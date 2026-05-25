Gold Scalper for MT5 EA

Gold Scalper PRO

Free Automated Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Gold Scalper PRO is a free Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) using the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA combines automatic trade execution with built-in trade management and configurable risk settings to provide a structured approach to Gold trading.

The EA is compatible with common broker symbol variations including XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.pro and other supported broker naming formats.

Main Features

Automated trading for XAUUSD (Gold)

Configurable lot size

Automatic trade management

Break-even functionality

Trailing stop management

Spread filter

Slippage control

Support for multiple Gold symbol names

Built-in information dashboard

No Martingale strategy

No Grid strategy

Designed for MetaTrader 5

Trading Logic

The EA continuously monitors market conditions using its internal trading logic before opening positions. Open trades are managed automatically through built-in position management, break-even handling, trailing stop functionality and exit management.

The trading system is designed to reduce manual intervention while allowing users to configure trading parameters according to their own preferences.

Dashboard Information

The integrated dashboard displays useful trading information directly on the chart, including:

Floating profit and loss

Current spread

Trading status

Current symbol

Open positions

Market information

Candle countdown timer

Recommended Configuration

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended Timeframes: M1 or M5

M1 or M5 Account Type: Standard, ECN, Raw Spread or Zero

Standard, ECN, Raw Spread or Zero Recommended VPS: Yes

Yes Minimum Suggested Balance: $1000

Trading performance depends on market conditions, broker execution quality, spreads, leverage, slippage and VPS stability.

Installation

Open MetaTrader 5. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart. Enable Algo Trading. Adjust the input parameters if required. Allow the EA to manage trades automatically.

Support

Support is available through the built-in MQL5 messaging system. If you need assistance with installation or configuration, you can contact the developer through your MQL5 account.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs and precious metals involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account and trade only with funds you can afford to risk.

Gold Scalper PRO

Free Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

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