CSpinEdit

CSpinEdit è una classe del controllo complesso SpinEdit controllo (con i controlli dipendenti).

Descrizione

La Classe CSpinEdit è intesa per la creazione di controlli che permettono di modificare i valori di tipo intero(integer). Aumenta automaticamente i dati quando si preme il pulsante in alto, e diminuisce se si preme il pulsante in basso.

Dichiarazione

   class CSpinEdit : public CWndContainer

Titolo

   #include <Controls\SpinEdit.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CSpinEdit

Result of the code provided below:

ControlsSpinEdit

Metodi della Classe

Create

 

Create

Crea il controllo

Event handlers chart

 

OnEvent

Event Handler di tutti gli eventi del chart

Proprietà

 

MinValue

Ottiene/Imposta il valore minimo consentito

MaxValue

Ottiene/Imposta il valore massimo consentito

State

 

Value

Ottiene/Imposta il valore corrente

Controlli dipendenti

 

CreateEdit

Crea il controllo dipendente (edit)

CreateInc

Crea il controllo dipendente (bottone di incremento)

CreateDec

Crea il controllo dipendente (bottone di decremento)

Event handlers dei controlli Dependent

 

OnClickInc

"ClickInc" event handler (virtual)

OnClickDec

"ClickDec" event handler (virtual)

Event handler interni

 

OnChangeValue

"ChangeValue" event handler (virtual)

Example of creating a panel with spin edit control:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsSpinEdit.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CSpinEdit"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\SpinEdit.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CSpinEdit         m_spin_edit;                     // CSpinEdit object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateSpinEdit(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeSpinEdit(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
   ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_spin_edit,OnChangeSpinEdit)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateSpinEdit())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "SpinEdit" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateSpinEdit(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+(BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_spin_edit.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"SpinEdit",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_spin_edit))
      return(false);
   m_spin_edit.MinValue(10);
   m_spin_edit.MaxValue(100);
   m_spin_edit.Value(50);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_spin_edit.Value()));
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeSpinEdit(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_spin_edit.Value()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- clear comments
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }