Тестер стратегий для Python и MetaTrader 5 (Часть 02): Работа с барами, тиками и реализация встроенных функций в симуляторе

Оглавление





Введение

В предыдущей статье мы обсудили и создали в Python класс симулятора под названием TradeSimulator, который в значительной степени опирался на информацию из MetaTrader 5, такую как тики, данные баров, информация о символах и многое другое.

Первая статья заложила основу того, что необходимо для имитации клиента MetaTrader 5 и его тестера стратегий, то есть симулятора. В этой статье мы добавим данные тиков и баров, а также функции, аналогичные тем, которые предоставляет модуль Python–MetaTrader 5, в симулятор. Это приблизит нас ещё на один шаг к воспроизведению всего, что делает и предоставляет MetaTrader 5.



Обработка исторических тиков MetaTrader 5

Тики — это наиболее детализированные ценовые обновления финансового инструмента в реальном времени, отражающие каждое отдельное изменение цены, движение bid/ask и торговый объём. В отличие от OHLC-баров — Open, High, Low, Close — тики предоставляют данные с точностью до миллисекунд.

Возможно, вы знакомы с функцией OnTick из языка программирования MQL5. Это основная функция MQL5-ботов, которая вызывается при поступлении нового тика. Терминал MetaTrader 5 в значительной степени опирается на тиковые данные при открытии, сопровождении и закрытии сделок. Без тиков на этой платформе невозможны никакие торговые операции. С учётом этого нам нужно уметь получать и обрабатывать тики так же, как это делает терминал. Модуль Python–MetaTrader 5 предоставляет различные способы получения тиков. Один из них — использование функции copy_ticks_range: copy_ticks_range( symbol, date_from, date_to, flags )

Попробуем собрать тиковые данные из MetaTrader 5. def fetch_ticks(start_datetime: datetime, end_datetime: datetime, symbol: str ): ticks = mt5.copy_ticks_range(symbol, start_datetime, end_datetime, mt5.COPY_TICKS_ALL) print ( f"Fetched {len(ticks)} ticks for {symbol} from {start_datetime} to {end_datetime} " ) print (ticks[: 5 ]) return ticks Пример. import MetaTrader5 as mt5 from datetime import datetime, timezone if __name__ == "__main__" : if not mt5.initialize(): print ( f"Failed to Initialize MetaTrader5. Error = {mt5.last_error()} " ) mt5.shutdown() quit() symbol = "EURUSD" start_dt = datetime( 2025 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , tzinfo=timezone.utc) end_dt = datetime( 2025 , 12 , 1 , 1 , 0 , tzinfo=timezone.utc) fetch_ticks(start_dt, end_dt, symbol) Вывод. Fetched 2814462 ticks for EURUSD from 2025 - 01 - 01 00 : 00 : 00 + 00 : 00 to 2025 - 12 - 01 01 : 00 : 00 + 00 : 00 [( 1758499200 , 1.17403 , 1.17603 , 0. , 0 , 1758499200161 , 134 , 0. ) ( 1758499247 , 1.17405 , 1.17605 , 0. , 0 , 1758499247468 , 134 , 0. ) ( 1758499500 , 1.17346 , 1.17546 , 0. , 0 , 1758499500116 , 134 , 0. ) ( 1758499505 , 1.173 , 1.175 , 0. , 0 , 1758499505869 , 134 , 0. ) ( 1758499510 , 1.17307 , 1.17487 , 0. , 0 , 1758499510079 , 134 , 0. )] Как видно, всего за 11 месяцев нам удалось получить 2,8 миллиона тиковых записей. Мы также можем проверить их размер в мегабайтах. Это даст приблизительную оценку того, сколько памяти RAM потребляет один такой запрос тиков. size_in_bytes = ticks.nbytes size_in_mb = size_in_bytes / ( 1024 * 1024 ) print ( f"Tick array size: {size_in_mb: .2 f} MB" ) Вывод. Tick array size: 161.04 MB Как видно, данные всего за 11 месяцев занимают около 0,1 ГБ. Теперь представьте, что в нашем симуляторе, то есть тестере стратегий, пользователь решит протестировать мультивалютного бота по 12 символам за 20 лет. Насколько это нагрузит память и общую производительность? Нам необходимо найти оптимальный подход к обработке такого объёма данных без чрезмерного потребления памяти и при приемлемой общей производительности. Polars DataFrames — одно из лучших решений для подобных ситуаций. Polars прост в использовании и очень быстр; его streaming API позволяет разработчикам эффективно обрабатывать большие наборы данных, включая наборы данных, превышающие объём доступной памяти, например 100 ГБ и больше.

Поскольку мы больше не будем использовать массивы NumPy для хранения всего объёма данных, нам также необходимо разделить процесс сбора данных на более мелкие и менее затратные по памяти фрагменты тиковых данных. def ticks_to_polars(ticks): return pl.DataFrame({ "time" : ticks[ "time" ], "bid" : ticks[ "bid" ], "ask" : ticks[ "ask" ], "last" : ticks[ "last" ], "volume" : ticks[ "volume" ], "time_msc" : ticks[ "time_msc" ], "flags" : ticks[ "flags" ], "volume_real" : ticks[ "volume_real" ], }) def fetch_historical_ticks(start_datetime: datetime, end_datetime: datetime, symbol: str ): if not utils.ensure_symbol(symbol=symbol): print ( f"Symbol {symbol} not available" ) return current = start_datetime.replace(day= 1 , hour= 0 , minute= 0 , second= 0 ) while True : month_start, month_end = utils.month_bounds(current) if ( month_start.year == end_datetime.year and month_start.month == end_datetime.month ): month_end = end_datetime if month_start > end_datetime: break print ( f"Processing ticks {month_start:%Y-%m-%d} -> {month_end:%Y-%m-%d} " ) ticks = mt5.copy_ticks_range( symbol, month_start, month_end, mt5.COPY_TICKS_ALL ) if ticks is None or len (ticks) == 0 : config.simulator_logger.critical( f"Failed to Get ticks. Error = {mt5.last_error()} " ) current = (month_start + timedelta(days= 32 )).replace(day= 1 ) continue df = ticks_to_polars(ticks) df = df.with_columns([ pl.from_epoch( "time" , time_unit= "s" ).dt.replace_time_zone( "utc" ).alias( "time" ) ]) df = df.with_columns([ pl.col( "time" ).dt.year().alias( "year" ), pl.col( "time" ).dt.month().alias( "month" ), ]) df.write_parquet( os.path.join(config.TICKS_HISTORY_DIR, symbol), partition_by=[ "year" , "month" ], mkdir= True ) if config.debug: print (df.head(- 10 )) current = (month_start + timedelta(days= 32 )).replace(day= 1 ) Таким образом, вместо того чтобы собирать все тики сразу с помощью copy_ticks_range, мы итеративно собираем тики за каждый месяц и сохраняем информацию в отдельные файлы. df.write_parquet( os.path.join(config.TICKS_HISTORY_DIR, symbol), partition_by=[ "year" , "month" ], mkdir=True ) Выведем данные, чтобы посмотреть, что содержит объект DataFrame. print (df.head(- 10 )) Вывод. 2025 - 12 - 24 16 : 41 : 44 , 138 | CRITICAL | simulator.log20251224 | fetch_historical_ticks 52 --> Failed to Get ticks. Error = ( 1 , 'Success' ) Processing ticks 2025 - 07 - 01 -> 2025 - 07 - 31 2025 - 12 - 24 16 : 41 : 44 , 139 | CRITICAL | simulator.log20251224 | fetch_historical_ticks 52 --> Failed to Get ticks. Error = ( 1 , 'Success' ) Processing ticks 2025 - 08 - 01 -> 2025 - 08 - 31 2025 - 12 - 24 16 : 41 : 44 , 140 | CRITICAL | simulator.log20251224 | fetch_historical_ticks 52 --> Failed to Get ticks. Error = ( 1 , 'Success' ) Processing ticks 2025 - 09 - 01 -> 2025 - 09 - 30 shape: ( 434_916 , 10 ) ┌─────────────────────────┬─────────┬─────────┬──────┬───┬───────┬─────────────┬──────┬───────┐ │ time ┆ bid ┆ ask ┆ last ┆ … ┆ flags ┆ volume_real ┆ year ┆ month │ │ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- │ │ datetime[μs, UTC] ┆ f64 ┆ f64 ┆ f64 ┆ ┆ u32 ┆ f64 ┆ i32 ┆ i8 │ ╞═════════════════════════╪═════════╪═════════╪══════╪═══╪═══════╪═════════════╪══════╪═══════╡ │ 2025 - 09 - 22 00 : 00 : 00 UTC ┆ 1.17403 ┆ 1.17603 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 9 │ │ 2025 - 09 - 22 00 : 00 : 47 UTC ┆ 1.17405 ┆ 1.17605 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 9 │ │ 2025 - 09 - 22 00 : 05 : 00 UTC ┆ 1.17346 ┆ 1.17546 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 9 │ │ 2025 - 09 - 22 00 : 05 : 05 UTC ┆ 1.173 ┆ 1.175 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 9 │ │ 2025 - 09 - 22 00 : 05 : 10 UTC ┆ 1.17307 ┆ 1.17487 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 9 │ │ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … │ │ 2025 - 09 - 30 23 : 58 : 44 UTC ┆ 1.17335 ┆ 1.17343 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 4 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 9 │ │ 2025 - 09 - 30 23 : 58 : 45 UTC ┆ 1.17335 ┆ 1.17342 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 4 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 9 │ │ 2025 - 09 - 30 23 : 58 : 46 UTC ┆ 1.17335 ┆ 1.17343 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 4 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 9 │ │ 2025 - 09 - 30 23 : 58 : 47 UTC ┆ 1.17335 ┆ 1.17342 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 4 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 9 │ │ 2025 - 09 - 30 23 : 58 : 50 UTC ┆ 1.17334 ┆ 1.1734 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 9 │ └─────────────────────────┴─────────┴─────────┴──────┴───┴───────┴─────────────┴──────┴───────┘ Processing ticks 2025 - 10 - 01 -> 2025 - 10 - 31 shape: ( 1_401_674 , 10 ) ┌─────────────────────────┬─────────┬─────────┬──────┬───┬───────┬─────────────┬──────┬───────┐ │ time ┆ bid ┆ ask ┆ last ┆ … ┆ flags ┆ volume_real ┆ year ┆ month │ │ 2025 - 10 - 01 00 : 00 : 01 UTC ┆ 1.17337 ┆ 1.17506 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 10 │ │ 2025 - 10 - 01 00 : 00 : 02 UTC ┆ 1.17337 ┆ 1.17402 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 4 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 10 │ │ 2025 - 10 - 01 00 : 00 : 02 UTC ┆ 1.17337 ┆ 1.17389 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 4 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 10 │ │ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … │ │ 2025 - 10 - 31 23 : 56 : 43 UTC ┆ 1.15368 ┆ 1.15368 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 10 │ │ 2025 - 10 - 31 23 : 56 : 52 UTC ┆ 1.15369 ┆ 1.15369 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 10 │ │ 2025 - 10 - 31 23 : 56 : 52 UTC ┆ 1.15371 ┆ 1.15371 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 10 │ │ 2025 - 10 - 31 23 : 56 : 53 UTC ┆ 1.1537 ┆ 1.1537 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 10 │ │ 2025 - 10 - 31 23 : 56 : 53 UTC ┆ 1.15371 ┆ 1.15371 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 10 │ └─────────────────────────┴─────────┴─────────┴──────┴───┴───────┴─────────────┴──────┴───────┘ Processing ticks 2025 - 11 - 01 -> 2025 - 11 - 30 shape: ( 976_714 , 10 ) ┌─────────────────────────┬─────────┬─────────┬──────┬───┬───────┬─────────────┬──────┬───────┐ │ time ┆ bid ┆ ask ┆ last ┆ … ┆ flags ┆ volume_real ┆ year ┆ month │ │ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- │ │ datetime[μs, UTC] ┆ f64 ┆ f64 ┆ f64 ┆ ┆ u32 ┆ f64 ┆ i32 ┆ i8 │ ╞═════════════════════════╪═════════╪═════════╪══════╪═══╪═══════╪═════════════╪══════╪═══════╡ │ 2025 - 11 - 03 00 : 00 : 00 UTC ┆ 1.1528 ┆ 1.15365 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 11 │ │ 2025 - 11 - 03 00 : 01 : 00 UTC ┆ 1.1528 ┆ 1.15365 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 130 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 11 │ │ 2025 - 11 - 03 00 : 01 : 00 UTC ┆ 1.1528 ┆ 1.15365 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 4 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 11 │ │ 2025 - 11 - 03 00 : 01 : 21 UTC ┆ 1.15295 ┆ 1.15365 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 130 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 11 │ │ 2025 - 11 - 03 00 : 01 : 25 UTC ┆ 1.15282 ┆ 1.15365 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 130 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 11 │ │ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … │ │ 2025 - 11 - 28 23 : 55 : 12 UTC ┆ 1.15948 ┆ 1.16018 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 11 │ │ 2025 - 11 - 28 23 : 55 : 13 UTC ┆ 1.15955 ┆ 1.16017 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 11 │ │ 2025 - 11 - 28 23 : 55 : 36 UTC ┆ 1.15948 ┆ 1.16018 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 11 │ │ 2025 - 11 - 28 23 : 55 : 37 UTC ┆ 1.15953 ┆ 1.16017 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 11 │ │ 2025 - 11 - 28 23 : 55 : 54 UTC ┆ 1.15954 ┆ 1.16024 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 11 │ │ time ┆ bid ┆ ask ┆ last ┆ … ┆ flags ┆ volume_real ┆ year ┆ month │ │ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- │ │ datetime[μs, UTC] ┆ f64 ┆ f64 ┆ f64 ┆ ┆ u32 ┆ f64 ┆ i32 ┆ i8 │ ╞═════════════════════════╪═════════╪═════════╪══════╪═══╪═══════╪═════════════╪══════╪═══════╡ │ 2025 - 12 - 01 00 : 00 : 00 UTC ┆ 1.15936 ┆ 1.15969 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 12 │ │ 2025 - 12 - 01 00 : 00 : 06 UTC ┆ 1.15934 ┆ 1.15962 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 12 │ │ 2025 - 12 - 01 00 : 00 : 11 UTC ┆ 1.15935 ┆ 1.15997 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 12 │ │ 2025 - 12 - 01 00 : 00 : 15 UTC ┆ 1.15936 ┆ 1.15979 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 12 │ │ 2025 - 12 - 01 00 : 00 : 21 UTC ┆ 1.15936 ┆ 1.15964 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 4 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 12 │ │ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … ┆ … │ │ 2025 - 12 - 01 00 : 59 : 57 UTC ┆ 1.15964 ┆ 1.16005 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 4 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 12 │ │ 2025 - 12 - 01 00 : 59 : 57 UTC ┆ 1.15972 ┆ 1.16012 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 12 │ │ 2025 - 12 - 01 00 : 59 : 57 UTC ┆ 1.15967 ┆ 1.16005 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 12 │ │ 2025 - 12 - 01 00 : 59 : 57 UTC ┆ 1.15971 ┆ 1.16009 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 12 │ │ 2025 - 12 - 01 00 : 59 : 57 UTC ┆ 1.15965 ┆ 1.16005 ┆ 0.0 ┆ … ┆ 134 ┆ 0.0 ┆ 2025 ┆ 12 │ └─────────────────────────┴─────────┴─────────┴──────┴───┴───────┴─────────────┴──────┴───────┘ January 2024 : shape: ( 0 , 10 ) ┌───────────────────┬─────┬─────┬──────┬───┬───────┬─────────────┬──────┬───────┐ │ time ┆ bid ┆ ask ┆ last ┆ … ┆ flags ┆ volume_real ┆ year ┆ month │ │ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- │ │ datetime[μs, UTC] ┆ f64 ┆ f64 ┆ f64 ┆ ┆ u32 ┆ f64 ┆ i32 ┆ i8 │ ╞═══════════════════╪═════╪═════╪══════╪═══╪═══════╪═════════════╪══════╪═══════╡ └───────────────────┴─────┴─────┴──────┴───┴───────┴─────────────┴──────┴───────┘ shape: ( 1 , 2 ) ┌───────────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ time_min ┆ time_max │ │ --- ┆ --- │ │ datetime[μs, UTC] ┆ datetime[μs, UTC] │ ╞═══════════════════╪═══════════════════╡ │ null ┆ null │ └───────────────────┴───────────────────┘ Одна из самых удобных особенностей метода Polars под названием write_parquet заключается в том, что при передаче значения в аргумент partition_by он использует полученные столбцы как группы и сохраняет данные в отдельные подпапки. После сбора тиков по двум инструментам. if __name__ == "__main__" : if not mt5.initialize(): print ( f"Failed to Initialize MetaTrader5. Error = {mt5.last_error()} " ) mt5.shutdown() quit() symbol = "EURUSD" start_dt = datetime( 2025 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , tzinfo=timezone.utc) end_dt = datetime( 2025 , 12 , 1 , 1 , 0 , tzinfo=timezone.utc) fetch_historical_ticks(start_datetime=start_dt, end_datetime=end_dt, symbol=symbol) fetch_historical_ticks(start_datetime=start_dt, end_datetime=end_dt, symbol= "GBPUSD" ) path = os.path.join(config.TICKS_HISTORY_DIR, symbol) lf = pl.scan_parquet(path) jan_2024 = ( lf . filter ( (pl.col( "year" ) == 2024 ) & (pl.col( "month" ) == 1 ) ) .collect(engine= "streaming" ) ) print ( "January 2024:

" , jan_2024.head(- 10 )) print ( jan_2024.select([ pl.col( "time" ). min ().alias( "time_min" ), pl.col( "time" ). max ().alias( "time_max" ) ]) ) mt5.shutdown() Ниже показано, как выглядят выходные папки. (venv) c:\Users\Omega Joctan\OneDrive\Documents\PyMetaTester>tree History Folder PATH listing Volume serial number is 2 CFE- 3 A78 C:\USERS\OMEGA JOCTAN\ONEDRIVE\DOCUMENTS\PYMETATESTER\HISTORY ├───Bars │ ├───EURUSD │ │ └───M5 └───Ticks ├───EURUSD │ └───year= 2025 │ ├───month= 10 │ ├───month= 11 │ ├───month= 12 │ └───month= 9 └───GBPUSD └───year= 2025 ├───month= 10 ├───month= 11 ├───month= 12 └───month= 9 К сожалению, мне не удалось получить все тиковые данные, которые я запрашивал, то есть с 1 января по 1 декабря 2025 года. Похоже, что нельзя получить больше тиков, чем доступно в вашем терминале MetaTrader 5. В данном случае у моего брокера было лишь несколько месяцев тиковых данных, и именно их я постоянно получал. From: C:\Users\Omega\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\010E047102812FC0C18890992854220E\bases\<broker name>\ticks\EURUSD



Обработка исторических баров MetaTrader 5 В отличие от тиков, бары основаны на таймфреймах. С барами работать проще, чем с тиками. Аналогично тому, как мы собирали тики, нам нужно похожим образом собрать данные баров. Сначала необходимо убедиться, что символ доступен, и выбрать его в MarketWatch перед запросом его баров. Внутри utils.py: def ensure_symbol(symbol: str ) -> bool : info = mt5.symbol_info(symbol) if info is None : print ( f"Symbol {symbol} not found" ) return False if not info.visible: if not mt5.symbol_select(symbol, True ): print ( f"Failed to select symbol {symbol} " ) return False return True Затем мы собираем данные, начиная с первого и заканчивая последним днём месяца. def fetch_historical_bars(symbol: str , timeframe: int , start_datetime: datetime, end_datetime: datetime): """ Fetch historical bar data for a given symbol and timeframe, forward in time. Saves data to a single Parquet file in append mode. """ if not utils.ensure_symbol(symbol=symbol): print ( f"Symbol {symbol} not available" ) return current = start_datetime.replace(day= 1 , hour= 0 , minute= 0 , second= 0 ) while True : month_start, month_end = utils.month_bounds(current) if ( month_start.year == end_datetime.year and month_start.month == end_datetime.month ): month_end = end_datetime if month_start > end_datetime: break print ( f"Processing {month_start:%Y-%m-%d} -> {month_end:%Y-%m-%d} " ) rates = mt5.copy_rates_range( symbol, timeframe, month_start, month_end ) if rates is None and len (rates)== 0 : config.simulator_logger.warning( f"Failed to Get bars from MetaTrader5" ) current = (month_start + timedelta(days= 32 )).replace(day= 1 ) continue df = bars_to_polars(rates) Мы сохраняем данные баров в соответствующие Parquet-файлы, разделённые по месяцам и годам в виде подпапок. df = df.with_columns([ pl.from_epoch( "time" , time_unit= "s" ).dt.replace_time_zone( "utc" ).alias( "time" ) ]) df = df.with_columns([ pl.col( "time" ).dt.year().alias( "year" ), pl.col( "time" ).dt.month().alias( "month" ), ]) tf_name = utils.TIMEFRAMES_REV[timeframe] df.write_parquet( os.path.join(config.BARS_HISTORY_DIR, symbol, tf_name), partition_by=[ "year" , "month" ], mkdir= True ) if config.is_debug: print (df.head(- 10 )) current = (month_start + timedelta(days= 32 )).replace(day= 1 )

Например, бары, собранные по трём символам за 10 месяцев.

if __name__ == "__main__" : if not mt5.initialize(): print ( f"Failed to Initialize MetaTrader5. Error = {mt5.last_error()} " ) mt5.shutdown() quit() start_date = datetime( 2022 , 1 , 1 , tzinfo=timezone.utc) end_date = datetime( 2025 , 1 , 10 , tzinfo=timezone.utc) fetch_historical_bars( "XAUUSD" , mt5.TIMEFRAME_M1, start_date, end_date) fetch_historical_bars( "EURUSD" , mt5.TIMEFRAME_H1, start_date, end_date) fetch_historical_bars( "GBPUSD" , mt5.TIMEFRAME_M5, start_date, end_date) symbol = "GBPUSD" timeframe = utils.TIMEFRAMES_REV[mt5.TIMEFRAME_M5] path = os.path.join(config.BARS_HISTORY_DIR, symbol, timeframe) lf = pl.scan_parquet(path) jan_2024 = ( lf . filter ( (pl.col( "year" ) == 2024 ) & (pl.col( "month" ) == 1 ) ) .collect(engine= "streaming" ) ) print ( "January 2024:

" , jan_2024.head(- 10 )) print ( jan_2024.select([ pl.col( "time" ). min ().alias( "time_min" ), pl.col( "time" ). max ().alias( "time_max" ) ]) ) mt5.shutdown()

Вывод.

(venv) c:\Users\Omega Joctan\OneDrive\Documents\PyMetaTester>tree History Folder PATH listing Volume serial number is 2 CFE- 3 A78 C:\USERS\OMEGA JOCTAN\ONEDRIVE\DOCUMENTS\PYMETATESTER\HISTORY ├───Bars │ ├───EURUSD │ │ ├───H1 │ │ │ ├───year= 2022 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 1 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 10 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 11 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 12 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 2 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 3 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 4 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 5 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 6 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 7 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 8 │ │ │ │ └───month= 9 │ │ │ ├───year= 2023 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 1 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 10 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 11 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 12 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 2 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 3 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 4 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 5 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 6 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 7 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 8 │ │ │ │ └───month= 9 │ │ │ ├───year= 2024 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 1 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 10 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 11 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 12 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 2 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 3 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 4 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 5 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 6 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 7 │ │ │ │ ├───month= 8 │ │ │ │ └───month= 9 │ │ │ └───year= 2025 │ │ │ └───month= 1 │ │ └───M5 │ │ ├───year= 2022 │ │ │ ├───month= 1 │ │ │ ├───month= 10 │ │ │ ├───month= 11 │ │ │ ├───month= 12 │ │ │ ├───month= 2 │ │ │ ├───month= 3 │ │ │ ├───month= 4 │ │ │ ├───month= 5 │ │ │ ├───month= 6 │ │ │ ├───month= 7 │ │ │ ├───month= 8 │ │ │ └───month= 9 │ │ ├───year= 2023 │ │ │ ├───month= 1 │ │ │ ├───month= 10 │ │ │ ├───month= 11 │ │ │ ├───month= 12 │ │ │ ├───month= 2 │ │ │ ├───month= 3 │ │ │ ├───month= 4 │ │ │ ├───month= 5 │ │ │ ├───month= 6 │ │ │ ├───month= 7 │ │ │ ├───month= 8 │ │ │ └───month= 9 │ │ ├───year= 2024 │ │ │ ├───month= 1 │ │ │ ├───month= 10 │ │ │ ├───month= 11 │ │ │ ├───month= 12 │ │ │ ├───month= 2 │ │ │ ├───month= 3 │ │ │ ├───month= 4 │ │ │ ├───month= 5 │ │ │ ├───month= 6 │ │ │ ├───month= 7 │ │ │ ├───month= 8 │ │ │ └───month= 9 │ │ └───year= 2025 │ │ └───month= 1 └───Ticks ├───EURUSD │ └───year= 2025 │ ├───month= 10 │ ├───month= 11 │ ├───month= 12 │ └───month= 9 └───GBPUSD └───year= 2025 ├───month= 10 ├───month= 11 ├───month= 12 └───month= 9





Перегрузка функций MetaTrader 5



И снова: в предыдущей статье мы смогли смоделировать некоторые торговые операции, хотя слишком сильно полагались на MetaTrader 5 для получения тиков, котировок и части критически важной информации. На этот раз мы хотим получить полностью или почти полностью изолированный пользовательский симулятор.

Сначала мы добавим экземпляр тестера. Это означает, что если пользователь запускает симулятор с аргументом IS_TESTER, установленным в True, то есть в режиме тестера стратегий, вместо извлечения критически важной информации, такой как котировки и тики, напрямую из MetaTrader 5, мы будем получать такую информацию из пользовательских путей, созданных в предыдущих разделах.

Когда IS_TESTER установлен в False, мы делаем обратное — извлекаем такие данные напрямую из MetaTrader 5.

class Simulator: def __init__(self, simulator_name: str , mt5_instance: mt5, deposit: float , leverage: str = "1:100" ): self.IS_RUNNING = True self.IS_TESTER = True self.symbol_info_cache: dict [ str , namedtuple ] = {} def Start(self, IS_TESTER: bool ) -> bool : self.IS_TESTER = IS_TESTER def Stop(self): self.IS_RUNNING = False pass

symbol_info_tick

Теперь, когда у нас есть собственный способ хранения и чтения тиковых данных из локального пути, нам нужен способ возвращать такую информацию пользователю так же, как это делает клиент MetaTrader 5.

Нам нужна аналогичная функция внутри класса Simulator. Функция должна решать, возвращать тики из MetaTrader 5 или тики внутри симулятора.

def symbol_info_tick(self, symbol: str ) -> namedtuple: if self.IS_TESTER: return self.tick_cache[symbol] try : tick = self.mt5_instance.symbol_info_tick(symbol) except Exception as e: self.__GetLogger().warning( f"Failed. MT5 Error = {self.mt5_instance.last_error()} " ) return tick

Внутри класса симулятора у нас есть массив для отслеживания последних тиков.

В конструкторе класса:

self.tick_cache: dict [ str , namedtuple] = {}

Однако этот симулятор должен получать эту тиковую информацию. Для такой задачи нам нужна функция.

def TickUpdate(self, symbol: str , tick: namedtuple): self.tick_cache[symbol] = tick

symbol_info

Эта функция получает с платформы MetaTrader 5 данные по указанному финансовому инструменту.

Сигнатура функции:

symbol_info( symbol )

Нам нужна аналогичная функция в нашем классе симулятора, но она не должна запрашивать эти данные из MetaTrader 5 более одного раза за время жизни симулятора.

После извлечения данных символа из MetaTrader 5 они должны сохраняться в массиве для последующего использования. Это снижает зависимость от MetaTrader 5 и улучшает общую производительность.

def symbol_info(self, symbol: str ) -> namedtuple: """Gets data on the specified financial instrument.""" if symbol not in self.symbol_info_cache: info = self.mt5_instance.symbol_info(symbol) if info is None : return None self.symbol_info_cache[symbol] = info return self.symbol_info_cache[symbol]

Массив для временного хранения данных символов определяется аналогично массиву для хранения тиков, рассмотренному выше.

self.symbol_info_cache: dict [ str , namedtuple] = {}

copy_rates_from

Эта функция получает бары из терминала MetaTrader 5, начиная с указанной даты, и возвращает заданное количество предыдущих баров.

copy_rates_from( symbol, // symbol name timeframe, // timeframe date_from, // initial bar open date count // number of bars )

В аналогичной функции нашего класса мы начинаем с того, что убеждаемся, что заданная начальная дата находится в формате UTC.

def copy_rates_from(self, symbol: str , timeframe: int , date_from: datetime, count: int ) -> np.array: date_from = utils.ensure_utc(date_from)

Если пользователь выбрал режим тестера стратегий (IS_TESTER=True), мы получаем данные баров, сохранённые в Parquet-файлах.

if self.IS_TESTER: path = os.path.join(config.BARS_HISTORY_DIR, symbol, utils.TIMEFRAMES_REV[timeframe]) lf = pl.scan_parquet(path) try : rates = ( lf . filter (pl.col( "time" ) <= date_from) .sort( "time" , descending= True ) .limit(count) .select([ pl.col( "time" ).dt.epoch( "s" ).cast(pl.Int64).alias( "time" ), pl.col( "open" ), pl.col( "high" ), pl.col( "low" ), pl.col( "close" ), pl.col( "tick_volume" ), pl.col( "spread" ), pl.col( "real_volume" ), ]) .collect(engine= "streaming" ) ).to_dicts() rates = np.array(rates)[::- 1 ] except Exception as e: config.tester_logger.warn( f"Failed to copy rates {e} " ) return np.array( dict ()) else : rates = self.mt5_instance.copy_rates_from(symbol, timeframe, date_from, count) rates = np.array(self.__mt5_rates_to_dicts(rates)) if rates is None : config.simulator_logger.warn( f"Failed to copy rates. MetaTrader 5 error = {self.mt5_instance.last_error()} " ) return np.array( dict ()) return rates

Если переменная класса IS_TESTER установлена в False, мы получаем данные баров напрямую из MetaTrader 5.

Поскольку MetaTrader 5 возвращает структурированный массив NumPy, преобразуем его в массив NumPy со словарями данных для каждого элемента массива. Это делает формат согласованным с форматом, полученным после преобразования объекта Polars DataFrame.

def __mt5_rates_to_dicts(self, rates) -> list [ dict ]: if rates is None or len (rates) == 0 : return [] if rates.dtype.names is not None : return [ {name: r[name].item() if hasattr (r[name], "item" ) else r[name] for name in rates.dtype.names} for r in rates ]

Пример использования:

sim = Simulator(simulator_name= "MySimulator" , mt5_instance=mt5, deposit= 1078.30 , leverage= "1:500" ) start = datetime( 2025 , 1 , 1 ) bars = 10 sim.Start(IS_TESTER= True ) rates = sim.copy_rates_from(symbol= "EURUSD" , timeframe=mt5.TIMEFRAME_H1, date_from=start, count=bars) print ( "is_tester=true

" , rates) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= False ) rates = sim.copy_rates_from(symbol= "EURUSD" , timeframe=mt5.TIMEFRAME_H1, date_from=start, count=bars) print ( "is_tester=false

" ,rates)

Вывод.

is_tester=true [{ 'time' : 1735653600 , 'open' : 1.04104 , 'high' : 1.04145 , 'low' : 1.03913 , 'close' : 1.03928 , 'tick_volume' : 2543 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735657200 , 'open' : 1.03929 , 'high' : 1.03973 , 'low' : 1.03836 , 'close' : 1.0393 , 'tick_volume' : 3171 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735660800 , 'open' : 1.03931 , 'high' : 1.03943 , 'low' : 1.03748 , 'close' : 1.03759 , 'tick_volume' : 4073 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735664400 , 'open' : 1.03759 , 'high' : 1.03893 , 'low' : 1.03527 , 'close' : 1.03548 , 'tick_volume' : 5531 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735668000 , 'open' : 1.03548 , 'high' : 1.03614 , 'low' : 1.0346899999999999 , 'close' : 1.03504 , 'tick_volume' : 3918 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735671600 , 'open' : 1.03504 , 'high' : 1.03551 , 'low' : 1.03442 , 'close' : 1.03493 , 'tick_volume' : 3279 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735675200 , 'open' : 1.0348600000000001 , 'high' : 1.03569 , 'low' : 1.03455 , 'close' : 1.0352999999999999 , 'tick_volume' : 2693 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735678800 , 'open' : 1.0352999999999999 , 'high' : 1.03647 , 'low' : 1.03516 , 'close' : 1.03548 , 'tick_volume' : 1840 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735682400 , 'open' : 1.03549 , 'high' : 1.03633 , 'low' : 1.03546 , 'close' : 1.03586 , 'tick_volume' : 1192 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735686000 , 'open' : 1.03586 , 'high' : 1.0361 , 'low' : 1.03527 , 'close' : 1.03527 , 'tick_volume' : 975 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 }] is_tester=false [{ 'time' : 1735653600 , 'open' : 1.04104 , 'high' : 1.04145 , 'low' : 1.03913 , 'close' : 1.03928 , 'tick_volume' : 2543 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735657200 , 'open' : 1.03929 , 'high' : 1.03973 , 'low' : 1.03836 , 'close' : 1.0393 , 'tick_volume' : 3171 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735660800 , 'open' : 1.03931 , 'high' : 1.03943 , 'low' : 1.03748 , 'close' : 1.03759 , 'tick_volume' : 4073 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735664400 , 'open' : 1.03759 , 'high' : 1.03893 , 'low' : 1.03527 , 'close' : 1.03548 , 'tick_volume' : 5531 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735668000 , 'open' : 1.03548 , 'high' : 1.03614 , 'low' : 1.0346899999999999 , 'close' : 1.03504 , 'tick_volume' : 3918 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735671600 , 'open' : 1.03504 , 'high' : 1.03551 , 'low' : 1.03442 , 'close' : 1.03493 , 'tick_volume' : 3279 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735675200 , 'open' : 1.0348600000000001 , 'high' : 1.03569 , 'low' : 1.03455 , 'close' : 1.0352999999999999 , 'tick_volume' : 2693 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735678800 , 'open' : 1.0352999999999999 , 'high' : 1.03647 , 'low' : 1.03516 , 'close' : 1.03548 , 'tick_volume' : 1840 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735682400 , 'open' : 1.03549 , 'high' : 1.03633 , 'low' : 1.03546 , 'close' : 1.03586 , 'tick_volume' : 1192 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1735686000 , 'open' : 1.03586 , 'high' : 1.0361 , 'low' : 1.03527 , 'close' : 1.03527 , 'tick_volume' : 975 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 }]

copy_rates_from_pos

Согласно документации, эта функция получает бары из терминала MetaTrader 5, начиная с указанного индекса.

