection Period 99 Compression lookback and pivot confirmation period. Detection Prevent Overlap true Allow only one active range at a time. Detection History Bars 3000 Number of historical bars to analyse. Targets Show Trade Projection true Display Entry, Stop Loss and TP levels. Targets ATR Period 14 ATR used for stop calculation. Targets ATR Stop Multiplier 5.0 Stop distance beyond breakout candle. Targets TP1 Multiplier 0.5 First profit target in R. Targets TP2 Multiplier 1.0 Second profit target in R. Targets TP3 Multiplier 1.5 Final profit target in R. Appearance Bullish Colour Teal Bullish breakout colour. Appearance Bearish Colour Red Bearish breakout colour. Appearance Range Transparency 90 Range body opacity. Appearance Risk / Reward Transparency 95 Risk and reward zone opacity. Appearance Breakout Arrows true Display breakout arrows. Panel Show Signal Panel true Display the signal panel. Panel Panel Position Bottom Left One of nine chart anchors. Panel Start in Dark Mode true Initial theme. Theme Apply Chart Theme true Automatically recolour the chart. Alerts Breakout Alert false Alert on confirmed breakout. Alerts TP / SL Alert false Alert when targets or stop are reached. Alerts Push Notification false Send alerts to the MetaTrader mobile app.

Fixed internals: Pivot confirmation equals half of the Range Detection Period, both compression averages use the full detection period, and ATR values use Wilder smoothing.

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

MetaTrader 5, any build.

Forex, gold and metals, indices and crypto.

Any timeframe.

Native MQL5 with no DLLs or external dependencies.

Non-repainting closed-bar breakout confirmation and historical range tracking.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

NeuronBreakout is the breakout component of the Neuron Suite. It works naturally alongside NeuronStructure, which identifies market structure and order blocks, and NeuronLiquidity, which tracks resting liquidity and stop sweeps. Together they provide a complete view of consolidation, structure, liquidity and breakout opportunities on a single chart, and fit alongside the rest of the Neuron suite, including VVIDA, NeuronSessions, NeuronTrend, NeuronCloud, NeuronFlow, NeuronIchimoku, NeuronDivergence and NeuronQuant (each sold separately).

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments section on this product page.

NOTE: NeuronBreakout is an indicator for chart analysis only. It draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. The projected trade levels are provided for analytical guidance only. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely your responsibility.