Golden Scorpion MT5

4.5

Golden Scorpion EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that.

This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings.

This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal.

MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129679


Benefits :

  • Not a Grid or Martingale
  • It supports SL and TP
  • Risk management in two forms fixed volume or fixed risk
  • Prop Firm Ready
  • Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)


    Strategy : 

    • A_MODE >>>                                   High Risk      >> A_MODE + B_MODE + C_MODE
    • B_MODE >>>>> Combine >>>>> Average Risk       >> B_MODE + C_MODE
    • C_MODE >>>                                  Low Risk       >> B_MODE | C_MODE


    How To Back test : 

    • Run back test and enable XAUUSD or GOLD metal
    • Set the Time frame to 1H
    • Enable all three strategies : A_MODE – B_MODE – C_MODE 
    • Set your risk in two ways [ % ] (based on Balance) or [fix] (fixed Volume)

    Brokers And Prop firms :

    • IC Market - Cash Account (Broker)
    • Robo Forex (Broker)
    • Alpari - ECN Account (Broker)
    • FXIFY (Prop firm)
    • Trading funds (Prop firm)

    You can use this EA to overcome the challenge : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633


    Specifications :

     Pair   XAUUSD, GOLD
     Timeframe  Any    
     Strategies  A_MODE – B_MODE – C_MODE
     Deposit  $ 500 (USD)
     Settings  Default
     Digits  2 - 3
     Leverage  > 1:100
     Account Type  Any - Hedging - Low Spread - ECN
     VPS  24 / 7


    Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer :

    Like other EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you.

    All risk minimization steps have been taken and no one can promise you a guaranteed profit.

    Past performance dose not guarantee future results.


    Warnings : 

    • The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
    • By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.





    Отзывы 10
    Tomislav Braz
    502
    Tomislav Braz 2025.11.17 20:24 
     

    I have been using this EA for over 5 months, the developer support has been helpful and excellent whenever needed.

    Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume
    530
    Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume 2025.11.02 21:52 
     

    Very good EA, designed for the long term. The developer is very responsive. I recommend it.

    Chhay Por Thy
    217
    Chhay Por Thy 2025.10.08 10:13 
     

    Stay patience with this ea and it just making your free money. Author was very helpful and friend

