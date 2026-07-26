GoldEdge Matrix — Premium Prop-Firm Edition combining USD, CAD, JPY and CHF currency complexes, powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge Matrix is the complete all-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want maximum currency coverage with minimal setup. It combines the logic of GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF into one premium EA, with pre-configured presets and full optimization freedom. Instead of running multiple separate systems blindly, GoldEdge Matrix provides one unified framework for structured grid-style entries, adaptive position scaling, ATR Ratio filtering, GE ATR Price Border logic, spread control, and mechanical hedging recovery.

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Special Launch Offer — Limited Time Only GoldEdge Matrix is now available at a special launch price of only $599. Price will increase to $899 from 10 August 2026, and the final regular price will be $1399. Premium Edition: GoldEdge Matrix already combines multiple GoldEdge currency systems into one complete EA. Early buyers receive access to the all-in-one Matrix framework with full optimization freedom and pre-configured presets for major currency complexes. Bonus Gift: Early buyers who purchase GoldEdge CHF on or before 10 August 2026 may contact the author to receive one extra EA for free. If you enjoy the product, your honest 5-star review in the MQL5 Reviews section would be greatly appreciated and will help us continue improving the GoldEdge series. You may choose one of the following bonus EAs: GoldEdge US30

GoldEdge USD

GoldEdge CAD

GoldEdge JPY

GoldEdge CHF This launch promotion is designed to help serious traders access the complete GoldEdge currency portfolio at the lowest possible cost.

Built for Prop Firm Challenges GoldEdge Matrix is designed for disciplined, rules-based trading environments such as FTMO-style challenges — focusing on stability, risk control, diversification, and consistent execution. The EA covers four major currency complexes, including USD, CAD, JPY and CHF, and combines ATR-based entries, hedging recovery logic, spread control, volatility filtering, per-symbol risk protection, and full parameter optimization. Prop firms demand unique strategies — not off-the-shelf copies. With GoldEdge Matrix, you can optimize your own ATR borders, order spacing, lot behavior, hedging targets, and risk profile to create a setup that is uniquely yours. For prop firm accounts, always pay close attention to daily drawdown limits, maximum drawdown limits, news trading restrictions, lot exposure, correlated symbols, and weekend holding rules. Conservative settings are recommended. Live Signal #1 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE Live Signal #2 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE Live Signal #3 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE Live Signal #4 Vantage: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378218?source=Site+Signals+My



[User Manual, Strategy & Docs] Core Strategy: GE ATR Price Border Grid System 9 Dynamic ATR Border Levels

GoldEdge Matrix uses the custom GE ATR Price Border structure consisting of 9 dynamic levels: 4 Sell lines above, 4 Buy lines below, and 1 central Midline. Four EAs in One

GoldEdge Matrix combines the power of four dedicated systems: GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF. Unified Hedged Grid Framework

The EA can deploy simultaneous Buy and Sell positions using identical parameters in both directions. Across all supported currency groups, the same core logic is designed to deliver consistent, hedged performance. ATR Ratio Filter

Entries are filtered by ATR Ratio to avoid unsuitable market conditions, including low-volatility traps and abnormal volatility periods. Smart Lot Scaling

Position sizing adjusts based on account size, base lot configuration, recovery logic, selected symbol group, and currency pair market structure.

Premium Edition: Full Optimization Freedom Create your own unique strategy from scratch. GoldEdge Matrix gives advanced users full access to optimize the key components of the system, including GE ATR Price Border behavior, order distance, take-profit logic, hedging recovery, lot behavior, risk control, and ATR Ratio filters. Prop firms require unique trading behavior and controlled risk profiles. With full optimization access, you can design your own logic, set your own borders, fine-tune exposure, and create a strategy that is entirely your own. This is the premium edition for traders who want more than fixed presets — one EA, four markets, and full control.

Complete Market Coverage GoldEdge Matrix includes pre-optimized presets for all four currency groups: USD — EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY

— EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY CAD — AUDCAD, EURCAD, NZDCAD

— AUDCAD, EURCAD, NZDCAD JPY — CADJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY

— CADJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY CHF — AUDCHF, CADCHF, NZDCHF Each preset is designed around the unique rhythm of its currency complex, including USD liquidity, CAD stability, JPY volatility expansion, and CHF range-bound behavior. The system has been tested through aggressive Federal Reserve rate cycles and global trade war periods, delivering consistent results across brokers such as ICMarkets, Vantage, and prop firm environments like FTMO, subject to broker conditions.

Dual-Layer Hedging System Layer 1: Natural Market Hedge

GoldEdge Matrix can naturally hold both Buy and Sell positions at the same time. Holding both directions creates the first layer of defense by reducing one-way directional exposure during uncertain market movement. Layer 2: Advanced Recovery Mechanism

The EA can intelligently group multiple profitable positions and use them to offset and close larger losing positions. This helps reduce floating exposure and supports smoother equity recovery. Hedging Close Logic

When both Buy and Sell positions exist, GoldEdge Matrix can close them together around breakeven or target net profit, helping the system manage baskets more efficiently.

Proven Stability Four Currencies, One System GoldEdge Matrix is designed to provide complete market coverage across USD, CAD, JPY and CHF currency complexes. It combines stable, liquid, trending, and range-bound currency behaviors into one unified framework. Most parameters come pre-configured and optimized, allowing users to start with proven presets while still having the freedom to fine-tune their own unique strategy. Performance has remained consistently strong across multiple brokers and prop firm environments, subject to broker conditions, spread, commission, leverage, execution quality, and symbol specifications.

