ICT Concepts Indicator For MT5

ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed specifically for experienced traders.

It provides a complete set of Smart Money and ICT-based analytical features through a clean, intuitive control panel. With this indicator, traders can seamlessly apply ICT concepts such as Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure interpretation, and Kill Zones directly on their charts.

ICT Concepts Indicator Overview

Below is an overview of the key features included in the ICT Concepts Indicator:

Parameter Details Category ICT – Smart Money – Market Sessions Platform MetaTrader 5 User Level Experienced Indicator Style Leading – Reversal – Non-repainting Applicable Timeframes Multi-timeframe Trading Approach Scalping – Intraday – Daily Trading Markets Forex – Stocks – Indices

Functional Summary

The indicator offers extensive customization, allowing traders to visually adapt ICT methodologies to their charts. Users can enable or disable core Smart Money concepts—such as Order Blocks or Fair Value Gaps—to support clearer and more informed decision-making.

Zigzag Mode

When enabled (e.g., on a 30-minute XAGUSD chart), Zigzag Mode draws automatic zigzag patterns using predefined settings (5, 3, 3).

These visual swings help traders identify market structure, key swing highs and lows, trend direction, corrective phases, and structural events such as BOS and CHOCH.

Order Block Mode

This mode highlights zones where institutional orders were previously concentrated. These Order Blocks often precede significant moves and serve as high-probability areas for entries when price revisits them after a pullback.

Breaker Block Mode

Breaker Blocks illustrate former Order Blocks that have shifted role—turning from support to resistance or vice versa—after a structural change.

Spotting these levels helps traders refine entry points, especially following liquidity sweeps or trend reversals.

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Mode

FVG Mode identifies areas of market imbalance caused by strong directional moves.

These gaps typically function as hidden support or resistance levels, offering opportunities as price returns to fill them in the process of restoring market balance.

Inverse Fair Value Gap (iFVG) Mode

iFVG represents a transformed Fair Value Gap.

For example, a bullish FVG becoming invalidated and turning into bearish resistance. These inversions create valuable setups, particularly when aligned with multi-timeframe analysis.

Balanced Price Range (BPR) Mode

BPR Mode marks zones where bullish and bearish FVGs overlap, forming a balanced price region.

These levels often become strong reaction points for reversals or continuation trades, especially when confirmed on higher timeframes.

Kill Zone Mode

Kill Zone Mode highlights key high-volatility time periods frequently used in ICT strategies—such as Judas Swing or the Silver Bullet.

Recognizing these time windows helps traders improve entry timing and capitalize on predictable volatility cycles.

Market Structure Mode (M Structure)

This feature identifies CHOCH and BOS levels to clarify trend shifts. It also marks Liquidity Zones and Inducement Zones, giving traders deeper insight into liquidity grabs and optimal low-risk trading opportunities.

Settings Summary

Important customization options include:

· Candles To Check: The number of candles analyzed for pattern detection

· Last Block: Option to display only the most recent active zones

· Untested: Option to show zones that price has not yet retouched

Conclusion

The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful and comprehensive tool designed for traders applying ICT and Smart Money concepts. It enhances market clarity, improves Order Block and market structure identification, and provides a structured framework for executing precise trading strategies across different market sessions.