    Рекомендуем также
    GBP Miner Pro MT5
    Rahman Pavaleh
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 399 > Next price > $ 499] MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
    CRT Master Theory
    VALU VENTURES LTD
    Эксперты
    CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
    Advance PROB Breakout
    VALU VENTURES LTD
    Эксперты
    PROB V2 - Advanced Pattern Range Opening Breakout PROB V2 is a sophisticated trading system designed to capture high-probability breakouts during the New York market open. Unlike simple breakout strategies, this EA validates every move using advanced price action patterns, including volume surges, momentum shifts, and candle structure analysis, to filter out false signals. Key Features Smart Breakout Logic:   Validates breakouts using compression ratios, gap analysis, and wick rejection filters
    FVG Pattern Breakout
    VALU VENTURES LTD
    Эксперты
    FVG Pattern Breakout - Fair Value Gap Breakout EA Professional Forex Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Description The Fair Value Gap Breakout EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) formed during the Asian trading session. This sophisticated EA combines institutional trading concepts with precise market structure analysis to capture high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Fair Value Gap Detection Automatically identifies
    AI ML Engine
    VALU VENTURES LTD
    Эксперты
    AI ML Engine v1.0 - Advanced Trading System Professional AI-Powered Trading Expert Advisor Transform your trading with cutting-edge machine learning technology. This sophisticated EA combines multiple AI models with intelligent filtering systems for enhanced market analysis and decision-making. Machine Learning Models Random Forest Classifier - Ensemble learning with configurable trees and depth. SVM (Support Vector Machine) - Advanced pattern classification with multiple kernels. Logistic Regr
    Pink Gold
    Roland Aimua Akenuwa
    Эксперты
    Pink Gold EA – Trade Gold & Forex with Precision Pink Gold EA is a 100% automated Expert Advisor built to dominate the Gold market (XAUUSD) while also trading major forex pairs with confidence. Powered by multi-timeframe analysis (1H & 4H) and overbought/oversold detection , it identifies high-probability entries and manages risk like a professional trader. Whether you trade prop firm accounts , standard brokers, or personal portfolios, Pink Gold EA delivers a balanced mix of performance, safety
    DemsFx Super Charger EA
    Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
    4 (1)
    Эксперты
    1. The Expert Advisor built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system with a good money management.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker and all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor.. Note: To enjoy the full working ability of this Expert Adv
    FREE
    Ultra Grid Hedge Trader
    Samuel Kehinde Sobo
    Эксперты
    Ultra Grid Hedge Martingale EA - Product Description The Ultra Hedge Martingale EA combines aggressive martingale recovery with intelligent hedge protection. Its structured safety protocol ensures secure operation while maintaining powerful trading capabilities. Key Safety Features: Mandatory Start Sequence : Press "START EA" to begin trading Safe Editing : Input fields unlock only after pressing "CLOSE ALL" Protected Workflow : Prevents accidental changes during live trading Trading Advantages:
    Nexus Guardian AI
    Samuel Kehinde Sobo
    Эксперты
    Take direct control of your trading automation. Stop trading with inflexible 'black box' robots and step into the pilot's seat with Nexus Guardian AI. Nexus Guardian AI is a sophisticated hybrid trading system designed for the tactical trader who demands control. It is not just another simple EA; it is a command centre that lives directly on your chart, allowing you to manage every aspect of your trading with a single click, without ever opening the settings window. This EA has been Extensively
    Sika EA
    Frederick Mensah
    Эксперты
    Sika EA works on GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,700   ... Jan 2020 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% Risk Trade) RISK Management : It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades. Sika EA uses an  averaging  technique to mitigate against risk. Take Profit and Stop loss are hidden by the EA and auto calculates each profit base on the parameters
    EU Savings Box EA
    Abraham Balogun
    Эксперты
    EU_Savings_Box (MT5 Expert Advisor) This is 100% Algo Forex Trading Robot and is programmed for Long Term Investment with Low Risk. It uses no martingale, no grid, no scalping. The strategy combines 3 reliable and properly filtered indicators and price action to determine safe market entry and exit levels. This strategy has over 70% winning rate within 18 year plus. It is recommended for those looking for EA that can be trusted for many years. Moreover, you can adapt this EA to your preferred t
    PipPro
    Faithful Kelechukwu Onyiriuka
    Эксперты
    PipPro — это мощный, умный и настраиваемый торговый робот, предназначенный для высокоточной торговли. Интегрируя два индикатора скользящих средних осцилляторов для входов и модели японских свечей, полосы Боллинджера и индикатор стохастика для выходов, он обеспечивает систематический и основанный на данных подход к торговле. С встроенным управлением рисками, автоматическим исполнением сделок и настраиваемыми функциями, PipPro идеально подходит для трейдеров, стремящихся улучшить производительност
    Pip Titan Cable Mavrick
    Gabriel Oreoluwa James
    Эксперты
    Pip Titan Cable Maverick 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identify high-
    Bollingerpro
    Marouane Benhmidane
    Эксперты
    BollingerPro - Your Complete Solution for Leveraging Bollinger Bands and Volume BollingerPro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to capitalize on Bollinger Bands, volume, and ATR (Average True Range). This robot is ideal for traders looking to use an automated strategy based on reversal signals, incorporating proven technical indicators to maximize potential gains while controlling risk. Key Data Utilized: Bollinger Bands : to identify dynamic support and resista
    Jesversal EA
    Justine Kelechi Ekweh
    Эксперты
    Here is the accurate translation of the provided documentation into Russian: Документация к универсальному советнику Jesversal для MT5 Обзор Jesversal — это продвинутый универсальный советник (EA) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для автоматизации торговли с использованием множества сигналов и сложных стратегий управления рисками. Ключевые функции 1. Обработка сигналов от нескольких индикаторов Поддержка до трех различных индикаторов одновременно Возможность обработки до 16 различных сигналов буферов
    The Moving Average EA
    Israel Pelumi Abioye
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Представляем EA Moving Average ПРИМЕЧАНИЕ - После покупки The Moving Average EA отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить мой утилитный TradeWatch EA бесплатно! EA Moving Average — это гибкий торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для синтетических индексов, который также эффективно работает с форексом и другими классами активов. В отличие от многих EAs, которые полагаются на фиксированные настройки скользящей средней, этот EA позволяет пользователям полностью настраивать параметры с
    Quantum RSI Divergence Pro
    VALU VENTURES LTD
    Эксперты
    Okay, here is the amended version of your description for "Prism Divergence PRO MT5." This version has been revised to be fully compliant with the MQL5 marketplace rules. The changes are primarily focused on removing all special characters and emojis while preserving your well-structured content. Amended Product Description Prism Divergence PRO MT5 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System Revolutionary 15-Strategy RSI Divergence EA with Marketplace Validation Prism Divergence PRO MT5 is a s
    KT COG Robot MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Эксперты
    KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the   KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market ac
    GoldAlgo Breaker MT5
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Эксперты
    GoldAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144974 "GoldAlgo Breaker"  [$ 199 > Next price > $ 225] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
    FundPass Pro
    Faith Wairimu Kariuki
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Экспертный Советник с рейтингом 5 звёзд — FundPass Pro Представляем FundPass Pro: Идеальное AI-решение "подключи и торгуй" для всех типов счетов и испытаний проп-фирм ️ Важное уведомление : Для обеспечения совместимости со всеми типами счетов , включая счета проп-фирм и стандартные личные счета, необходимо включить режим "Prop Firm Mode" во входных параметрах . Несоблюдение этого условия может привести к работе советника в режиме, нарушающем правила проп-фирм. Обзор: FundPass Pro — это вы
    Carbon 2 EA
    Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
    Эксперты
    Free for limited time Starting of Jan 2026 price return to 7777$ Carbon 2 EA – Grid-Based Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Carbon 2 EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to manage trades using a controlled grid recovery approach with user-defined parameters and transparent behavior. This product is intended for experienced traders who understand grid-based strategies and associated risks. Platform & Compatibility Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only) Account
    FREE
    HFT Ghoul
    Sabrina Hellal
    Эксперты
    HFT Ghoul HFT Ghoul is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically designed for high-frequency trading environments. It uses momentum-based algorithms to detect rapid price movements, particularly targeting high liquidity spikes during volatile trading sessions. Instead of immediate market execution, the Expert Advisor uses a mechanism based on pending stop-loss orders. This approach aims to enter the market only when sufficient momentum is detected in the direction of the tr
    Hunting Cat Scalper MT5
    Pak Hong Poon
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Hunting Cat Scalper is a fully automated trading robot on mainly USDJPY. It well identifies potential breakout levels in certain price patterns and then trades along with the breakouts.  A FREE copy of Superdog Pro is gifted along with the purchase of Hunting Cat Scalper. Contact me for further details and conditions. Current Price: $349 --> (Next price $449)   Live signal: Set C (with trailing stop):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2231094 Main Features Identifies breakout levels in price pat
    Breadwinner EMA Pro
    Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
    Эксперты
    Автоматическая торговля на Форекс с акцентом на управление рисками Это автоматический перевод на ваш язык. Пожалуйста, учтите, что возможны некоторые ошибки. (Обновленные файлы настроек в сообществе DFX MQL5, ссылка ниже) Раскройте потенциал EMA кроссоверов с дисциплинированным подходом к прибыльности EMA Pro от DFX - это мощный и удобный в использовании экспертный советник (EA) для автоматизации ваших торговых стратегий на Форекс. Он построен на проверенной стратегии кроссовера EMA (экспонен
    SureFire Hedging System
    Fai Ngai
    1 (1)
    Эксперты
    Title : Surefire Hedging Expert Advisor for MT5 Description : Introducing the Surefire Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) for   MetaTrader   5, a sophisticated algorithm designed to minimize risk and maximize profits in the Forex market. This EA is perfect for traders who seek a reliable, robust, and user-friendly solution to enhance their trading experience. Key Features : Advanced Surefire Hedging Strategy : The EA employs a proven Surefire Hedging strategy, which involves opening multiple trades in
    SP500 Mean Reversal EA MT5
    Matthew Lewis Beedle
    Эксперты
    It's no secret. One of the best edges in trading is the mean-reversion strategy on US indices. Don't believe me? Do just a little research. Hence, having an EA that does this is very much a must-have in any portfolio.  I made this for myself, but I am also offering it to anyone who needs it as well at a fair price.  The process of making it was using RSI and using a point for buying and closing.  I then used machine learning to test 100,000s of variables to get to this configuration. How does it
    Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA
    Joseph Wonder Obasi
    Эксперты
    Introducing the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA for MT5 Welcome to the next evolution in trading with the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA, specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This expert advisor (EA) is engineered to trade Boom and Crash indices with unparalleled precision, leveraging advanced price action strategies. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what makes this EA a must-have tool for traders looking for consistent profitability and robust performance. Key Features and Benefit
    MIISC PullBack
    Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
    Эксперты
    MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
    BitRocket EA
    Abderrahmane Benali
    Эксперты
    Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
    Pip Titan Euro Swinger Pro
    Gabriel Oreoluwa James
    Эксперты
    Pip Titan   Euro Swinger Pro 2.0   is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for   EUR/USD   swing traders. Combining advanced algorithms with robust protection features, this EA delivers precision, safety, and adaptability to dynamic forex markets. Whether you're a professional or a beginner, Euro Swinger Pro empowers you to take full control of your trading journey. Key Features : Optimized for EUR/USD : Tailored to capture high-probability swing trading opportunities on the Euro/Dollar pair
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (377)
    Эксперты
    Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.72 (36)
    Эксперты
    AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (20)
    Эксперты
    РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Эксперты
    Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Эксперты
    Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    Эксперты
    Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (9)
    Эксперты
    ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Эксперты
    Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    Эксперты
    Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Эксперты
    Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Эксперты
    Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Эксперты
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Эксперты
    Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    Эксперты
    Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Эксперты
    ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Эксперты
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Эксперты
    BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Эксперты
    PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Эксперты
    Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.25 (4)
    Эксперты
    Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Эксперты
    ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
    Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
    Anton Zverev
    Эксперты
    Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    Эксперты
    Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Эксперты
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Эксперты
    AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
    Другие продукты этого автора
    HFT Passing Prop EA MT5
    Rahman Pavaleh
    4.11 (9)
    Эксперты
    HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119512 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/
    GBP Miner Pro MT5
    Rahman Pavaleh
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 399 > Next price > $ 499] MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
    BTC Miner Pro MT5
    Rahman Pavaleh
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for BITCOIN or BTCUSD . MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149981 "BTC Miner Pro" [$ 299 > Next price > $ 349]  Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
    Golden Scorpion MT4
    Rahman Pavaleh
    1 (1)
    Эксперты
    Golden Scorpion   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that. This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
    GoldAlgo Breaker MT4
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Эксперты
    GoldAlgo Breaker EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT5 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144973 "GoldAlgo Breaker"  [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/
    HFT Passing Prop EA
    Rahman Pavaleh
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels
    GBP Miner Pro MT4
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Эксперты
    GBP Miner Pro EA   is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on   Price And Time   theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful   Money Management   and   Position Management   system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the   GBPUSD   currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 399 > Next price $ 499] MT5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143143  Blog :   https://www
    DowAlgo Breaker MT4
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Эксперты
    DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT5 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145606 "DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 150 > Next price > $ 175] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23
    BTC Miner Pro MT4
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Эксперты
    BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for   BITCOIN   or   BTCUSD . MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149982 "BTC Miner Pro" [$ 275> Next price   > $ 325] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
    GoldAlgo Breaker MT5
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Эксперты
    GoldAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144974 "GoldAlgo Breaker"  [$ 199 > Next price > $ 225] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
    DowAlgo Breaker MT5
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Эксперты
    DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145607 "DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23
    Assistant FVG MT5
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Эксперты
    Assistant FVG EA is a fully automated system for traders who use FVGs for their trading. This system is at your side as a professional assistant to provide faster and more accurate trading. Just adjust it to your needs and it will do the work. Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems running it, please message me. This is only intended as an assistant, not a comprehensive trading system. Benefits : It supports   SL,   TP and Trailing Stop Timer
    Фильтр:
    Tomislav Braz
    502
    Tomislav Braz 2025.11.17 20:24 
     

