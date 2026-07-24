Pips In Dream by Ssc

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC

Professional Market Structure and OTE Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who use market structure, BOS, CHOCH and Optimal Trade Entry concepts.

The Expert Advisor combines two independent entry modules:

  1. BOS/CHOCH Market Structure Module

  2. SMC Optimal Trade Entry Module

Each module can analyze the market independently and execute trades when its selected conditions are satisfied.

The EA is designed primarily for Gold/XAUUSD, but it can also be tested on Forex pairs and other instruments supported by MetaTrader 5.

Entry Modules

1. BOS/CHOCH Market Structure Module

The market structure module identifies important swing highs, swing lows and structural price breaks.

It can detect:

  • Break of Structure

  • Change of Character

  • Trend Continuation Break

  • Bias Change

  • Bullish structure signals

  • Bearish structure signals

  • Breakout confirmations

  • Sweep-reversal opportunities

  • Structure-level retests

The trader can select:

  • Structure Timeframe

  • Execution Timeframe

  • Break confirmation by candle body or wick

  • BOS and CHOCH trading

  • BOS-only trading

  • CHOCH-only trading

  • Retest requirement

  • Directional candle confirmation

  • Sweep-reversal entry

  • Candle-close confirmation

The Structure Timeframe and Execution Timeframe can also be set to the same timeframe.

2. SMC Optimal Trade Entry Module

The Optimal Trade Entry module searches for retracement opportunities inside configurable Fibonacci OTE zones.

The default OTE area is based on the retracement between:

  • 61.8%

  • 78.6%

The module can use separate timeframes for:

  • Trend analysis

  • Impulse detection

  • Trade execution

OTE confirmation can include:

  • Trend alignment

  • Impulse Break of Structure

  • Engulfing candle

  • Pin bar

  • Inside bar

  • Liquidity sweep

  • Market structure shift

  • Fair Value Gap

  • Volume confirmation

The minimum confirmation score can be adjusted from the EA inputs.

Entry Module Selection

The trader can select how the two entry modules should operate.

Available modes include:

  • Structure Module only

  • OTE Module only

  • Either valid module

In Either Module mode, BOS/CHOCH and OTE can generate their own valid signals independently.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC supports multi-timeframe market analysis.

The trader can separately configure:

  • Market Structure Timeframe

  • BOS/CHOCH Execution Timeframe

  • OTE Trend Timeframe

  • OTE Impulse Timeframe

  • OTE Execution Timeframe

The EA can therefore detect the larger market structure on a higher timeframe while searching for trade confirmation on a lower execution timeframe.

Automatic Trade Timeframe Cycle

The EA includes an optional automatic timeframe cycle.

The trader can select three execution timeframes, such as:

  • First trade: M1

  • Second trade: M3

  • Third trade: M5

After the complete trade or basket closes, the EA moves to the next selected timeframe.

After the third timeframe, the cycle starts again from the first timeframe.

This feature can be disabled from the input settings.

Big Breakout Candle Protection

The EA includes a configurable big-candle protection system.

It can prevent entries when the breakout, sweep or retest candle is excessively large.

The filter can check:

  • Maximum candle range based on ATR

  • Maximum candle body based on ATR

  • Maximum candle range in pips

  • Maximum candle body in pips

  • Maximum close distance beyond the structure level

  • Breakout candle size

  • Sweep-reversal candle size

  • Retest and entry candle size

This protection is designed to reduce entries after highly extended or abnormal candles.

Stop Loss and Take Profit

The EA uses ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit calculations.

The trader can configure:

  • ATR period

  • Volatility multiplier

  • Stop Loss multiplier

  • TP1 multiplier

  • TP2 multiplier

  • TP3 multiplier

The broker-side Take Profit can be selected from:

  • No broker Take Profit

  • TP1

  • TP2

  • TP3

Optional partial closing can also be enabled at the selected target levels.

Lot Size and Risk Management

Two lot-management methods are available.

Fixed Lot

The trader can select a fixed lot size for each first entry.

Risk Percentage

The EA can calculate the lot size according to:

  • Account equity

  • Selected risk percentage

  • Entry price

  • Stop Loss distance

  • Symbol tick value

  • Broker volume limits

A free-margin check is performed before sending a trade request.

If sufficient margin is unavailable, the trade is skipped instead of forcing an unsafe order request.

Pips Trailing Stop

The Pips Trailing system includes:

  • Trailing activation level

  • Trailing distance

  • Trailing step

The trailing stop starts only after the selected profit distance is reached.

