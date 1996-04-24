Mirror Signals Service

🧠 Overview

Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only) is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account.
It is engineered specifically for signal providers, trade-copier operators, auditors, educators, and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting.

Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications, and even missed or silent events is captured and delivered in clean, human-readable format.


Start delivering 🔥 ultra-professional Telegram signals in minutes.

🔥 Key Features

  • Real-time Telegram notifications (entries, closes, partial closes, SL/TP, trailing

    🛠 Required Permissions

    To use this EA, you must enable:

    • Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

    No external DLLs or dependencies required.

    📥 Installation

    1. Attach EA to any chart
    2. Insert Telegram Bot Token & Chat ID
    3. Enable WebRequest
    4. Configure filters (optional)
    5. Done — notifications start instantly

    ⚠️ Disclaimer

    This tool does not provide trading signals or financial advice. It only monitors and reports account activity.

    stop, breakeven, comment change, etc.)
  • Pending order lifecycle tracking: placed → modified → activated → cancelled → expired
  • “Missed event” recovery system to catch events MT5 doesn’t broadcast
  • Screenshot-on-entry feature (optional)
  • Symbol & Magic Number filtering
  • Full profit breakdown: commission + swap + net P/L
  • Auto-start summary of all open positions & pending orders
  • Works with any broker, any asset, any timeframe
  • Perfect for building a signal service or trade-notification channel

📌 Use Cases

  • Telegram signal channels
  • Private groups for clients/students
  • PAMM/MAM monitoring
  • Prop firm transparency reporting
  • Trade journaling / audit trail creation
  • Multi-strategy broadcast system (using filters)

📊 Feature Table

Feature

Description

Market order notifications

Entry, exit, SL/TP hit, partial closes

Pending order tracking

Place, modify, activate, cancel, expire

SL/TP modifications

Detects normal, trailing stop, and breakeven moves

Screenshot sending

Optional screenshot on entry

Symbol filter

Monitor selected symbols only

Magic filter

Select which EAs/strategies to publish

Missed event detection

Captures silent order deletions/expirations

Startup summary

Reports all open trades & pending orders

Comment tracking

Detects comment changes on positions

Easy setup

Just bot token + chat ID



🎯 Why Traders Love It

  • Immediate alerts → no delays
  • Super clean & professional formatting
  • Works with any strategy or EA
  • Reduces manual work for signal providers
  • Creates trust with subscribers due to transparent reporting

 

Why Choose This EA?

 Instant setup
 No server needed
 Extremely reliable
 Works with any strategy
 Zero coding required
 Professional formatting and screenshots


🛠 Required Permissions

To use this EA, you must enable:

  • Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

No external DLLs or dependencies required.

📥 Installation

  1. Attach EA to any chart
  2. Insert Telegram Bot Token & Chat ID
  3. Enable WebRequest
  4. Configure filters (optional)
  5. Done — notifications start instantly

⚠️ Disclaimer

This tool does not provide trading signals or financial advice. It only monitors and reports account activity.


Рекомендуем также
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Утилиты
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
Утилиты
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Эксперты
Moving Average Surfer – Точное захват тренда для MT5 Плывите по рыночным волнам с Moving Average Surfer — советником, созданным для трейдеров, которые ценят точность, эффективность и автоматическое управление рисками. Этот EA объединяет сигналы быстрых и медленных скользящих средних с расширенными рыночными фильтрами, выявляя высоковероятностные торговые возможности. Ключевые особенности: Анализ двух скользящих средних: Использует сигналы быстрой и медленной MA для определения направления рынка
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Утилиты
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Индикаторы
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Индикаторы
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Индикаторы
О индикаторе Этот индикатор основан на моделировании Монте-Карло закрывающих цен финансового инструмента. По определению, Монте-Карло — это статистический метод, используемый для моделирования вероятности различных исходов в процессе, включающем случайные числа, основанные на ранее наблюдаемых результатах. Как это работает? Этот индикатор генерирует несколько сценариев цен для ценной бумаги, моделируя случайные изменения цен с течением времени на основе исторических данных. Каждый пробный запус
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
Индикаторы
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Индикаторы
"Impulses and Corrections 5" создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам ориентироваться в рыночной ситуации. Индикатор показывает мультитаймфреймовые восходящие и нисходящие "Импульсы" ценовых движений. Эти импульсы служат основой для определения "Базы" , ​​состоящей из зон "Коррекции" ценовых движений, а также имеет "Потенциальные" зоны для возможных сценариев движения цены. Восходящие и нисходящие импульсы определяются на основе модифицированной формулы индикатора "Фракталы" Билла Вильямса. Посл
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Утилиты
Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Индикаторы
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Утилиты
Expert TP SL v04 - Профессиональный торговый помощник с ИИ-системой мотивации Продвинутый инструмент для ручной торговли с автоматическим управлением рисками, защитой от переторговли и интеллектуальной психологической поддержкой для дисциплинированной торговли. ОБЗОР ПРОДУКТА Expert TP SL v04 - это комплексный торговый помощник, разработанный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают ручную торговлю, но хотят сохранить эмоциональную дисциплину и автоматизировать расчет рисков. Это не просто инструм
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Индикаторы
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Индикаторы
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Quantum Channel Pro
Teng Fei Zhu
Индикаторы
Quantum Channel Pro – революционный инструмент анализа волатильности с несколькими каналами, предназначенный для точного определения трендов, точек разворота и рыночного шума. Используя технологию адаптивных стандартных отклонений, индикатор динамически строит три ценовых канала (внутренний, средний и внешний), помогая трейдерам визуально оценивать состояние рынка и находить высоковероятные торговые возможности. Ключевые особенности: Три умных канала (1σ, 2σ, 3σ) Статистика вероятностей в реальн
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
Индикаторы
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Prop Firm Killer EA
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Эксперты
Prop Firm Killer EA is a prop-firm–ready automated trading system built with strict risk management and rule compliance in mind. It focuses on consistency, capital protection, and disciplined execution rather than aggressive overtrading. Core Features Daily Max Loss Limit – Automatically stops trading when the daily loss threshold is reached Daily Profit Target – Locks profits and disables trading after hitting the target Maximum Trades per Day – Prevents overtrading and poor market conditions S
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
Эксперты
СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: $99 (Цена вырастет до $199 после первых 10 продаж) Turtle Six Pattern Pro: Эволюция трендовой торговли для Bitcoin Этот советник (EA) — не просто копия правил "Черепах". Это полная адаптация легендарной системы для высокорискового рынка Bitcoin (BTCUSD) . Мы объединили классический пробой канала Дончиана (Donchian Channel) с уникальным фильтром шести паттернов (Six-Pattern Filter) , чтобы решить главную проблему трендовой торговли — ложные пробои. ОСНОВНАЯ ЛОГИКА Б
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Индикаторы
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
С этим продуктом покупают
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Утилиты
Многофункциональный торговый помощник для MT5 Более 66 профессиональных функций для умной, быстрой и точной торговли — всё в одном инструменте. Этот продвинутый торговый ассистент объединяет управление рисками, автоматизацию ордеров, технический анализ и контроль портфеля в одном мощном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. Он помогает трейдерам сократить рутину, минимизировать ошибки и принимать более уверенные решения. Почему трейдеры выбирают этот инструмент Открывайте, управляйте и закрывайте сд
