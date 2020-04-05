APEX SNIPER QUANTUM AI — Precision Over Frequency.



"When You Only Need One Perfect Shot."



> Apex Sniper Quantum AI uses a revolutionary 4-Layer Signal Score System that rates every potential trade from 0 to 100. Only trades scoring 80 or above are executed. No valid setup = No trade. Period.





=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] MICRO GOD-TIER (Best Overall / Default)

The 1 most profitable configuration for $100 micro accounts. Ultra-high selectivity with aggressive compounding risk.

- Min Score:- 85

- Score Weights:- Trend 30 / Momentum 30 / Volatility 20 / Zone 20

- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 350 Points / 800 Points

- Trailing:- Start 250 pts / Distance 150 pts

- Risk Per Trade:- 15.0%

- Ghost Protection:- ON



[SETUP 2] PRECISION SNIPER (Balanced)

Standard high-quality sniper mode. Good trade frequency with strong risk management.

- Min Score:- 80

- Score Weights:- Trend 25 / Momentum 25 / Volatility 25 / Zone 25

- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 400 Points / 600 Points

- Trailing:- Start 200 pts / Distance 150 pts

- Risk Per Trade:- 8.0%



[SETUP 3] MOMENTUM ALPHA (Growth Mode)

Heavier weight on Momentum layer for trend-riding with a wide 1:3 Risk-Reward ratio.

- Min Score:- 80

- Score Weights:- Trend 25 / Momentum 25 / Volatility 25 / Zone 25

- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 300 Points / 800 Points

- Trailing:- Start 250 pts / Distance 100 pts

- Risk Per Trade:- 5.0%



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The Signal Score System (100 Points)



| Layer | Indicator | Max Score |

| 1. Trend | EMA 50 vs EMA 200 (Golden/Death Cross + Expansion) | 25 pts |

| 2. Momentum | RSI + MACD Histogram confirmation | 25 pts |

| 3. Volatility | ATR sweet spot (not too calm, not too wild) | 25 pts |

| 4. Zone | Price in Bollinger Band extreme zone | 25 pts |

| TOTAL- | | 100 pts- |



Score >= 80 = FIRE. Score < 80 = STANDBY. You see the score LIVE on the dashboard.



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Risk Management (No Grid / No Martingale)



- Strict Stop Loss on every trade

- Ghost Stealth Mode (hide SL/TP from broker)

- Trailing Stop to lock profits

- Daily Drawdown Limiter (Aegis Circuit Breaker)

- SafeClose for Netting accounts

- Volume Limit compliance for MQL5 Market validation



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How to Setup



- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) or any major pair

- Timeframe:- H1 (recommended) or M30

- Min Deposit:- $100 (Micro/Cent account highly recommended)

- VPS:- Recommended for optimal execution



Key Parameters

- Min Score:- 85 (lower = more trades, higher = fewer but better)

- Risk Per Trade:- 15.0% (Aggressive compounding mode)

- Base SL:- 350 pts / Base TP:- 800 pts

- Trailing:- Start at 250 pts, Distance 150 pts

- Max Daily DD:- 10.0%

- Ghost Protection:- ON (hides real SL/TP from broker)



Pro Tips

- Increase Min Score to 85+- for ultra-selective Prop Firm trading

- Set Max Daily DD to 4.0%- for FTMO/MFF compliance

- Adjust Score Weights- to emphasize the market condition you expect (e.g., boost Momentum weight in trending markets)

- Use Ghost Protection ON- to prevent broker stop-hunting