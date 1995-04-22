PRISM GOLD PRECISION

Fixed R:R Stealth Scalper



Unlike amateur EAs that use arbitrary SL/TP distances, Prism calculates all risk levels as a Percentage of the current Gold price and applies your chosen R:R multiplier automatically. Combined with a rigorous 3-Signal Confirmation system (RSI + Bollinger Bands + EMA Crossover) and our proprietary Ghost Protocol V3 that hides every SL and TP from your broker, this is the cleanest, most transparent Gold scalper available.



No Grid. No Martingale. No Black Box. Just pure mathematics.



=== WHY PRISM GOLD PRECISION? ===

1. FIXED RISK-TO-REWARD: You choose your R:R ratio (default 1:3). If your SL is 0.15% of Gold's price ($5.13 at $3420), your TP is automatically set to 0.45% ($15.39). Even if you only win 35% of trades, you profit because winners are 3x larger than losers.

2. 3-SIGNAL CONFIRMATION: Entries require ALL THREE indicators to agree simultaneously:

- RSI must be in Oversold (Buy) or Overbought (Sell) territory

- Price must touch the Lower Bollinger Band (Buy) or Upper Bollinger Band (Sell)

- EMA Fast must cross above EMA Slow (Buy) or cross below (Sell)

This triple-filter eliminates 90% of false signals.

3. PERCENTAGE-BASED DYNAMIC RISK: SL/TP distances scale with Gold's price automatically. No manual adjustments needed, ever.

4. GHOST PROTOCOL V3: Your R:R levels (SL, TP, Trailing) are managed 100% virtually inside the EA. The broker cannot see them. Stop-hunting is impossible.

5. DAILY WIN/LOSS TRACKER: The HUD dashboard displays today's Win/Loss count in real-time, giving you instant confidence in the system's performance.

6. PROPFIRM READY: Aegis Shield (Max Daily DD limiter) and Phantom Randomizer ensure compliance with FTMO, MFF, and other Prop Firm rules.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] SET AND FORGET (Recommended)

The perfect balance of safety and profitability.

- Sym1: XAUUSD

- SLPercent: 0.15 / RRRatio: 3.0 (TP = 0.45%)

- RsiPeriod: 14 / RsiOversold: 28 / RsiOverbought: 72

- BBPeriod: 20 / BBDeviation: 2.0

- EmaFast: 8 / EmaSlow: 21

- StartLot: 0.01 / MaxPositions: 1

- GhostMode: true / UseTrail: true

- TrailPct: 0.08 / TrailActPct: 0.12

- MaxDailyDD: 5.0



[SETUP 2] SNIPER MODE (High R:R)

Fewer trades, but each winner is 5x the risk.

- Sym1: XAUUSD

- SLPercent: 0.10 / RRRatio: 5.0 (TP = 0.50%)

- RsiPeriod: 14 / RsiOversold: 22 / RsiOverbought: 78

- BBPeriod: 20 / BBDeviation: 2.5 (Wider bands = fewer signals)

- EmaFast: 5 / EmaSlow: 15

- StartLot: 0.01 / MaxPositions: 1

- GhostMode: true / UseTrail: false

- MaxDailyDD: 3.0



[SETUP 3] PROP FIRM SAFE

Ultra-conservative for funding challenges.

- Sym1: XAUUSD

- SLPercent: 0.08 / RRRatio: 2.0 (TP = 0.16%)

- RsiPeriod: 14 / RsiOversold: 25 / RsiOverbought: 75

- BBPeriod: 20 / BBDeviation: 2.0

- EmaFast: 8 / EmaSlow: 21

- StartLot: 0.01 / MaxPositions: 1

- GhostMode: true / UseTrail: true / UseRandomizer: true

- MaxDailyDD: 2.5



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===

1. Open a Gold chart (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the M5 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop Prism Gold Precision onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, enter the exact Gold symbol name your broker uses in the InpSym1 field. You MUST enter the name.

4. Choose your R:R Ratio (default 3.0 = TP is 3x SL).

5. Select a God-Tier Preset above or customize your own.

6. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

7. Run on a VPS 24/5 for Ghost Protocol to function.



=== HOW THE 3-SIGNAL SYSTEM WORKS ===

The EA waits for ALL three conditions to be true at the same moment:



FOR A BUY TRADE:

1. RSI drops below the Oversold level (e.g., 28) = Market is oversold

2. Price touches or goes below the Lower Bollinger Band = Price is at extreme low

3. EMA Fast crosses above EMA Slow = Momentum is shifting upward

When all 3 align, it means the market is oversold, at an extreme price, AND momentum is reversing. This is the highest-probability entry point.



FOR A SELL TRADE:

1. RSI rises above the Overbought level (e.g., 72)

2. Price touches or goes above the Upper Bollinger Band

3. EMA Fast crosses below EMA Slow



=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- The 3-Signal system is intentionally strict. It may produce only 2-5 trades per day. This is by design. Quality over quantity.

- Ghost Protocol requires the EA to be running 24/5. Use a VPS.

- The R:R Ratio is your edge. Even with a 35% win rate at R:R 1:3, you are profitable.



For support, custom presets, and institutional deployment inquiries, please contact