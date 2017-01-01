DocumentaçãoSeções
CSpinEdit é uma classe de controle complexa (com controles dependentes).

Descrição

A classe CSpinEdit destina-se a criação de controles que permite editar os valores de tipo inteiro. Aumenta automaticamente os dados quando se pressiona o botão superior, mas diminui pressionando o botão inferior.

Declaração

   class CSpinEdit : public CWndContainer

Título

   #include <Controls\SpinEdit.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CSpinEdit

O resultado de trabalho é apresentado abaixo do código:

ControlsSpinEdit

Métodos de classe

Create

 

Create

Criar controle

Manipuladores de eventos do gráfico

 

OnEvent

Manipulador de eventos de todos os eventos de gráfico

Propriedades

 

MinValue

Obtém/Define o valor mínimo permitido

MaxValue

Obtém/Define o valor máximo permitido

State

 

Value

Obtém/Define o valor atual

Controles dependentes

 

CreateEdit

Cria um controle dependente (editar)

CreateInc

Cria controle dependente (botão de aumentar)

CreateDec

Cria controle dependente (botão de diminuir)

Manipuladores de controle de eventos dependentes

 

OnClickInc

Manipulador de eventos "ClickInc"(virtual)

OnClickDec

Manipulador de eventos "ClickDec" (virtual)

Manipuladores de eventos internos

 

OnChangeValue

Manipulador de eventos "ChangeValue" (virtual)

Exemplo de criação de painel com rolagem de valores:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsSpinEdit.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Painel de exibição e de diálogos de controle. Apresentação do trabalho da classe CSpinEdit"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\SpinEdit.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CSpinEdit         m_spin_edit;                     // CSpinEdit objeto
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateSpinEdit(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeSpinEdit(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
   ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_spin_edit,OnChangeSpinEdit)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateSpinEdit())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "SpinEdit" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateSpinEdit(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+(BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_spin_edit.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"SpinEdit",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_spin_edit))
      return(false);
   m_spin_edit.MinValue(10);
   m_spin_edit.MaxValue(100);
   m_spin_edit.Value(50);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_spin_edit.Value()));
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeSpinEdit(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_spin_edit.Value()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- limpamos os comentários
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }