Chronos Prime 10 Core AI

 CHRONOS PRIME 10-CORE AI — 10 Strategies. 1 AI Mind.

"The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Engine for Gold Trading."

> Chronos Prime 10-Core AI is an institutional-grade trading system featuring a revolutionary Internal Decision Engine. Instead of relying on a single static strategy, Chronos utilizes 10 independent algorithmic cores (Trend, Ranging, Breakout, and Fade). The AI continuously scans market volatility and trend strength to dynamically awaken the correct cores and put the rest to sleep.

Why buy an EA that only works in trending markets, or only works in sideways markets? Chronos adapts to ALL market conditions by intelligently switching its internal engines in real-time.


 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] INSTITUTIONAL 10-CORE (Best Overall / Default)
The champion configuration from our Python backtest. Ultra-low drawdown with positive returns. Lets the AI Decision Engine manage all 10 cores naturally.
- ADX Trend/Range:- 25 / 20
- SL / TP:- 300 Points / 450 Points
- Risk Per Core:- 0.2%
- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%
- Stealth Mode:- ON

[SETUP 2] PROP FIRM MASTER (Ultra-Safe)
Designed exclusively for strict funding challenges (FTMO, MFF, etc). Tighter ADX threshold means only high-confidence trend entries.
- ADX Trend/Range:- 30 / 15
- SL / TP:- 400 Points / 600 Points
- Risk Per Core:- 0.3%
- Aegis Max DD:- 4.0%
- Stealth Mode:- ON

[SETUP 3] SNIPER CORE (Wide R:R)
Focuses on capturing massive trend moves with a 1:3 risk-reward ratio.
- ADX Trend/Range:- 22 / 18
- SL / TP:- 250 Points / 750 Points
- Risk Per Core:- 0.4%
- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%
- Stealth Mode:- ON

 The Internal Decision Engine (How it works)

At the heart of Chronos Prime is the AI Evaluator. Every second, it calculates the ADX (Trend Strength) and ATR (Volatility Expansion).

1. Trending Market Detected (ADX > 25):- The AI awakens Cores 1-3 (Trend Momentum)- to ride the massive waves. All other cores are put to SLEEP to prevent counter-trend losses.
2. Ranging Market Detected (ADX 25, activate Trend Cores)
-  Ranging Threshold:- 20 (If ADX < 20, activate Ranging Cores)

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Core (%):- 0.2 (Conservative. If 3 Cores fire, total risk is 0.6%).
-  Base Stop Loss:- 300 Points.
-  Base Take Profit:- 450 Points.
-  Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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