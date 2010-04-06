AURA NEURAL GOLD AI — The Machine Learning Simulation Engine



"Trade with logic, not emotion. Let the Neural Matrix calculate the conviction."



> Aura Neural Gold AI discards traditional single-indicator strategies. It uses a 4-Model Neural Matrix to score the market's conviction and dynamically adjust your lot size.



Most Expert Advisors rely on simple line crossings (like Moving Averages or MACD). Aura Neural Gold AI- steps into the future. Inspired by machine learning architectures, it utilizes four distinct sub-models (Trend, Momentum, Volatility, and Volume) that vote in real-time to generate a Conviction Score (0-100%).



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] MOMENTUM CONVICTION (Best Overall / Default)

The most profitable configuration. Uses tighter EMA/MACD parameters and an aggressive 1:3 R:R to capture massive momentum shifts.

- Trend (EMA / MACD):- 20 / 6 / 13

- Momentum (RSI):- 9

- Risk (High / Med):- 2.0% / 1.0%

- SL / TP:- 600 / 1800 (1:3 Risk:Reward)

- Conviction Thresh:- 90 (High) / 75 (Med)

- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%



[SETUP 2] SAFE HARBOR (Prop Firm Edition)

Extremely tight risk. Focuses on capital preservation while waiting for high-probability setups.

- Trend (EMA / MACD):- 20 / 6 / 13

- Momentum (RSI):- 9

- Risk (High / Med):- 1.0% / 0.5%

- SL / TP:- 500 / 1500 (1:3 Risk:Reward)

- Conviction Thresh:- 90 (High) / 80 (Med)

- Aegis Max DD:- 3.0%



[SETUP 3] AGGRESSIVE SCALPING

High trade frequency configuration for high-risk accounts. Tighter stops, fast compounding.

- Trend (EMA / MACD):- 34 / 9 / 21

- Momentum (RSI):- 14

- Risk (High / Med):- 4.0% / 2.0%

- SL / TP:- 300 / 900 (1:3 Risk:Reward)

- Conviction Thresh:- 80 (High) / 60 (Med)

- Aegis Max DD:- 10.0%



The Neural Matrix Engine (How It Works)



Aura Neural Gold AI does not take blind trades. It waits for multiple mathematical models to align:



1. Trend Model (Weight 40%):- Measures the macro direction using EMA and MACD.

2. Momentum Model (Weight 30%):- Ensures there is sufficient push using RSI.

3. Volatility Model (Weight 15%):- Confirms if the market has the power to move using ATR spikes.

4. Volume Model (Weight 15%):- Validates the move with rising Tick Volume.



The total sum of these aligned models generates the Conviction Score.