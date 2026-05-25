Gold Scalper for MT5 EA

3.67

Gold Scalper PRO

Free Automated Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Gold Scalper PRO is a free Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) using the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA combines automatic trade execution with built-in trade management and configurable risk settings to provide a structured approach to Gold trading.

The EA is compatible with common broker symbol variations including XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.pro and other supported broker naming formats.

Main Features

  • Automated trading for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Configurable lot size
  • Automatic trade management
  • Break-even functionality
  • Trailing stop management
  • Spread filter
  • Slippage control
  • Support for multiple Gold symbol names
  • Built-in information dashboard
  • No Martingale strategy
  • No Grid strategy
  • Designed for MetaTrader 5

Trading Logic

The EA continuously monitors market conditions using its internal trading logic before opening positions. Open trades are managed automatically through built-in position management, break-even handling, trailing stop functionality and exit management.

The trading system is designed to reduce manual intervention while allowing users to configure trading parameters according to their own preferences.

Dashboard Information

The integrated dashboard displays useful trading information directly on the chart, including:

  • Floating profit and loss
  • Current spread
  • Trading status
  • Current symbol
  • Open positions
  • Market information
  • Candle countdown timer

Recommended Configuration

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Recommended Timeframes: M1 or M5
  • Account Type: Standard, ECN, Raw Spread or Zero
  • Recommended VPS: Yes
  • Minimum Suggested Balance: $1000

Trading performance depends on market conditions, broker execution quality, spreads, leverage, slippage and VPS stability.

Installation

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.
  2. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart.
  3. Enable Algo Trading.
  4. Adjust the input parameters if required.
  5. Allow the EA to manage trades automatically.

Support

Support is available through the built-in MQL5 messaging system. If you need assistance with installation or configuration, you can contact the developer through your MQL5 account.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs and precious metals involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account and trade only with funds you can afford to risk.

Gold Scalper PRO
Free Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

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Отзывы 5
alou131
34
alou131 2026.06.26 21:54 
 

I am completey surprised by this amazing ea. I have been using it for a couple of weeks and it has performed way above my expectations. I have passed a $200k FTMO challenge with it. Not sure why there are no reviews before me. The programmer must be execptional to create this and even make it free. Thank you for your work.

Trevor Giles
18
Trevor Giles 2026.07.24 04:40 
 

Hi Andrei, I had initial success and its been running for 5 hours now, only the 1st trade and nothing since, haven't touched it... can you tell me what the actual trigger is for it to enter the market so that I know its behaving the way you intended... cheers Trevor

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ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Am Gold Master MT5
Andrei Mikheev
Эксперты
Am Gold Master EA MT5  Professional Gold Automation for MetaTrader 5 Am Gold Master EA MT5 is a premium gold-focused Expert Advisor built for traders who want structured automation, disciplined execution, smart risk control, and clean trading logic on MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor is designed mainly for XAUUSD / GOLD trading. It is built to work with different broker gold symbol names, including common gold suffix and prefix variations used by international brokers. The purpose of Am Gold Ma
Фильтр:
After 9fx
19
After 9fx 2026.08.01 14:47 
 

Why bot add wrong tp in gold

Andrei Mikheev
5201
Ответ разработчика Andrei Mikheev 2026.08.01 15:40
Hello, thank you for your feedback. The EA may place a wider TP because it manages the complete trade logic internally, including both Stop Loss and Take Profit. Please avoid changing the TP or SL manually while the EA is managing an active trade. Use the EA for a longer period on a demo account so you can better understand how its strategy and trade-management logic work. For broker- and account-optimized TP, SL, and risk settings, please send me a private message to get the Premium Set File. Thank you.
Trevor Giles
18
Trevor Giles 2026.07.24 04:40 
 

Hi Andrei, I had initial success and its been running for 5 hours now, only the 1st trade and nothing since, haven't touched it... can you tell me what the actual trigger is for it to enter the market so that I know its behaving the way you intended... cheers Trevor

Andrei Mikheev
5201
Ответ разработчика Andrei Mikheev 2026.07.24 11:07
Hello Trevor, Thank you very much for your feedback and for using my EA. The EA is designed to trade only when all entry conditions are met. It does not open trades continuously, so it is normal to wait several hours—or even longer—depending on market conditions. If your account balance is below $1,000, I highly recommend using my Premium Set File, which is optimized for smaller accounts and can improve the EA’s performance under those conditions. Please let me know: * Your account balance
* Your broker
* Whether you are using a Demo or Live account I’ll be happy to recommend the most suitable settings and help you optimize the EA for your account. Thank you for your support, and I look forward to helping you achieve the best possible results.
Deepak Vaish
78
Deepak Vaish 2026.07.23 08:12 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Andrei Mikheev
5201
Ответ разработчика Andrei Mikheev 2026.07.23 09:02
Hello Sir, thank you for your interest and for reaching out. My products are currently unavailable on the MQL5 Market while I work with MQL5 support regarding my seller account. I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. If you need any information or assistance, please send me a direct message, and I'll be happy to help you. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
soundonmike channel
20
soundonmike channel 2026.07.06 11:59 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Andrei Mikheev
5201
Ответ разработчика Andrei Mikheev 2026.07.06 12:52
Thank you very much for your valuable feedback and for taking the time to review our EA. We truly appreciate your support.
You're correct that this EA is not an aggressive scalper. It is designed to focus on high-probability entries and controlled risk rather than opening a large number of trades. This approach may result in some temporary drawdown, but the goal is long-term consistency while avoiding margin calls.
Regarding the number of reviews, the product is still relatively new, so only a few users have had enough time to test it thoroughly. We expect more genuine reviews as more traders gain experience with the EA.
Thank you again for your trust and support. If you have any questions or need help optimizing the settings, please don't hesitate to contact us. We are always happy to assist.
alou131
34
alou131 2026.06.26 21:54 
 

I am completey surprised by this amazing ea. I have been using it for a couple of weeks and it has performed way above my expectations. I have passed a $200k FTMO challenge with it. Not sure why there are no reviews before me. The programmer must be execptional to create this and even make it free. Thank you for your work.

Andrei Mikheev
5201
Ответ разработчика Andrei Mikheev 2026.06.26 22:32
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave such an amazing review. It truly means a lot to me. 🙏
I'm very happy to hear that the EA exceeded your expectations and, most importantly, that it helped you pass your $200K FTMO Challenge. Congratulations on that incredible achievement! 🎉
Your trust, support, and kind words motivate me to continue improving my EAs and providing the best possible trading tools.
I sincerely appreciate your feedback, and I wish you continued success and consistent profits in your trading journey. If you ever need any assistance or have questions, I'm always here to help.
Thank you once again, brother. I truly appreciate your support! 🙏📈
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