Discussing the article: "Python-MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (Part 02): Dealing with Bars, Ticks, and Overloading Built-in Functions in a Simulator"
Check out the new article: Python-MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (Part 02): Dealing with Bars, Ticks, and Overloading Built-in Functions in a Simulator.
In this article, we introduce functions similar to those provided by the Python-MetaTrader 5 module, providing a simulator with a familiar interface and a custom way of handling bars and ticks internally.
In the previous article, we discussed and made a simulator class in Python called TradeSimulator, which relied heavily on information from MetaTrader 5, such as ticks, bar data, symbol information, and much more.
The first article laid the foundation for what's required in imitating the MetaTrader 5 client, and its strategy tester (simulator). In this article, we will introduce ticks and bars data, as well as functions similar to those provided by the Python-MetaTrader 5 module in the simulator, taking a step closer to replicating everything that MetaTrader 5 does and provides.
Author: Omega J Msigwa