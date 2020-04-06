Pro Trader EA
- Эксперты
- Igor Widiger
- Версия: 5.0
- Обновлено: 12 декабря 2025
- Активации: 15
Обратите внимание: программа не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой посетите мой канал на YouTube; вся информация доступна в плейлисте!
Посетите наш каналl Link Там вы найдете новые файлы пресетов!
- Переключение между статистикой и торговлей.
- Инструмент анализа суммирует ваши сделки и определяет ваш текущий уровень!
- Многосимвольная функция из Market Watch. Также применима на нескольких графиках!
- Алгоритм на горизонтальных линиях активируется очень быстро одним нажатием кнопки.
- Новостной функционал, позволяющий также автоматическую торговлю.
- Инструмент анализа, визуально отображающий среднюю силу свечи и тика в виде индекса.
- Запросите у владельца советника Pro Trader функцию сообщества Discord для обмена сделками.
- Обзор нескольких позиций, которые можно закрыть по отдельности одним кликом.
- Кнопка для скриншотов для визуального просмотра ваших сделок.
- Точная оценка риска и тейк-профита на сделку в лотах, процентах и валюте.
- Количество позиций и текущая прибыль отображаются в текстовом виде.
- Ежедневные сделки с полученной прибылью или убытком.
- Визуальное представление средней силы тика и свечи.
- Инструменты для построения трендовых, горизонтальных линий и линий сопротивления/поддержки одним кликом.
- Кнопки с частичной продажей, безубытком и трейлинг-стопом можно использовать вручную или автоматически.
- Кнопки покупки, закрытия и продажи для быстрого исполнения ордеров.
- Настраиваемые кнопки визуальных лимитных ордеров и высота спреда.
- Magic number.
- Auto trading (true/false).
- AutoTrading. (must be set in the Pending orders by range section!)
- Limit of open positions for each symbol.
- Daily limit for closed positions
- Screenshot width (also applies to Discord).
- Screenshot height (also applies to Discord).
- Discord bot (false/true).
- Discord webhook URL - Replace with your webhook URL.
- Name of the bot in Discord.
- Select your message for Discord. 1: Message per button? (analysis and trades). 2: Message by auto (many trades will spam).
- Select you Message for screenshot. 1: Message with screenshot (for auto message). 2: Message without screenshot (for auto message).
- Your comment for auto message in discord.
- Select settings of pending buttons. 1: Pending buttons on. 2: Pending buttons off.
- Select pending buttons. 1: Pending limit orders buttons. 2: Pending stop orders buttons.
- Select you place pending orders. 1: Pending orders by points. 2: Pending orders by range (Day high or low) is range strategy.
- Select your settings. (Strategy in points settings).
- Distance from price in points.
- Pending stoploss by ponts.
- Pending take profit by points.
- Select your settings (Strategy by range settings and autotrading).
- Select you sl. 1: Range sl high or low. 2: Range sl by points.
- Range tp by RR.
- Select you Range. (So autotrading). 1: Generate range by time. 2: Generate range automatically.
- Use the number of candles for the high and low of the range.
- Range starts in hours.
- Range starts in minutes.
- Range ends in hours.
- Range ends in minutes.
- Position close by time?
- Close position in hours.
- Close position in minutes.
- Extend trend line to the right?
- Lines widht.
- Line style.
- H Lines high color.
- H Lines low color.
- Trend line color.
- Number of candles for support and resistance.
- Color M1 high and low lines.
- Color M5 high and low lines.
- Color M15 high and low lines.
- Color M30 high and low lines.
- Color H1 high and low lines.
- Color H4 high and low lines.
- Color D1 high and low lines.
- Color W1 high and low lines.
- Color MN high and low lines.
Risk and MoneyManagement and Buy-Sell Strategy.
Гарантирует исполнение ваших сделок с учётом риска!
- Slippage (points).
- Volume type. 1: Fixed volume. 2: Percent volume.
- Risk for Position.
- Lots.
- Buy and Sell. (Only for buy and sell orders!)
- Stop Loss type. 1: Stop Loss in points. 2: Stop Loss below or above the candle.
- Stop Loss in points.
- Take Profit type. 1: Take Profit in points. 2: Take Profit in factor.
- Take Profit in points.
- Take Profit factor.
- Close profit position in %?
- Close position after time?
- If position is negative, close after (minutes)?
- Choose your decision. 1: Close terminal? 2: Don't close the terminal?
- Close terminal after number of negative trades.
Partial Sale Management.
Позволяет продать часть позиции для фиксации прибыли.
- Select partial sale. 1: Automatically partial sale. 2: Manually partial sale (button).
- Select your settings. (If partial sale was selected).
- Select partial sale in (%). 1: Parialsale 25%. 2: Parialsale 50%. 3: Parialsale 75%. 4: Parialsale 90%.
- Select your settings. (If partial sale was selected automatically).
- Partial sale RR.
Breakeven management.
Защищает ваши позиции в безубытке с помощью стоп-лосса.
- Select breakeven. 1: Automatically adjust breakeven. 2: Manually breakeven (button).
- Select your settings. (If breakeven was selected automatically).
- Profit factor (RR) after stop is pulled.
Trailing stop management.
Защищает ваши позиции с помощью последующего стоп-лосса.
- Select trailing stop. 1: Automatically trailing stop. 2: Manually trailing stop (button).
- Select trailing in percent. 1: Guaranteed profit at 25%. 2: Guaranteed profit at 50%. 3: Guaranteed profit at 75%.
- Select your settings. (If trailing stop was selected automatically).
- Profit factor (RR) after stop is pulled.
- Select adjustable trailing stop (Manual trading). 1: ON. 2: OFF.
News Calendar Setting.
Позволяет настроить фильтры новостей и торговать автоматически.
- Select event importance. 1: No news. 2: Low >. 3: Medium >. 4: High.
- Lines in background? (true/false).
- Line low of the news. (Colors).
- Line medium of the news. (Colors).
- Line high of the news. (Colors).
- Line width.
- Line style.
Panel setting.
Обеспечивает красивый дизайн панели.
- Windows fonts.
- dialog_color_text.
- dialog_color_border_light.
- dialog_color_border_dark.
- dialog_color_bg.
- dialog_color_caption_text.
- dialog_color_client_bg.
- dialog_color_client_border.
- dialog_color_button_over.
Цвет кнопок.
Кнопки также можно настроить по своему вкусу.
- button_partial.
- button_breakeven.
- button_trailing.
- button_buy.
- button_sell.
- button_close.
- button_pending_buy.
- button_pending_sell.
Почему стоит выбрать Pro Trader EA?
Pro Trader EA — это мощное торговое программное обеспечение, разработанное экспертами, чтобы помочь трейдерам торговать эффективнее и прибыльнее. Благодаря автоматизированному торговому решению, высокой скорости и эффективности, круглосуточной доступности, адаптивности и широким возможностям тестирования на истории, Pro Trader EA — отличный выбор для всех трейдеров. Он исключает эмоциональные решения, быстро реагирует на рыночные колебания, может торговать круглосуточно, легко настраивается и предлагает возможность тестировать и оптимизировать торговые стратегии. С помощью советника Pro Trader трейдеры могут улучшить свои торговые результаты и успешно работать на рынке.
Минимальные требования и рекомендации.
- Символы: Все символы с низкими спредами! (Ручная торговля).
- Символы: Торговля индексами и CFD на Forex с низкими спредами! Из новой версии XAUUSD!
- Таймфрейм: Любой ручной трейдинг. (Скальпинг — M1 и M5, внутридневной — M5–H1, свинг-трейдинг — H4–W1).
- Таймфрейм: Автоматическая торговля. Таймфрейм M5.
- Тип счета: Хедж, ECN, Raw или Razor с очень низкими спредами.
- Кредитное плечо: От 1:100 до 1:2000 или выше.
- Используйте VPS для круглосуточной торговли.
#Теги: Торговая панель, управление рисками, защита от просадки, защита счета, максимальная просадка, скальпинг, внутридневной, свинг, автоматическая торговля.