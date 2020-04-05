CHRONOS PRIME 10-CORE AI — 10 Strategies. 1 AI Mind.



"The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Engine for Gold Trading."



> Chronos Prime 10-Core AI is an institutional-grade trading system featuring a revolutionary Internal Decision Engine. Instead of relying on a single static strategy, Chronos utilizes 10 independent algorithmic cores (Trend, Ranging, Breakout, and Fade). The AI continuously scans market volatility and trend strength to dynamically awaken the correct cores and put the rest to sleep.



Why buy an EA that only works in trending markets, or only works in sideways markets? Chronos adapts to ALL market conditions by intelligently switching its internal engines in real-time.





=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] INSTITUTIONAL 10-CORE (Best Overall / Default)

The champion configuration from our Python backtest. Ultra-low drawdown with positive returns. Lets the AI Decision Engine manage all 10 cores naturally.

- ADX Trend/Range:- 25 / 20

- SL / TP:- 300 Points / 450 Points

- Risk Per Core:- 0.2%

- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%

- Stealth Mode:- ON



[SETUP 2] PROP FIRM MASTER (Ultra-Safe)

Designed exclusively for strict funding challenges (FTMO, MFF, etc). Tighter ADX threshold means only high-confidence trend entries.

- ADX Trend/Range:- 30 / 15

- SL / TP:- 400 Points / 600 Points

- Risk Per Core:- 0.3%

- Aegis Max DD:- 4.0%

- Stealth Mode:- ON



[SETUP 3] SNIPER CORE (Wide R:R)

Focuses on capturing massive trend moves with a 1:3 risk-reward ratio.

- ADX Trend/Range:- 22 / 18

- SL / TP:- 250 Points / 750 Points

- Risk Per Core:- 0.4%

- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%

- Stealth Mode:- ON



The Internal Decision Engine (How it works)



At the heart of Chronos Prime is the AI Evaluator. Every second, it calculates the ADX (Trend Strength) and ATR (Volatility Expansion).



1. Trending Market Detected (ADX > 25):- The AI awakens Cores 1-3 (Trend Momentum)- to ride the massive waves. All other cores are put to SLEEP to prevent counter-trend losses.

2. Ranging Market Detected (ADX 25, activate Trend Cores)

- Ranging Threshold:- 20 (If ADX < 20, activate Ranging Cores)



=== Risk Management ===

- Risk Per Core (%):- 0.2 (Conservative. If 3 Cores fire, total risk is 0.6%).

- Base Stop Loss:- 300 Points.

- Base Take Profit:- 450 Points.

- Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).