В индексе 0 находится текущий бар, а бар с наибольшим индексом является самым старым баром в терминале.

Это самая сложная из всех функций, копирующих информацию о барах из MetaTrader 5, просто потому что она зависит от времени.

Поскольку бар с индексом 0 всегда является текущим баром, это означает, что текущая функция должна знать время текущего тика. При запуске симулятора в так называемом тестере стратегий мы наследуем функцию copy_rates_from, которая принимает время начальной даты. Мы передаём ей начальную дату: текущее время + текущий таймфрейм в секундах * количество баров, запрошенное пользователем.

def copy_rates_from_pos(self, symbol: str , timeframe: int , start_pos: int , count: int ) -> np.array: if self.tick is None or self.tick.time is None : self.__GetLogger().critical( "Time information not found in the ticker, call the function 'TickUpdate' giving it the latest tick information" ) now = datetime.now(tz=timezone.utc) else : now = self.tick.time if self.IS_TESTER: rates = self.copy_rates_from(symbol=symbol, timeframe=timeframe, date_from=now+timedelta(seconds=utils.PeriodSeconds(timeframe)*start_pos), count=count) else : rates = self.mt5_instance.copy_rates_from_pos(symbol, timeframe, start_pos, count) rates = np.array(self.__mt5_rates_to_dicts(rates)) if rates is None : self.__GetLogger().warning( f"Failed to copy rates. MetaTrader 5 error = {self.mt5_instance.last_error()} " ) return np.array( dict ()) return rates

Когда IS_TESTER=False, то есть система работает в реальном времени, симулятор получает бары напрямую из терминала MetaTrader 5.

Пример использования:

sim = Simulator(simulator_name= "MySimulator" , mt5_instance=mt5, deposit= 1078.30 , leverage= "1:500" ) start = datetime( 2025 , 1 , 1 ) bars = 10 symbol = "EURUSD" timeframe = mt5.TIMEFRAME_H1 sim.Start(IS_TESTER= True ) rates = sim.copy_rates_from_pos(symbol=symbol, timeframe=timeframe, start_pos= 0 , count=bars) print ( "is_tester=true

" , rates) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= False ) rates = sim.copy_rates_from_pos(symbol=symbol, timeframe=timeframe, start_pos= 0 , count=bars) print ( "is_tester=false

" ,rates)

Вывод.

(venv) C:\Users\Omega Joctan\OneDrive\Documents\PyMetaTester>python test.py 2025 - 12 - 25 12 : 42 : 33 , 366 | CRITICAL | tester | copy_rates_from_pos 221 --> Time information not found in the ticker, call the function 'TickUpdate' giving it the latest tick information is_tester=true [{ 'time' : 1766584800 , 'open' : 1.17927 , 'high' : 1.17932 , 'low' : 1.1784 , 'close' : 1.17843 , 'tick_volume' : 1983 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766588400 , 'open' : 1.17843 , 'high' : 1.17909 , 'low' : 1.17838 , 'close' : 1.17853 , 'tick_volume' : 2783 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766592000 , 'open' : 1.17849 , 'high' : 1.17869 , 'low' : 1.17773 , 'close' : 1.17807 , 'tick_volume' : 2690 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766595600 , 'open' : 1.17804 , 'high' : 1.17825 , 'low' : 1.17754 , 'close' : 1.17781 , 'tick_volume' : 2834 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766599200 , 'open' : 1.17781 , 'high' : 1.1781 , 'low' : 1.17732 , 'close' : 1.17795 , 'tick_volume' : 2354 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766602800 , 'open' : 1.17794 , 'high' : 1.17832 , 'low' : 1.17726 , 'close' : 1.17766 , 'tick_volume' : 1424 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766606400 , 'open' : 1.17764 , 'high' : 1.17798 , 'low' : 1.17744 , 'close' : 1.17788 , 'tick_volume' : 1105 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766610000 , 'open' : 1.17788 , 'high' : 1.1782 , 'low' : 1.17787 , 'close' : 1.17817 , 'tick_volume' : 654 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766613600 , 'open' : 1.17817 , 'high' : 1.17819 , 'low' : 1.1779 , 'close' : 1.1779600000000001 , 'tick_volume' : 608 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766617200 , 'open' : 1.1779600000000001 , 'high' : 1.17797 , 'low' : 1.17761 , 'close' : 1.17768 , 'tick_volume' : 1165 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 }] 2025 - 12 - 25 12 : 42 : 33 , 394 | CRITICAL | simulator | copy_rates_from_pos 221 --> Time information not found in the ticker, call the function 'TickUpdate' giving it the latest tick information is_tester=false [{ 'time' : 1766584800 , 'open' : 1.17927 , 'high' : 1.17932 , 'low' : 1.1784 , 'close' : 1.17843 , 'tick_volume' : 1983 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766588400 , 'open' : 1.17843 , 'high' : 1.17909 , 'low' : 1.17838 , 'close' : 1.17853 , 'tick_volume' : 2783 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766592000 , 'open' : 1.17849 , 'high' : 1.17869 , 'low' : 1.17773 , 'close' : 1.17807 , 'tick_volume' : 2690 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766595600 , 'open' : 1.17804 , 'high' : 1.17825 , 'low' : 1.17754 , 'close' : 1.17781 , 'tick_volume' : 2834 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766599200 , 'open' : 1.17781 , 'high' : 1.1781 , 'low' : 1.17732 , 'close' : 1.17795 , 'tick_volume' : 2354 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766602800 , 'open' : 1.17794 , 'high' : 1.17832 , 'low' : 1.17726 , 'close' : 1.17766 , 'tick_volume' : 1424 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766606400 , 'open' : 1.17764 , 'high' : 1.17798 , 'low' : 1.17744 , 'close' : 1.17788 , 'tick_volume' : 1105 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766610000 , 'open' : 1.17788 , 'high' : 1.1782 , 'low' : 1.17787 , 'close' : 1.17817 , 'tick_volume' : 654 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766613600 , 'open' : 1.17817 , 'high' : 1.17819 , 'low' : 1.1779 , 'close' : 1.1779600000000001 , 'tick_volume' : 608 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 } { 'time' : 1766617200 , 'open' : 1.1779600000000001 , 'high' : 1.17797 , 'low' : 1.17761 , 'close' : 1.17768 , 'tick_volume' : 1165 , 'spread' : 0 , 'real_volume' : 0 }]

copy_rates_range

Эта функция получает бары из терминала MetaTrader 5 в указанном диапазоне дат.

copy_rates_range( symbol, // symbol name timeframe, // timeframe date_from, // date the bars are requested from date_to // date, up to which the bars are requested )

В отличие от двух предыдущих, эта функция возвращает бары между двумя датами: date_from, то есть начальной датой, и date_to, то есть конечной датой.

def copy_rates_range(self, symbol: str , timeframe: int , date_from: datetime, date_to: datetime): date_from = utils.ensure_utc(date_from) date_to = utils.ensure_utc(date_to) if self.IS_TESTER: path = os.path.join(config.BARS_HISTORY_DIR, symbol, utils.TIMEFRAMES_REV[timeframe]) lf = pl.scan_parquet(path) try : rates = ( lf . filter ( (pl.col( "time" ) >= pl.lit(date_from)) & (pl.col( "time" ) <= pl.lit(date_to)) ) .sort( "time" , descending= True ) .select([ pl.col( "time" ).dt.epoch( "s" ).cast(pl.Int64).alias( "time" ), pl.col( "open" ), pl.col( "high" ), pl.col( "low" ), pl.col( "close" ), pl.col( "tick_volume" ), pl.col( "spread" ), pl.col( "real_volume" ), ]) .collect(engine= "streaming" ) ).to_dicts() rates = np.array(rates)[::- 1 ] except Exception as e: self.__GetLogger().warning( f"Failed to copy rates {e} " ) return np.array( dict ()) else : rates = self.mt5_instance.copy_rates_range(symbol, timeframe, date_from, date_to) rates = np.array(self.__mt5_rates_to_dicts(rates)) if rates is None : self.__GetLogger().warning( f"Failed to copy rates. MetaTrader 5 error = {self.mt5_instance.last_error()} " ) return np.array( dict ()) return rates

copy_ticks_from

Согласно документации, эта функция получает тики из терминала MetaTrader 5, начиная с указанной даты.

copy_ticks_from( symbol, date_from, count, flags )

В аналогичной функции внутри нашего класса симулятора мы читаем тики из нашей базы данных, когда пользователь выбрал режим тестера стратегий (IS_TESTER=True), а в противоположном случае читаем их напрямую из MetaTrader 5.

def copy_ticks_from(self, symbol: str , date_from: datetime, count: int , flags: int =mt5.COPY_TICKS_ALL) -> np.array: date_from = utils.ensure_utc(date_from) flag_mask = self.__tick_flag_mask(flags) if self.IS_TESTER: path = os.path.join(config.TICKS_HISTORY_DIR, symbol) lf = pl.scan_parquet(path) try : ticks = ( lf . filter (pl.col( "time" ) >= pl.lit(date_from)) . filter ((pl.col( "flags" ) & flag_mask) != 0 ) .sort( [ "time" , "time_msc" ], descending=[ False , False ] ) .limit(count) .select([ pl.col( "time" ).dt.epoch( "s" ).cast(pl.Int64).alias( "time" ), pl.col( "bid" ), pl.col( "ask" ), pl.col( "last" ), pl.col( "volume" ), pl.col( "time_msc" ), pl.col( "flags" ), pl.col( "volume_real" ), ]) .collect(engine= "streaming" ) ).to_dicts() ticks = np.array(ticks) except Exception as e: self.__GetLogger().warning( f"Failed to copy ticks {e} " ) return np.array( dict ()) else : ticks = self.mt5_instance.copy_ticks_from(symbol, date_from, count, flags) ticks = np.array(self.__mt5_data_to_dicts(ticks)) if ticks is None : self.__GetLogger().warning( f"Failed to copy ticks. MetaTrader 5 error = {self.mt5_instance.last_error()} " ) return np.array( dict ()) return ticks

Поскольку запрос тиков включает параметр flags, позволяющий пользователям выбирать, какие именно тики они хотят получить, нам нужен способ создать маску флагов, полезную для фильтрации тиков в зависимости от потребностей пользователя.

Согласно документации:

Флаг определяет тип запрашиваемых тиков. Значения флагов описаны в перечислении COPY_TICKS . ID Описание COPY_TICKS_ALL все тики COPY_TICKS_INFO тики, содержащие изменения цены Bid и/или Ask COPY_TICKS_TRADE тики, содержащие изменения Last и/или Volume

TICK_FLAG определяет возможные флаги для тиков. Эти флаги используются для описания тиков, полученных функциями copy_ticks_from() и copy_ticks_range(). ID Описание TICK_FLAG_BID цена Bid изменилась TICK_FLAG_ASK цена Ask изменилась TICK_FLAG_LAST цена Last изменилась TICK_FLAG_VOLUME объём изменился TICK_FLAG_BUY последняя цена Buy изменилась TICK_FLAG_SELL последняя цена Sell изменилась

def __tick_flag_mask(self, flags: int ) -> int : if flags == mt5.COPY_TICKS_ALL: return ( mt5.TICK_FLAG_BID | mt5.TICK_FLAG_ASK | mt5.TICK_FLAG_LAST | mt5.TICK_FLAG_VOLUME | mt5.TICK_FLAG_BUY | mt5.TICK_FLAG_SELL ) mask = 0 if flags & mt5.COPY_TICKS_INFO: mask |= mt5.TICK_FLAG_BID | mt5.TICK_FLAG_ASK if flags & mt5.COPY_TICKS_TRADE: mask |= mt5.TICK_FLAG_LAST | mt5.TICK_FLAG_VOLUME return mask

Пример использования:

sim = Simulator(simulator_name= "MySimulator" , mt5_instance=mt5, deposit= 1078.30 , leverage= "1:500" ) start = datetime( 2025 , 1 , 1 ) end = datetime( 2025 , 1 , 5 ) bars = 10 symbol = "EURUSD" timeframe = mt5.TIMEFRAME_H1 sim.Start(IS_TESTER= True ) ticks = sim.copy_ticks_from(symbol=symbol, date_from=start.replace(month= 12 , hour= 0 , minute= 0 ), count=bars) print ( "is_tester=true

" , ticks) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= False ) ticks = sim.copy_ticks_from(symbol=symbol, date_from=start.replace(month= 12 , hour= 0 , minute= 0 ), count=bars) print ( "is_tester=false

" , ticks)

Вывод.

is_tester=true [{ 'time' : 1764547200 , 'bid' : 1.15936 , 'ask' : 1.1596899999999999 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547200174 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547206 , 'bid' : 1.15934 , 'ask' : 1.15962 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547206476 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547211 , 'bid' : 1.1593499999999999 , 'ask' : 1.15997 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547211273 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547215 , 'bid' : 1.15936 , 'ask' : 1.15979 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547215872 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547221 , 'bid' : 1.15936 , 'ask' : 1.15964 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547221475 , 'flags' : 4 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547231 , 'bid' : 1.1593499999999999 , 'ask' : 1.15997 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547231674 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547260 , 'bid' : 1.1593499999999999 , 'ask' : 1.15997 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547260073 , 'flags' : 130 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547265 , 'bid' : 1.15892 , 'ask' : 1.15998 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547265485 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547320 , 'bid' : 1.15892 , 'ask' : 1.15998 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547320074 , 'flags' : 130 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547345 , 'bid' : 1.15894 , 'ask' : 1.15998 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547345872 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 }] is_tester=false [{ 'time' : 1764547200 , 'bid' : 1.15936 , 'ask' : 1.1596899999999999 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547200174 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547206 , 'bid' : 1.15934 , 'ask' : 1.15962 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547206476 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547211 , 'bid' : 1.1593499999999999 , 'ask' : 1.15997 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547211273 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547215 , 'bid' : 1.15936 , 'ask' : 1.15979 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547215872 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547221 , 'bid' : 1.15936 , 'ask' : 1.15964 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547221475 , 'flags' : 4 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547231 , 'bid' : 1.1593499999999999 , 'ask' : 1.15997 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547231674 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547260 , 'bid' : 1.1593499999999999 , 'ask' : 1.15997 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547260073 , 'flags' : 130 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547265 , 'bid' : 1.15892 , 'ask' : 1.15998 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547265485 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547320 , 'bid' : 1.15892 , 'ask' : 1.15998 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547320074 , 'flags' : 130 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547345 , 'bid' : 1.15894 , 'ask' : 1.15998 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547345872 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 }]

copy_ticks_range

Согласно документации, эта функция получает тики из терминала MetaTrader 5 за указанный диапазон дат.

Сигнатура функции:

copy_ticks_range( symbol, // symbol name date_from, // date the ticks are requested from date_to, // date, up to which the ticks are requested flags // combination of flags defining the type of requested ticks )

Ниже приведена аналогичная реализация функции внутри класса Simulator.

def copy_ticks_range(self, symbol: str , date_from: datetime, date_to: datetime, flags: int =mt5.COPY_TICKS_ALL) -> np.array: date_from = utils.ensure_utc(date_from) date_to = utils.ensure_utc(date_to) flag_mask = self.__tick_flag_mask(flags) if self.IS_TESTER: path = os.path.join(config.TICKS_HISTORY_DIR, symbol) lf = pl.scan_parquet(path) try : ticks = ( lf . filter ( (pl.col( "time" ) >= pl.lit(date_from)) & (pl.col( "time" ) <= pl.lit(date_to)) ) . filter ((pl.col( "flags" ) & flag_mask) != 0 ) .sort( [ "time" , "time_msc" ], descending=[ False , False ] ) .select([ pl.col( "time" ).dt.epoch( "s" ).cast(pl.Int64).alias( "time" ), pl.col( "bid" ), pl.col( "ask" ), pl.col( "last" ), pl.col( "volume" ), pl.col( "time_msc" ), pl.col( "flags" ), pl.col( "volume_real" ), ]) .collect(engine= "streaming" ) ).to_dicts() ticks = np.array(ticks) except Exception as e: self.__GetLogger().warning( f"Failed to copy ticks {e} " ) return np.array( dict ()) else : ticks = self.mt5_instance.copy_ticks_range(symbol, date_from, date_to, flags) ticks = np.array(self.__mt5_data_to_dicts(ticks)) if ticks is None : self.__GetLogger().warning( f"Failed to copy ticks. MetaTrader 5 error = {self.mt5_instance.last_error()} " ) return np.array( dict ()) return ticks

Пример использования:

sim = Simulator(simulator_name= "MySimulator" , mt5_instance=mt5, deposit= 1078.30 , leverage= "1:500" ) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= True ) ticks = sim.copy_ticks_range(symbol=symbol, date_from=start.replace(month= 12 , hour= 0 , minute= 0 ), date_to=end.replace(month= 12 , hour= 0 , minute= 5 )) print ( "is_tester=true

" , ticks) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= False ) ticks = sim.copy_ticks_range(symbol=symbol, date_from=start.replace(month= 12 , hour= 0 , minute= 0 ), date_to=end.replace(month= 12 , hour= 0 , minute= 5 )) print ( "is_tester=false

" , ticks)

Вывод.

is_tester=true [{ 'time' : 1764547200 , 'bid' : 1.15936 , 'ask' : 1.1596899999999999 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547200174 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547206 , 'bid' : 1.15934 , 'ask' : 1.15962 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547206476 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547211 , 'bid' : 1.1593499999999999 , 'ask' : 1.15997 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547211273 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } ... { 'time' : 1764550799 , 'bid' : 1.15965 , 'ask' : 1.16006 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764550799475 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764550799 , 'bid' : 1.15971 , 'ask' : 1.16011 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764550799669 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764550799 , 'bid' : 1.15965 , 'ask' : 1.16006 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764550799877 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 }] is_tester=false [{ 'time' : 1764547200 , 'bid' : 1.15936 , 'ask' : 1.1596899999999999 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547200174 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547206 , 'bid' : 1.15934 , 'ask' : 1.15962 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547206476 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764547211 , 'bid' : 1.1593499999999999 , 'ask' : 1.15997 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764547211273 , 'flags' : 134 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } ... { 'time' : 1764893040 , 'bid' : 1.16424 , 'ask' : 1.16479 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764893040071 , 'flags' : 130 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764893061 , 'bid' : 1.16424 , 'ask' : 1.16479 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764893061887 , 'flags' : 4 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 } { 'time' : 1764893096 , 'bid' : 1.16424 , 'ask' : 1.16482 , 'last' : 0.0 , 'volume' : 0 , 'time_msc' : 1764893096077 , 'flags' : 4 , 'volume_real' : 0.0 }]

В предыдущей статье у нас были пользовательские функции для получения информации об открытых позициях, ордерах, сделках и так далее. На этот раз мы перегрузим все эти функции с использованием синтаксиса модуля Python–MetaTrader5.



orders_total

Согласно документации, эта функция получает количество активных ордеров из терминала MetaTrader 5

orders_total()

Она возвращает целочисленное значение.

Если симулятор работает в режиме тестера стратегий, функция возвращает количество ордеров, хранящихся в контейнере симулированных ордеров; в противном случае она возвращает ордера из клиента MetaTrader 5.

def orders_total(self) -> int : """Get the number of active orders. Returns (int): The number of active orders in either a simulator or MetaTrader 5 """ return len (self.orders_container) if self.IS_TESTER else self.mt5_instance.orders_total()

orders_get

Согласно документации,эта функция получает активные ордера с возможностью фильтрации по символу или тикету. Есть три варианта вызова.

orders_get()

Вызов с указанием символа, по которому нужно получить активные ордера.

orders_get( symbol= "SYMBOL" // symbol name )

Вызов с указанием группы символов, по которым нужно получить активные ордера.

orders_get( group= "GROUP" // filter for selecting orders for symbols )

Вызов с указанием тикета ордера.

orders_get( ticket=TICKET // ticket )

Эта функция возвращает информацию в виде структуры именованного кортежа (namedtuple). В случае ошибки возвращает None. Информацию об ошибке можно получить с помощью last_error().

Чтобы наш симулятор был максимально похож на терминал MetaTrader 5, мы должны возвращать похожий тип данных (namedtuple).

from collections import namedtuple

Мы можем определить эквивалентную функцию в нашем симуляторе следующим образом:

def orders_get(self, symbol: Optional [ str ] = None , group: Optional [ str ] = None , ticket: Optional [ int ] = None ) -> namedtuple: """G et active orders with the ability to filter by symbol or ticket. Есть три варианта вызова. Returns: list: Returns info in the form of a named tuple structure (namedtuple). В случае ошибки возвращает None. Информацию об ошибке можно получить с помощью last_error(). """

Нам нужно не только вернуть так называемый namedtuple, но и обеспечить похожее содержимое этого типа данных.

def __init__(self, simulator_name: str , mt5_instance: mt5, deposit: float , leverage: str = "1:100" ): self.TradeOrder = namedtuple( "TradeOrder" , [ "ticket" , "time_setup" , "time_setup_msc" , "time_done" , "time_done_msc" , "time_expiration" , "type" , "type_time" , "type_filling" , "state" , "magic" , "position_id" , "position_by_id" , "reason" , "volume_initial" , "volume_current" , "price_open" , "sl" , "tp" , "price_current" , "price_stoplimit" , "symbol" , "comment" , "external_id" , ] )

Ниже приведена аналогичная функция в нашем классе Simulator.

def orders_get(self, symbol: Optional [ str ] = None , group: Optional [ str ] = None , ticket: Optional [ int ] = None ) -> namedtuple: self.__orders_container__.extend([order1, order2]) if self.IS_TESTER: orders = self.__orders_container__ if symbol is None and group is None and ticket is None : return tuple (orders) if symbol is not None : return tuple (o for o in orders if o.symbol == symbol) if group is not None : return tuple (o for o in orders if fnmatch.fnmatch(o.symbol, group)) if ticket is not None : return tuple (o for o in orders if o.ticket == ticket) return tuple () try : if symbol is not None : return self.mt5_instance.orders_get(symbol=symbol) if group is not None : return self.mt5_instance.orders_get(group=group) if ticket is not None : return self.mt5_instance.orders_get(ticket=ticket) return self.mt5_instance.orders_get() except Exception: return None

Если пользователь выбирает режим тестера стратегий (IS_TESTER=True), мы получаем ордера и информацию о них изнутри симулятора; в противном случае извлекаем их из терминала MetaTrader 5.

