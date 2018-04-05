ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Chrono Mech Oracle AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Energy Cycle AI | Stochastic Timing | Chrono Shield Safety]

Introduction Chrono Mech Oracle AI is a futuristic trading system that fuses classic technical analysis with Artificial Intelligence Logic to predict market cycles. It acts as a mechanical Oracle, sensing the "Energy Cycle" of the market using Standard Deviation, measuring trend strength with ADX, and executing trades with razor-sharp timing using Stochastic. This allows it to distinguish between false noise and true structural shifts.

Version 1.00: AI Core & Chrono Shield This version embeds the "Chrono Shield" Safety Protocol. It features an advanced "Deca-Buffer" Trailing Stop that calculates a dynamic safety distance (10x Margin) based on broker limits. Furthermore, its AI Core continuously monitors execution health, automatically initiating a "System Lockdown" if broker instability is detected, ensuring zero-error performance.

Trading Strategy (The Oracle AI Logic) The system operates on a 4-Stage Predictive AI Model:

Energy Cycle (AI Volatility Sensor): Uses Standard Deviation to detect when the market's kinetic energy is rising ( StdDev[0] > StdDev[1] ). The Oracle only trades when the market is "Awake". Trend Strength Filter: Uses ADX to ensure the move has sufficient power (> 20). Oracle Timing (Stochastic): Finds the precise entry moment. Buy Pulse: Stochastic crosses UP from Oversold (< 30).

Sell Pulse: Stochastic crosses DOWN from Overbought (> 70). Structural Alignment: Confirms trade direction relative to the 50-period Structure Axis (MA).

Key Features

AI-Driven Execution: The system doesn't just trade; it evaluates the "Energy State" of the market before every decision.

Chrono Shield Safety: A fortress-grade exit logic that maintains a massive safety buffer. It protects your winning trades from stop-hunting and spread spikes.

Smart Cooldown: If the broker rejects an order, the AI activates a "Chrono Cooldown" to protect your account from server bans.

Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

Timeframes: M15, H1 (Recommended for cycle precision).

Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== ORACLE BRAIN (AI) === InpStdDevPeriod : Energy Cycle sensitivity. InpAdxPeriod : Trend strength filter. InpStochK/D/Slow : Oracle timing settings.

=== CHRONO SHIELD (PROTECTION) === InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.5x ATR). InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 5.0x ATR). InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Shield.

=== RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation. InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: M15). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.