HFT Passing Prop EA

5
HFT Passing Prop EA is a fully automatic robot.
It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading (within minutes).

With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely.


    MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633

    Blogs: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335

    Download Set File: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020


    Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp

    Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.

    Back test:

    • Symbol: US30

    • Timeframe: M1

    • Modeling: 1-minute OHLC (Not tick-by-tick) 


    Key Features:

    • Does not use Martingale, Hedge, or Grid strategies.

    • No VPS required (but VPS can be used if you prefer)

    • All settings are fully accessible to the user.

    • Unlimited support for beginners.

    • Usable on all timeframes.

    • Primary symbol tested: US30 (can be adapted per prop firm requirements)


    Important Notes and Recommendations:

    • We are not responsible for the policies or results of any Prop Firm; you should perform your own due diligence.

    • This EA is designed to assist with passing Prop Firm challenges, not as a guaranteed solution for live funded accounts. Use at your own risk.

    • Beware of internet scams. The sale of this product is valid only through MQL5 and the official website. We are not responsible for purchases made via other channels.

    • Before purchasing, ensure your account and broker permit HFT-style trading and that your broker's rules do not block rapid-succession orders.


    Warnings : 

    • The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
    • By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.


    clony237
    34
    clony237 2025.06.04 10:33 
     

    you should buy this expert i have the expert i tested it myself and it have a very high winning rate but peoples always thing is when the expert is expensive that it performs well but i'm happy white my choice plus the support team very insane in responds

