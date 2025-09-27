GBP Miner Pro EA
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GBP Miner Pro EA

27 September 2025, 13:35
Rahman Pavaleh
Rahman Pavaleh
0
334

This product has been released in two versions, MT5 and MT4, by Mqlexp.


This robot is only for GBP/USD and does not work for other currencies.

The system is fully automatic - no monitoring required - just activate it on a VPS 24/7.

The system is based on time and price analysis, which performs position management.

This system uses a very low DD that can spend a long time in the market.


Ask us your questions below this post so we can answer you.

You can test and check for free :


In the capital management section, the parameters are very sensitive and they are all interdependent - do not change them without consulting the developer.


You can also use it for prop firm - time limit change for trailing stop is also included.


If you have any questions, you can contact me - follow us to stay up to date with important news.

Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp


#trading system, usd, GBP, forex, EA, mqlexp