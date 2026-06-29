Volquis Gold M30
- Эксперты
-
Koo Hotbeom★ OFFICIAL VERIFIED LIVE DEMO TRACK RECORD VIA MYFXBOOK ★
TITLE:NASDAQ M15 Intraday Forward Test
ID:strateric
Telegram:
https://t.me/+heKA7IE8Z4M0ZjBl
- Версия: 3.2
- Обновлено: 9 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
VOLQUIS GOLD M30
Institutional-Grade Systematic Trading Architecture
- 6-Year Track Record of Unbroken Annual Profitability (2020–2026)
- Zero Losing Years | Strict Capital Protection & Controlled Drawdown
- Pure Mathematical Edge : No Martingale. No Grid. No Averaging Down.
Built on Proven Performance
VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing.
Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows.
PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
|Backtest Period
|2020.01.01 – 2026.06.30
|History Quality
|99%
|Net Profit
|$26,412
|Overall Max Drawdown
|10.41%
|Profit Factor
|1.48
|Recovery Factor
|10.37
|Sharpe Ratio
|3.33
|Completed Trades
|965
|Winning Trades
|50.98%
YEARLY PERFORMANCE
|Year
|Net Profit
|Annual Return
|Annual Maximum Drawdown
|2020
|$1,412
|+14.1%
|10.43%
|2021
|$1,535
|+15.4%
|8.99%
|2022
|$3,107
|+31.1%
|11.90%
|2023
|$4,011
|+40.1%
|5.33%
|2024
|$1,508
|+15.1%
|12.27%
|2025
|$6,754
|+67.5%
|15.71%
|2026*
|$7,783
|+77.8%
|14.42%
* Results through June 30, 2026
Performance results are based on annual tests with a $10,000 starting balance.
Maximum Drawdown represents the largest equity decline recorded during each test period.
KEY PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
|
$26.4K
NET PROFIT
|
10.41%
MAX EQUITY DD
|
1.48
PROFIT FACTOR
|
10.37
RECOVERY FACTOR
|
3.33
SHARPE RATIO
|
99%
REAL TICK QUALITY
WHY VOLQUIS
Unlike most commercial Expert Advisors over-fitted to a single market regime, VOLQUIS delivers robust, consistent profitability by successfully adapting to changing market environments.
• Institutional Track Record: Positive calendar-year performance since 2020 with zero losing years.
• High-Fidelity Backtesting: Mathematically verified using 99% every-tick quality data with random execution delays.
• Near-Zero Live Slippage: Replicated in the real market with live broker execution matching the backtest perfectly.
• Strict Risk Insulation: Single-contract execution only—No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging Down.
• Zero Overnight Risk: 100% Intraday Flat with automated server-side position clearings.
• Autonomous Architecture: Fully automated MetaTrader 5 EA integrated with real-time Telegram monitoring.
|
Risk Disclosure
Trading leveraged financial products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.
Past performance, including historical testing and verified live records, does not guarantee future results.
Users are solely responsible for all trading decisions and account management.
Designed for Consistency, Not Speculation.
Professional MT5 Expert Advisor
Copyright © 2026 VOLQUIS
For product, licensing, and technical support inquiries:
volquis2026@gmail.com