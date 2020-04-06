BTC Miner Pro MT4

BTC Miner Pro EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them.

This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for BITCOIN or BTCUSD.


MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149982

"BTC Miner Pro" [$ 275> Next price > $ 325]


Signal Mql5 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336821

Signal Myfxbook : Visit the Telegram channel

Signal MT5 : 

  • Login : 245013549
  • Investor Password : BTCMinerpro@4
  • Server : Alpari-MT5

Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp

Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.

Benefits :

  • Not a Grid or Martingale
  • It supports SL and TP
  • Fixed and Auto Volume
  • Prop Firm Ready
  • Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)

  

Analyses System :

  • System 1 = TRUE >>>
  • System 2 = TRUE >>>>>> (Low - Medium - High)
  • System 3 = TRUE >>>


How To Back test : 
  • Run back test and enable BITCOIN or BTCUSD
  • Set the Time frame to 1H
  • There are default settings, just set the account balance to $500 : (Balance = $200) + 0.01
  • Set the Data and Modelling to 1Minute OHLC OR Every Tick Based On Real Ticks
  • If no position is created, enable Order Type Run in the settings.


You can use this EA to overcome the challenge : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633



Specifications :

 Pair   BITCOIN or BTCUSD
 Timeframe  Any (H1)
 Deposit  $ 200 (USD) : (Balance = $200) + 0.01
 Settings  Default
 Digits  1 - 2
 Leverage  > 1:100
 Account Type  Any - Hedging - Low Spread - ECN
 VPS  24 / 7


Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer :

Like other EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you.

All risk minimization steps have been taken and no one can promise you a guaranteed profit.

Past performance dose not guarantee future results.


Warnings : 

  • The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
  • By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.


Рекомендуем также
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Утилиты
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
UniTradeXpert
Tsz Fung Wong
Эксперты
Представляем UniTradeXpert: Ваш конечный программный продукт для форекса! Откройте необыкновенные возможности UniTradeXpert, передового советника, тщательно созданного для улучшения вашего опыта торговли на форекс. Благодаря почти 7 годам комплексной поддержки анализа данных, этот советник предоставляет решающее преимущество в жестко конкурентном рынке с потрясающей точностью 99,9%. UniTradeXpert отличается в торговле осцилляциями в одномчасовом временном интервале валютной пары AUDCAD. Этот про
Realfuwi
Hamza Abdulkadir Adam
Эксперты
Данный советник рекомендуется трейдерам, которые уже имели опыт торговли советниками. Советник использует стратегию мартингейла и регулируется настройками Martin_1 и множителя Martin_2. Преимущество этого советника в том, что он имеет широкий диапазон настроек и может быть настроен вами под собственную торговую стратегию. danny sovetnik recommanduatso traderam, kotorye uje imeli opyt torgovli sovetnikami. sovetnik espolzuet strategy martingale yi reguliruetsa nastrojkami Martin_1 yi mnozitel
GridProfit
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Эксперты
Grid Profit  Grid Profit EA Working with all pairs. TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01  Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way
HF HistoryDisplay
Wong Sze Wai
Утилиты
This indicator will display current logined mt4 account's orders information of current symbol chart. It also allow import some formated data: 1) MQL5 Signals History CSV file (*.csv) 2) MT4 Account History Statement file (*.htm -> *.txt) *[Next Version] Allow Import data form 'HF HistoryExporter (*.csv)' Sample Data of MQL5 Signals History File Time;Type;Volume;Symbol;Price;S/L;T/P;Time;Price;Commission;Swap;Profit;Comment 2023.12.20 23:00:02;Buy Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.08994;1.06024;1.09464;202
Shooting Target
Chui Yu Lui
Эксперты
/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
EA Arbitrage Mixed MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.67 (3)
Эксперты
Внимание!!!  Не пытайтесь протестировать советник в Тестере, - это просто невозможно, поскольку советник открывает позиции по разным 28 инструментам. Тестер же способен проводить тест только по одной паре. Советник использует 4 стратегии, каждая стратегия использует совместную работу на нескольких валют одновременно. Советник использует 4 этапа контроля и сопровождения ордеров для поэтапного захвата профита. Торговля ведется в паре по нескольким валютам одновременно, также ведеться торговля в
CHF Portal
Ngo Yung Lau
Эксперты
CHF Portal предназначен специально для торговли на USDCHF. Торговая концепция Концепция работы CHF Portal основана на алгоритме, который пытается определить тренд. Если быть точнее, CHF Portal работает со своей собственной логикой вычислений в соответствии с исторической волатильностью и ценовым движением. Он пытается найти вершину или впадину тренда и соответственно открыть короткую или длинную позицию. Не ожидайте, что CHF Portal откроет сделку на самом высоком или самом низком уровне, поскол
Just Rider EA
Agung Imaduddin
Эксперты
Just Rider EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor with the using of martingale and hedging strategies. Linear Regression and Moving Average Indicator-based filter are used for entries. The minimum deposit is 100 USD (10,000 cent), the recommended symbol is EURUSD and GBPUSD, timeframe is H1. Use a broker with good execution. A VPS is required. The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes. Specify values in points like for 5 decimal places in the input parameters, and it will automatically reca
SAWA Framework EA FULL
Alejandro Funes
Эксперты
SAWA Framework  is the perfect tool for automatic or manual trading ! How does it work? You can trade manually or use it in automatic mode with your own strategy. The expert advisor opens a position when all signals enabled agree on the direction of the trend. It includes 3 types of Money Management: Fix Lot. Auto-lot calculated with a percentage of the account Balance in risk. Auto-lot calculated with a multiplier of the previous position. 3 types of Martingales: Disable. Enable adding in pro
Algo v3 ea robot
Sharif Khatib Said
1 (1)
Эксперты
ALGO V3 EA is developed with over a year of intense research and testing. This expert advisor employs multi-timeframe volatility measurements, analyses intentions of market participants and anticipate price movements before they occur with help candlestick patterns, and supply & demand analysis for accurate entries that are highly reactive to market price movements of Gold, breaking out at critical price levels. Gold Mana is proven to be resilient for more than 3 years with stable trading throug
Top Gun Oscillators
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Note : New in 1.6: the indicator now exports the trade signal (but not displayed). Go long with light blue. Go short with red. Exit otherwise. Signal to be imported to your EA using iCustom. This indicator provides Best of the Best linear filter momentum oscillators that I am aware of (Low Pass Differentiators, LPD's) . All of them are  recent developments by this developer, or other researchers. The oscillator line is the first buffer of the indicator, and can be called  in other indicators or
FREE
GoldenhuntMS
Otmane Achandir
Эксперты
GoldenHunt MS - это профессиональный алгоритмический торговый робот, специально разработанный для выявления и использования институциональных стоп-охотничьих паттернов на основных валютных парах. Используя продвинутый анализ ценового действия, советник определяет высоковероятные сценарии стоп-охоты с исторической точностью свыше 85%. Система включает сложный 5-уровневый механизм тейк-профита, постепенно фиксирующий прибыль на ключевых уровнях поддержки/сопротивления. Комплексное управление риск
GoldAlgo Breaker MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Эксперты
GoldAlgo Breaker EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT5 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144973 "GoldAlgo Breaker"  [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/
DowAlgo Breaker MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Эксперты
DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT5 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145606 "DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 150 > Next price > $ 175] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23
GraphSeriesEA
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Эксперты
GraphSeriesEA : is more advanced system like BuySellSeriesEA, but difference is it doesn't keep positions,it closes all both buy/sell on exit;thereby giving you best equity curves ever.its doesn't have a scalper tough like buysellseriesEA, rather it close all position once it has reach a certain times and points; check base on the positions situations on the chart trend short or long wave. is very sophisticated robust forex EA with an outstanding performance .major characteristics of this EA are
Two Candle Smart
Sumini
Эксперты
The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
BG Night Line
Boris Gulikov
Эксперты
BG Night Line - советник для торговли в азиатскую торговую сессию. В основе торговой стратегии лежит классический подход возврата цены к среднему её значению. В работе используются стандартные встроенные в терминал торговые индикаторы. Благодаря относительно большим стоп-лоссам и использованию нескольких усредняющих ордеров, для советника не критично расширение спредов при низкой ликвидности, а также нет высоких требований к быстрому исполнению ордеров. Советник предназначен для торговли на тайм
Heikinashi Zone Trader
Lorraine Pierce
4 (1)
Эксперты
!!!!FIFO COMPLIANT!!!! ONLY 5 COPIES LEFT AT $49 and Price goes up to $99 This is an automated or semi automated expert advisor.  This EA is based on trend...and there's nothing better than the heikin-ashi zone trade candles to show you price action trend. Download the Heikin Ashi Zone candles for   free here. It's recommended to use this EA as a semi automated trader. Example of semi automation: You look at higher time frames of the EURUSD and see it's in a down trend. So you open an M15 chart
News Catcher Pro
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (8)
Эксперты
News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT5 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the common MT4/5 direc
MyNewsTrader
Daniel Sic
Эксперты
MyNewsTrader - мощный полностью автоматический советник, торгующий во время выхода новостей. Благодаря широким настройкам, вы можете задать советнику собственную стратегию с торговлей рыночными, стоп- или лимитными ордерами, с использованием расширенных профит-целей и различных типов трейлинга. Он предназначен для работы по принципу "установил и забыл". То есть вам не нужно указывать время публикаций новостей для совершения торговых операций. Однако есть возможность использовать советник и для р
Quant Fleet MT4
Timo Roth
Эксперты
Представляем: Quant Fleet MT4 2.0! Quant Fleet работает на паре USDJPY, используя пять независимых стратегий для широкой диверсификации. Главное отличие от Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 — наличие шести дополнительных подстратегий, усиливающих общую производительность. Промо при запуске: Цена повысится после продажи первых 20 копий. Публичная группа:   Join Документация и пресеты:   click here Сигнал:   click here Ключевые особенности: Лёгкая установка:   Готов к работе всего за несколько шагов — пер
SureFire Revolution
Pui Yan Lam
Эксперты
Please do not trust any backtest result. Use a demo account to try it. SureFire is a well-known Martingale Hedging strategy in Forex trading.  No need to predict market direction.  This expert is not just an ordinary Sure Fire strategy, but reinvented the trade setup logic based on calculations.  Good money management is the critical factor to run this EA.  Highly aggressive in trading big market movement. Definitely the best tool in a volatile market.  LIVE TRADE signal is here:  https://www.
Gold ECN
Raphael Okonkwo
Эксперты
Советник Gold ECN разработан с использованием передовых алгоритмов искусственного интеллекта, анализирующих рыночную неопределенность. Он разработан с использованием систем машинного обучения, которые могут адаптироваться к новостным обновлениям и динамически управлять рынком, сохраняя его постоянным. Совместно с предиктивным искусственным интеллектом, алгоритм машинного обучения используется для выявления экстремально высоких минимумов, более высоких максимумов, более низких максимумов и боле
Stable Helper
Ka Ka Ho
Утилиты
Stable Helper – Keep Your Trading Connection Uninterrupted! Ensure your MT4 stays connected and stable automatically! Stable Helper works silently in the background, monitoring your connection, rescanning servers, and even restarting MT4 if necessary—all without manual intervention. Designed to minimize downtime and optimize server performance , Stable Helper protects your trades from unexpected disconnections and latency issues. Key Features: 1️⃣ Real-Time Connection Monitoring Constantly
FREE
Oceania Algo
Armin Heshmat
5 (1)
Эксперты
Important note :  To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work. please  go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here (  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :   http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml    )  if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime  The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in th
Best Win EA
Chun Kit Lee
Эксперты
The Spacial § Two System in this EA,Normal System is a Trend tradeing ， Contrarian System is a martingale . § The Trend trade add order increase profit. § Have a simple CCY Power system. § Recording of top price & reach a certain distance reopen order. § Can Set the Time setting use on night scalper. This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, , or any symbols you like. Defaults setting are not optimized for any symbols, please find your own se
EPriceJPY
Ngo Yung Lau
Эксперты
EPriceJPY - это советник для автоматической торговли, ориентированный на USDJPY. Торговая концепция Концепция работы EPriceJPY основана на алгоритме, который пытается определить тренд. Если быть точнее, EPriceJPY работает со своей собственной логикой вычислений. Он пытается найти вершину или впадину тренда и соответственно открыть короткую или длинную позицию. Не ожидайте, что EPriceJPY откроет сделку на самом высоком или самом низком уровне, поскольку EPriceJPY торгует только при подтверждении
ADX Version Lock profit Ea
Supomo
Эксперты
This Robot Ea with indicators ADX. ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199. LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products    PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860 SETTING EA ADX VERSION: ++>, Setting_ADX VERSION= "------- ( Setting Strategy ADX ) -------";         >>period_ADX=28; ++>, EA_Indicators=1. ADX VERSION ++>,  Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) --
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Эксперты
HFT Prop Firm EA, также известный как Green Man из-за своего отличительного логотипа, является экспертом-советником (EA), специально созданным для преодоления проблем или оценок со стороны проприетарных торговых компаний (prop firms), которые разрешают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). На ограниченный период: бесплатные утилиты стоимостью $198 при покупке HFT Prop Firm EA Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Мониторинг производительности при прохождении HFT Ch
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — мощный и дисциплинированный алгоритм для XAUUSD (золото). Он не использует опасные методы (сетка, мартингейл и т. п.), а каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом. Логика: поиск трендового движения и работа на откатах, при этом открывается только одна сделка по сигналу. Никаких сложных настроек — по умолчанию всё готово к работе: добавьте советник на график и торгуйте. Почему это
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Эксперты
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновление: полностью обновлена премиальная
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper PRO is a ful
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Другие продукты этого автора
HFT Passing Prop EA MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
4.11 (9)
Эксперты
HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119512 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/
Golden Scorpion MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Golden Scorpion EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that. This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
Эксперты
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 399 > Next price > $ 499] MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
BTC Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
Эксперты
BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for BITCOIN or BTCUSD . MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149981 "BTC Miner Pro" [$ 299 > Next price > $ 349]  Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
Golden Scorpion MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
1 (1)
Эксперты
Golden Scorpion   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that. This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
GoldAlgo Breaker MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Эксперты
GoldAlgo Breaker EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT5 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144973 "GoldAlgo Breaker"  [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/
HFT Passing Prop EA
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (1)
Эксперты
HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels
GBP Miner Pro MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Эксперты
GBP Miner Pro EA   is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on   Price And Time   theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful   Money Management   and   Position Management   system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the   GBPUSD   currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 399 > Next price $ 499] MT5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143143  Blog :   https://www
DowAlgo Breaker MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Эксперты
DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT5 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145606 "DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 150 > Next price > $ 175] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23
GoldAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Эксперты
GoldAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144974 "GoldAlgo Breaker"  [$ 199 > Next price > $ 225] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
DowAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Эксперты
DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145607 "DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23
Assistant FVG MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Эксперты
Assistant FVG EA is a fully automated system for traders who use FVGs for their trading. This system is at your side as a professional assistant to provide faster and more accurate trading. Just adjust it to your needs and it will do the work. Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems running it, please message me. This is only intended as an assistant, not a comprehensive trading system. Benefits : It supports   SL,   TP and Trailing Stop Timer
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв