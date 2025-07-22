GBP Miner Pro MT5

5

GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system.

Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair.


"GBP Miner Pro"     [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199]

MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144

Blog : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764565


Signal Mql5https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2320286?source=Site+Profile

Signal Myfxbook : Visit the Telegram channel

Signal MT5 : 

  • Login : 15189220
  • Investor Password : GBPMinerpro@1
  • Server : Alpari-MT5


Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp

Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.


Benefits :

  • Not a Grid or Martingale
  • It supports SL and TP
  • Smart Money management and Position management system
  • Prop Firm Ready
  • Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)
  • 1 to 3 trade per day (Of course, there will be days when there will be no deal at all)


Specifications :

 Pair   GBPUSD
 Timeframe  Any (H1)
 Deposit  >= $ 200 (USD)
 Settings  Default
 Leverage  >= 1:100
 Account Type  Any - Hedging - Low Spread - ECN
 VPS  24 / 7


How To Back test : 

  • Run back test and enable GBPUSD
  • Set the Time frame to 1H
  • There are default settings, just set the account balance to $500
  • Set the Data and Modelling to 1Minute OHLC OR Every Tick Based On Real Ticks
  • If no position is created, enable Order Type Run in the settings.


Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer :

Like other EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you.

All risk minimization steps have been taken and no one can promise you a guaranteed profit.

Past performance dose not guarantee future results.


Warnings : 

  • The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
  • By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.


İncelemeler 1
Jurgen Arapi
46
Jurgen Arapi 2025.09.09 16:55 
 

The best support

Pip Titan Cable Mavrick
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pip Titan Cable Maverick 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identify high-
DemsFx BC Entry EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
Uzman Danışmanlar
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with i touch or Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system for a good money management.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor.. 5. With Default setti
FREE
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Uzman Danışmanlar
AO Trade sistemi özellikle trend ticareti için tasarlanmış olup, açık artırma veya haber saatlerini pazar eğilimlerini öngörmek için diğer belirli emir saatleri ile karşılaştırma noktaları olarak kullanır. **EA'da kullanılan tüm zaman parametreleri terminal zamanınıza dayanmaktadır. Farklı aracı kurumlar farklı GMT zaman dilimlerinde faaliyet gösterebilir, bu da Yaz Saati uygulamalarından dolayı daha fazla farklılık gösterebilir.** **Lütfen uygulamadan önce terminalinizle hizalanan zaman ayarl
Quantum Scalper Engine
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions. It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods. Core Features Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts. Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined ru
Etrend
Younes Bordbar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Etrend – Identifying Strong Market Trends Etrend is an intelligent trading robot specifically designed to detect and trade strong market trends . It avoids trading in ranging markets and focuses on capitalizing on high-momentum movements. Why Choose Etrend? Trend-Based Trading – Only trades in trending markets and avoids ranging conditions. Optimized Risk Management – Uses a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio for better control over losses and maximizing potential gains. Minimum 2
EclipesPro
Themichl LLC
Uzman Danışmanlar
EclipesPro II is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses FRAMA and VIDYA indicators for trend following in forex markets. It generates buy/sell signals based on indicator crossovers and price position relative to FRAMA, with RSI used for exit filtering. The EA employs advanced exit strategies, including partial position closing and triple-confirmation. Risk management includes multiple position sizing methods, trailing stops, and order volume validation. Market filters include trading sessions,
Hedging Breakout MT5
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 MT5 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 Hedging Breakout Uzman Danışmanı, riskten korunma stratejileri aracılığıyla sağlam bir risk yönetimi uygularken piyasadaki çıkışlardan yararlanmak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret aracıdır. Bu EA, ticaret potansiyelini en üst düzeye çıkarmak için artan piyasa likiditesinden yararlanarak optimum çıkış fırsatlarını belirlemek için titizlikle hazırlanmıştır. Bu uzman danışma
Pip Titan Euro Swinger Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pip Titan   Euro Swinger Pro 2.0   is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for   EUR/USD   swing traders. Combining advanced algorithms with robust protection features, this EA delivers precision, safety, and adaptability to dynamic forex markets. Whether you're a professional or a beginner, Euro Swinger Pro empowers you to take full control of your trading journey. Key Features : Optimized for EUR/USD : Tailored to capture high-probability swing trading opportunities on the Euro/Dollar pair
Bollingerpro
Marouane Benhmidane
Uzman Danışmanlar
BollingerPro - Your Complete Solution for Leveraging Bollinger Bands and Volume BollingerPro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to capitalize on Bollinger Bands, volume, and ATR (Average True Range). This robot is ideal for traders looking to use an automated strategy based on reversal signals, incorporating proven technical indicators to maximize potential gains while controlling risk. Key Data Utilized: Bollinger Bands : to identify dynamic support and resista
LunaX FX
Hichem Mebrek
Uzman Danışmanlar
LunaX FX - Expert Advisor Limited-Time Opportunity! Powerful Forex EA – Huge Discount for Early Buyers! Only the first 5 buyers get this insane price! After that, the price will increase by 10x or more! Why Choose LunaX FX? Proven long-term performance – Stable, reliable results. Fully automated – Earn passive income with minimal effort. Beginner-friendly – Perfect for traders with limited capital. This is a rare chance to get a premium EA at an unbeatable price! Don't wait – t
Ultimate Signal Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ultimate Signal Builder Premium combines the features of all the other PREMIUM expert advisors, providing all the trading signals in one single place: 1. the Price Action Builder Premium ; 2. the Bollinger Bands Builder Premium ; 3. the Chart Patterns Builder Premium . The Ultimate Signal Builder Premium expert advisor shares the same characteristics as the 3 underlying experts: usage of stop loss orders, maximum 1 managed open trade, automatic trade closure and configurable validation mecha
M15 Force
Sami Triki
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy Overview The M15 Force strategy leverages a combination of momentum, trend-following, and oscillation indicators to capture market moves on the M15 timeframe. It is best used with EUR/USD pair in a 15 min Timeframe. This EA is designed to perform reliably across varied market conditions, resulting in a strong balance of risk and reward. With a Sharpe Ratio of 2.5, maximum equity drawdown of 18%, and a profit factor of 1.3, the M15 Force strategy emphasizes consistent profit generation
