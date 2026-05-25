Gold Scalper for MT5 EA
- Эксперты
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Andrei MikheevProfessional MT4/MT5 Trading Automation
Professional MT4/MT5 trading automation profile focused on Expert Advisors, Gold/XAUUSD tools, Forex robots, AI trading signals, and risk-controlled trading systems.
Our Focus:
• Gold/XAUUSD, All Forex Pairs & Crypto automation
- Версия: 1.2
- Обновлено: 20 июля 2026
Gold Scalper PRO
Free Automated Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
Gold Scalper PRO is a free Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) using the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA combines automatic trade execution with built-in trade management and configurable risk settings to provide a structured approach to Gold trading.
The EA is compatible with common broker symbol variations including XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.pro and other supported broker naming formats.
Main Features
- Automated trading for XAUUSD (Gold)
- Configurable lot size
- Automatic trade management
- Break-even functionality
- Trailing stop management
- Spread filter
- Slippage control
- Support for multiple Gold symbol names
- Built-in information dashboard
- No Martingale strategy
- No Grid strategy
- Designed for MetaTrader 5
Trading Logic
The EA continuously monitors market conditions using its internal trading logic before opening positions. Open trades are managed automatically through built-in position management, break-even handling, trailing stop functionality and exit management.
The trading system is designed to reduce manual intervention while allowing users to configure trading parameters according to their own preferences.
Dashboard Information
The integrated dashboard displays useful trading information directly on the chart, including:
- Floating profit and loss
- Current spread
- Trading status
- Current symbol
- Open positions
- Market information
- Candle countdown timer
Recommended Configuration
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Recommended Timeframes: M1 or M5
- Account Type: Standard, ECN, Raw Spread or Zero
- Recommended VPS: Yes
- Minimum Suggested Balance: $1000
Trading performance depends on market conditions, broker execution quality, spreads, leverage, slippage and VPS stability.
Installation
- Open MetaTrader 5.
- Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart.
- Enable Algo Trading.
- Adjust the input parameters if required.
- Allow the EA to manage trades automatically.
Support
Support is available through the built-in MQL5 messaging system. If you need assistance with installation or configuration, you can contact the developer through your MQL5 account.
Risk Warning
Trading Forex, CFDs and precious metals involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account and trade only with funds you can afford to risk.
Gold Scalper PRO
Free Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
I am completey surprised by this amazing ea. I have been using it for a couple of weeks and it has performed way above my expectations. I have passed a $200k FTMO challenge with it. Not sure why there are no reviews before me. The programmer must be execptional to create this and even make it free. Thank you for your work.