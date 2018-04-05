Iron Goldenmind Constructor AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Iron Goldenmind Constructor AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: ZigZag Structure | MACD Momentum | Iron Shield Protection]

Introduction Iron Goldenmind Constructor AI is a structural trend-following system designed to construct profitable trades on the foundation of market geometry. It combines the precision of ZigZag Swings to identify key "Golden Zones" (Fibonacci Retracement areas implicitly derived from swings) with the momentum confirmation of MACD. This ensures you only enter trades when price structure and momentum are perfectly aligned.

Trading Strategy (The Golden Mind Logic) The system operates on a sophisticated "Structure & Flow" logic:

  1. Structure (ZigZag Swings): The EA scans historical price action using the ZigZag indicator to find the most recent major Swing High and Swing Low.

  2. The Golden Zone: It calculates key retracement levels (implied 50% - 61.8%) within the current swing.

    • Buy Setup: Price retraces to the lower half of the bullish swing.

    • Sell Setup: Price retraces to the upper half of the bearish swing.

  3. Momentum Trigger (MACD): A trade is only executed if the MACD confirms the reversal (Signal Line Crossover) exactly within the Golden Zone.

Key Features

  • Iron Shield Protection: A dynamic Trailing Stop mechanism that calculates a safe distance based on volatility (ATR). It protects profits while respecting broker limits (StopLevel/FreezeLevel).

  • Smart Entry Logic: Avoids chasing breakouts. It patiently waits for price to come to you (Pullback Trading), maximizing the Risk-to-Reward ratio.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is an independent position with a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Best for Swing Structure).

  • Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === GOLDEN MIND (LOGIC) ===

    • InpZigZagDepth : Sensitivity of the swing detection.

    • InpMacdFast/Slow : Momentum settings.

  • === IRON SHIELD (PROTECTION) ===

    • InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.5x ATR).

    • InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 5.5x ATR).

    • InpTrailingMult : Trailing Stop tightness.

  • === RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseMoneyMgmt : Enable auto-lot.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade (e.g., 1.5%).

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


