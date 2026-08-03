Gold Omega EA

Gold Omega EA – Smart Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5

Gold Omega EA is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines advanced market analysis with intelligent trade management to help traders automate their strategy with precision and discipline.

By integrating trend analysis, momentum confirmation, volatility measurement, and risk management into a single trading system, Gold Omega EA is designed to identify high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining controlled risk.

Key Features

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Multi-timeframe trend analysis
  • Intelligent Buy & Sell signal generation
  • Pullback and breakout confirmation
  • ATR-based adaptive Stop Loss
  • Dynamic or fixed lot sizing
  • Configurable Risk/Reward ratio
  • Automatic Break Even
  • Smart Trailing Stop
  • Partial Close functionality
  • Trading session filter
  • News protection filter
  • Real-time dashboard
  • Fully customizable settings
  • Timeframe: M15  Recommended

Advanced Risk Management

Gold Omega EA includes a comprehensive money management system designed to help traders control risk efficiently.

Features include:

  • Dynamic lot calculation
  • Adjustable account risk percentage
  • Maximum total account exposure
  • Maximum simultaneous trades
  • Controlled re-entry system

Smart Trade Execution

Rather than entering every market movement, Gold Omega EA waits for favorable market conditions by combining multiple technical confirmations before opening a position.

This disciplined approach helps reduce unnecessary trades and keeps execution consistent under different market conditions.

Easy to Configure

Gold Omega EA is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

Simply attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart, configure your preferred risk settings, and allow the EA to manage trades automatically.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Trend Timeframe: H1

Confirmation Timeframe: M30

Entry Timeframe: M15

Minimum Amount: 200$

Continuous Development

Gold Omega EA is actively maintained and regularly updated to improve performance, stability, and compatibility with the latest MetaTrader 5 versions.

Our goal is to provide traders with a reliable, intelligent, and easy-to-use automated trading solution for the Gold market.

Disclaimer

Trading CFDs and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account and use appropriate risk management before trading on a live account.

Important Note for Buyers

⚠️ CRITICAL SETTINGS FOR GOLD (XAUUSD) TRADING

When purchasing this product, please note that the EA is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. The default settings are designed for safe and profitable trading on Gold.

📊 Recommended Settings for XAUUSD

Before running the EA on Gold, please adjust the following input parameters to make more profit but it's risky. 

Parameter Recommended Value Description
RiskPercent 3.0 Risk percentage per trade
MinLot 0.01 Minimum lot size
MaxLot 1.00 Maximum lot size
ATR_SL_Multiplier 3.0 ATR-based Stop Loss multiplier
MinStopLossPoints 5000 Minimum Stop Loss in points
MaxStopLossPoints 50000 Maximum Stop Loss in points
TrailingStart 10000 Trailing stop activation level
TrailingDistance 5000 Trailing stop distance
TrailingStep 200 Trailing stop step
BreakEvenTrigger 7000 Break Even activation level
BreakEvenOffset 1000 Break Even offset
MaxOpenTrades 5 Maximum open trades allowed
MaxReEntries 10 Maximum re-entries allowed

💡 Why These Settings?

  • Gold (XAUUSD) has higher volatility and wider spreads compared to Forex pairs

  • Larger Stop Loss levels are needed to avoid being stopped out by normal market noise

  • Wider trailing distances allow the trade to breathe and capture larger moves

  • Multiple re-entries take advantage of Gold's trending nature

⚙️ How to Apply These Settings

  1. Load the EA on your Gold chart (XAUUSD)

  2. Open the Inputs tab in the EA settings window

  3. Enter the values as shown in the table above

  4. Click OK to apply the settings

  5. Verify that the settings are saved correctly

⚠️ Important Warnings

  1. Do not use these settings on other assets (Forex, Indices, etc.) without adjustment

  2. Test on demo account first before using on a real account

  3. Start with smaller risk ( RiskPercent = 2.0 ) if you are a beginner

  4. Ensure sufficient account balance (minimum $200 recommended for Gold trading)

  5. Adjust based on your broker's margin requirements


Рекомендуем также
Unified MultiindicatorReader EA
Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
Эксперты
# UNIFIED MULTI-INDICATOR READER EA ## The Ultimate Indicator Aggregator for MetaTrader 5 ### Stop Coding. Start Trading. **Turn Any Indicator into a Profitable Trading System in Seconds.** Are you tired of staring at multiple charts, trying to interpret conflicting signals from your favorite indicators? Do you have a killer trading strategy that requires confirmation from three different tools, but you can't manually execute it fast enough? Introducing the **Unified Multi-Indicator Reader
DynamicFlow EA Adaptive Trend
Youssef Touil
Эксперты
DynamicFlow EA MT5 – Адаптивный трендовый советник для золота (M30) Обзор DynamicFlow EA — это мощный торговый советник нового поколения, разработанный эксклюзивно для платформы MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Он сочетает в себе адаптивный алгоритм отслеживания тренда с продвинутой системой управления сделками для автоматического поиска и открытия высоковероятных торговых операций. Советник непрерывно анализирует структуру рынка с помощью динамических полос волатильности. Это позволяет ему подстраиваться по
ZAAD engine
Abd Al Mouhemen Mo Haj Madoun
Эксперты
ZAAD — это профессиональный Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 5, созданный как модульная торговая система для одного символа. Он объединяет выбор стратегии, направляющие фильтры, исполнение через рыночные и отложенные ордера, управление сеткой, контроль лота и многоуровневую защиту счета. В отличие от простых роботов, основанных на одном сигнале, ZAAD использует структурированный подход: стратегия → фильтры → исполнение → управление сеткой → контроль риска. Обновленная версия стала более чистой, сфо
Oneway TrendPulse MQL5
Michael Oko Oboh
Эксперты
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
Ratio X Swing Breakout
Mauricio Vellasquez
Эксперты
FREE UNTIL AUG 10th AFTER - $499 and +$50 every 10 downloads Structure. Confirmation. Control. Ratio X Swing Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. It analyzes closed H1 market structure, identifies confirmed swing highs and swing lows, and prepares buffered stop orders beyond those levels. The order is positioned to require movement beyond the structure instead of reacting to a simple price touch. Developed by Ratio X AI Solutions . How the strategy
RevertGold AI
Tosin Komolafe
Эксперты
RevertGoldAI is a quantitative gold (XAUUSD) trading system built on structured mean reversion principles and market sentiment analysis. The strategy is designed to identify statistically significant price extremes in the gold market and execute disciplined counter-trend entries during periods of overextension. By combining adaptive position scaling with structured basket management and controlled exposure parameters, RevertGoldAI seeks to capitalize on short- to medium-term rebalancing cycles w
Sharpe Domination
Sami Triki
Эксперты
Sharpe Domination EA Description Sharpe Domination is a high-frequency trading Expert Advisor engineered for peak performance on JPY currency pairs using the 1-minute timeframe . Leveraging proprietary momentum-based algorithms and meticulously optimized risk management , this EA is designed to deliver consistent, market-leading returns, resulting in extremely high Sharpe Ratios .
XAU Momentum Sniper
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD MOMENTUM SNIPER AI  MMD Precision Sniper - Know exactly which pip the trend runs out of gas. XAUUSD Momentum Sniper AI is a revolutionary trading robot built on the elite "Momentum Mass Decay (MMD)" theory. Retail traders constantly get burned because they try to guess resistance and support lines. The reality is: Gold doesn't stop because it hits an imaginary line; it stops because it RUNS OUT OF FUEL. This AI converts Tick Volume into a measurement of "Fuel" and compares it against
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
ProSync Ai Conservative EA
Owen Ukah Agboje
Эксперты
Overview The ProSync Ai Conservative EA is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe. It combines advanced artificial intelligence, multi-timeframe analysis, and robust risk management to deliver consistent, conservative trading performance. Key Features AI v8.1 Autonomous System: Combines Autonomous Aging AI with AURORA Neural Network for adaptive decision making. Multi-Timeframe Confluence: Analyzes M5, H1, and H4 timeframes to conf
Gold Precision Pro Xau
Diego Teixeira
Эксперты
Gold Precision Pro IMPORTANT NOTICE: DYNAMIC PRICING To maintain the algorithm's exclusivity and prevent strategy saturation in the market, the lifetime license price will be automatically adjusted (increased) every 10 sales. Secure your license now at the current price. Gold Precision Pro is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system designed exclusively to capture high-probability movements in the Gold market (XAUUSD). Unlike 90% of the robots available on the market, this Expert
Wind Pending Scalper EA
Michael Oko Oboh
Эксперты
The Wind Pending Scalper EA is a highly comprehensive, professional-grade automated trading system designed for disciplined, rule-based execution across multiple market conditions. Rather than relying on a single entry style, it combines several complementary trading approaches into one configurable platform, giving traders the flexibility to adapt the EA to different instruments and trading preferences. One of its strongest qualities is its emphasis on precision and patience. Instead of chasing
CobWeb Ultimate Pro MT5
Abubakar Abu Saidu
Эксперты
Представляем CobWeb Ultimate Pro: Самый продвинутый and всесторонний ксперт для десятилетней торговли Описание: CobWeb Ultimate Pro - это кульминация более чем 10-летней разработки советника and обширного опыта торговли. This is an ultra-sophisticated view of the 10 strategy, and its contents are optimized. Обладая множеством сложных торговых техник и методологий анализа, CobWeb Ultimate Pro предоставляет трейдерам беспрецедент no premium on dynamic performance foreks. Analyzing signal in rea
Naked Bitcoin Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
Эксперты
Adaptive Multi-Strategy Scalper for the biggest Crypto currency in the world.  Looking for a safe, fully automated Bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the world's largest cryptocurrency effortlessly — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Quick Start: Set Strategy Selection to STRATEGY_ALL and attach the EA to an M15 chart . That's it. What Is Naked Bitcoin Scalper? Engineered specifically for BTCUSD, this Expert Advisor applies the same proven price action logic and multi-strategy framework as
Catie MT5
Chun Nok Fung
Эксперты
CATIE Premium MT5 CATIE Premium — автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5 с акцентом на структурированное исполнение, адаптивную защиту сделок и управление реальным Stop Loss. **Основные возможности** - Автоматическое управление ордерами и позициями - Адаптивная защита и контролируемое Stop-and-Reverse управление - Контроль спреда и издержек исполнения - Режим важных новостей и настраиваемое расписание - Ограничения риска для позиции и торгового цикла - Восстановление управления после перез
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Эксперты
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
US500 Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Эксперты
Your Automated Edge for Consistent Trading Success Tired of emotional trading decisions and inconsistent results? Master the US500 (US S&P 500 Index) with a professional-grade trading robot built for the discipline and consistency required for long-term market success. Get started for just $34/month. License: 20 Devices & Unlimited Accounts.  US500 Pulse is not just another EA. It's a comprehensive, trend-following trading system designed to navigate the fast-paced US500 market with a primary
Quasar Gold Machine
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Quasar Gold Predictor Machine Learning Premium Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) Quasar Gold Predictor is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system that combines high-precision Price Action with a powerful Machine Learning model based on Random Forest. Designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe, this EA seeks to capture high-probability moves by detecting classic patterns (Engulfing, Pin Bar, and Inside Bar) reinforced by intelligent predictions generated by a random
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
SmartInvest MT5
Alexandru Chirila
3 (1)
Эксперты
Smart Invest Basic (EA) employs an averaging strategy designed for long-term profitability with low risk. It operates by initiating trades and setting take profit levels. If the market quickly reaches the take profit point, it opens another trade upon the next candle's opening. Conversely, if the market moves against the trade, it employs an averaging technique to secure more favorable prices. The EA's primary approach involves using smaller lots to prevent significant drawdown during averaging,
FVG Pattern Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
FVG Pattern Breakout - Fair Value Gap Breakout EA Professional Forex Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Description The Fair Value Gap Breakout EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) formed during the Asian trading session. This sophisticated EA combines institutional trading concepts with precise market structure analysis to capture high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Fair Value Gap Detection Automatically identifies
Indicators Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
Эксперты
Автоматизированный мультивалютный советник с неограниченным количеством валютных пар. При этом можно на каждую отдельную валютную пару указать, как советник будет с ней работать. Можно добавлять ордера вручную. В эксперте не заложена определенная стратегия. Каждый сам выбирает какие функции он будет использовать. И по каким индикаторам и на каких ТФ с ними работать. Реальный счет, который полностью ведет эксперт. Используются MACD и Envelopes . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
DemsFx BC Entry EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
Эксперты
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with i touch or Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system for a good money management.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor.. 5. With Default setti
FREE
GoldCraft EA
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
Эксперты
**GoldCraft EA - Advanced Gold Trading Robot** Unlock the power of automated trading with GoldCraft EA, a premium Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This sophisticated bot combines technical analysis with robust risk management to maximize profitability while minimizing exposure. **Key Features:** - **Trend-Following Strategy**: Utilizes Moving Averages (MA34 and MA89) on H4 and M15 timeframes, paired with RSI indicators, to identify h
TnunDavinciUSOIL
Nguyen Van Thien
Эксперты
USOIL Multi-Layer Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for USOIL and operates on the M5 timeframe . Although the EA runs on M5, it does not analyze the market from a single-timeframe perspective. Instead, it uses a multi-layer management structure based on several major market layers: D1, H4, H1, M15, and M5 . The core framework of the EA is built around four main pillars: Trend — Range — Elliott Wave — Cycle These four pillars allow the EA to evaluate mar
Zenith Leo Standard
Chak Man Cheung
Эксперты
Zenith Leo Standard Zenith Leo Standard is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 4/5 and XAUUSD trading conditions. The product includes five predefined strategy configurations. Each configuration uses a different combination of entry logic, market filter, and risk management parameters. The objective of this product is to provide a structured execution framework for Gold trading. Users can select the configuration that best matches their testing results, risk preference, and trading environ