С двумя отложенными ордерами в моём терминале MetaTrader 5:

И две симулированные сделки:

order1 = self.TradeOrder( ticket= 123456 , time_setup= int (datetime.now().timestamp()), time_setup_msc= int (datetime.now().timestamp() * 1000 ), time_done= 0 , time_done_msc= 0 , time_expiration= 0 , type =mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT, type_time= 0 , type_filling=mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN, state=mt5.ORDER_STATE_PLACED, magic= 0 , position_id= 0 , position_by_id= 0 , reason= 0 , volume_initial= 0.01 , volume_current= 0.01 , price_open= 1.1750 , sl= 1.1700 , tp= 1.1800 , price_current= 1.1750 , price_stoplimit= 0.0 , symbol= "GBPUSD" , comment= "" , external_id= "" , ) order2 = self.TradeOrder( ticket= 123457 , time_setup= int (datetime.now().timestamp()), time_setup_msc= int (datetime.now().timestamp() * 1000 ), time_done= 0 , time_done_msc= 0 , time_expiration= 0 , type =mt5.ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT, type_time= 0 , type_filling=mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN, state=mt5.ORDER_STATE_PLACED, magic= 0 , position_id= 0 , position_by_id= 0 , reason= 0 , volume_initial= 0.01 , volume_current= 0.01 , price_open= 1.1800 , sl= 1.1850 , tp= 1.1700 , price_current= 1.1800 , price_stoplimit= 0.0 , symbol= "EURUSD" , comment= "" , external_id= "" , ) self.__orders_container__.extend([order1, order2])

Затем мы проверяем наличие ордеров как в MetaTrader 5, так и в симуляторе.

sim = Simulator(simulator_name= "MySimulator" , mt5_instance=mt5, deposit= 1078.30 , leverage= "1:500" ) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= True ) print ( "Orders in the simulator:

" , sim.orders_get()) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= False ) print ( "Orders in MetaTrader 5:

" , sim.orders_get())

Вывод:

Ордера в симуляторе: (TradeOrder(ticket= 123456 , time_setup= 1766749779 , time_setup_msc= 1766749779726 , time_done= 0 , time_done_msc= 0 , time_expiration= 0 , type = 2 , type_time= 0 , type_filling= 2 , state= 1 , magic= 0 , position_id= 0 , position_by_id= 0 , reason= 0 , volume_initial= 0.01 , volume_current= 0.01 , price_open= 1.175 , sl= 1.17 , tp= 1.18 , price_current= 1.175 , price_stoplimit= 0.0 , symbol= 'GBPUSD' , comment= '' , external_id= '' ), TradeOrder(ticket= 123457 , time_setup= 1766749779 , time_setup_msc= 1766749779726 , time_done= 0 , time_done_msc= 0 , time_expiration= 0 , type = 3 , type_time= 0 , type_filling= 2 , state= 1 , magic= 0 , position_id= 0 , position_by_id= 0 , reason= 0 , volume_initial= 0.01 , volume_current= 0.01 , price_open= 1.18 , sl= 1.185 , tp= 1.17 , price_current= 1.18 , price_stoplimit= 0.0 , symbol= 'EURUSD' , comment= '' , external_id= '' )) Orders in MetaTrader 5 : (TradeOrder(ticket= 1381968725 , time_setup= 1766748043 , time_setup_msc= 1766748043247 , time_done= 0 , time_done_msc= 0 , time_expiration= 0 , type = 2 , type_time= 0 , type_filling= 2 , state= 1 , magic= 0 , position_id= 0 , position_by_id= 0 , reason= 0 , volume_initial= 0.01 , volume_current= 0.01 , price_open= 1.17414 , sl= 0.0 , tp= 0.0 , price_current= 1.17769 , price_stoplimit= 0.0 , symbol= 'EURUSD' , comment= '' , external_id= '' ), TradeOrder(ticket= 1381968767 , time_setup= 1766748049 , time_setup_msc= 1766748049051 , time_done= 0 , time_done_msc= 0 , time_expiration= 0 , type = 3 , type_time= 0 , type_filling= 2 , state= 1 , magic= 0 , position_id= 0 , position_by_id= 0 , reason= 0 , volume_initial= 0.01 , volume_current= 0.01 , price_open= 1.17949 , sl= 0.0 , tp= 0.0 , price_current= 1.17769 , price_stoplimit= 0.0 , symbol= 'EURUSD' , comment= '' , external_id= '' ))

positions_total

Согласно документации, эта функция возвращает количество открытых позиций в клиенте MetaTrader 5. positions_total()

Ниже приведён аналогичный метод в симуляторе.

def positions_total(self) -> int : """Get the number of open positions in MetaTrader 5 client. Returns: int: number of positions """ if self.IS_TESTER: return len (self.__positions_container__) try : total = self.mt5_instance.positions_total() except Exception as e: self.__GetLogger().error( f"MetaTrader5 error = {e} " ) return - 1 return total

positions_get

Этот метод выглядит и работает аналогично методу orders_get, который мы только что рассмотрели выше.

Из документации:

Функция получает открытые позиции с возможностью фильтрации по символу или тикету. У неё есть три варианта вызова. Вызов без параметров возвращает открытые позиции по всем символам. positions_get() Вызов с указанием символа возвращает открытые позиции по указанному инструменту. positions_get( symbol= "SYMBOL" // symbol name ) Вызов с указанием группы символов, по которым должны быть получены открытые позиции. positions_get( group= "GROUP" // filter for selecting positions by symbols ) Вызов с указанием тикета позиции. positions_get( ticket=TICKET // ticket )

Подобно методу orders_get, этот метод возвращает данные в виде структуры именованного кортежа namedtuple. В случае ошибки возвращает None. Информацию об ошибке можно получить с помощью last_error().

С учётом этого нам нужна аналогичная структура для хранения информации о позициях в нашем симуляторе — похожая на ту, которую возвращает модуль MetaTrader 5-Python.

def positions_get(self, symbol: Optional [ str ] = None , group: Optional [ str ] = None , ticket: Optional [ int ] = None ) -> namedtuple: if self.IS_TESTER: positions = self.__positions_container__ if symbol is None and group is None and ticket is None : return tuple (positions) if symbol is not None : return tuple (o for o in positions if o.symbol == symbol) if group is not None : return tuple (o for o in positions if fnmatch.fnmatch(o.symbol, group)) if ticket is not None : return tuple (o for o in positions if o.ticket == ticket) return tuple () try : if symbol is not None : return self.mt5_instance.positions_get(symbol=symbol) if group is not None : return self.mt5_instance.positions_get(group=group) if ticket is not None : return self.mt5_instance.positions_get(ticket=ticket) return self.mt5_instance.positions_get() except Exception: return None

Пример использования:

sim = Simulator(simulator_name= "MySimulator" , mt5_instance=mt5, deposit= 1078.30 , leverage= "1:500" ) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= True ) print ( "positions total in the Simulator: " ,sim.positions_total()) print ( "positions in the Simulator:

" ,sim.positions_get()) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= False ) print ( "positions total in MetaTrader5: " ,sim.positions_total()) print ( "positions in MetaTraer5:

" ,sim.positions_get())

Вывод.

(venv) C:\Users\Omega Joctan\OneDrive\Documents\PyMetaTester>python test.py positions total in the Simulator: 0 positions in the Simulator: () positions total in MetaTrader5: 2 positions in MetaTraer5: (TradePosition(ticket= 1381981938 , time= 1766748992 , time_msc= 1766748992425 , time_update= 1766748992 , time_update_msc= 1766748992425 , type = 0 , magic= 0 , identifier= 1381981938 , reason= 0 , volume= 0.01 , price_open= 1.17688 , sl= 0.0 , tp= 0.0 , price_current= 1.17755 , swap= 0.0 , profit= 0.67 , symbol= 'EURUSD' , comment= '' , external_id= '' ), TradePosition(ticket= 1381981988 , time= 1766748994 , time_msc= 1766748994018 , time_update= 1766748994 , time_update_msc= 1766748994018 , type = 1 , magic= 0 , identifier= 1381981988 , reason= 0 , volume= 0.01 , price_open= 1.17688 , sl= 0.0 , tp= 0.0 , price_current= 1.17755 , swap= 0.0 , profit=- 0.67 , symbol= 'EURUSD' , comment= '' , external_id= '' ))

history_orders_total

Согласно документации, этот метод получает количество ордеров в торговой истории за определённый временной интервал.

history_orders_total( date_from, // date the orders are requested from date_to // date, up to which the orders are requested )

Параметры:

date_from: дата, начиная с которой запрашиваются ордера. Задаётся объектом datetime или количеством секунд, прошедших с 1970.01.01.

date_to: дата, до которой запрашиваются ордера. Задаётся объектом datetime или количеством секунд, прошедших с 1970.01.01.

Аналогичная функция в симуляторе может быть реализована следующим образом: def history_orders_total(self, date_from: datetime, date_to: datetime) -> int : if date_from is None or date_to is None : self.__GetLogger().error( "date_from and date_to must be specified" ) return None date_from = utils.ensure_utc(date_from) date_to = utils.ensure_utc(date_to) if self.IS_TESTER: date_from_ts = int (date_from.timestamp()) date_to_ts = int (date_to.timestamp()) return sum ( 1 for o in self.__orders_history_container__ if date_from_ts <= o.time_setup <= date_to_ts ) try : total = self.mt5_instance.history_orders_total(date_from, date_to) except Exception as e: self.__GetLogger().error( f"MetaTrader5 error = {e} " ) return - 1 return total Пример использования: sim.Start(IS_TESTER= True ) date_to = datetime.now() date_from = date_to - timedelta(days= 1 ) print (sim.history_orders_total(date_from=date_from,date_to=date_to)) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= False ) print (sim.history_orders_total(date_from=date_from,date_to=date_to)) Вывод. (venv) C:\Users\Omega Joctan\OneDrive\Documents\PyMetaTester>python test.py orders in the last 24 hours in the Simulator: 0 orders in the last 24 hours in MetaTrader5: 3 history_orders_get

Согласно документации, этот метод получает ордера из торговой истории с возможностью фильтрации по тикету или позиции. Он возвращает все ордера, попадающие в указанный интервал. У неё есть три варианта вызова. history_orders_get( date_from, // date the orders are requested from date_to, // date, up to which the orders are requested group= "GROUP" // filter for selecting orders by symbols ) Вызов с указанием тикета ордера. Возвращает ордер с указанным тикетом. history_orders_get( ticket=TICKET // order ticket ) Вызов с указанием тикета позиции. Возвращает все ордера с тикетом позиции, указанным в свойстве ORDER_POSITION_ID . history_orders_get( position=POSITION // position ticket )

Как и внутри функции history_orders_total, мы читаем всю информацию из массива с именем __orders_history_container__ с дополнительными фильтрами по тикету (ticket, тикет ордера), позиции (position, тикет сохранённой позиции) и группе (group, фильтр для выбора нужной группы символов).

def history_orders_get(self, date_from: datetime, date_to: datetime, group: Optional [ str ] = None , ticket: Optional [ int ] = None , position: Optional [ int ] = None ) -> namedtuple: if self.IS_TESTER: orders = self.__orders_history_container__ if ticket is not None : return tuple (o for o in orders if o.ticket == ticket) if position is not None : return tuple (o for o in orders if o.position_id == position) if date_from is None or date_to is None : self.__GetLogger().error( "date_from and date_to must be specified" ) return None date_from_ts = int (utils.ensure_utc(date_from).timestamp()) date_to_ts = int (utils.ensure_utc(date_to).timestamp()) filtered = ( o for o in orders if date_from_ts <= o.time_setup <= date_to_ts ) if group is not None : filtered = ( o for o in filtered if fnmatch.fnmatch(o.symbol, group) ) return tuple (filtered) try : if ticket is not None : return self.mt5_instance.history_orders_get(date_from, date_to, ticket=ticket) if position is not None : return self.mt5_instance.history_orders_get(date_from, date_to, position=position) if date_from is None or date_to is None : raise ValueError( "date_from and date_to are required" ) date_from = utils.ensure_utc(date_from) date_to = utils.ensure_utc(date_to) if group is not None : return self.mt5_instance.history_orders_get( date_from, date_to, group=group ) return self.mt5_instance.history_orders_get(date_from, date_to) except Exception as e: self.__GetLogger().error( f"MetaTrader5 error = {e} " ) return None

history_deals_total

Согласно документации, эта функция получает количество сделок в торговой истории за указанный интервал.

history_deals_total( date_from, // date the deals are requested from date_to // date, up to which the deals are requested )

Параметры:

date_from: Дата, начиная с которой запрашиваются сделки. Задаётся объектом datetime или количеством секунд, прошедших с 1970.01.01.

