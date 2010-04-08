Ashen Mirage Protocol AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Ashen Mirage Protocol

[Subtitle: False Breakout Sniper | Bollinger Reversion | Prop Firm Ready]

Introduction Ashen Mirage Protocol is a specialized algorithmic trading system developed to capitalize on "False Breakouts" and "Liquidity Grabs" in the market. Unlike trend-following systems that often enter late, Ashen Mirage adopts a Contrarian approach. It waits for the market to overextend into extreme zones (The Mirage), identifies momentum exhaustion, and executes precision reversal trades exactly when price is rejected.

Trading Strategy & Logic The algorithm operates on a strict 3-phase protocol:

  1. Extension (The Trap): Monitors price deviation using expanded Bollinger Bands (Standard Deviation 2.5) to identify unsustainable market spikes (Bear Traps & Bull Traps).

  2. Exhaustion: Filters entry signals using a high-sensitivity RSI (Period 7) to confirm that the opposing momentum is fully depleted.

  3. Rejection: Executes a trade only when the candle closes back inside the bands, statistically confirming the breakout failure.

Key Features

  • Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Position Sizer calculates lot size based on USD Risk (e.g., Risk $50 per trade). No manual calculation needed.

  • Safety Architecture: 100% No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Prop Firm Compliant: Designed to respect drawdown limits of funding firms (FTMO, MFF, etc.).

  • Ghost Dashboard: Features a non-intrusive on-chart panel displaying real-time Trap Status and Profit metrics.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: Volatile pairs work best (Gold/XAUUSD, US30, GBPUSD, GBPJPY).

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1.

  • Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread account recommended for best execution.

  • Minimum Balance: $200 (for 0.01 lots) or $1000+ for proper risk management.

Input Parameters Please check the following settings to customize the EA:

  • === 1. ASHEN RISK PROTOCOL ===

    • InpUseRiskUSD : Enable/Disable auto-lot calculation based on USD risk.

    • InpRiskUSD : Maximum monetary risk per trade (e.g., 50.0).

    • InpFixedLots : Fixed lot size if auto-risk is disabled.

    • InpRewardRatio : Target Risk-to-Reward ratio (Default: 2.0).

  • === 2. MIRAGE STRATEGY CORE ===

    • InpBandsPeriod : Period for Bollinger Bands (The Arena).

    • InpBandsDev : Deviation multiplier to define the Extreme Zone (Default: 2.5).

    • InpRSI_Period : Period for the fast RSI filter (Default: 7).

    • InpRSI_Overbought / InpRSI_Oversold : Levels to trigger reversal signals.

  • === 3. SAFETY & EXIT ===

    • InpSL_ATR_Mult : Stop Loss distance calculated by ATR.

    • InpUseTrailing : Enable dynamic Trailing Stop.

  • === 4. SYSTEM ===

    • InpMagicNumber : Unique identifier for the EA.

    • InpMaxSpreadPoints : Maximum allowed spread to avoid trading during news spikes.

Installation Guide

  1. Click Buy or Download Demo.

  2. Refresh your MT5 Navigator and drag the EA onto the chart (e.g., XAUUSD M15).

  3. Allow "Algo Trading" in the settings.

  4. Adjust InpRiskUSD according to your capital.

AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


