Gold Omega EA
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 5.10
- Обновлено: 5 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
Gold Omega EA – Smart Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5
Gold Omega EA is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines advanced market analysis with intelligent trade management to help traders automate their strategy with precision and discipline.
By integrating trend analysis, momentum confirmation, volatility measurement, and risk management into a single trading system, Gold Omega EA is designed to identify high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining controlled risk.
Key Features
- Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
- Multi-timeframe trend analysis
- Intelligent Buy & Sell signal generation
- Pullback and breakout confirmation
- ATR-based adaptive Stop Loss
- Dynamic or fixed lot sizing
- Configurable Risk/Reward ratio
- Automatic Break Even
- Smart Trailing Stop
- Partial Close functionality
- Trading session filter
- News protection filter
- Real-time dashboard
- Fully customizable settings
- Timeframe: M15 Recommended
Advanced Risk Management
Gold Omega EA includes a comprehensive money management system designed to help traders control risk efficiently.
Features include:
- Dynamic lot calculation
- Adjustable account risk percentage
- Maximum total account exposure
- Maximum simultaneous trades
- Controlled re-entry system
Smart Trade Execution
Rather than entering every market movement, Gold Omega EA waits for favorable market conditions by combining multiple technical confirmations before opening a position.
This disciplined approach helps reduce unnecessary trades and keeps execution consistent under different market conditions.
Easy to Configure
Gold Omega EA is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.
Simply attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart, configure your preferred risk settings, and allow the EA to manage trades automatically.
Recommended Settings
Symbol: XAUUSD
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Trend Timeframe: H1
Confirmation Timeframe: M30
Entry Timeframe: M15
Minimum Amount: 200$
Continuous Development
Gold Omega EA is actively maintained and regularly updated to improve performance, stability, and compatibility with the latest MetaTrader 5 versions.
Our goal is to provide traders with a reliable, intelligent, and easy-to-use automated trading solution for the Gold market.
Disclaimer
Trading CFDs and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account and use appropriate risk management before trading on a live account.Important Note for Buyers
⚠️ CRITICAL SETTINGS FOR GOLD (XAUUSD) TRADING
When purchasing this product, please note that the EA is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. The default settings are designed for safe and profitable trading on Gold.
📊 Recommended Settings for XAUUSD
Before running the EA on Gold, please adjust the following input parameters to make more profit but it's risky.
|Parameter
|Recommended Value
|Description
|RiskPercent
|3.0
|Risk percentage per trade
|MinLot
|0.01
|Minimum lot size
|MaxLot
|1.00
|Maximum lot size
|ATR_SL_Multiplier
|3.0
|ATR-based Stop Loss multiplier
|MinStopLossPoints
|5000
|Minimum Stop Loss in points
|MaxStopLossPoints
|50000
|Maximum Stop Loss in points
|TrailingStart
|10000
|Trailing stop activation level
|TrailingDistance
|5000
|Trailing stop distance
|TrailingStep
|200
|Trailing stop step
|BreakEvenTrigger
|7000
|Break Even activation level
|BreakEvenOffset
|1000
|Break Even offset
|MaxOpenTrades
|5
|Maximum open trades allowed
|MaxReEntries
|10
|Maximum re-entries allowed
💡 Why These Settings?
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Gold (XAUUSD) has higher volatility and wider spreads compared to Forex pairs
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Larger Stop Loss levels are needed to avoid being stopped out by normal market noise
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Wider trailing distances allow the trade to breathe and capture larger moves
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Multiple re-entries take advantage of Gold's trending nature
⚙️ How to Apply These Settings
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Load the EA on your Gold chart (XAUUSD)
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Open the Inputs tab in the EA settings window
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Enter the values as shown in the table above
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Click OK to apply the settings
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Verify that the settings are saved correctly
⚠️ Important Warnings
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Do not use these settings on other assets (Forex, Indices, etc.) without adjustment
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Test on demo account first before using on a real account
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Start with smaller risk ( RiskPercent = 2.0 ) if you are a beginner
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Ensure sufficient account balance (minimum $200 recommended for Gold trading)
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Adjust based on your broker's margin requirements