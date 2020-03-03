Xauusd Devil

Gold Devil MT5: The Ultimate XAUUSD Precision Scalper

(1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025)

Gold Devil is a high-performance Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It utilizes a sophisticated trend-breakout algorithm combined with advanced volatility filters to capture high-probability movements with surgical precision.

Why Choose Gold Devil?

  • Proven Growth Potential: Based on rigorous 1-year backtesting on real tick data, Gold Devil demonstrated an exceptional ability to scale a $5,000 account to over $94,000.

  • Smart Risk Management: Every trade is protected by a dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring that your capital is never exposed to unnecessary risk.

  • Netting & Hedging Support: Fully compatible with both account types, making it suitable for all major brokers.

  • Auto-Filling Mode: Automatically detects broker execution policies (FOK/IOC), ensuring seamless order placement during high volatility.

Key Strategy Features

  • Dynamic Trend Filtering: Uses timeframes H4 to ensure the EA only trades in the direction of the dominant market force.

  • Volatility-Adjusted Entries: Integrates ATR-based calculations to adapt stop-losses and take-profits according to current market conditions.

  • Zero Dangerous Methods: Does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or other high-risk strategies that often lead to account blowouts.

Trading Specifications:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance)
  • Strategy: Trend Breakout
  • Minimum Deposit: $5000 (Recommended for proper risk management)
  • Lot Size :0.5
  • Trailing Stop: False
  • Fixed Lot Size: True


Fusion 1
Kyaw Zan Tun
Эксперты
This Signal Running With Fusion 1 EA Fusion 2 EA is an Expert Advisor based on the fractal Lines Breakouts. Although recommended pair and set files are provided, it is built with many easy-to-understand money management settings, allowing you to adjust according to market conditions as well as customize for other currency pairs as desired. Live Signal Key Features  - 100% Automated Trading System - Works on Any Broker (ECN Recommended) - Money Management & Risk Control Settings - User-Fri
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Эксперты
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
Golden Lab AI
Thu Huyen Trang Nguyen
Эксперты
Golden Lab AI is quite a unique trading system: It operates 100% based on technical analysis. It can integrate fundamental analysis related to deposit interest rates (channel rate mode). For the channel rate mode, you need to contact me before purchasing it. Flexible SL - TP. Single orders only, with no high-risk trades like grid or martingale. Default SL is only 2%. Trades are carefully selected and combined with daily interest rates to determine the main trend, which results in fewer trades—av
Alpha Striker us30 V2 MT5
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Эксперты
Alpha Striker US30 V2 MT5 is unique Expert Advisor that continues the Stochastic series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The Alpha Striker US30 V2 MT5 is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs recommended US30. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 2020-2024 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no mart
Gold Submarine
Ad Hock Technologies Pty LTD
Эксперты
Gold Submarine V1.0: A Robust and Reliable Trading Companion Thank you for choosing to explore the   Gold Submarine V1.0 Expert Advisor (EA)   for trading Gold (XAUUSD). We're excited to offer this tool to the community and believe in its potential to assist your trading journey. Robustness in the Gold Market The Gold Submarine V1.0 is designed for the high-volatility, high-liquidity environment of the   XAUUSD   market. Gold's unique role as a safe-haven asset means it often exhibits strong, cl
Yellow mouse NEO MT5
Vasiliy Kolesov
Эксперты
Yellow mouse Neo   Yellow mouse Neo   - полностью автоматический советник, предназначенный для тестирования стратегии советника Yellow mouse scalping c расширенными настройками и дополнительными фильтрами . По вопросам приобретения данной версии можно обратиться в личку. Для поиска точек входа используются стандартные индикаторы RSI и ATR. Закрытие сделок происходит по авторскому алгоритму, что значительно улучшает возможности контроля рисков и безопасности депозита.  Рискованные стратегии типа
