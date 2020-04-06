GoldAlgo Breaker MT4

GoldAlgo Breaker EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them.

This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal.



"GoldAlgo Breaker" [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199]


Signal Mql5 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2321553

Signal Myfxbook : Visit the Telegram channel

Signal MT5 : 

  • Login : 15189680
  • Investor Password : GoldAlgo_Breaker@2
  • Server : Alpari-MT5


Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp

Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.

Benefits :

  • Not a Grid or Martingale
  • It supports SL and TP
  • Fixed volume
  • Prop Firm Ready
  • Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)
  • 1 to 2 trade per day (Of course, there will be days when there will be no deal at all)

How To Back test : 
  • Run back test and enable XAUUSD or GOLD metal
  • Set the Time frame to 1H
  • There are default settings, just set the account balance to $500 : (Balance = $250) + 0.01
  • Set the Data and Modelling to 1Minute OHLC OR Every Tick Based On Real Ticks

    You can use this EA to overcome the challenge : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633


    Specifications :

     Pair   XAUUSD, GOLD
     Timeframe  Any (H1)
     Deposit  $ 250 (USD) : (Balance = $250) + 0.01
     Settings  Default
     Digits  2 - 3
     Leverage  > 1:100
     Account Type  Any - Hedging - Low Spread - ECN
     VPS  24 / 7


    Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer :

    Like other EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you.

    All risk minimization steps have been taken and no one can promise you a guaranteed profit.

    Past performance dose not guarantee future results.


    Warnings : 

    • The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
    • By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.


