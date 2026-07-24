Professional Market Structure and OTE Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who use market structure, BOS, CHOCH and Optimal Trade Entry concepts.

The Expert Advisor combines two independent entry modules:

BOS/CHOCH Market Structure Module SMC Optimal Trade Entry Module

Each module can analyze the market independently and execute trades when its selected conditions are satisfied.

The EA is designed primarily for Gold/XAUUSD, but it can also be tested on Forex pairs and other instruments supported by MetaTrader 5.

Entry Modules

1. BOS/CHOCH Market Structure Module

The market structure module identifies important swing highs, swing lows and structural price breaks.

It can detect:

Break of Structure

Change of Character

Trend Continuation Break

Bias Change

Bullish structure signals

Bearish structure signals

Breakout confirmations

Sweep-reversal opportunities

Structure-level retests

The trader can select:

Structure Timeframe

Execution Timeframe

Break confirmation by candle body or wick

BOS and CHOCH trading

BOS-only trading

CHOCH-only trading

Retest requirement

Directional candle confirmation

Sweep-reversal entry

Candle-close confirmation

The Structure Timeframe and Execution Timeframe can also be set to the same timeframe.

2. SMC Optimal Trade Entry Module

The Optimal Trade Entry module searches for retracement opportunities inside configurable Fibonacci OTE zones.

The default OTE area is based on the retracement between:

61.8%

78.6%

The module can use separate timeframes for:

Trend analysis

Impulse detection

Trade execution

OTE confirmation can include:

Trend alignment

Impulse Break of Structure

Engulfing candle

Pin bar

Inside bar

Liquidity sweep

Market structure shift

Fair Value Gap

Volume confirmation

The minimum confirmation score can be adjusted from the EA inputs.

Entry Module Selection

The trader can select how the two entry modules should operate.

Available modes include:

Structure Module only

OTE Module only

Either valid module

In Either Module mode, BOS/CHOCH and OTE can generate their own valid signals independently.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC supports multi-timeframe market analysis.

The trader can separately configure:

Market Structure Timeframe

BOS/CHOCH Execution Timeframe

OTE Trend Timeframe

OTE Impulse Timeframe

OTE Execution Timeframe

The EA can therefore detect the larger market structure on a higher timeframe while searching for trade confirmation on a lower execution timeframe.

Automatic Trade Timeframe Cycle

The EA includes an optional automatic timeframe cycle.

The trader can select three execution timeframes, such as:

First trade: M1

Second trade: M3

Third trade: M5

After the complete trade or basket closes, the EA moves to the next selected timeframe.

After the third timeframe, the cycle starts again from the first timeframe.

This feature can be disabled from the input settings.

Big Breakout Candle Protection

The EA includes a configurable big-candle protection system.

It can prevent entries when the breakout, sweep or retest candle is excessively large.

The filter can check:

Maximum candle range based on ATR

Maximum candle body based on ATR

Maximum candle range in pips

Maximum candle body in pips

Maximum close distance beyond the structure level

Breakout candle size

Sweep-reversal candle size

Retest and entry candle size

This protection is designed to reduce entries after highly extended or abnormal candles.

Stop Loss and Take Profit

The EA uses ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit calculations.

The trader can configure:

ATR period

Volatility multiplier

Stop Loss multiplier

TP1 multiplier

TP2 multiplier

TP3 multiplier

The broker-side Take Profit can be selected from:

No broker Take Profit

TP1

TP2

TP3

Optional partial closing can also be enabled at the selected target levels.

Lot Size and Risk Management

Two lot-management methods are available.

Fixed Lot

The trader can select a fixed lot size for each first entry.

Risk Percentage

The EA can calculate the lot size according to:

Account equity

Selected risk percentage

Entry price

Stop Loss distance

Symbol tick value

Broker volume limits

A free-margin check is performed before sending a trade request.

If sufficient margin is unavailable, the trade is skipped instead of forcing an unsafe order request.

Pips Trailing Stop

The Pips Trailing system includes:

Trailing activation level

Trailing distance

Trailing step

The trailing stop starts only after the selected profit distance is reached.

Money Trailing Protection

The Money Trailing system manages positions according to monetary profit.

The trader can configure:

Money trailing activation profit

Profit-lock amount

Money trailing step

This allows trade protection based on account-currency profit instead of only price distance.

Breakeven Protection

The EA includes automatic breakeven management.

The trader can select:

Breakeven activation in pips

Profit-lock distance in pips

After the activation level is reached, the Stop Loss can be moved beyond the entry price to protect part of the open profit.

Optional Recovery System

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC includes an optional same-direction recovery system.

The recovery system is disabled by default in the commercial version.

When enabled, a recovery trade can open only after the original valid strategy trade moves into the selected loss distance.

Recovery settings include:

Recovery distance in pips

Recovery lot multiplier

Maximum recovery trades

Same Stop Loss and Take Profit as the first trade

Recovery Stop Loss and Take Profit adjustment

Margin protection before every recovery trade

The first trade must always come from a valid BOS/CHOCH or OTE signal.

The recovery system does not create the original market entry.

Combined Basket Management

When multiple same-direction positions are open, the EA can manage them as one combined basket.

Basket management includes:

Volume-weighted average entry

Combined basket profit

Basket breakeven

Basket pips trailing

Basket money trailing

Basket profit lock

Complete basket liquidation

Basket close retries

Orphan-position protection

When a basket-protection condition is triggered, the EA attempts to close all related positions together.

One Trade and Signal Protection

The EA includes protection against unwanted duplicate trades.

Available controls include:

Wait until the current trade closes

One trade per signal

Maximum positions per symbol

Long trades ON/OFF

Short trades ON/OFF

Separate magic number

Spread filter

Slippage and deviation control

Trade-skip reason logging

Trading Schedule

The trader can define the EA trading session.

Available settings include:

Trading time ON/OFF

Start time

End time

Optional close at the end of the trading session

The trading schedule uses the broker server time.

Daily Account Protection

Daily account-protection settings include:

Daily profit target

Daily loss limit

Include open floating profit

Close positions when the daily limit is reached

Stop new entries after the daily limit is reached

The daily protection resets automatically on the next broker trading day.

Chart Visuals

The EA provides visual market information directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart.

Visual features include:

Bullish and bearish structure colors

BOS/CHOCH lines and labels

OTE zones

Entry level

Stop Loss level

TP1 level

TP2 level

TP3 level

Trend-colored candles

Buy and sell signal markers

Information panel

Current entry-module status

Open-position information

Daily profit information

Active timeframe information

Visual objects can be enabled or disabled from the EA inputs.

Recommended Usage

The EA is primarily designed for:

Gold/XAUUSD

MetaTrader 5

Multi-timeframe structure trading

BOS and CHOCH trading

SMC Optimal Trade Entry analysis

Before using the EA on a live account:

Test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Run it on a demo account

Verify the broker symbol specifications

Check spread and commission conditions

Use a conservative lot size

Keep recovery disabled until it has been fully tested

Optimize the settings for the selected symbol and timeframe

Important Risk Information

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC is a trading tool and does not guarantee profit.

Trading results may vary because of:

Market conditions

Broker execution

Spread

Slippage

Commission

Symbol specifications

Account leverage

Selected timeframe

User-selected settings

The optional recovery system increases exposure and trading risk. It should be used only after proper testing and with suitable account capital.

Past backtest or historical performance does not guarantee future results.