Дата, начиная с которой запрашиваются сделки. Задаётся объектом datetime или количеством секунд, прошедших с 1970.01.01. date_to: Дата, до которой запрашиваются сделки. Задаётся объектом datetime или количеством секунд, прошедших с 1970.01.01.

def history_deals_total(self, date_from: datetime, date_to: datetime) -> int : """ Get the number of deals in history within the specified date range. Args: date_from (datetime): Date the orders are requested from. Задаётся объектом datetime или количеством секунд, прошедших с 1970.01.01. date_to (datetime, required): Date, up to which the orders are requested. Задаётся объектом datetime или количеством секунд, прошедших с 1970.01.01. Returns: An integer value. """ if date_from is None or date_to is None : self.__GetLogger().error( "date_from and date_to must be specified" ) return - 1 date_from = utils.ensure_utc(date_from) date_to = utils.ensure_utc(date_to) if self.IS_TESTER: date_from_ts = int (date_from.timestamp()) date_to_ts = int (date_to.timestamp()) return sum ( 1 for d in self.__deals_history_container__ if date_from_ts <= d.time <= date_to_ts ) try : return self.mt5_instance.history_deals_total(date_from, date_to) except Exception as e: self.__GetLogger().error( f"MetaTrader5 error = {e} " ) return - 1

Пример использования:

sim = Simulator(simulator_name= "MySimulator" , mt5_instance=mt5, deposit= 1078.30 , leverage= "1:500" ) date_to = datetime.now() date_from = date_to - timedelta(days= 1 ) print ( "Total deals in the last 24 hours in MetaTrader5:" , sim.history_deals_total(date_from=date_from,date_to=date_to)) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= False ) print ( "Total deals in the last 24 hours in MetaTrader5:" , sim.history_deals_total(date_from=date_from,date_to=date_to))

Вывод.

Total deals in the last 24 hours in MetaTrader5: 0 Total deals in the last 24 hours in MetaTrader5: 3

history_deals_get

Согласно документации, этот метод получает сделки из торговой истории за указанный временной интервал с возможностью фильтрации по тикету или позиции.

Функция имеет три варианта вызова.

history_deals_get( date_from, // date the deals are requested from date_to, // date, up to which the deals are requested group= "GROUP" // filter for selecting deals for symbols )

Вызов с указанием тикета ордера. Возвращает все сделки, у которых указанный тикет ордера находится в свойстве DEAL_ORDER .

history_deals_get( ticket=TICKET // order ticket )

Вызов с указанием тикета позиции. Возвращает все сделки, у которых указанный тикет позиции находится в свойстве DEAL_POSITION_ID .

history_deals_get( position=POSITION // position ticket )

В классе Simulator мы создадим метод с таким же именем. Когда пользователь выбирает режим тестера стратегий (IS_TESTER=True), история сделок извлекается из массива внутри симулятора; в противном случае такая информация извлекается напрямую из клиента MetaTrader 5.

def history_deals_get(self, date_from: datetime, date_to: datetime, group: Optional [ str ] = None , ticket: Optional [ int ] = None , position: Optional [ int ] = None ) -> namedtuple: if self.IS_TESTER: deals = self.__deals_history_container__ if ticket is not None : return tuple (d for d in deals if d.ticket == ticket) if position is not None : return tuple (d for d in deals if d.position_id == position) if date_from is None or date_to is None : self.__GetLogger().error( "date_from and date_to must be specified" ) return None date_from_ts = int (utils.ensure_utc(date_from).timestamp()) date_to_ts = int (utils.ensure_utc(date_to).timestamp()) filtered = ( d for d in deals if date_from_ts <= d.time <= date_to_ts ) if group is not None : filtered = ( d for d in filtered if fnmatch.fnmatch(d.symbol, group) ) return tuple (filtered) try : if ticket is not None : return self.mt5_instance.history_deals_get(date_from, date_to, ticket=ticket) if position is not None : return self.mt5_instance.history_deals_get(date_from, date_to, position=position) if date_from is None or date_to is None : raise ValueError( "date_from and date_to are required" ) date_from = utils.ensure_utc(date_from) date_to = utils.ensure_utc(date_to) if group is not None : return self.mt5_instance.history_deals_get( date_from, date_to, group=group ) return self.mt5_instance.history_deals_get(date_from, date_to) except Exception as e: self.__GetLogger().error( f"MetaTrader5 error = {e} " ) return None

Пример использования:

sim = Simulator(simulator_name= "MySimulator" , mt5_instance=mt5, deposit= 1078.30 , leverage= "1:500" ) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= True ) date_to = datetime.now() date_from = date_to - timedelta(days= 1 ) print ( "deals in the last 24 hours in the Simulator:

" , sim.history_deals_get(date_from=date_from,date_to=date_to)) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= False ) print ( "Deals in the last 24 hours in MetaTrader5:

" , sim.history_deals_get(date_from=date_from,date_to=date_to))

Вывод.

(venv) C:\Users\Omega Joctan\OneDrive\Documents\PyMetaTester>python test.py deals in the last 24 hours in the Simulator: () Deals in the last 24 hours in MetaTrader5: (TradeDeal(ticket= 1134768493 , order= 1381981938 , time= 1766748992 , time_msc= 1766748992425 , type = 0 , entry= 0 , magic= 0 , position_id= 1381981938 , reason= 0 , volume= 0.01 , price= 1.17688 , commission=- 0.04 , swap= 0.0 , profit= 0.0 , fee= 0.0 , symbol= 'EURUSD' , comment= '' , external_id= '' ), TradeDeal(ticket= 1134768532 , order= 1381981988 , time= 1766748994 , time_msc= 1766748994018 , type = 1 , entry= 0 , magic= 0 , position_id= 1381981988 , reason= 0 , volume= 0.01 , price= 1.17688 , commission=- 0.04 , swap= 0.0 , profit= 0.0 , fee= 0.0 , symbol= 'EURUSD' , comment= '' , external_id= '' ), TradeDeal(ticket= 1135016562 , order= 1381968767 , time= 1766763381 , time_msc= 1766763381530 , type = 1 , entry= 0 , magic= 0 , position_id= 1381968767 , reason= 0 , volume= 0.01 , price= 1.17953 , commission=- 0.04 , swap= 0.0 , profit= 0.0 , fee= 0.0 , symbol= 'EURUSD' , comment= '' , external_id= '' ))

account_info

Необходимо иметь способ получать информацию о счёте как из терминала MetaTrader 5, так и из симулятора. Чтобы реализовать это в нашем классе, нам нужен похожий на способ хранения и доступа к параметрам счёта.

Если вы запросите информацию о счёте из MetaTrader 5 с помощью метода account_info(), вы увидите кортеж, который выглядит так:

AccountInfo(login=52557820, trade_mode=0, leverage=500, limit_orders=200, margin_so_mode=0, trade_allowed=True, trade_expert=True, margin_mode=2, currency_digits=2, fifo_close=False, balance=941.54, credit=0.0, profit=2.37, equity=943.91, margin=2.36, margin_free=941.55, margin_level=39996.18644067797, margin_so_call=100.0, margin_so_so=0.0, margin_initial=0.0, margin_maintenance=0.0, assets=0.0, liabilities=0.0, commission_blocked=0.0, name='OMEGA MSIGWA', server='ICMarketsSC-Demo', currency='USD', company='Raw Trading Ltd')

В документации сказано, что функция возвращает информацию в виде структуры именованного кортежа (namedtuple). В случае ошибки возвращает None. Информацию об ошибке можно получить с помощью last_error().

Мы определяем аналогичную структуру внутри класса Simulator.

self.AccountInfo = namedtuple( "AccountInfo" , [ "login" , "trade_mode" , "leverage" , "limit_orders" , "margin_so_mode" , "trade_allowed" , "trade_expert" , "margin_mode" , "currency_digits" , "fifo_close" , "balance" , "credit" , "profit" , "equity" , "margin" , "margin_free" , "margin_level" , "margin_so_call" , "margin_so_so" , "margin_initial" , "margin_maintenance" , "assets" , "liabilities" , "commission_blocked" , "name" , "server" , "currency" , "company" , ] )

Поскольку мы стремимся имитировать MetaTrader 5 с помощью этого класса симулятора, нам нужно перенять часть параметров счёта MetaTrader 5 в симулируемый счёт.

mt5_acc_info = mt5_instance.account_info() if mt5_acc_info is None : raise RuntimeError( "Failed to obtain MT5 account info" ) self.__account_state_update( account_info=self.AccountInfo( login= 11223344 , trade_mode=mt5_acc_info.trade_mode, leverage= int (leverage.split( ":" )[ 1 ]), limit_orders=mt5_acc_info.limit_orders, margin_so_mode=mt5_acc_info.margin_so_mode, trade_allowed=mt5_acc_info.trade_allowed, trade_expert=mt5_acc_info.trade_expert, margin_mode=mt5_acc_info.margin_mode, currency_digits=mt5_acc_info.currency_digits, fifo_close=mt5_acc_info.fifo_close, balance=deposit, credit=mt5_acc_info.credit, profit= 0.0 , equity=deposit, margin= 0.0 , margin_free=deposit, margin_level= 0.0 , margin_so_call=mt5_acc_info.margin_so_call, margin_so_so=mt5_acc_info.margin_so_so, margin_initial=mt5_acc_info.margin_initial, margin_maintenance=mt5_acc_info.margin_maintenance, assets=mt5_acc_info.assets, liabilities=mt5_acc_info.liabilities, commission_blocked=mt5_acc_info.commission_blocked, name= "John Doe" , server= "MetaTrader5-Simulator" , currency=mt5_acc_info.currency, company=mt5_acc_info.company, ) )

Мы заполняем все данные, кроме финансовых показателей, которые можем рассчитать сами: баланс счёта, equity, margin, free margin и margin level.

Внутри функции account_info мы проверяем, выбрал ли пользователь режим тестера стратегий (IS_TESTER=True): в таком случае возвращаем информацию о счёте симулятора; в противном случае возвращаем информацию о счёте из MetaTrader 5.

def account_info(self) -> namedtuple: """Gets info on the current trading account.""" if self.IS_TESTER: return self.AccountInfo mt5_ac_info = self.mt5_instance.account_info() if mt5_ac_info is None : self.__GetLogger().warning( f"Failed to obtain MT5 account info, MT5 Error = {self.mt5_instance.last_error()} " ) return return mt5_ac_info

Пример использования:

sim = Simulator(simulator_name= "MySimulator" , mt5_instance=mt5, deposit= 1078.30 , leverage= "1:200" ) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= True ) print ( "simulator's account info: " , sim.account_info()) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= False ) print ( "MetaTrader5's account info: " , sim.account_info())

Вывод.

(venv) C:\Users\Omega Joctan\OneDrive\Documents\PyMetaTester>python test.py simulator's account info: AccountInfo(login=11223344, trade_mode=0, leverage=200, limit_orders=200, margin_so_mode=0, trade_allowed=True, trade_expert=True, margin_mode=2, currency_digits=2, fifo_close=False, balance=1078.3, credit=0.0, profit=0.0, equity=1078.3, margin=0.0, margin_free=1078.3, margin_level=0.0, margin_so_call=100.0, margin_so_so=0.0, margin_initial=0.0, margin_maintenance=0.0, assets=0.0, liabilities=0.0, commission_blocked=0.0, name='John Doe', server='MetaTrader5-Simulator', currency='USD', company='Raw Trading Ltd') MetaTrader5's account info: AccountInfo(login=52557820, trade_mode=0, leverage=500, limit_orders=200, margin_so_mode=0, trade_allowed=True, trade_expert=True, margin_mode=2, currency_digits=2, fifo_close=False, balance=941.54, credit=0.0, profit=2.37, equity=943.91, margin=2.36, margin_free=941.55, margin_level=39996.18644067797, margin_so_call=100.0, margin_so_so=0.0, margin_initial=0.0, margin_maintenance=0.0, assets=0.0, liabilities=0.0, commission_blocked=0.0, name='OMEGA MSIGWA', server='ICMarketsSC-Demo', currency='USD', company='Raw Trading Ltd')

order_calc_profit

Это одна из полезных функций в нашем симуляторе, поскольку она помогает оценить, сколько средств подвергается риску или какую прибыль планируется получить по конкретной позиции или ордеру.

Согласно документации:

Эта функция возвращает прибыль в валюте счёта для указанной торговой операции.

order_calc_profit( action, // order type (ORDER_TYPE_BUY or ORDER_TYPE_SELL) symbol, // symbol name volume, // volume price_open, // open price price_close // close price );

Чтобы создать аналогичную функцию в MQL5, нужно понять внутреннюю работу этой функции MetaTrader 5.

Подробное описание можно найти здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/book/automation/experts/experts_ordercalcprofit

Ниже приведена таблица с формулами для оценки прибыли ордера в MetaTrader 5.

Идентификатор Формула SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX (ClosePrice - OpenPrice) * ContractSize * Lots SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX_NO_LEVERAGE (ClosePrice - OpenPrice) * ContractSize * Lots SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD (ClosePrice - OpenPrice) * ContractSize * Lots SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDINDEX (ClosePrice - OpenPrice) * ContractSize * Lots SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDLEVERAGE (ClosePrice - OpenPrice) * ContractSize * Lots SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS (ClosePrice - OpenPrice) * ContractSize * Lots SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS_MOEX (ClosePrice - OpenPrice) * ContractSize * Lots SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES (ClosePrice - OpenPrice) * Lots * TickPrice / TickSize SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES (ClosePrice - OpenPrice) * Lots * TickPrice / TickSize SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES_FORTS (ClosePrice - OpenPrice) * Lots * TickPrice / TickSize SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_BONDS Lots * ContractSize * (ClosePrice * FaceValue + AccruedInterest) SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_BONDS_MOEX Lots * ContractSize * (ClosePrice * FaceValue + AccruedInterest) SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_SERV_COLLATERAL Lots * ContractSize * MarketPrice * LiqudityRate



Мы вводим те же формулы в одноимённую функцию внутри нашего симулятора.

def order_calc_profit(self, action: int , symbol: str , volume: float , price_open: float , price_close: float ) -> float : """ Return profit in the account currency for a specified trading operation. Args: action (int): The type of position taken, either 0 (buy) or 1 (sell). symbol (str): Financial instrument name. volume (float): Trading operation volume. price_open (float): Open Price. price_close (float): Close Price. """ sym = self.symbol_info(symbol) if self.IS_TESTER: contract_size = sym.trade_contract_size if action == mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY: direction = 1 elif action == mt5.ORDER_TYPE_SELL: direction = - 1 else : self.__GetLogger().critical( "order_calc_profit failed: invalid order type" ) return 0.0 calc_mode = sym.trade_calc_mode price_delta = (price_close - price_open) * direction try : if calc_mode in ( mt5.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX, mt5.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX_NO_LEVERAGE, mt5.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD, mt5.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDINDEX, mt5.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDLEVERAGE, mt5.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS, mt5.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS_MOEX, ): profit = price_delta * contract_size * volume elif calc_mode in ( mt5.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES, mt5.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES, ): tick_value = sym.trade_tick_value tick_size = sym.trade_tick_size if tick_size <= 0 : self.__GetLogger().critical( "Invalid tick size" ) return 0.0 profit = price_delta * volume * (tick_value / tick_size) elif calc_mode in ( mt5.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_BONDS, mt5.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_BONDS_MOEX, ): face_value = sym.trade_face_value accrued_interest = sym.trade_accrued_interest profit = ( volume * contract_size * (price_close * face_value + accrued_interest) - volume * contract_size * (price_open * face_value) ) elif calc_mode == mt5.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_SERV_COLLATERAL: liquidity_rate = sym.trade_liquidity_rate market_price = ( self.tick.ask if action == mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY else self.tick.bid ) profit = ( volume * contract_size * market_price * liquidity_rate ) else : self.__GetLogger().critical( f"Unsupported trade calc mode: {calc_mode} " ) return 0.0 return round (profit, 2 ) except Exception as e: self.__GetLogger().critical( f"Failed: {e} " ) return 0.0 try : profit = self.mt5_instance.order_calc_profit( action, symbol, volume, price_open, price_close ) except Exception as e: self.__GetLogger().critical( f"Failed to calculate profit of a position, MT5 error = {self.mt5_instance.last_error()} " ) return np.nan return profit

Пример использования:

sim = Simulator(simulator_name= "MySimulator" , mt5_instance=mt5, deposit= 1078.30 , leverage= "1:500" ) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= True ) profit = sim.order_calc_profit(action=mt5.POSITION_TYPE_SELL, symbol=symbol, volume= 0.01 , price_open=entry, price_close=tp) print ( "Simulator profit caclulate: " , profit) sim.Start(IS_TESTER= False ) profit = sim.order_calc_profit(action=mt5.POSITION_TYPE_SELL, symbol=symbol, volume= 0.01 , price_open=entry, price_close=tp) print ( "MT5 profit caclulate: " , round (profit, 2 ))

Вывод.

Simulator profit caclulate: 1.68 MT5 profit caclulate: 1.68

order_calc_margin

Это ещё одна полезная функция в API MetaTrader 5, несмотря на то, что её работа менее известна.

Согласно документации, эта функция рассчитывает маржу в валюте счёта, необходимую для выполнения указанной торговой операции.

Следующая таблица представляет формулы, используемые для реализации функции order_calc_margin.

Идентификатор Формула SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX Forex Lots * ContractSize * MarginRate / Leverage SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX_NO_LEVERAGE Forex without leverage Lots * ContractSize * MarginRate SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD CFD Lots * ContractSize * MarketPrice * MarginRate SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDLEVERAGE CFD with leverage Lots * ContractSize * MarketPrice * MarginRate / Leverage SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDINDEX CFDs on indices Lots * ContractSize * MarketPrice * TickPrice / TickSize * MarginRate SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS Securities on the stock exchange Lots * ContractSize * LastPrice * MarginRate SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS_MOEX Securities on MOEX Lots * ContractSize * LastPrice * MarginRate SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES Futures Lots * InitialMargin * MarginRate SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES Futures on the stock exchange Lots * InitialMargin * MarginRate or

Lots * MaintenanceMargin * MarginRate SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES_FORTS Futures on FORTS Lots * InitialMargin * MarginRate or

Lots * MaintenanceMargin * MarginRate SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_BONDS Bonds on the stock exchange Lots * ContractSize * FaceValue * OpenPrice / 100 SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_BONDS_MOEX Bonds on MOEX Lots * ContractSize * FaceValue * OpenPrice / 100 SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_SERV_COLLATERAL Non-tradable asset (margin not applicable)



Мы используем те же формулы для оценки маржи ордера в нашем классе Simulator.

def order_calc_margin(self, action: int , symbol: str , volume: float , price: float ) -> float : """ Return margin in the account currency to perform a specified trading operation. """ if volume <= 0 or price <= 0 : self.__GetLogger().error( "order_calc_margin failed: invalid volume or price" ) return 0.0 if not self.IS_TESTER: try : return round (self.mt5_instance.order_calc_margin(action, symbol, volume, price), 2 ) except Exception: self.__GetLogger().warning( f"Failed: MT5 Error = {self.mt5_instance.last_error()} " ) return 0.0 sym = self.symbol_info(symbol) contract_size = sym.trade_contract_size leverage = max (self.AccountInfo.leverage, 1 ) margin_rate = ( sym.margin_initial if sym.margin_initial > 0 else sym.margin_maintenance ) if margin_rate <= 0 : margin_rate = 1.0 mode = sym.trade_calc_mode if mode == self.mt5_instance.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX: margin = (volume * contract_size * price) / leverage elif mode == self.mt5_instance.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX_NO_LEVERAGE: margin = volume * contract_size * price elif mode in ( self.mt5_instance.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD, self.mt5_instance.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDINDEX, self.mt5_instance.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS, self.mt5_instance.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS_MOEX, ): margin = volume * contract_size * price * margin_rate elif mode == self.mt5_instance.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDLEVERAGE: margin = (volume * contract_size * price * margin_rate) / leverage elif mode in ( self.mt5_instance.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES, self.mt5_instance.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES, ): margin = volume * sym.margin_initial elif mode in ( self.mt5_instance.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_BONDS, self.mt5_instance.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_BONDS_MOEX, ): margin = ( volume * contract_size * sym.trade_face_value * price / 100 ) elif mode == self.mt5_instance.SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_SERV_COLLATERAL: margin = 0.0 else : self.__GetLogger().warning( f"Unknown calc mode {mode} , fallback margin formula used" ) margin = (volume * contract_size * price) / leverage return round (margin, 2 )

Часть с margin_rate является самой сложной, поскольку нам нужно убедиться, что значения существуют, прежде чем выбирать подходящее значение ставки.





Заключительные мысли



В этой статье мы представили способ передачи тиковых данных в наш симулятор и реализовали почти все необходимые функции, предоставляемые Python API для MetaTrader 5. Это приближает нас к изолированной среде для симуляции работы MetaTrader 5 и, тем самым, к созданию пользовательского тестера стратегий для наших торговых ботов на Python.

В следующей статье мы реализуем торговые функции и смоделируем торговую активность на некоторых тиках из прошлого. Впереди ещё больше интересного, так что следите за продолжением!

До связи.

Поделитесь своими мыслями и помогите улучшить этот проект на GitHub: https://github.com/MegaJoctan/PyMetaTester





Вкладка вложений

Название файла Описание и использование bars.py Содержит функции для сбора баров из клиента MetaTrader 5 в пользовательский файл и путь. ticks.py Содержит функции для сбора тиков из клиента MetaTrader 5 в пользовательский файл и путь. config.py Python-файл конфигурации, где определены наиболее полезные переменные для повторного использования по всему проекту. utils.py Утилитный Python-файл, содержащий простые функции для помощи в различных задачах, то есть вспомогательные функции (helpers). simulator.py Содержит класс с именем Simulator. Основная логика нашего симулятора находится в одном месте. test.py Файл, используемый для тестирования всего кода и функций, рассмотренных в этой статье. error_description.py Содержит функции для преобразования всех кодов ошибок MetaTrader 5 в понятные человеку сообщения. requirements.txt Содержит все Python-зависимости и их версии, используемые в этом проекте.



