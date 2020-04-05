Phantom Prop Stealth AI

 PHANTOM PROP STEALTH AI — Beat the Prop Firms. Stay Invisible.

"The Most Advanced Prop Firm Tool Ever Created."

> Phantom Prop Stealth AI is not just another Gold trading bot. It is a weaponized trading system specifically engineered to pass Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, MFF, The5ers, E8, TFT) while remaining completely undetectable by their AI monitoring systems.

While other bots get their users banned for "Copy Trading Violations", Phantom's revolutionary Randomizer Engine ensures that every single user has a unique trade footprint.


 The Phantom Randomizer Engine (Exclusive Feature)

THE PROBLEM:- Prop Firms like FTMO and MFF now use AI to detect when multiple accounts place the same trade at the same price, same SL, same TP. When detected, ALL accounts are TERMINATED for "Copy Trading Violation", and you lose your funded account.

THE SOLUTION:- Phantom Randomizer.

Every time the EA generates a trade signal, before execution, it does the following:
1. Random Entry Delay:- Waits 1-3 seconds before executing, so your entry time is unique.
2. Random SL Offset:- Adds or subtracts 10-30 random points to the Stop Loss.
3. Random TP Offset:- Adds or subtracts 10-30 random points to the Take Profit.

Result: If 100 traders run this EA, all 100 will have DIFFERENT trade histories. The Prop Firm AI sees 100 unique traders, not 100 copies of the same bot.

---

 Price Action Breakout (No Lagging Indicators)

Unlike EAs that rely on slow, lagging indicators like RSI or MACD, Phantom uses raw Price Action.

1. Donchian Channel Scan (20 bars):- Continuously maps the highest high and lowest low of the last 20 candles. These form the breakout boundaries.
2. Velocity Filter (ATR x 1.5):- Not all breakouts are real. Phantom measures the "speed" of the current candle movement and compares it to the ATR. Only explosive moves with velocity exceeding 1.5x ATR are valid.
3. Directional Confirmation:- The closing price must confirm the direction (close higher than previous close for Buy).

---

 Prop Firm Risk Management (Strict Daily DD)

This is where Phantom truly shines. It is built from the ground up for Prop Firm compliance.

- Daily Drawdown Limiter:- You set a maximum daily drawdown (e.g., 4%). If your equity drops below this threshold from the day's starting balance, Phantom instantly closes ALL positions and HALTS itself until the next trading day. You will NEVER blow a Prop Firm challenge due to a single bad day.
- NO Grid. NO Martingale.- Every trade has a strict, defined Stop Loss.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Hides your real SL/TP levels from the broker using virtual levels. The broker only sees a wide "Disaster Hard SL" as a safety net.
- Trailing Stop:- Automatically locks in profits once a trade reaches a profit threshold.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) or any volatile asset.
- Timeframe:- Attach to M15- or M5- chart.
- Minimum Deposit:- $500 (Live) / Prop Firm Challenge Account.
- Broker:- Any broker. Stealth Mode recommended.

 2. Parameter Settings

 === Phantom Randomizer ===
-  Enable Randomizer:- true (ALWAYS enable for Prop Firms!)
-  Min Random Offset:- 10 (Minimum random +/- pts)
-  Max Random Offset:- 30 (Maximum random +/- pts)

 === Price Action Breakout ===
-  Donchian Period:- 20
-  Velocity Threshold:- 1.5 (Increase to 2.0 for fewer, higher-quality signals)
-  ATR Period:- 14

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0
-  Base Stop Loss:- 250 Points
-  Base Take Profit:- 375 Points (1:1.5 R:R)
-  Max Daily Drawdown:- 4.0% (Set to 4.0 for FTMO, 3.0 for stricter firms)
-  Stealth Mode:- true

 === Trailing Stop ===
-  Enable Trailing:- true
-  Trail Start:- 120 Pts (Start trailing after 120 pts profit)
-  Trail Distance:- 80 Pts

---

 Top 3 Preset Combinations

1. "FTMO Phantom" (FTMO Challenge - Recommended)
- Max Daily DD: 4.0%
- Risk Per Trade: 1.0%
- Randomizer: ON
- Velocity Threshold: 1.5
- Result: Designed specifically for FTMO challenges. Passes Phase 1 & 2 consistently.

2. "Stealth Mode Ultra" (MFF / Strict Firms)
- Max Daily DD: 3.0%
- Risk Per Trade: 0.5%
- Randomizer: ON (Offset 15-40)
- Velocity Threshold: 2.0
- Result: Maximum stealth. Extremely conservative. Perfect for firms with very strict rules.

3. "Phantom Aggressive" (Live Account Growth)
- Max Daily DD: 8.0%
- Risk Per Trade: 2.0%
- Randomizer: OFF (Not needed for personal accounts)
- Velocity Threshold: 1.2
- Result: Aggressive growth for personal live accounts. Higher risk, faster compounding.
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Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Circuit Breaker Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5 Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes. Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting o
Phantom Stat Arb Scanner
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Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner (Institutional Arbitrage)  The "Unfair Advantage" Prop Firms & Hedge Funds Use Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner- is an institutional-grade utility that brings Statistical Arbitrage (Stat-Arb) to the MetaTrader 5 platform. While retail traders struggle with single-pair indicators, Hedge Funds and Prop Firms thrive on "Mean-Reversion Divergence"—trading the spread between highly correlated assets. Our scanner tracks up to 20 currency pairs in real-time, building a dynamic corre
Phantom Quantum Matrix
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Phantom Quantum Matrix  The Institutional 6-in-1 Engine for XAUUSD Phantom Quantum Matrix- is not just another trading robot—it is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy flagship engine engineered specifically to conquer the XAUUSD (Gold) market.  Priced in the premium tier, this is the ultimate solution for professional traders, prop firm funded accounts, and high-net-worth investors who demand the absolute best in automated algorithmic trading. While amateur robots rely on a single, rigid
Olympus Genesis Matrix
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Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.  The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.  - NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyz
Chronos Apex Pulse
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Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
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Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
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Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
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Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
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Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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