Apex Sniper Quantum AI

 APEX SNIPER QUANTUM AI — Precision Over Frequency.

"When You Only Need One Perfect Shot."

> Apex Sniper Quantum AI uses a revolutionary 4-Layer Signal Score System that rates every potential trade from 0 to 100. Only trades scoring 80 or above are executed. No valid setup = No trade. Period.


 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] MICRO GOD-TIER (Best Overall / Default)
The 1 most profitable configuration for $100 micro accounts. Ultra-high selectivity with aggressive compounding risk.
- Min Score:- 85
- Score Weights:- Trend 30 / Momentum 30 / Volatility 20 / Zone 20
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 350 Points / 800 Points
- Trailing:- Start 250 pts / Distance 150 pts
- Risk Per Trade:- 15.0%
- Ghost Protection:- ON

[SETUP 2] PRECISION SNIPER (Balanced)
Standard high-quality sniper mode. Good trade frequency with strong risk management.
- Min Score:- 80
- Score Weights:- Trend 25 / Momentum 25 / Volatility 25 / Zone 25
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 400 Points / 600 Points
- Trailing:- Start 200 pts / Distance 150 pts
- Risk Per Trade:- 8.0%

[SETUP 3] MOMENTUM ALPHA (Growth Mode)
Heavier weight on Momentum layer for trend-riding with a wide 1:3 Risk-Reward ratio.
- Min Score:- 80
- Score Weights:- Trend 25 / Momentum 25 / Volatility 25 / Zone 25
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 300 Points / 800 Points
- Trailing:- Start 250 pts / Distance 100 pts
- Risk Per Trade:- 5.0%

---

 The Signal Score System (100 Points)

| Layer | Indicator | Max Score |
| 1. Trend | EMA 50 vs EMA 200 (Golden/Death Cross + Expansion) | 25 pts |
| 2. Momentum | RSI + MACD Histogram confirmation | 25 pts |
| 3. Volatility | ATR sweet spot (not too calm, not too wild) | 25 pts |
| 4. Zone | Price in Bollinger Band extreme zone | 25 pts |
| TOTAL- | | 100 pts- |

Score >= 80 = FIRE. Score < 80 = STANDBY. You see the score LIVE on the dashboard.

---

 Risk Management (No Grid / No Martingale)

- Strict Stop Loss on every trade
- Ghost Stealth Mode (hide SL/TP from broker)
- Trailing Stop to lock profits
- Daily Drawdown Limiter (Aegis Circuit Breaker)
- SafeClose for Netting accounts
- Volume Limit compliance for MQL5 Market validation

---

 How to Setup

- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) or any major pair
- Timeframe:- H1 (recommended) or M30
- Min Deposit:- $100 (Micro/Cent account highly recommended)
- VPS:- Recommended for optimal execution

 Key Parameters
- Min Score:- 85 (lower = more trades, higher = fewer but better)
- Risk Per Trade:- 15.0% (Aggressive compounding mode)
- Base SL:- 350 pts / Base TP:- 800 pts
- Trailing:- Start at 250 pts, Distance 150 pts
- Max Daily DD:- 10.0%
- Ghost Protection:- ON (hides real SL/TP from broker)

 Pro Tips
- Increase Min Score to 85+- for ultra-selective Prop Firm trading
- Set Max Daily DD to 4.0%- for FTMO/MFF compliance
- Adjust Score Weights- to emphasize the market condition you expect (e.g., boost Momentum weight in trending markets)
- Use Ghost Protection ON- to prevent broker stop-hunting
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
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Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
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Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
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Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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