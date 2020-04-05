PHANTOM PROP STEALTH AI — Beat the Prop Firms. Stay Invisible.



"The Most Advanced Prop Firm Tool Ever Created."



> Phantom Prop Stealth AI is not just another Gold trading bot. It is a weaponized trading system specifically engineered to pass Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, MFF, The5ers, E8, TFT) while remaining completely undetectable by their AI monitoring systems.



While other bots get their users banned for "Copy Trading Violations", Phantom's revolutionary Randomizer Engine ensures that every single user has a unique trade footprint.





The Phantom Randomizer Engine (Exclusive Feature)



THE PROBLEM:- Prop Firms like FTMO and MFF now use AI to detect when multiple accounts place the same trade at the same price, same SL, same TP. When detected, ALL accounts are TERMINATED for "Copy Trading Violation", and you lose your funded account.



THE SOLUTION:- Phantom Randomizer.



Every time the EA generates a trade signal, before execution, it does the following:

1. Random Entry Delay:- Waits 1-3 seconds before executing, so your entry time is unique.

2. Random SL Offset:- Adds or subtracts 10-30 random points to the Stop Loss.

3. Random TP Offset:- Adds or subtracts 10-30 random points to the Take Profit.



Result: If 100 traders run this EA, all 100 will have DIFFERENT trade histories. The Prop Firm AI sees 100 unique traders, not 100 copies of the same bot.



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Price Action Breakout (No Lagging Indicators)



Unlike EAs that rely on slow, lagging indicators like RSI or MACD, Phantom uses raw Price Action.



1. Donchian Channel Scan (20 bars):- Continuously maps the highest high and lowest low of the last 20 candles. These form the breakout boundaries.

2. Velocity Filter (ATR x 1.5):- Not all breakouts are real. Phantom measures the "speed" of the current candle movement and compares it to the ATR. Only explosive moves with velocity exceeding 1.5x ATR are valid.

3. Directional Confirmation:- The closing price must confirm the direction (close higher than previous close for Buy).



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Prop Firm Risk Management (Strict Daily DD)



This is where Phantom truly shines. It is built from the ground up for Prop Firm compliance.



- Daily Drawdown Limiter:- You set a maximum daily drawdown (e.g., 4%). If your equity drops below this threshold from the day's starting balance, Phantom instantly closes ALL positions and HALTS itself until the next trading day. You will NEVER blow a Prop Firm challenge due to a single bad day.

- NO Grid. NO Martingale.- Every trade has a strict, defined Stop Loss.

- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Hides your real SL/TP levels from the broker using virtual levels. The broker only sees a wide "Disaster Hard SL" as a safety net.

- Trailing Stop:- Automatically locks in profits once a trade reaches a profit threshold.



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How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) or any volatile asset.

- Timeframe:- Attach to M15- or M5- chart.

- Minimum Deposit:- $500 (Live) / Prop Firm Challenge Account.

- Broker:- Any broker. Stealth Mode recommended.



2. Parameter Settings



=== Phantom Randomizer ===

- Enable Randomizer:- true (ALWAYS enable for Prop Firms!)

- Min Random Offset:- 10 (Minimum random +/- pts)

- Max Random Offset:- 30 (Maximum random +/- pts)



=== Price Action Breakout ===

- Donchian Period:- 20

- Velocity Threshold:- 1.5 (Increase to 2.0 for fewer, higher-quality signals)

- ATR Period:- 14



=== Risk Management ===

- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0

- Base Stop Loss:- 250 Points

- Base Take Profit:- 375 Points (1:1.5 R:R)

- Max Daily Drawdown:- 4.0% (Set to 4.0 for FTMO, 3.0 for stricter firms)

- Stealth Mode:- true



=== Trailing Stop ===

- Enable Trailing:- true

- Trail Start:- 120 Pts (Start trailing after 120 pts profit)

- Trail Distance:- 80 Pts



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Top 3 Preset Combinations



1. "FTMO Phantom" (FTMO Challenge - Recommended)

- Max Daily DD: 4.0%

- Risk Per Trade: 1.0%

- Randomizer: ON

- Velocity Threshold: 1.5

- Result: Designed specifically for FTMO challenges. Passes Phase 1 & 2 consistently.



2. "Stealth Mode Ultra" (MFF / Strict Firms)

- Max Daily DD: 3.0%

- Risk Per Trade: 0.5%

- Randomizer: ON (Offset 15-40)

- Velocity Threshold: 2.0

- Result: Maximum stealth. Extremely conservative. Perfect for firms with very strict rules.



3. "Phantom Aggressive" (Live Account Growth)

- Max Daily DD: 8.0%

- Risk Per Trade: 2.0%

- Randomizer: OFF (Not needed for personal accounts)

- Velocity Threshold: 1.2

- Result: Aggressive growth for personal live accounts. Higher risk, faster compounding.