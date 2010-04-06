Chrono Mech Oracle AI
Product Name: Chrono Mech Oracle AI (MT5)
[Subtitle: Energy Cycle AI | Stochastic Timing | Chrono Shield Safety]
Introduction Chrono Mech Oracle AI is a futuristic trading system that fuses classic technical analysis with Artificial Intelligence Logic to predict market cycles. It acts as a mechanical Oracle, sensing the "Energy Cycle" of the market using Standard Deviation, measuring trend strength with ADX, and executing trades with razor-sharp timing using Stochastic. This allows it to distinguish between false noise and true structural shifts.
Version 1.00: AI Core & Chrono Shield This version embeds the "Chrono Shield" Safety Protocol. It features an advanced "Deca-Buffer" Trailing Stop that calculates a dynamic safety distance (10x Margin) based on broker limits. Furthermore, its AI Core continuously monitors execution health, automatically initiating a "System Lockdown" if broker instability is detected, ensuring zero-error performance.
Trading Strategy (The Oracle AI Logic) The system operates on a 4-Stage Predictive AI Model:
-
Energy Cycle (AI Volatility Sensor): Uses Standard Deviation to detect when the market's kinetic energy is rising ( StdDev[0] > StdDev[1] ). The Oracle only trades when the market is "Awake".
-
Trend Strength Filter: Uses ADX to ensure the move has sufficient power (> 20).
-
Oracle Timing (Stochastic): Finds the precise entry moment.
-
Buy Pulse: Stochastic crosses UP from Oversold (< 30).
-
Sell Pulse: Stochastic crosses DOWN from Overbought (> 70).
-
-
Structural Alignment: Confirms trade direction relative to the 50-period Structure Axis (MA).
Key Features
-
AI-Driven Execution: The system doesn't just trade; it evaluates the "Energy State" of the market before every decision.
-
Chrono Shield Safety: A fortress-grade exit logic that maintains a massive safety buffer. It protects your winning trades from stop-hunting and spread spikes.
-
Smart Cooldown: If the broker rejects an order, the AI activates a "Chrono Cooldown" to protect your account from server bans.
-
Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.
-
Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.
Recommendations
-
Timeframes: M15, H1 (Recommended for cycle precision).
-
Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Account Type: ECN or Standard.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100.
Input Parameters
-
=== ORACLE BRAIN (AI) ===
-
InpStdDevPeriod : Energy Cycle sensitivity.
-
InpAdxPeriod : Trend strength filter.
-
InpStochK/D/Slow : Oracle timing settings.
-
-
=== CHRONO SHIELD (PROTECTION) ===
-
InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.5x ATR).
-
InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 5.0x ATR).
-
InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Shield.
-
-
=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===
-
InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.
-
InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
-
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
-
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: M15).
-
Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.
-
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.