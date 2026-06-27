Bitcoin Breaker is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for BTCUSD, built around one of the most reliable principles in technical analysis: price breaking through significant support and resistance levels tends to continue in the direction of the break.





How it works



The EA continuously monitors price action to identify significant swing highs and lows — levels where price has previously reversed, indicating zones of genuine supply and demand. When price approaches one of these levels, a pending stop order is placed just beyond it, so the EA only enters when the market actually confirms the break with momentum.





Intelligent trade management



Entries are managed with a choice of fixed or ATR-based stop loss and take profit, meaning the EA automatically scales its risk parameters to Bitcoin's current volatility — a tight SL at $50,000 is very different from one at $100,000, and the EA accounts for that. It mainly aims to lock in quick profits, so there is an implemented trailing stop loss that starts trailing price as soon as a bit of profit is at hand. This optional setting, is what makes this EA so good.





Key features

ATR-fraction SL/TP that self-adjusts across all market conditions and price levels

Risk-based position sizing — risk a fixed percentage of your balance per trade

Every trade uses a mandatory Stop Loss and an optional Take Profit

Trailing Stop Loss is optional but highly recommended

Pending stop orders with automatic expiry — no stale orders left on the chart

Clean inputs panel — only the settings you actually need

Hour filter

Weekend filter

News filter — automatically pauses new order placement around high-impact economic events





Important Notes



This is NOT a Martingale/Grid EA

a Martingale/Grid EA Symbol: BTCUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Recommended Balance: $500

Account with low spreads on BTCUSD is required

Minimum Account Leverage for the EA to work: 1:100 or higher

A VPS is highly recommended to keep the EA running 24/7





If you backtest the EA make sure to use Real Ticks for more accurate/realistic results.

I advise to test the EA on a demo account for at least 2 weeks to test your broker's conditions.





Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Don't risk money you can't afford to lose.