Key Components Hedging Close

When both buy and sell positions exist, GoldEdge Matrix can close them together around breakeven or target net profit, reducing unwanted exposure. ATR-Based Take Profit

Take-profit levels are based on ATR, allowing exits to adapt to changing currency pair volatility. ATR Ratio Filter

ATR Ratio helps the EA avoid unsuitable volatility conditions and focus on more meaningful price action. Spread Control

GoldEdge Matrix checks spread conditions before opening trades, helping avoid poor execution during market open, market close, rollover, or volatile periods. Symbol Cut Loss

Symbol Cut Loss helps control the risk of each individual symbol, reducing the chance that one pair dominates the whole portfolio risk. Cooldown After Cut Loss

In the event of a black swan or extreme market move, the EA can cut losses for that symbol and resume trading after a cooldown period.

Advanced Protection:

GoldEdge Matrix features a dedicated per-symbol Cut Loss mechanism. In the event of a black swan, the EA can automatically cut losses and resume trading after a 24-hour cooldown, ensuring capital preservation comes first.

Trade Direction Logic: Border-Based Protection The system follows a mechanical direction model based on the GE ATR Price Border Midline. This helps protect capital during strong market events and prevents emotional decision-making. Above the Border Midline → SELL Zone

When price trades above the calculated border midpoint, GoldEdge Matrix looks for Sell-side opportunities and waits for price to retrace back into the range. Below the Border Midline → BUY Zone

When price drops below the calculated border midpoint, GoldEdge Matrix looks for Buy-side opportunities and waits for recovery into the trading range. Currency-Specific Behavior

CAD, USD, JPY and CHF pairs can behave differently. GoldEdge Matrix allows users to apply pre-configured presets or optimize their own settings for each currency complex. One Order Per Bar

Limiting entries to one order per bar helps prevent over-trading during sudden market spikes. Portfolio Diversification

By spreading logic across multiple currency groups, GoldEdge Matrix helps reduce reliance on a single market behavior or one isolated symbol.

Recommended Symbols USD Group — EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY

— EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY CAD Group — AUDCAD, EURCAD, NZDCAD

AUDCAD, EURCAD, NZDCAD JPY Group — CADJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY

— CADJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY CHF Group — AUDCHF, CADCHF, NZDCHF GoldEdge Matrix is designed for traders who want broad currency coverage through one EA while maintaining per-symbol risk control and flexible optimization.

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations Minimum deposit: USD 500 with 1:1000 leverage

Recommended symbols: USD, CAD, JPY and CHF cross pairs

JPY and CHF cross pairs Timeframe: H4 is recommended for stability

Setting: Download the recommended setfile from our website / Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author

Brokers: ICMarkets, Vantage, Ultima, or any ECN / RAW / low-spread broker that supports forex trading, including prop firms such as FTMO

Account type: Hedging account is recommended

Backtest period: From 2024/01/01 to present

VPS is strongly recommended for 24/7 stable operation

GE Price Border 9 Indicator Add the custom indicator GE Price Border 9.ex5 to your MT5 MQL5/Indicators folder to display the Border on the chart. Download indicator from our website /Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author

For Visual Backtest or live chart display, please install the indicator first. If you are using VPS migration, make sure the indicator file is installed correctly before migration.

Backtest Guide Recommended backtest period: From 2024/01/01 to present

Recommended symbols: USD, CAD, JPY and CHF cross pairs

JPY and CHF cross pairs Use Balance USD 500 or above

Use 1 Minute OHLC or every tick based on real ticks where available

Timeframe: H4 is recommended for stability-oriented testing

Setting: Download the recommended setfile from our website / Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author

For Visual Backtest, install GE Price Border 9 first if you want to display the external border indicator

Always compare results across different brokers because spreads, commission, swap, execution quality, symbol suffixes, and trading conditions may vary

When testing multiple symbols, review total portfolio exposure and correlated drawdown carefully

Fine-Tuning & Optimization For advanced users, GoldEdge Matrix provides full optimization freedom designed for H4 multi-currency trading. H4 provides robust, stable results with higher real-account correlation because wider timeframes are less affected by spread fluctuations. Recommended Optimization Parameters: Minimum Order Distance x ATR — controls distance between orders

Take Profit ATR — controls adaptive take-profit target

Symbol Cut Loss % based on AmountPerBaseLot

Maximum Profitable Positions — maximum profitable orders used for hedging recovery

Target Net Profit After Hedging — calculated based on AmountPerBaseLot

Minimum ATR Ratio — no entry below this ratio

Maximum ATR Ratio — no entry above this ratio

GE ATR Price Border width — customize border sensitivity and range behavior

Lot Multiplier — fine-tune scaling aggressiveness and recovery behavior

Order count and entry timing — control exposure frequency and symbol-specific rhythm Prop Firm Note: Prop firm rules require a unique and controlled strategy. Use these parameters as your optimization framework. The specific values you choose become your unique risk profile and trading edge.

Lot Size Guide AmountPerBaseLot and BaseLot must be adjusted together. For example, if you start with USD 500 and 0.01 lot, then doubling the capital to USD 1,000 should normally be matched with 0.02 lot if you want to keep the same risk structure. This is critical because the following mechanisms are calculated based on AmountPerBaseLot: Symbol Cut Loss % based on AmountPerBaseLot

Target Net Profit After Hedging Always scale these together. Otherwise, your risk profile and recovery targets may become misaligned. When running multiple symbols, avoid simply multiplying lot size across all pairs. Portfolio exposure, correlation, and prop firm drawdown limits must be considered carefully.

Designed for Serious Prop Firm Traders GoldEdge Matrix is built for traders who want a systematic, rule-based, and risk-aware trading assistant across multiple currency complexes. Its logic is designed for real market execution, not only backtesting. Whether you are preparing for a prop firm challenge or trading your own capital, GoldEdge Matrix provides a complete trading framework with adaptive risk control, hedging recovery, ATR filtering, per-symbol protection, and full optimization freedom.