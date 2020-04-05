Prism Gold Precision

PRISM GOLD PRECISION 
   Fixed R:R Stealth Scalper 

Unlike amateur EAs that use arbitrary SL/TP distances, Prism calculates all risk levels as a Percentage of the current Gold price and applies your chosen R:R multiplier automatically. Combined with a rigorous 3-Signal Confirmation system (RSI + Bollinger Bands + EMA Crossover) and our proprietary Ghost Protocol V3 that hides every SL and TP from your broker, this is the cleanest, most transparent Gold scalper available.

No Grid. No Martingale. No Black Box. Just pure mathematics.

=== WHY PRISM GOLD PRECISION? ===
1. FIXED RISK-TO-REWARD: You choose your R:R ratio (default 1:3). If your SL is 0.15% of Gold's price ($5.13 at $3420), your TP is automatically set to 0.45% ($15.39). Even if you only win 35% of trades, you profit because winners are 3x larger than losers.
2. 3-SIGNAL CONFIRMATION: Entries require ALL THREE indicators to agree simultaneously:
   - RSI must be in Oversold (Buy) or Overbought (Sell) territory
   - Price must touch the Lower Bollinger Band (Buy) or Upper Bollinger Band (Sell)
   - EMA Fast must cross above EMA Slow (Buy) or cross below (Sell)
   This triple-filter eliminates 90% of false signals.
3. PERCENTAGE-BASED DYNAMIC RISK: SL/TP distances scale with Gold's price automatically. No manual adjustments needed, ever.
4. GHOST PROTOCOL V3: Your R:R levels (SL, TP, Trailing) are managed 100% virtually inside the EA. The broker cannot see them. Stop-hunting is impossible.
5. DAILY WIN/LOSS TRACKER: The HUD dashboard displays today's Win/Loss count in real-time, giving you instant confidence in the system's performance.
6. PROPFIRM READY: Aegis Shield (Max Daily DD limiter) and Phantom Randomizer ensure compliance with FTMO, MFF, and other Prop Firm rules.

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] SET AND FORGET (Recommended)
The perfect balance of safety and profitability.
- Sym1: XAUUSD
- SLPercent: 0.15 / RRRatio: 3.0 (TP = 0.45%)
- RsiPeriod: 14 / RsiOversold: 28 / RsiOverbought: 72
- BBPeriod: 20 / BBDeviation: 2.0
- EmaFast: 8 / EmaSlow: 21
- StartLot: 0.01 / MaxPositions: 1
- GhostMode: true / UseTrail: true
- TrailPct: 0.08 / TrailActPct: 0.12
- MaxDailyDD: 5.0

[SETUP 2] SNIPER MODE (High R:R)
Fewer trades, but each winner is 5x the risk.
- Sym1: XAUUSD
- SLPercent: 0.10 / RRRatio: 5.0 (TP = 0.50%)
- RsiPeriod: 14 / RsiOversold: 22 / RsiOverbought: 78
- BBPeriod: 20 / BBDeviation: 2.5 (Wider bands = fewer signals)
- EmaFast: 5 / EmaSlow: 15
- StartLot: 0.01 / MaxPositions: 1
- GhostMode: true / UseTrail: false
- MaxDailyDD: 3.0

[SETUP 3] PROP FIRM SAFE
Ultra-conservative for funding challenges.
- Sym1: XAUUSD
- SLPercent: 0.08 / RRRatio: 2.0 (TP = 0.16%)
- RsiPeriod: 14 / RsiOversold: 25 / RsiOverbought: 75
- BBPeriod: 20 / BBDeviation: 2.0
- EmaFast: 8 / EmaSlow: 21
- StartLot: 0.01 / MaxPositions: 1
- GhostMode: true / UseTrail: true / UseRandomizer: true
- MaxDailyDD: 2.5

=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===
1. Open a Gold chart (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the M5 timeframe.
2. Drag and drop Prism Gold Precision onto the chart.
3. In the Inputs tab, enter the exact Gold symbol name your broker uses in the InpSym1 field. You MUST enter the name.
4. Choose your R:R Ratio (default 3.0 = TP is 3x SL).
5. Select a God-Tier Preset above or customize your own.
6. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
7. Run on a VPS 24/5 for Ghost Protocol to function.

=== HOW THE 3-SIGNAL SYSTEM WORKS ===
The EA waits for ALL three conditions to be true at the same moment:

FOR A BUY TRADE:
1. RSI drops below the Oversold level (e.g., 28) = Market is oversold
2. Price touches or goes below the Lower Bollinger Band = Price is at extreme low
3. EMA Fast crosses above EMA Slow = Momentum is shifting upward
When all 3 align, it means the market is oversold, at an extreme price, AND momentum is reversing. This is the highest-probability entry point.

FOR A SELL TRADE:
1. RSI rises above the Overbought level (e.g., 72)
2. Price touches or goes above the Upper Bollinger Band
3. EMA Fast crosses below EMA Slow

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- The 3-Signal system is intentionally strict. It may produce only 2-5 trades per day. This is by design. Quality over quantity.
- Ghost Protocol requires the EA to be running 24/5. Use a VPS.
- The R:R Ratio is your edge. Even with a 35% win rate at R:R 1:3, you are profitable.

For support, custom presets, and institutional deployment inquiries, please contact
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Phantom Dual Mode EA 2-in-1 Trading System: Safe & Aggressive Modes for MetaTrader 5 Markets don't behave the same way every day. Some days are calm and ranging — perfect for buying dips. Other days are explosive with momentum — perfect for riding breakouts with trailing stops. Phantom Dual Mode EA- gives you two complete trading strategies in one EA. Simply switch between Safe Mode- and Aggressive Mode- based on the current market conditions.  The Two Modes  Safe Mode — "Buy the Dip / Se
Phantom Circuit Breaker
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Phantom Circuit Breaker Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5 Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes. Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting o
Phantom Stat Arb Scanner
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Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner (Institutional Arbitrage)  The "Unfair Advantage" Prop Firms & Hedge Funds Use Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner- is an institutional-grade utility that brings Statistical Arbitrage (Stat-Arb) to the MetaTrader 5 platform. While retail traders struggle with single-pair indicators, Hedge Funds and Prop Firms thrive on "Mean-Reversion Divergence"—trading the spread between highly correlated assets. Our scanner tracks up to 20 currency pairs in real-time, building a dynamic corre
Phantom Quantum Matrix
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Phantom Quantum Matrix  The Institutional 6-in-1 Engine for XAUUSD Phantom Quantum Matrix- is not just another trading robot—it is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy flagship engine engineered specifically to conquer the XAUUSD (Gold) market.  Priced in the premium tier, this is the ultimate solution for professional traders, prop firm funded accounts, and high-net-worth investors who demand the absolute best in automated algorithmic trading. While amateur robots rely on a single, rigid
Olympus Genesis Matrix
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Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.  The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.  - NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyz
Chronos Apex Pulse
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Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
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Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
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Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
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Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
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Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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