Chrono Mech Oracle AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Chrono Mech Oracle AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Energy Cycle AI | Stochastic Timing | Chrono Shield Safety]

Introduction Chrono Mech Oracle AI is a futuristic trading system that fuses classic technical analysis with Artificial Intelligence Logic to predict market cycles. It acts as a mechanical Oracle, sensing the "Energy Cycle" of the market using Standard Deviation, measuring trend strength with ADX, and executing trades with razor-sharp timing using Stochastic. This allows it to distinguish between false noise and true structural shifts.

Version 1.00: AI Core & Chrono Shield This version embeds the "Chrono Shield" Safety Protocol. It features an advanced "Deca-Buffer" Trailing Stop that calculates a dynamic safety distance (10x Margin) based on broker limits. Furthermore, its AI Core continuously monitors execution health, automatically initiating a "System Lockdown" if broker instability is detected, ensuring zero-error performance.

Trading Strategy (The Oracle AI Logic) The system operates on a 4-Stage Predictive AI Model:

  1. Energy Cycle (AI Volatility Sensor): Uses Standard Deviation to detect when the market's kinetic energy is rising ( StdDev[0] > StdDev[1] ). The Oracle only trades when the market is "Awake".

  2. Trend Strength Filter: Uses ADX to ensure the move has sufficient power (> 20).

  3. Oracle Timing (Stochastic): Finds the precise entry moment.

    • Buy Pulse: Stochastic crosses UP from Oversold (< 30).

    • Sell Pulse: Stochastic crosses DOWN from Overbought (> 70).

  4. Structural Alignment: Confirms trade direction relative to the 50-period Structure Axis (MA).

Key Features

  • AI-Driven Execution: The system doesn't just trade; it evaluates the "Energy State" of the market before every decision.

  • Chrono Shield Safety: A fortress-grade exit logic that maintains a massive safety buffer. It protects your winning trades from stop-hunting and spread spikes.

  • Smart Cooldown: If the broker rejects an order, the AI activates a "Chrono Cooldown" to protect your account from server bans.

  • Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: M15, H1 (Recommended for cycle precision).

  • Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === ORACLE BRAIN (AI) ===

    • InpStdDevPeriod : Energy Cycle sensitivity.

    • InpAdxPeriod : Trend strength filter.

    • InpStochK/D/Slow : Oracle timing settings.

  • === CHRONO SHIELD (PROTECTION) ===

    • InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.5x ATR).

    • InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 5.0x ATR).

    • InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Shield.

  • === RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: M15).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