FREE
WakaWakaWay
Kam Yuk Wong
Эксперты
WakaWakaWay EA   is a fully automated “pullback” trading system. It is especially effective in trading on the “pullback” currency pairs  AUDNZD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. The drawdown is small with very good return. Hope you can enjoy using it.  Timeframe: M15 Currency Pair  : AUDNZD
Zenith Aquarius Standard
Chak Man Cheung
Эксперты
Zenith Aquarius Standard Zenith Aquarius Standard is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 4/5 and BTCUSD trading conditions. The product includes five predefined strategy configurations. Each configuration uses a different combination of entry logic, market filter, and risk management parameters. The objective of this product is to provide a structured execution framework for BTCUSD trading. Users can select the configuration that best matches their testing results, risk preference, and tra
FREE
Direction Edge Pro
Omar Touzani
Эксперты
Direction Edge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Forex traders who want precision, simplicity, and consistent results on the EURUSD pair. Built around a proprietary directional detection algorithm, the EA identifies high-probability market moves and enters trades automatically — no manual intervention required. With a clean Take Profit target of 50 pips and an intelligent exit system, it is engineered to capture trend momentum efficiently. How It Works Direction Edge Pro conti
Nexus HFT Pro
Daniel Ivan Stadelmann
Эксперты
Nexus HFT PRO Nexus HFT PRO — это советник для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей путем анализа ценового движения в реальном времени и динамики рынка. Система включает в себя гибкое управление, позволяющее адаптироваться к различным финансовым инструментам и профилям риска. Многопарный Рекомендовано XAUUSD  Ключевые особенности: Автоматическое открытие сделок. Настраиваемое управление рисками. Поддержка фиксированных и автоматических размеров лот
С этим продуктом покупают
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA — это продвинутая высокочастотная торговая система, разработанная специально для экстремальной волатильности и быстрого исполнения сделок на рынке. В отличие от традиционных Expert Advisor, которые полагаются на запаздывающие данные свечей OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), эта система работает полностью на чистых, сырых тиковых данных. Отслеживая микро-движения цен Bid и Ask, она выявляет и использует взрывные импульсы движения ещё до того, как они появятся на стандартных гр
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA ВНИМАНИЕ: Советник оптимизирован Только для GOLD (XAUUSD) – тестируйте на других парах на свой страх и риск! (Минимальный капитал: $1000) Скачать готовые настройки можно по ссылке: Используйте эти настройки для XAUUSD: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Профессиональная сеточная торговая система с расширенным управлением рисками Данный продвинутый советник использует двухнаправленную сеточную стратегию, о
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Эксперты
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Эксперты
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Эксперты
Простите за выдающуюся доходность 340% годовых! Да, вы всё правильно прочитали: такие результаты тестирования в 340% годовых почти что неприлично хороши. Но, пожалуйста, не поймите меня неправильно — это не маркетинговый трюк, а результат чистого программирования и честных бэктестов. Конечно, такие "сказочные" доходности не могут сохраняться вечно, ведь через несколько лет любой советник в тесте сталкивается с ограничениями по объёму лота. Тем не менее: Stealth 150 DE40 показывает, на что
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Эксперты
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Эксперты
Стартова пропозиція. Ціна поступово зростає зі збільшенням кількості продажів. Кожна покупка містить усі майбутні оновлення через MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна сіткова торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) на MetaTrader 5, створена практикуючими трейдерами для будь-якого рівня досвіду. Огляд Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) та інших CFD-інструментів. На відміну від звичайних сіткових роботів із фіксованими параметрами, вона автоматично налаштовує к
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Эксперты
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Эта скальпинговая система работает только во время азиатской сессии. Использует несколько уникальных индикаторов для определения колебаний цены. Динамические уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс в зависимости от рыночных условий. Фиксированный стоп-лосс для защиты капитала, низкий риск потери большой суммы денег. Не нуждается в SET-файлах. Параметры одинаковы для всех валютных пар. Оптимизирован для работы с EURAUD . Рекомендуется запускать советник Eagle Scalper на графике M15 . Рекомендуется запуск
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Omega limit Version
Mahdi Abbas Ahmed Ali Alrayes
Эксперты
Gold Omega EA – Smart Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 Gold Omega EA is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines advanced market analysis with intelligent trade management to help traders automate their strategy with precision and discipline. By integrating trend analysis, momentum confirmation, volatility measurement, and risk management into a single trading system, Gold Omega EA is designed to identify high-quality trading opportunities w
FREE
Omega Matrix Pro
Mahdi Abbas Ahmed Ali Alrayes
Индикаторы
Omega Matrix Pro Advanced Multi-Indicator Confirmation System for MetaTrader 5 Omega Matrix Pro is a professional MT5 indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities by combining confirmations from multiple technical indicators into a single intelligent decision. Instead of relying on one indicator, Omega Matrix Pro analyzes market conditions using a complete confirmation matrix, providing a clear visual dashboard, entry arrows, confidence score, and insta
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв