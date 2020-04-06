GoldAlgo Breaker MT4
- Эксперты
- Rahman Pavaleh
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
"GoldAlgo Breaker" [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199]
Signal Mql5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2321553
Signal Myfxbook : Visit the Telegram channel
Signal MT5 :
- Login : 15189680
- Investor Password : GoldAlgo_Breaker@2
- Server : Alpari-MT5
Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp
Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.
Benefits :
- Not a Grid or Martingale
- It supports SL and TP
- Fixed volume
- Prop Firm Ready
- Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)
- 1 to 2 trade per day (Of course, there will be days when there will be no deal at all)
- Run back test and enable XAUUSD or GOLD metal
- Set the Time frame to 1H
- There are default settings, just set the account balance to $500 : (Balance = $250) + 0.01
- Set the Data and Modelling to 1Minute OHLC OR Every Tick Based On Real Ticks
Specifications :
|Pair
|XAUUSD, GOLD
|Timeframe
| Any (H1)
|Deposit
|$ 250 (USD) : (Balance = $250) + 0.01
|Settings
|Default
|Digits
|2 - 3
|Leverage
|> 1:100
|Account Type
|Any - Hedging - Low Spread - ECN
|VPS
|24 / 7
Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer :
Like other EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you.
All risk minimization steps have been taken and no one can promise you a guaranteed profit.
Past performance dose not guarantee future results.
Warnings :
- The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
- By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.