Delta Waves

Professional Institutional Trading System

Symbol: XAUUSD
Recommended Timeframe: M30
Minimum Capital Requirement: 300 USD (or equivalent in other currencies)
Broker Compatibility: Fully compatible with all MT5 brokers

Delta Wave v1.2 is an advanced algorithmic trading system that integrates Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analytics with Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. It is designed for traders seeking professional execution, objective signal scoring, and institutional-level risk management.

Key Features

Multi-Strategy Trading Framework

  • Pullback Entry: Mean-reversion trades around VWAP supported by volume conditions

  • Momentum Entry: Trend-following entries aligned with CDV direction

  • Breakout Entry: VWAP band breakout detection using volume expansion

  • Volume Spike Analysis: Highlights institutional order flow at key levels

  • Multi-Timeframe Confluence: Confirms directional bias using M15 and M30

Advanced Market Analytics

  • Real-time VWAP with dynamic deviation bands

  • Cumulative Delta Volume for true order flow interpretation

  • RSI integration for overbought/oversold analysis

  • Momentum filters for trend strength

  • Volume-based event detection

Institutional Information Panel

  • Account balance, equity, and floating P/L

  • Daily and monthly performance statistics

  • VWAP, CDV, RSI, and spread monitoring

  • Signal confluence score (0 to 7)

  • Real-time active position tracking

Professional Risk Management

  • Configurable lot sizing

  • Fixed stop loss and take profit

  • Trailing stop functionality

  • Partial profit-taking

  • Maximum daily trade limit

  • Daily loss cap

  • Maximum holding time limit

How It Works

Delta Wave uses a seven-factor confluence model. Each potential trade is scored from 0 to 7 based on alignment with core market conditions. Only signals meeting the minimum score are executed.

Signal Scoring System

  • 7 Points – Full alignment across all major conditions

  • 5–6 Points – Strong, high-quality confluence

  • 4 Points – Minimum requirement for trade execution

  • 1–3 Points – Weak signals (ignored unless aggressive mode is enabled)

Scoring Factors

  1. VWAP band alignment

  2. CDV directional bias

  3. RSI condition

  4. Market momentum

  5. Volume spike evidence

  6. Multi-timeframe agreement

  7. Price action structure

Professional Features

Intelligent Position Management

  • Automated SL and TP

  • Trailing stop activation in profit

  • Position closure after exceeding maximum duration

  • Opposite-signal exit

  • Partial profit-taking at predefined thresholds

Session-Based Trading Control

  • Customizable trading hours

  • London and New York session filtering

  • Time zone–aware execution

  • Designed to avoid low-liquidity hours

Performance Tracking System

  • Daily trade counts

  • Monthly P/L statistics

  • Win rate tracking

  • Real-time equity monitoring

Recommended Default Settings (XAUUSD, M30)

These settings are optimized internally and applied by default for XAUUSD on the 30-minute timeframe.

Risk Management

  • Lot Size: 0.1 (adjust according to account size)

  • Stop Loss: 50 pips

  • Take Profit: 100 pips

  • Maximum Daily Trades: 5

  • Daily Loss Limit: 5%

Entry Logic

  • Pullback Entry: Enabled

  • Momentum Entry: Enabled

  • Breakout Entry: Disabled (recommended for stable market phases)

  • Volume Spike Filter: Disabled by default

Signal Configuration

  • Minimum Confluence Score: 4

  • Maximum VWAP Distance: 0.3%

Technical Parameters

  • RSI Period: 7

  • RSI Overbought Level: 14

  • RSI Oversold Level: 30

Trading Hours

  • Start: 10:00 GMT

  • End: 16:00 GMT

  • Focus on London–New York overlap

Trading Style

  • Primary Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Primary Timeframe: M30

  • Approach: Multi-strategy (trend-following + mean reversion)

  • Trade Duration: Intraday (minutes to several hours)

  • Targeted Risk-to-Reward: 1:2

  • Typical Win Rate: 60–70%

  • Average Monthly Trades: 20–40 depending on volatility

Risk Management Philosophy

The system is built around institutional risk principles:

  1. Operate within a strict risk percentage

  2. Stop trading after reaching daily loss limit

  3. Use trailing stops to secure profits

  4. Limit the number of daily trades

  5. Avoid extended exposure with automatic time-based closure

Included Files

  • DeltaWave.mq5 – Main Expert Advisor

  • Supporting documentation included within the product

Suitable For

  • Traders seeking an automated institutional-grade system

  • Professionals who require volume-based analytics

  • Algorithmic traders focused on VWAP and order flow

  • Part-time traders requiring automated decision-making

Core Advantages

  • Multi-strategy adaptability

  • Institutional-level order flow analysis

  • Comprehensive information panel

  • Strict risk management built in

  • No martingale, no grid, no high-risk methods

  • Transparent signal scoring

  • Optimized internal settings for XAUUSD M30

  • Regular updates included

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5

  • Minimum recommended capital: 500–1000 USD

  • Low spread broker

  • VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

Getting Started

  1. Install Delta Wave v1.2

  2. Attach to XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe

  3. Run with default settings

  4. Test on a demo account before going live

  5. Adjust risk settings as needed

  6. Monitor signals through the built-in information panel

Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use demo testing before deploying on a live account. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.


