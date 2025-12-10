Ashen Mirage Protocol AI

Description (English)

Product Name: Ashen Mirage Protocol – Contrarian Trap Trading System

[Subtitle: Trade False Breakouts | Smart Mean Reversion | Prop Firm Safe]

🌪️ Overview: See Through the Illusion Most traders lose money chasing breakouts that fail. They buy the top and sell the bottom. This phenomenon is known as a "Mirage."

Ashen Mirage Protocol is designed to capitalize on these failures. It is a specialized Contrarian system that hunts for "Liquidity Grabs" and "Stop Hunts." It waits for the market to overextend, exhaust its momentum, and then executes a reversal trade exactly when the price is rejected.

🛡️ Key Features & Advantage:

The "Trap Trading" Logic: Utilizing widely expanded Bollinger Bands (Deviation 2.5), the EA identifies extreme market conditions. Bear Trap: Price spikes below the bands but fails to sustain -> Reversal Buy.

Bull Trap: Price spikes above the bands but fails to sustain -> Reversal Sell. Rapid Response RSI: The system uses a fast RSI (Period 7) to detect immediate price exhaustion. This ensures you enter the reversal before the slow indicators even react. Institutional Money Management: USD Risk Model: Simply input your max risk per trade (e.g., $50). The EA calculates the lot size automatically based on the ATR Stop Loss.

Safety First: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. Safe for FTMO/MFF Challenges. Ghost Dashboard: A sophisticated, transparent on-chart panel displays real-time "Trap Status" (Potential Bull/Bear Trap) and performance metrics.

⚙️ How It Works (The Protocol):

Phase 1 - Extension: Monitors price pushing outside the Bollinger Bands (The Mirage Zone).

Phase 2 - Exhaustion: Confirms momentum loss via RSI(7) extremes (>75 or <25).

Phase 3 - Rejection: Executes ONLY when the candle closes back inside the bands, confirming the breakout was fake.

📥 Installation Guide: