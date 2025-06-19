Keypad support resistance logic 1

TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY

⚡ Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions

Keypad Support & Resistance is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to generate ultra-accurate BUY/SELL entries — all fully non-repainting.

Whether you're trading Forex, Gold, Indices, or Crypto, this tool gives you the edge by highlighting only the highest-probability setups — based on real market intent, not guesswork.

🆕 WHAT'S NEW: ADVANCED MULTI-LAYER FILTER ENGINE

We’ve implemented powerful upgrades with 7+ professional-grade filters, including:

OBV + CVD Divergence Detection – Spot hidden accumulation/distribution

POC Rejection Zones – Reacts to the volume point of control

Double Bollinger Band (Double BB) Filter – Confirm entries using volatility envelopes

Smart Order Block Recognition – Detect institutional footprints

CHOCH & BOS Mapping – Confirm real market structure shifts

VWAP Triple-Validation – Trend validation from anchored volume

Dynamic Heiken Ashi Trend Core – Internal smoother for direction bias

These filters combine into a Triple-Confirmation Logic, increasing your confidence and accuracy — ideal for sniper entries and pro-level execution.

🔑 CORE FEATURES

Multi-Filter Entry Logic

Buy/Sell signals appear only when multiple indicators align — momentum, volume, structure, and volatility must agree.

Live Trend Status + Strength Bar

Instantly see the active trend direction and filter agreement level ( UP / DOWN / NEUTRAL ).

Sniper Entry Zones (Auto-Drawing)

High-probability price lines are plotted directly on the chart — no guesswork.

Daily Institutional Pivot

Auto-updated pivot line — useful for reversion, breakout, and pullback traders.

Break of Structure (BOS) + CHOCH

Instant detection of market structure breaks — confirms valid trend shifts.

Live Trade Monitor Panel

Real-time display of equity, balance, profit/loss, and open trades.

News Impact Clock

Countdown to next high-impact event with directional forecast ( Buy/Sell/Neutral ).

Built-In Trailing Lock Engine

A powerful trailing lock system is integrated to help maximize profits once a valid signal is confirmed.

It locks in favorable trades and dynamically trails price action using calculated logic, helping traders stay in strong trends longer and exit with precision.

❤️ WHY TRADERS LOVE IT

✅ Non-Repainting Signals – Entries only appear after candle close

✅ False Signal Reduction – Advanced filtering removes weak setups

✅ Modular Settings – Customize filter types: RSI, MACD, PSAR, BB, Ichimoku, OBV, VWAP, and more

✅ Works on All Assets & Timeframes – Forex, gold, indices, crypto, and synthetic pairs

✅ Minimal CPU Load – Lightweight design for efficient backtesting and live trading

🎯 VISUAL ELEMENTS

Buy/Sell Price Lines

Trend + Strength Labels

BOS + CHOCH Markers

VWAP and Pivot Levels

Account Statistics and News Bias Overlay

Real-Time Trailing Lock Visualization

✅ FINAL CONFIRMATION RULE

Make sure all direction align in the same direction before entering the trade.

This includes bias, signal, strength, and price level agreement — for the most reliable entries.

