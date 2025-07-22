GBP Miner Pro MT5

5

GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system.

Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair.


MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144

Blog : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764565

Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp

Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.


Benefits :

  • Not a Grid or Martingale
  • It supports SL and TP
  • Smart Money management and Position management system
  • Prop Firm Ready
  • Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)
  • 1 to 3 trade per day (Of course, there will be days when there will be no deal at all)


Specifications :

 Pair   GBPUSD
 Timeframe  Any (H1)
 Deposit  >= $ 200 (USD)
 Settings  Default
 Leverage  >= 1:100
 Account Type  Any - Hedging - Low Spread - ECN
 VPS  24 / 7


How To Back test : 

  • Run back test and enable GBPUSD
  • Set the Time frame to 1H
  • There are default settings, just set the account balance to $500
  • Set the Data and Modelling to 1Minute OHLC OR Every Tick Based On Real Ticks
  • If no position is created, enable Order Type Run in the settings.


Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer :

Like other EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you.

All risk minimization steps have been taken and no one can promise you a guaranteed profit.

Past performance dose not guarantee future results.


Warnings : 

  • The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
  • By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.
Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume
552
Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume 2025.11.02 21:53 
 

Very good EA. very good developer support

Jurgen Arapi
52
Jurgen Arapi 2025.09.09 16:55 
 

The best support

Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume
552
Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume 2025.11.02 21:53 
 

Very good EA. very good developer support

Rahman Pavaleh
2184
개발자의 답변 Rahman Pavaleh 2025.11.03 05:49
Thank you, my friend.
Jurgen Arapi
52
Jurgen Arapi 2025.09.09 16:55 
 

The best support

Rahman Pavaleh
2184
개발자의 답변 Rahman Pavaleh 2025.09.10 09:32
Thank you, my friend.
