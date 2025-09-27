GBP Miner Pro EA

This product has been released in two versions, MT5 and MT4, by Mqlexp.





This robot is only for GBP/USD and does not work for other currencies.

The system is fully automatic - no monitoring required - just activate it on a VPS 24/7.

The system is based on time and price analysis, which performs position management.

This system uses a very low DD that can spend a long time in the market.





Ask us your questions below this post so we can answer you. You can test and check for free : MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143143

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143143 MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144





In the capital management section, the parameters are very sensitive and they are all interdependent - do not change them without consulting the developer.





You can also use it for prop firm - time limit change for trailing stop is also included.





If you have any questions, you can contact me - follow us to stay up to date with important news.

Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp





