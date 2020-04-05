Valkyrie Quantum Adaptive

VALKYRIE QUANTUM ADAPTIVE 
 The Intelligent OOS Grid Engine 

Powered by the OneChart Triad Architecture, Valkyrie handles EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD (Gold) simultaneously from a single chart, while the Ghost Protocol V2 keeps your Basket Take Profits 100% hidden from your broker.

=== WHY VALKYRIE QUANTUM ADAPTIVE? ===
1. ADAPTIVE GRID EXPANSION: If the market is calm, Valkyrie uses a tight grid to scalp quick profits. If news hits and volatility spikes, the EA automatically calculates the new ATR and stretches the grid distance to absorb the momentum safely.
2. TIMER BRAKE (ANTI-STACKING): A revolutionary safety feature. If the market crashes violently, traditional EAs will open 5 grid levels in a minute, draining margin. Valkyrie's Timer Brake forces a minimum time delay (e.g., 15 minutes) between grid levels, ensuring entries are spread out over time, not just price.
3. GHOST PROTOCOL V2: Your Basket Take Profit is managed virtually in USD. The broker cannot see where you plan to exit, making stop-hunting impossible.
4. ONECHART TRIAD: Attach the EA to a single M15 chart and it will trade your three chosen pairs simultaneously (Default: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD). You must type the exact symbol name used by your broker in the Inputs.
5. PROPFIRM READY: Features the Aegis Shield (Max Daily Drawdown limiter) and Phantom Randomizer (execution delay) to pass strict Prop Firm evaluations.
6. QUANTUM HUD: A stunning on-chart dashboard displaying live Grid Steps, Timer Brake status (READY/BRAKE), and hidden Basket TP progress.

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] VALKYRIE GOLD (XAUUSD Focus)
Optimized for the high volatility of Gold.
- Sym1: XAUUSD / Sym2: (Blank) / Sym3: (Blank)
- StartLot: 0.01 / LotMultiplier: 1.5 / MaxGridLevels: 7
- BaseGridPts: 300 / AtrMultiplier: 2.0 (Massive expansion during news)
- TimerBrakeMins: 30 (Forces 30 mins between grid trades)
- BasketTargetUSD: 10.0
- GhostMode: true / MaxDailyDD: 4.0

[SETUP 2] TRIAD BALANCED (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD)
The ultimate portfolio diversifier.
- Sym1: EURUSD / Sym2: GBPUSD / Sym3: XAUUSD
- StartLot: 0.01 / LotMultiplier: 1.3 / MaxGridLevels: 5
- BaseGridPts: 150 / AtrMultiplier: 1.5
- TimerBrakeMins: 15
- BasketTargetUSD: 5.0
- GhostMode: true / MaxDailyDD: 5.0

[SETUP 3] PROP FIRM SURVIVOR
Extremely conservative settings to pass FTMO/MFF.
- Sym1: EURUSD
- StartLot: 0.01 / LotMultiplier: 1.2 / MaxGridLevels: 4
- BaseGridPts: 200 / AtrMultiplier: 1.8
- TimerBrakeMins: 60 (Only 1 grid level per hour maximum)
- BasketTargetUSD: 3.0
- UseRandomizer: true / MaxDailyDD: 3.0

=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===
1. Open any chart in MetaTrader 5 on the M15 timeframe (e.g., EURUSD).
2. Drag and drop Valkyrie Quantum Adaptive onto the chart.
3. In the Inputs tab, enter the exact symbol names your broker uses (e.g., "XAUUSD" or "GOLD" or "XAUUSD.m"). Leave fields blank to disable them.
4. Set your Risk parameters and Timer Brake settings.
5. Ensure all specified symbols are visible in your Market Watch window.
6. Enable "Allow Algo Trading".
7. Run on a VPS 24/5. The terminal must remain open for Ghost Protocol to function.

For support, custom presets, and institutional deployment inquiries, please contact 

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Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.  The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.  - NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyz
Chronos Apex Pulse
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Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
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Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
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Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
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Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
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Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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