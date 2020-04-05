Apex Sniper Quantum AI
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 1.18
- Обновлено: 8 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
APEX SNIPER QUANTUM AI — Precision Over Frequency.
"When You Only Need One Perfect Shot."
> Apex Sniper Quantum AI uses a revolutionary 4-Layer Signal Score System that rates every potential trade from 0 to 100. Only trades scoring 80 or above are executed. No valid setup = No trade. Period.
=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
[SETUP 1] MICRO GOD-TIER (Best Overall / Default)
The 1 most profitable configuration for $100 micro accounts. Ultra-high selectivity with aggressive compounding risk.
- Min Score:- 85
- Score Weights:- Trend 30 / Momentum 30 / Volatility 20 / Zone 20
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 350 Points / 800 Points
- Trailing:- Start 250 pts / Distance 150 pts
- Risk Per Trade:- 15.0%
- Ghost Protection:- ON
[SETUP 2] PRECISION SNIPER (Balanced)
Standard high-quality sniper mode. Good trade frequency with strong risk management.
- Min Score:- 80
- Score Weights:- Trend 25 / Momentum 25 / Volatility 25 / Zone 25
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 400 Points / 600 Points
- Trailing:- Start 200 pts / Distance 150 pts
- Risk Per Trade:- 8.0%
[SETUP 3] MOMENTUM ALPHA (Growth Mode)
Heavier weight on Momentum layer for trend-riding with a wide 1:3 Risk-Reward ratio.
- Min Score:- 80
- Score Weights:- Trend 25 / Momentum 25 / Volatility 25 / Zone 25
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 300 Points / 800 Points
- Trailing:- Start 250 pts / Distance 100 pts
- Risk Per Trade:- 5.0%
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The Signal Score System (100 Points)
| Layer | Indicator | Max Score |
| 1. Trend | EMA 50 vs EMA 200 (Golden/Death Cross + Expansion) | 25 pts |
| 2. Momentum | RSI + MACD Histogram confirmation | 25 pts |
| 3. Volatility | ATR sweet spot (not too calm, not too wild) | 25 pts |
| 4. Zone | Price in Bollinger Band extreme zone | 25 pts |
| TOTAL- | | 100 pts- |
Score >= 80 = FIRE. Score < 80 = STANDBY. You see the score LIVE on the dashboard.
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Risk Management (No Grid / No Martingale)
- Strict Stop Loss on every trade
- Ghost Stealth Mode (hide SL/TP from broker)
- Trailing Stop to lock profits
- Daily Drawdown Limiter (Aegis Circuit Breaker)
- SafeClose for Netting accounts
- Volume Limit compliance for MQL5 Market validation
---
How to Setup
- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) or any major pair
- Timeframe:- H1 (recommended) or M30
- Min Deposit:- $100 (Micro/Cent account highly recommended)
- VPS:- Recommended for optimal execution
Key Parameters
- Min Score:- 85 (lower = more trades, higher = fewer but better)
- Risk Per Trade:- 15.0% (Aggressive compounding mode)
- Base SL:- 350 pts / Base TP:- 800 pts
- Trailing:- Start at 250 pts, Distance 150 pts
- Max Daily DD:- 10.0%
- Ghost Protection:- ON (hides real SL/TP from broker)
Pro Tips
- Increase Min Score to 85+- for ultra-selective Prop Firm trading
- Set Max Daily DD to 4.0%- for FTMO/MFF compliance
- Adjust Score Weights- to emphasize the market condition you expect (e.g., boost Momentum weight in trending markets)
- Use Ghost Protection ON- to prevent broker stop-hunting
"When You Only Need One Perfect Shot."
> Apex Sniper Quantum AI uses a revolutionary 4-Layer Signal Score System that rates every potential trade from 0 to 100. Only trades scoring 80 or above are executed. No valid setup = No trade. Period.
=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
[SETUP 1] MICRO GOD-TIER (Best Overall / Default)
The 1 most profitable configuration for $100 micro accounts. Ultra-high selectivity with aggressive compounding risk.
- Min Score:- 85
- Score Weights:- Trend 30 / Momentum 30 / Volatility 20 / Zone 20
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 350 Points / 800 Points
- Trailing:- Start 250 pts / Distance 150 pts
- Risk Per Trade:- 15.0%
- Ghost Protection:- ON
[SETUP 2] PRECISION SNIPER (Balanced)
Standard high-quality sniper mode. Good trade frequency with strong risk management.
- Min Score:- 80
- Score Weights:- Trend 25 / Momentum 25 / Volatility 25 / Zone 25
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 400 Points / 600 Points
- Trailing:- Start 200 pts / Distance 150 pts
- Risk Per Trade:- 8.0%
[SETUP 3] MOMENTUM ALPHA (Growth Mode)
Heavier weight on Momentum layer for trend-riding with a wide 1:3 Risk-Reward ratio.
- Min Score:- 80
- Score Weights:- Trend 25 / Momentum 25 / Volatility 25 / Zone 25
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 300 Points / 800 Points
- Trailing:- Start 250 pts / Distance 100 pts
- Risk Per Trade:- 5.0%
---
The Signal Score System (100 Points)
| Layer | Indicator | Max Score |
| 1. Trend | EMA 50 vs EMA 200 (Golden/Death Cross + Expansion) | 25 pts |
| 2. Momentum | RSI + MACD Histogram confirmation | 25 pts |
| 3. Volatility | ATR sweet spot (not too calm, not too wild) | 25 pts |
| 4. Zone | Price in Bollinger Band extreme zone | 25 pts |
| TOTAL- | | 100 pts- |
Score >= 80 = FIRE. Score < 80 = STANDBY. You see the score LIVE on the dashboard.
---
Risk Management (No Grid / No Martingale)
- Strict Stop Loss on every trade
- Ghost Stealth Mode (hide SL/TP from broker)
- Trailing Stop to lock profits
- Daily Drawdown Limiter (Aegis Circuit Breaker)
- SafeClose for Netting accounts
- Volume Limit compliance for MQL5 Market validation
---
How to Setup
- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) or any major pair
- Timeframe:- H1 (recommended) or M30
- Min Deposit:- $100 (Micro/Cent account highly recommended)
- VPS:- Recommended for optimal execution
Key Parameters
- Min Score:- 85 (lower = more trades, higher = fewer but better)
- Risk Per Trade:- 15.0% (Aggressive compounding mode)
- Base SL:- 350 pts / Base TP:- 800 pts
- Trailing:- Start at 250 pts, Distance 150 pts
- Max Daily DD:- 10.0%
- Ghost Protection:- ON (hides real SL/TP from broker)
Pro Tips
- Increase Min Score to 85+- for ultra-selective Prop Firm trading
- Set Max Daily DD to 4.0%- for FTMO/MFF compliance
- Adjust Score Weights- to emphasize the market condition you expect (e.g., boost Momentum weight in trending markets)
- Use Ghost Protection ON- to prevent broker stop-hunting