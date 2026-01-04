TDI Smart Levels Ultimate
- Эксперты
- Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
- Версия: 4.50
- Активации: 5
📌 Overview
TDI Smart Money Ultimate (MT5) is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who understand confluence-based trading and controlled grid execution.
This EA is a true MT5 port (1-to-1 logic) of the proven MT4 version, preserving every trading rule, filter, and risk mechanism with no simplification.
It combines:
-
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI)
-
Smart Money concepts
-
Supply & Demand zones
-
Fibonacci premium/discount
-
Trend filters (EMA + internal HMA)
-
Multi-basket grid management
-
Dynamic basket TP/SL
-
Telegram alerts & reports
All trades are managed at basket level, not per order giving you professional risk control.
🧠 Trading Logic (How It Works)
1️⃣ Signal Generation (Independent Baskets)
Each signal creates its own basket:
-
TDI Cross
-
MBL Cross
-
TDI Sharkfin
Each basket:
-
Has its own magic number
-
Is managed independently
-
Can scale using grid logic
2️⃣ Confluence Filters (Optional & Modular)
You can enable or disable each filter independently:
-
Level Guide
-
Off
-
50-level
-
Custom buy/sell zones (e.g. 30/70)
-
-
Trend Filter
-
EMA Fast / Slow crossover
-
Internal HMA slope (no iCustom)
-
-
Supply & Demand Zones
-
Structure-based zones using ATR expansion
-
-
Fibonacci Filter
-
Automatic premium / discount detection (5061.8%)
-
If both Zone and Fibonacci filters are OFF, the EA still trades normally.
3️⃣ Multi-Basket Grid System (Controlled)
Grid expansion is optional and fully controlled:
-
Grid modes:
-
From last add (tick)
-
Candle close
-
Expanded grid (distance increases with adds)
-
-
Lot scaling:
-
Fixed lot
-
Risk-based lot sizing
-
Lot multiplier per add
-
-
Maximum grid adds enforced
⚠️ This is NOT a blind martingale EA
Grid logic only activates after a valid signal.
4️⃣ Basket-Level Risk Management (Professional)
Each basket supports:
Take Profit modes
-
Pips from Break-Even
-
Fixed money
-
% of equity
-
Dynamic TP (tightens after grid adds)
Stop Loss modes
-
Fixed money
-
% of equity
-
Pips from Break-Even
-
Optional global SL (Aggressive mode)
All exits are handled at basket level, not individual trades.
📊 Dashboard & Monitoring
On-chart dashboard displays:
-
Active baskets
-
Floating P/L
-
Daily / weekly / monthly performance
-
Basket SL hit count
-
Win / loss statistics
📲 Telegram Integration (No DLLs)
Optional Telegram notifications via WebRequest:
-
New basket opened
-
Basket closed (TP / SL)
-
Optional daily performance report
Works on MQL5 Market rules (no DLLs, no external files).
⚙️ Key Features Summary
✔ True MT5 Expert Advisor (no indicators required)
✔ Hedging-account compatible
✔ Internal HMA (no iCustom)
✔ Multi-basket architecture
✔ Advanced grid logic (optional)
✔ Dynamic TP after grid adds
✔ EMA + HMA trend confirmation
✔ Supply & Demand + Fibonacci filters
✔ Telegram alerts & reports
✔ Fully configurable inputs
✔ Suitable for manual supervision or semi-automation
⚠️ Important Notes (Market Compliance)
-
This EA does NOT guarantee profits
-
Grid trading involves risk and requires proper capital
-
Best used on Forex majors
-
Recommended timeframes: M15 H1
-
Always test on demo first
🎯 Who This EA Is For
✔ Traders who understand TDI & Smart Money concepts
✔ Users who want basket-level control, not single-trade bots
✔ Traders who want flexibility, not locked logic
✔ Those who prefer transparency over black-box systems
📌 Final Note
TDI Smart Money Ultimate (MT5) is not a set-and-forget toy EA.
It is a professional trading tool designed for traders who value structure, confluence, and controlled execution.