Assistant FVG MT5

Assistant FVG EA is a fully automated system for traders who use FVGs for their trading. This system is at your side as a professional assistant to provide faster and more accurate trading. Just adjust it to your needs and it will do the work.


Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp

Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.

This is only intended as an assistant, not a comprehensive trading system.


Benefits :

  • It supports SL, TP and Trailing Stop
  • Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)
  • Set the time
  • Set the workday
  • Choose any position model
  • Set the FVG range from 0% to 100%
  • Setting as position or alarm


EA Settings :

  • Check candle : The number of candles you want to check.
  • Time Frame : Select the review period (from 1 minute to 1 month).
  • Stop Loss : Determining the loss limit based on points.
  • Take Profit : Determining profit limits based on points.
  • Start Trailing : Trailing Stop start distance limit based on points.
  • Trailing : Trailing Stop continuation distance based on points.
  • Set mode : If it is True, it takes a position, but if it is False, it only gives an alarm.
  • Up FVG : Order type management in bullish situations [ BUY - BUY LIMIT - SELL - SELL STOP ]
  • Down FVG : Order type management in a bearish position [ SELL - SELL LIMIT - BUY - BUY STOP ]
  • Lot size : You can adjust the position size.
  • Max position : Set the maximum number of open positions from 1 to . . .
  • Order type run : If you enable it, you can set the position opening model with any broker.
  • Level FVG [%] : You can choose the sensitivity level within FVG from 0% to 100%.
  • Delay Trailing : If you are using props and have a time limit for trailing stops, enable it and set a delay time based on seconds.
  • Enable Time : Enable if you want to execute trades only at a specific time of day.
  • Day setting : If you want to work on certain days, enable them.


Specifications :

 Pair   Currency - Index - Metal - Crypto
 Timeframe  Any 
 Deposit  Any
 Settings  Based on strategy
 Digits  Any
 Leverage  Any
 Account Type  Any


Warnings : 

  • The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
  • By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.
  • This is only intended as an assistant, not a comprehensive trading system.