Money Trailing Protection

The Money Trailing system manages positions according to monetary profit.

The trader can configure:

  • Money trailing activation profit

  • Profit-lock amount

  • Money trailing step

This allows trade protection based on account-currency profit instead of only price distance.

Breakeven Protection

The EA includes automatic breakeven management.

The trader can select:

  • Breakeven activation in pips

  • Profit-lock distance in pips

After the activation level is reached, the Stop Loss can be moved beyond the entry price to protect part of the open profit.

Optional Recovery System

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC includes an optional same-direction recovery system.

The recovery system is disabled by default in the commercial version.

When enabled, a recovery trade can open only after the original valid strategy trade moves into the selected loss distance.

Recovery settings include:

  • Recovery distance in pips

  • Recovery lot multiplier

  • Maximum recovery trades

  • Same Stop Loss and Take Profit as the first trade

  • Recovery Stop Loss and Take Profit adjustment

  • Margin protection before every recovery trade

The first trade must always come from a valid BOS/CHOCH or OTE signal.

The recovery system does not create the original market entry.

Combined Basket Management

When multiple same-direction positions are open, the EA can manage them as one combined basket.

Basket management includes:

  • Volume-weighted average entry

  • Combined basket profit

  • Basket breakeven

  • Basket pips trailing

  • Basket money trailing

  • Basket profit lock

  • Complete basket liquidation

  • Basket close retries

  • Orphan-position protection

When a basket-protection condition is triggered, the EA attempts to close all related positions together.

One Trade and Signal Protection

The EA includes protection against unwanted duplicate trades.

Available controls include:

  • Wait until the current trade closes

  • One trade per signal

  • Maximum positions per symbol

  • Long trades ON/OFF

  • Short trades ON/OFF

  • Separate magic number

  • Spread filter

  • Slippage and deviation control

  • Trade-skip reason logging

Trading Schedule

The trader can define the EA trading session.

Available settings include:

  • Trading time ON/OFF

  • Start time

  • End time

  • Optional close at the end of the trading session

The trading schedule uses the broker server time.

Daily Account Protection

Daily account-protection settings include:

  • Daily profit target

  • Daily loss limit

  • Include open floating profit

  • Close positions when the daily limit is reached

  • Stop new entries after the daily limit is reached

The daily protection resets automatically on the next broker trading day.

Chart Visuals

The EA provides visual market information directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart.

Visual features include:

  • Bullish and bearish structure colors

  • BOS/CHOCH lines and labels

  • OTE zones

  • Entry level

  • Stop Loss level

  • TP1 level

  • TP2 level

  • TP3 level

  • Trend-colored candles

  • Buy and sell signal markers

  • Information panel

  • Current entry-module status

  • Open-position information

  • Daily profit information

  • Active timeframe information

Visual objects can be enabled or disabled from the EA inputs.

Recommended Usage

The EA is primarily designed for:

  • Gold/XAUUSD

  • MetaTrader 5

  • Multi-timeframe structure trading

  • BOS and CHOCH trading

  • SMC Optimal Trade Entry analysis

Before using the EA on a live account:

  • Test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

  • Run it on a demo account

  • Verify the broker symbol specifications

  • Check spread and commission conditions

  • Use a conservative lot size

  • Keep recovery disabled until it has been fully tested

  • Optimize the settings for the selected symbol and timeframe

Important Risk Information

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC is a trading tool and does not guarantee profit.

Trading results may vary because of:

  • Market conditions

  • Broker execution

  • Spread

  • Slippage

  • Commission

  • Symbol specifications

  • Account leverage

  • Selected timeframe

  • User-selected settings

The optional recovery system increases exposure and trading risk. It should be used only after proper testing and with suitable account capital.

Past backtest or historical performance does not guarantee future results.


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Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Эксперты
Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе множество простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних пяти лет. Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": усредняет сигналы от разных стратегий и открывает рыночные позиции в предпочтительном направлении.  Такой принцип вместе с одновременной работой на коррелир
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Эксперты
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
Эксперты
The UAD-Engine v7.5.5 is a professional-grade Expert dvisor designed for precision trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It combines advanced market logic (Stop Hunt & FVG Detection) with a robust Smart Grid System to manage positions effectively. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic: Utilizes Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Stop Hunt detection to find high-probability entry points. Weighted Basket Management: Calculates the true Weighted Average Price of all positions a sets dynamic TP/SL points
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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