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Утилиты
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Интеграция криптовалютных графиков в MetaTrader 5 Обзор Crypto Charting for MT5 предоставляет графики OHLC в реальном времени для криптовалют через WebSocket. Поддерживается автоматическое обновление истории с различных бирж прямо в MetaTrader 5. Функции Графики в реальном времени через WebSocket Автоматическое обновление исторических данных Запланированные обновления при перебоях с интернетом Поддержка всех таймфреймов MT5 OHLCV данные (Открытие, Максимум, Минимум, За
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Утилиты
Live Forex Signals предназначен для торговли по сигналам сайта   https://live-forex-signals.com/en  и  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal для MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81445 Параметры Username и Password  если у вас имеется подписка на сайты   live-forex-signals.com / foresignal.com , тогда вам следует заполнить эти параметры своими учетными данными; если подписки нет, тогда оставьте поля пустыми; Komment   комментарий к открываемым сделкам Risk   риск в п
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Утилиты
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Утилиты
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Утилиты
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an advanced charting solution designed for professional traders seeking for custom charts / custom timeframes , including seconds charts / seconds timeframe, renko charts / renko bars, cluster charts / footprint charts and advanced tools present in most of the popular platforms. Unlike traditional offline charts or simplistic custom indicators, this solution constructs fully custom bars with true timestamp accuracy , down to miliseconds, allowing for a powerful and precise tr
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Утилиты
Local Trade Copier EA — это решение для индивидуальных трейдеров или менеджеров по работе с клиентами, которым необходимо выполнять торговые сигналы из внешних источников или которым необходимо управлять несколькими счетами одновременно, без необходимости использования МАМ или ПАММ-счета. Он копирует до 8 основных учетных записей на неограниченное количество подчиненных учетных записей. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | Часто задаваемые вопросы | Вс
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Утилиты
Торговый инструмент Binance для MT5 1. Этот продукт включает в себя графики в реальном времени через Websocket, исторические графики, автоматическое обновление при перезапуске терминала MT5 для обеспечения бесперебойной работы без ручного вмешательства, что обеспечивает бесперебойную торговлю на Binance. Торговля, графики в реальном времени и исторические данные доступны для спотовых и фьючерсных сделок. Функции графиков: 1. Графики в реальном времени OHLC через Websocket (wss) 2. Обновление
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Утилиты
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Утилиты
Это визуальный конструктор стратегий. Единственный в своем роде. Превратите свои торговые стратегии и идеи в советники, не написав ни одной строчки кода. Создавайте файлы исходного кода mql в несколько кликов и получайте полнофункциональных советников, готовых к реальной работе, тестеру стратегий и облачной оптимизации. Вариантов для тех, кто не имеет навыков программирования и не может создавать свои торговые решения на языке MQL, очень мало. Теперь с помощью Bots Builder Pro каждый может созд
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Утилиты
ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Утилиты
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Утилиты
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Tick Charts
Vasily Kravtsov
4 (1)
Утилиты
A Tick Chart app. It lets you create real-time tick charts, based on number of ticks per candle. You can choose the amount of ticks per candle, and the amount of ticks to load. Supports showing trade history and trade levels.   When you add this EA to an instrument it automatically generates a custom symbol with the _Tick added to the name. The tick chart should open automatically. Make sure the timeframe of the tick chart is set to M1. You can apply your own templates and indicators, just like
Hotkeys for Streamdeck
Manuel Michiels
5 (1)
Утилиты
MT5-StreamDeck offers the possibility to use a certain number of pre-programmed Hot-keys with a clearly defined role. So by the push of a button you can open a trade with a pre-defined lot size, stoploss and take profit. Close all your trades, close the ones in profit, or in loss, set Break-even or set a trailing stop. All this with a Hot key button. See the feature list for all the actions that can take place at the push of a button. Ideal for Quick Scalping or day trading with set risk managem
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Partial Close Expert   — это инструмент, объединяющий множество функций в одну автоматизированную систему. Этот советник поможет трейдерам эффективнее управлять позициями, предлагая различные варианты управления рисками и максимизации потенциальной прибыли. С помощью Partial Close Expert трейдеры могут установить       частичное закрытие       уровень для фиксации прибыли,       трейлинг-стоп       уровень для защиты прибыли и ограничения убытков,       точка безубыточности       уровень, гаран
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Утилиты
Количественная Панель Pro Идеальная Мульти-ЭА Панель Мониторинга для Квантовых Трейдеров Хватит переключаться между графиками и внешними инструментами для отслеживания алгоритмических стратегий! Quant Panel Pro предоставляет профессиональный мониторинг портфеля в одном стильном и удобном интерфейсе. Ключевые Возможности Количественная Аналитика Под Рукой Агрегирование прибыли и убытков (P&L) в реальном времени для всех советников Статистический анализ процента выигрышных сделок и частоты торговл
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Утилиты
Представляю вашему вниманию мощную утилиту по прогнозированию будущего движения актива основанную на законе вибрации W.D.Ganna. Данная утилита анализирует выбранную модель рынка и выдает коды будущих возможных моделей движение рынка. Если ввести выбранный код в соответствующее окошко вы получите прогноз потенциального возможного движения рынка. Утилита имеет возможность вывода нескольких потенциальных моделей прогноза. Прогноз пока не имеет привязку ко времени и цене и выдает прогноз как есть. Н
Другие продукты этого автора
Silver Trend Signal Indicator
Isaac Derban
Индикаторы
SilverTrend Signal Indicator (v4.0) Brief Description The SilverTrend_Signal is a versatile, trend-following technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It identifies potential market reversal points by analyzing price action within a dynamic volatility-based channel. The indicator plots clear buy (up arrow) and sell (down arrow) signals directly on the chart and provides customizable audio/visual alerts to notify traders of new trading opportunities;  helping traders quickly sp
FREE
Dark Point MT5 Trader
Isaac Derban
Эксперты
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor for Dark Point MT5 indicator (Free indicator on MQL5 Market). This Expert Advisor comes with Advance trade management options which allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/take-profit configurations (points or currency). It sup
Universal IndiSignal Trader
Isaac Derban
Эксперты
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor seamlessly connects to any custom indicator by referencing its buffers, supporting up to eight indicator input parameters and multi-timeframe signals. Advanced trade management options allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/ta
ArrowZigZag Trader
Isaac Derban
Эксперты
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor for ArrowZigZag indicator (Free indicator on MQL5 Market). This Expert Advisor comes with Advance trade management options which allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/take-profit configurations (points or currency). It suppor
Boom and Crash Smasher EA
Isaac Derban
Эксперты
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor for Boom and Crash Smasher indicator (Free indicator on MQL5 Market). This Expert Advisor comes with Advance trade management options which allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/take-profit configurations (points or currency)
Silver Trend Signal EA Pro
Isaac Derban
Эксперты
Product Description Silver Trend Signal EA Pro is a repainting-safe Expert Advisor built around the Silver Trend Signal indicator.    The EA automatically identifies trade signals and executes orders without manual intervention, saving time and emotion-based trading errors.  The EA prioritizes reliability by executing trades only after a   confirmed closed bar , minimizing false signals. It includes comprehensive risk management features like stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and break-
SRT Levels Pro EA
Isaac Derban
Утилиты
SRT Levels Pro Indicator — Support, Resistance & Trend Levels (Visual Trade Ideas & Alerts) Brief description SRT Levels Pro is a powerful on-chart indicator that reads user-drawn Support, Resistance, Channels and Trend lines/zones and turns them into actionable trade   ideas   (Breakout, Bounce, Retest). It scores level strength, provides entry/stop/target suggestions (ATR or dynamic stops), and shows a compact dashboard and on-chart visual trade ideas. Alerts include pop-ups, email, push
SRT Levels Pro Indicator
Isaac Derban
Индикаторы
SRT Levels Pro Indicator — Support, Resistance & Trend Levels (Visual Trade Ideas & Alerts) Brief description SRT Levels Pro is a powerful on-chart indicator that reads user-drawn Support, Resistance, Channels and Trend lines/zones and turns them into actionable trade ideas (Breakout, Bounce, Retest). It scores level strength, provides entry/stop/target suggestions (ATR or dynamic stops), and shows a compact dashboard and on-chart visual trade ideas. Alerts include pop-ups, email, push . Thi
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
Утилиты
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв