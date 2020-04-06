Pro Trader EA

Опытному трейдеру крайне важно иметь подходящие инструменты и ресурсы для успеха на рынке. Pro Trader EA предлагает профессиональное и эффективное торговое решение. С нашим инновационным программным обеспечением вы сможете автоматизировать торговые стратегии, получать точные торговые сигналы и избегать эмоций. Pro Trader EA позволяет торговать различными классами активов, предлагает аналитику в реальном времени и удобный интерфейс. Наша служба поддержки готова ответить на любые вопросы. Используйте Pro Trader EA, чтобы вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень и увеличить прибыль. Начните сегодня и воспользуйтесь преимуществами нашего программного обеспечения.

Обратите внимание: программа не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой посетите мой канал на YouTube; вся информация доступна в плейлисте!

Обратите внимание, что цена может меняться с каждым обновлением! Успейте купить сегодня по самой низкой цене!

Посетите наш каналl Link Там вы найдете новые файлы пресетов!


Отображение и торговля.

Торговля в один клик с очень быстрым исполнением!

  • Переключение между статистикой и торговлей.
  • Инструмент анализа суммирует ваши сделки и определяет ваш текущий уровень!
  • Многосимвольная функция из Market Watch. Также применима на нескольких графиках!
  • Алгоритм на горизонтальных линиях активируется очень быстро одним нажатием кнопки.
  • Новостной функционал, позволяющий также автоматическую торговлю.
  • Инструмент анализа, визуально отображающий среднюю силу свечи и тика в виде индекса.
  • Запросите у владельца советника Pro Trader функцию сообщества Discord для обмена сделками.
  • Обзор нескольких позиций, которые можно закрыть по отдельности одним кликом.
  • Кнопка для скриншотов для визуального просмотра ваших сделок.
  • Точная оценка риска и тейк-профита на сделку в лотах, процентах и валюте.
  • Количество позиций и текущая прибыль отображаются в текстовом виде.
  • Ежедневные сделки с полученной прибылью или убытком.
  • Визуальное представление средней силы тика и свечи.
  • Инструменты для построения трендовых, горизонтальных линий и линий сопротивления/поддержки одним кликом.
  • Кнопки с частичной продажей, безубытком и трейлинг-стопом можно использовать вручную или автоматически.
  • Кнопки покупки, закрытия и продажи для быстрого исполнения ордеров.
  • Настраиваемые кнопки визуальных лимитных ордеров и высота спреда.


Настройки советника.

General:

Позволяет отделять позиции от советника и выполнять автоматическую торговлю. Управление открытыми и закрытыми позициями.
  • Magic number.
  • Auto trading (true/false).
  • AutoTrading. (must be set in the Pending orders by range section!)
  • Limit of open positions for each symbol.
  • Daily limit for closed positions
Screenshot settings.

Позволяет настроить формат скриншотов для Discord и анализа.
  • Screenshot width (also applies to Discord).
  • Screenshot height (also applies to Discord).
Discord bot settings

Предлагает использовать бота Discord для сообщества.
  • Discord bot (false/true).
  • Discord webhook URL - Replace with your webhook URL.
  • Name of the bot in Discord.
  • Select your message for Discord. 1: Message per button? (analysis and trades). 2: Message by auto (many trades will spam).
  • Select you Message for screenshot. 1: Message with screenshot (for auto message). 2: Message without screenshot (for auto message).
  • Your comment for auto message in discord.
Strategy with pending orders.

Обеспечивает отображение кнопок отложенных ордеров в торговой области.

  • Select settings of pending buttons. 1: Pending buttons on. 2: Pending buttons off.
  • Select pending buttons. 1: Pending limit orders buttons. 2: Pending stop orders buttons.
If pending buttons was selected.

Общие настройки отложенных ордеров.
  • Select you place pending orders. 1: Pending orders by points. 2: Pending orders by range (Day high or low) is range strategy.
  • Select your settings. (Strategy in points settings).
  • Distance from price in points.
  • Pending stoploss by ponts.
  • Pending take profit by points.
  • Select your settings (Strategy by range settings and autotrading).
  • Select you sl. 1: Range sl high or low. 2: Range sl by points.
  • Range tp by RR.
  • Select you Range. (So autotrading). 1: Generate range by time. 2: Generate range automatically.
  • Use the number of candles for the high and low of the range.
  • Range starts in hours.
  • Range starts in minutes.
  • Range ends in hours.
  • Range ends in minutes.
  • Position close by time?
  • Close position in hours.
  • Close position in minutes.
  • Закрыть позицию в минутах.
Trend, S/R and H Lines design at Settings.

Позволяет визуально отображать линии на графике.
  • Extend trend line to the right?
  • Lines widht.
  • Line style.
  • H Lines high color.
  • H Lines low color.
  • Trend line color.
  • Number of candles for support and resistance.
  • Color M1 high and low lines.
  • Color M5 high and low lines.
  • Color M15 high and low lines.
  • Color M30 high and low lines.
  • Color H1 high and low lines.
  • Color H4 high and low lines.
  • Color D1 high and low lines.
  • Color W1 high and low lines.
  • Color MN high and low lines.

Risk and MoneyManagement and Buy-Sell Strategy.

Гарантирует исполнение ваших сделок с учётом риска!

  • Slippage (points).
  • Volume type. 1: Fixed volume. 2: Percent volume.
  • Risk for Position.
  • Lots.
  • Buy and Sell. (Only for buy and sell orders!)
  • Stop Loss type. 1: Stop Loss in points. 2: Stop Loss below or above the candle.
  • Stop Loss in points.
  • Take Profit type. 1: Take Profit in points. 2: Take Profit in factor.
  • Take Profit in points.
  • Take Profit factor.
  • Close profit position in %?
  • Close position after time?
  • If position is negative, close after (minutes)?
  • Choose your decision. 1: Close terminal? 2: Don't close the terminal?
  • Close terminal after number of negative trades.

Partial Sale Management.

Позволяет продать часть позиции для фиксации прибыли.

  • Select partial sale. 1: Automatically partial sale. 2: Manually partial sale (button).
  • Select your settings. (If partial sale was selected).
  • Select partial sale in (%). 1: Parialsale 25%. 2: Parialsale 50%. 3: Parialsale 75%. 4: Parialsale 90%.
  • Select your settings. (If partial sale was selected automatically).
  • Partial sale RR.

Breakeven management.

Защищает ваши позиции в безубытке с помощью стоп-лосса.

  • Select breakeven. 1: Automatically adjust breakeven. 2: Manually breakeven (button).
  • Select your settings. (If breakeven was selected automatically).
  • Profit factor (RR) after stop is pulled.

Trailing stop management.

Защищает ваши позиции с помощью последующего стоп-лосса.

  • Select trailing stop. 1: Automatically trailing stop. 2: Manually trailing stop (button).
  • Select trailing in percent. 1: Guaranteed profit at 25%. 2: Guaranteed profit at 50%. 3: Guaranteed profit at 75%.
  • Select your settings. (If trailing stop was selected automatically).
  • Profit factor (RR) after stop is pulled.
  • Select adjustable trailing stop (Manual trading). 1: ON. 2: OFF.

News Calendar Setting.

Позволяет настроить фильтры новостей и торговать автоматически.

  • Select event importance. 1: No news. 2: Low >. 3: Medium >. 4: High.
  • Lines in background? (true/false).
  • Line low of the news. (Colors).
  • Line medium of the news. (Colors).
  • Line high of the news. (Colors).
  • Line width.
  • Line style.

Panel setting.

Обеспечивает красивый дизайн панели.

  • Windows fonts.
  • dialog_color_text.
  • dialog_color_border_light.
  • dialog_color_border_dark.
  • dialog_color_bg.
  • dialog_color_caption_text.
  • dialog_color_client_bg.
  • dialog_color_client_border.
  • dialog_color_button_over.

Цвет кнопок.

Кнопки также можно настроить по своему вкусу.

  • button_partial.
  • button_breakeven.
  • button_trailing.
  • button_buy.
  • button_sell.
  • button_close.
  • button_pending_buy.
  • button_pending_sell.

Почему стоит выбрать Pro Trader EA?

Pro Trader EA — это мощное торговое программное обеспечение, разработанное экспертами, чтобы помочь трейдерам торговать эффективнее и прибыльнее. Благодаря автоматизированному торговому решению, высокой скорости и эффективности, круглосуточной доступности, адаптивности и широким возможностям тестирования на истории, Pro Trader EA — отличный выбор для всех трейдеров. Он исключает эмоциональные решения, быстро реагирует на рыночные колебания, может торговать круглосуточно, легко настраивается и предлагает возможность тестировать и оптимизировать торговые стратегии. С помощью советника Pro Trader трейдеры могут улучшить свои торговые результаты и успешно работать на рынке.

Минимальные требования и рекомендации.

  • Символы: Все символы с низкими спредами! (Ручная торговля).
  • Символы: Торговля индексами и CFD на Forex с низкими спредами! Из новой версии XAUUSD!
  • Таймфрейм: Любой ручной трейдинг. (Скальпинг — M1 и M5, внутридневной — M5–H1, свинг-трейдинг — H4–W1).
  • Таймфрейм: Автоматическая торговля. Таймфрейм M5.
  • Тип счета: Хедж, ECN, Raw или Razor с очень низкими спредами.
  • Кредитное плечо: От 1:100 до 1:2000 или выше.
  • Используйте VPS для круглосуточной торговли.

#Теги: Торговая панель, управление рисками, защита от просадки, защита счета, максимальная просадка, скальпинг, внутридневной, свинг, автоматическая торговля.