    I have been using this EA for over 5 months, the developer support has been helpful and excellent whenever needed.

    Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume
    530
    Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume 2025.11.02 21:52 
     

    Very good EA, designed for the long term. The developer is very responsive. I recommend it.

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2153
    Ответ разработчика Rahman Pavaleh 2025.11.03 05:49
    Thank you, my friend.
    Chhay Por Thy
    217
    Chhay Por Thy 2025.10.08 10:13 
     

    Stay patience with this ea and it just making your free money. Author was very helpful and friend

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2153
    Ответ разработчика Rahman Pavaleh 2025.10.08 10:16
    Thank you, my friend.
    Marcus Vinicius
    129
    Marcus Vinicius 2025.07.18 20:42 
     

    HFT e GOLDEN SCORPION sem comentarios TOP

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2153
    Ответ разработчика Rahman Pavaleh 2025.07.19 05:07
    Thank you, my friend.
    Stay tuned for a great update from Golden Scorpion this week.
    jrjr111
    81
    jrjr111 2025.06.29 01:55 
     

    good

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2153
    Ответ разработчика Rahman Pavaleh 2025.06.29 08:54
    Thank you for posting your honest feedback.
    ยศพงศ์ ยินดีธนกิจ
    34
    ยศพงศ์ ยินดีธนกิจ 2025.06.11 07:38 
     

    Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2153
    Ответ разработчика Rahman Pavaleh 2025.06.29 09:02
    Hello dear friend - Thank you for your purchase This problem is not related to us - Please contact website support as there is nothing we can do - If you have purchased the product now, please turn your MetaTrader off and on once If your problem is not solved, I will follow up, please be sure to contact me.
    kiu yong
    57
    kiu yong 2025.05.19 09:30 
     

    I advise everyone not to buy it, you won’t be so angry if you trade it yourself

    Strike1983
    560
    Strike1983 2025.05.18 19:09 
     

    Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2153
    Ответ разработчика Rahman Pavaleh 2025.05.19 06:03
    Hello
    Thank you for posting your honest feedback.
    Ionut Constantinescu
    37
    Ionut Constantinescu 2025.04.03 12:14 
     

    I am extremely satisfied with this MT5 trading robot. It has performed exceptionally well, executing trades with precision and efficiency. The strategy is well-optimized, and the results have been consistently profitable. I have nothing to criticize—everything works flawlessly. Stability, speed, and accuracy are top-notch. Overall, this is a highly reliable and effective tool for trading. I highly recommend it!

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2153
    Ответ разработчика Rahman Pavaleh 2025.04.03 13:17
    Thanks
    tyler76
    140
    tyler76 2025.03.20 04:10 
     

    The most underrated EA on web. The EA has clear entry point that everyone can understandable, not like the order EAs ambiguous entry and exit. I have been using this EA around 1month on my funded prop firm, profitable 7~8% per month within 2~3% max DD. I really admire the authors attitude like he said " EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you" Yes exactly If you want steady income without stress, this EA just right for you.

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2153
    Ответ разработчика Rahman Pavaleh 2025.03.20 08:23
    Thanks
    Ответ на отзыв